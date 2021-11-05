You are here

Denmark says Russian ship detained over Canadian legal dispute
Danish authorities have detained the Russian research vessel in the northern port of Skagen as part of a legal dispute with a Canadian company, the Russian embassy in Denmark said on Thursday. (AFP)
Denmark says Russian ship detained over Canadian legal dispute
  • A district court in Hjorring city ordered the seizure of the ship on Monday
  • Russia’s embassy in Denmark confirmed the detention of the state-owned research vessel Akademik Ioffe on Wednesday
COPENHAGEN: Danish authorities said Friday that a Russian science vessel, currently held in Denmark, had been detained due to a legal dispute in Canada.
A judge at the district court in the city of Hjorring told AFP she had ordered the seizure of the ship on Monday, to be kept as collateral in a case brought by a Canadian tour operator.
The Russian embassy in Denmark confirmed the detention of the state-owned research vessel Akademik Ioffe on Wednesday, saying the action “was carried out as an interim measure in a third-party claim.”
One Ocean Expeditions, which had previously rented the Russian state-owned Akademik Ioffe via a Cypriot company for cruises, blames the crew of the ship for an accident that occurred in Canada’s north in 2018.
According to court documents seen by AFP, the tour operator is demanding 39.6 million Danish kroner ($6.2 million, 5.3 million euros) in damages from the ship’s owner, Russia’s Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, for costs incurred in relation to the accident.
“This is a claim against an independent institution owned by the Russian state, so the possibilities of enforcement are very limited if you don’t have the ship as collateral,” the Danish court explained in its decision to seize the ship.
The court also notes that “the rules on state immunity are not applicable,” even though the vessel is state-owned, as this is a strictly commercial dispute.
A first attempt to seize the vessel was made in Portugal, but it escaped, the court said.
A spokeswoman for the Russian embassy in Denmark told AFP the mission in Copenhagen was in contact with the 38 crew members and 23 scientists on board the ship.

Hunger strike by husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe grinds on
  • Now on Day 13, Richard Ratcliffe said ‘It’s more visceral this time around’ compared to his previous 15-day hunger strike in 2019
  • He said he will strike until the British government acknowledges the need for fast action to free his wife from prison in Iran
LONDON: A hunger strike by Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of a British-Iranian woman detained in Iran, entered its 13th day and he insisted that his protest is a “warning shot” for London.

Ratcliffe has slept in a pop-up tent just outside the Foreign Office in London for nearly the past two weeks in an effort to spur the British government to do more to bring home his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Iran since 2016.

Ratcliffe told the Guardian on Friday he is trying to make sure the government understands that “this is not a stunt,” but rather “a warning shot.”

He said he would continue to strike until the government acknowledges that ministers need to act fast to save his wife from her Iranian confinement.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a 43-year-old mother of one, has been imprisoned for more than five years — most of them spent in Iran’s notorious Evin Prison — accused by Tehran of plotting to overthrow the regime. She denied the charges.

Ratcliffe explained to the Guardian that it was difficult to know whether he should end the hunger strike ​​in the near-freezing temperatures. He said he felt cold, slept a lot, and has struggled to deal with the lack of sustenance.

The couple’s daughter Gabriella, 7, is being cared for at the family home by Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s brother.

The last time Ratcliffe went on hunger strike, outside the Iranian embassy in 2019, it lasted 15 days, which is the estimated threshold for making a subsequent full recovery. 

That was in June, and he was joined by 100 sympathizers, which created what he described as “almost a carnival feel.” 

But this strike is in November as he has been flanked each night by only two family members or friends — and yet he is determined to go on for longer.

“It’s more visceral this time around. It’s smaller, darker, more pointed. I’m saying things I wouldn’t have said two years ago,” Ratcliffe told the Guardian.

He said he is especially frustrated that Iran’s vice president is being “wined and dined” by ministers at the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow. “I promised the Foreign Office … I would find a way to rain on that parade. It’s the complicity, pretending the world can just go on as normal.”

Ratcliffe also said that he observed a “real drift” in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attitude toward his wife’s plight during his tenure.

“The policy is one of managed waiting, waiting for Iran to do the right thing, for a diplomatic solution,” he said. “There is no strategy to get Naz home, which I said very bluntly to (foreign secretary) Liz Truss last week. That’s why I’m camping on the street because after five and a half years that’s really clear.”

Ratcliffe explained that the solution to his wife’s confinement is clear: the government must pay an outstanding debt between London and pre-Revolutionary Iran. The debt is worth an estimated £400m ($539m), which was part of an arms deal that Britain received payment for but did not deliver on, due to the revolution's change of government.

