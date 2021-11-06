You are here

UK Defence Ministry settles 417 Iraq war compensation claims in 2021

UK Defence Ministry settles 417 Iraq war compensation claims in 2021
The UK Ministry of Defence has settled 417 compensation claims related to the Iraq war. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

UK Defence Ministry settles 417 Iraq war compensation claims in 2021

UK Defence Ministry settles 417 Iraq war compensation claims in 2021
  • Pay-outs include incidents of hooding, assault
  • One case involved death of 13-year-old boy
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Ministry of Defence has settled 417 compensation claims related to the Iraq war, paying several million pounds to resolve accusations that Iraqis endured cruel and inhumane treatment — including arbitrary detention and assault — at the hands of UK troops.

The claims settled this year means that individual claims that have been settled since the invasion in 2003 run into the low tens of thousands.

The 417 settled this year came after High Court rulings found there were breaches of the Geneva Conventions and the Human Rights Act by British forces in Iraq.

Martyn Day, a senior partner with Leigh Day, the solicitors who brought the action, told The Guardian: “While we’ve had politicians like David Cameron and Theresa May criticising us for supposedly ambulance chasing, the MoD has been quietly settling claims. The settlements here cover a mix of cases, instances of false imprisonment, assault.

“What this shows is that when it comes to what amounts to policing in a foreign state, the military are simply not the right people to do it.”

One of the cases involved the death of a 13-year-old boy. Other court proceedings remain highly confidential.

The latest financial settlements were based on four test cases that were concluded in the High Court in 2017, when four men were awarded a total of £84,000 ($113,000) after three separate incidents in which British troops were found to have broken the Geneva Conventions.

One claimant in 2017 was awarded £33,000 by the court due to his unlawful detention and a beating it was determined he had suffered in 2007 by “one or more implements,” which probably involved rifle butts.

Two Iraqi merchant seamen settled with the ministry after their detention in 2003. One received £28,000 after an assault and hooding. The other collected £10,000, after also enduring a hooding.

Hooding, where typically a sandbag cover or some other cloth is placed over the head, was involved in many of the latest settled claims. It was banned in 1972 by former Prime Minister Ted Heath, but its practice continued in Iraq, where many soldiers admitted that they did not know the practice was illegal.

There has been no statement on the settled claims by the ministry, but an official disclosure released this week showed that the civil actions had been resolved. 

It noted that 417 “Iraq private law” claims had been settled over 2020/21.

Hopes of any criminal prosecutions after the 417 settlements are slim, with the government shutting down the Iraq Historic Allegations Team in 2017.

The team was closed after the Al-Sweady inquiry concluded in 2014, when it found that allegations that British troops had murdered detained Iraqis and mutilated their bodies were fabricated. 

The lead lawyer behind the fabricated claims, Phil Shiner, was subsequently struck off as a barrister.

Shiner’s conduct has been a significant part of a campaign by military veterans and government officials to prevent historic legal campaigns against British troops. 

This campaign secured the passing of the Overseas Operations Act this year, which introduced a presumption against criminal prosecutions for five years after the event. 

The act also brought in a longstop to prevent civil claims being brought after six years.

A ministry spokesperson told The Guardian: “Whilst the vast majority of UK personnel conducted themselves to the highest standards in Iraq and Afghanistan, we acknowledge that it has been necessary to seek negotiated settlements of outstanding claims in both the Iraq civilian litigation and Afghan civil litigation.”

The ministry added that Service Police and the Service Prosecuting Authority remained open to the possibility of considering criminal allegations should new evidence emerge.