The families of other British citizens detained in Iran have also aligned with Ratcliffe. The family of Anoosheh Ashoori — now serving a 10-year sentence after allegedly spying for Israel — joined the protest on some nights.

“There’s strength in numbers,” Ashoori’s daughter, Elika Ashoori, said. “For those of us who can speak up, it's very important we put pressure on the government. Otherwise, Iran will continue to hold hostages and more families will be affected.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “Iran’s decision to proceed with these baseless charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is an appalling continuation of the cruel ordeal she is going through. Instead of threatening to return Nazanin to prison, Iran must release her permanently so she can return home. We are doing all we can to help Nazanin get home to her young daughter and family and we will continue to press Iran on this point.”

UK funding cuts push UN Palestine aid agency ‘close to collapse’
  • Agency commissioner-general said he has ‘nothing’ in his bank account at the beginning of November
  • London used to be the third-largest contributor to UNRWA before it slashed its aid budget during the pandemic
LONDON: Cuts to the UN’s Palestine relief agency, which includes a British government grant, mean the agency is now close to collapse, the agency’s head has told The Guardian.

The UK has cut more than half of its funding provided to the agency — down from £42.5 million ($57 million) in 2020 to £20.8 million ($28 million) in 2021.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, explained that Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza — as well as Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon — face distress as cuts bite the agency’s budget.

UNRWA faces an existential crisis due to the budget shortfall of $100 million, Lazzarini said.

He said the mood among Palestinians was one of boiling despair and hopelessness. When the UN agency is struggling financially to deliver the most essential services, it creates a deep sense of abandonment, he added.

London was previously the third-largest donor to the UN agency, but foreign aid budget cuts implemented because of the pandemic saw London slash the amount of humanitarian funding it was providing across the board.

“It is a direct impact of this policy decision to reduce the aid budget from the equivalent of 0.7 percent of gross national income to 0.5 percent,” Lazzarini told The Guardian. “It has a humanitarian impact. It has a human development impact. We calculate the decrease in aid as the equivalent of more than 70,000 boys and girls in our schools.”

In London to try to drum up funds for the organization, Lazzarini also responded to critics who said the agency — which has a core budget of $800 million — was bloated.

With that money, UNRWA operates about 700 schools catering for 550,000 children and provides health centers and social welfare to Palestinian refugees and their descendants.

“We have had the same resources as 2013, and yet over the years we have had many demands placed upon us, so we have had no other choice but to go for drastic austerity measures to keep services afloat,” he said. 

He warned that a slew of funding cuts from other sources have exacerbated the financial issues the body is facing.

“It is not a short-term problem. Our current funding model is leading the agency to a collapse,” Lazzarini said. “It has become so unstable it is causing an existential threat to the organization. Year after year, we are in an ever more exacerbated situation.

“Right now, at the beginning of November, I have nothing in my bank account. I do not know how I will cover the costs and salaries and that means thousands of teachers and thousands of health workers, and that means losing critical services in a highly unstable environment.

“We started this year with a critical liability. I cannot print money. I cannot borrow money. All I can do is delay and build up.”

For Palestinian refugee education, UNRWA is “irreplaceable,” Lazzarini said.

“Every year we have tens of schools that are rewarded by the British Council for the quality of their education. By investing in the education of more than 500,000 boys and girls in the region, we are not only investing in the future but in the stability of the region.

“It is a good question what happens to these children if we cannot educate them, and the schools are shut. There will be a void. We would enter into uncharted territory, and the question is, who will fill this gap in places like Gaza, in the refugee camps in Lebanon. We do not have the answer.”

He said the fundamental reason for the ongoing issues with UNRWA is the lack of a political solution to the question of Palestinian statehood.

“It is not UNRWA that is perpetuating refugee statehood. Refugee statehood is perpetuated by the absence of a political solution, and there is no Palestinian, I promise you, that wants to remain a refugee after such a long time.”

Israeli bookstores pull Irish author’s work for refusing offer of Hebrew translation
  • Sally Rooney said she would welcome Hebrew translations from a company that shares her political views
  • The award-winning author’s book ‘Normal People’ has been adapted for television by the BBC
LONDON: Two major Israeli bookstores have stopped selling the work of Irish author Sally Rooney after she refused an Israeli publisher’s offer to translate her new novel into Hebrew.

She said she rejected the translation from one of Israel’s largest publishers in support of calls to boycott Israel over its policies toward the Palestinians.

Her stance, announced last month, drew both praise and condemnation across social media.

On Thursday, Israeli booksellers Steimatzky and Tzomet Sefarim said they would remove Rooney’s books from their branches and online sites. The companies have more than 200 outlets across Israel.

It is the first such move since Rooney rejected an offer from Israeli publisher Modan for the rights to translate her new novel, “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” into Hebrew.

One of Rooney’s previous books, “Normal People,” was adapted into a popular BBC television series.

Rooney said she was “very proud” that her two previous novels had been translated into Hebrew, but “for the moment, I have chosen not to sell these translation rights to an Israeli-based publishing house.”

Rooney made her decision in support of the Boycott, Divest, Sanction (BDS) movement, which aims to pressure the Israeli government into ceasing its harmful policies and actions toward the Palestinian people.

Rooney said she would not sign a contract with an Israeli company “that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the UN-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people.”

Her decision was met with fury by certain prominent Israeli politicians.

Israel’s Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai, said: “The cultural boycott of Israel is anti-Semitism in a new guise.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel said Palestinians “warmly welcomed” Rooney’s move, while others said she had been misrepresented.

The award-winning author stressed that it would still “be an honor” to have “Beautiful World, Where Are You” translated into Hebrew by a company which shared her political position.

Ethiopia rebels to ‘join forces’ to defeat Abiy government
  • It is unclear whether the alliance, named the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces, will affect the trajectory of the conflict
ADDIS ABABA: Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia’s government will “collaborate and join forces” Friday, they said in a statement announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital.
The alliance, due to be signed in Washington later on Friday, includes the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.
The TPLF said Wednesday that its fighters had reached the town of Kemissie in Amhara region, 325 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of the capital, and were running “joint operations” with the OLA, which predicted Addis Ababa could fall in a matter of weeks.
The nine groups said they were forming a united front “to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia... and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces toward a safe transition in the country.”
It is unclear whether the alliance, named the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces, will affect the trajectory of the conflict, which Abiy’s government has termed “an existential war.”
The TPLF and the OLA, which the government officially designated as terrorist groups in May, are well-known, but the alliance’s other seven members are obscure, said one diplomat following security matters.
“If they are really serious about taking up arms against the government then it’s potentially a real problem for the government,” the diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.
But the diplomat cautioned: “I don’t know the majority of them, I don’t know how many people they have, what resources they have.”
Abiy’s government has meanwhile dismissed rebel claims of territorial gains, saying Thursday that the TPLF was “encircled” and close to defeat, while also urging Ethiopians to unite and join the fight.
On Friday, the defense ministry called on veterans to re-enlist in the armed forces “to safeguard the country from a conspiracy to disintegrate it.”
The new alliance could be an attempt by the TPLF to demonstrate it has a broad base of support across Ethiopia.
The TPLF attempted to put together a similarly diverse coalition in the late 1980s, ahead of toppling longtime autocratic ruler Mengistu Hailemariam in 1991.
That coalition, the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), went on to rule the country for nearly three decades before a prolonged protest movement brought Abiy to power in 2018.
Abiy sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF, promising a swift victory. But by late June the rebels had retaken most of Tigray and expanded into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara.
The escalating conflict has sparked alarm among the international community/
Thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands forced into famine-like conditions, according to the UN.

Japan eases border rules to allow business travelers, students
  • From Monday, business visitors fully inoculated with an authorized vaccine will need to quarantine for only three days, down from a minimum of 10 days
TOKYO: Japan said Friday it will allow short-term business travelers, foreign students and other visa holders to enter the country, but tourists are still barred under pandemic border restrictions.
From Monday, business visitors fully inoculated with an authorized vaccine will need to quarantine for only three days, down from a minimum of 10 days, the foreign ministry said.
Daily cases in the country of 126 million have plunged from record highs of more than 25,000 in August to the current average of just over 200.
Despite a slow start to its vaccination campaign, 73 percent of the population is now fully inoculated.
Japan has seen comparatively few virus deaths — around 18,000 — despite never having imposed stay-at-home orders.
But for most of the past year, big cities have endured restrictions targeting nightlife and crowd sizes at large events, forcing almost all competitions and ceremonies at the Tokyo Olympics behind closed doors.
According to Japanese media, around 370,000 visa holders are waiting to enter the country and will be gradually let in.
Business travelers remain the responsibility of their firms while in Japan and need to provide activity plans for each trip, the foreign ministry said.
Visitors from three countries deemed high-risk — Trinidad and Tobago, Peru, and Venezuela — are still barred.
The ministry did not say when tourists may be allowed in. Japan welcomed a record 31.9 million foreign visitors in 2019, and had been on track to achieve its goal of 40 million in 2020 before the pandemic hit.
Former prime minister Yoshihide Suga stepped down last month after just a year in the job, partly due to public dissatisfaction with his government’s pandemic response.
He was replaced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who led the ruling coalition to victory in general elections on Sunday and has promised to make the virus “top priority.”