Topics: UK Iraq UK Ministry of Defense

Cyprus: France to help migration talks with African nations

Cyprus: France to help migration talks with African nations
Updated 17 min 9 sec ago
AP

Cyprus: France to help migration talks with African nations

Cyprus: France to help migration talks with African nations
  • Interior Minister said his French counterpart made the pledge during a brief visit to Cyprus on Friday
  • Cyprus says it has the highest number of first-time asylum applications among all 27 EU members
Updated 17 min 9 sec ago
AP

NICOSIA, Cyprus: France has agreed to help initiate talks between Cyprus and French-speaking African countries for a deal to take back their citizens whose asylum applications have been rejected, the Cypriot interior minister said Saturday.
Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said his French counterpart Gerald Darmanin made the pledge during a brief visit to the Cypriot capital on Friday.
Nouris said “the overwhelming majority” of migrants who arrived at ethnically split Cyprus in the last year hail from sub-Saharan African countries with which the European Union doesn’t have such send-back agreements. Nouris said he would possibly travel to Paris next month to thrash out details of such potential agreements and other migration issues.
Cyprus says it has the highest number of first-time asylum applications among all 27 EU members relative to its population of 1.1 million and its reception system has reached a breaking point.
Around 80 percent of all migrants enter Cyprus from its breakaway north and then cross a porous, UN-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in the internationally recognized south.
Nouris said 15,000 migrants who have had their asylum applications rejected can’t be deported from Cyprus because of the lack of any EU send-back agreements with their countries.
Cyprus this week signed a 27.5 million euro ($31.8 million) deal with Israel for the installation of a camera system to monitor the 180-kilometer long buffer zone.
The Cypriot government claims that Turkey systematically forward asylum-seekers to the Mediterranean island’s Turkish Cypriot north so that they pressure the island’s southern, UN-recognized government.
Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the north. Decades of reunification talks have got nowhere.

Topics: Cyprus France migrants

Husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges PM to challenge Iran

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian held in Iran since 2016, sits outside the Foreign Office in London on November 5, 2021. (AFP)
Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian held in Iran since 2016, sits outside the Foreign Office in London on November 5, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

Husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges PM to challenge Iran

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian held in Iran since 2016, sits outside the Foreign Office in London on November 5, 2021. (AFP)
  • Richard Ratcliffe has been on hunger strike outside the British Foreign Office for two weeks
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The husband of detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has criticized the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his “cold decision” to allow Iran to keep “arbitrarily” detaining British nationals.

Richard Ratcliffe has been on hunger strike outside the British Foreign Office for two weeks, and told the Press Association he intended to continue the strike until the middle of next week.

“I’m feeling a lot flatter, it’s almost as if the batteries are a bit flat,” he said.

“As the days go on, the tiredness is a bit more obvious. But I’m still going and still grateful for everyone who’s coming along.

“But it is my intention still to be here when the Iranian delegation are in the UK.

“They are due to come on Sunday so I at least intend on being here until the middle of next week,” he added.

Ratcliffe said he wanted Boris Johnson to “take responsibility” and push for his cause, especially with the arrival of the Iranian delegate at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

“It is a cold decision to let the Iranian government keep British nationals hostage, like Nazanin,” he said.

“What I would like him to say to the Iranian delegation is that this can’t go on. We should find a way.

“He’s got an opportunity this week — he should take it.”

Ratcliffe added that his wife, a British-Iranian dual national who has been in Iranian custody since 2016 after being accused of plotting to overthrow the government, “lives in a state of permanent anxiety” in prison.

Topics: UK Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Nearly 100 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion

Nearly 100 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

Nearly 100 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion

Nearly 100 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion
  • The blast happened when a fuel tanker collided with another truck at a petrol station on Friday night
  • The flames then spread, burning people in cars and on roads nearby
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

FREETOWN: A massive fireball sparked by a fuel tanker explosion killed 98 people in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown, the West African country’s disaster management agency said on Saturday.
The blast happened when a fuel tanker collided with another truck at a petrol station on Friday night, according to witnesses.
The flames then spread, burning people in cars and on roads nearby.
The majority of the victims were street vendors and motorcyclists, many of whom were caught in the blaze while trying to retrieve fuel leaking from the tanker before it ignited, according to volunteer worker Jusu Jacka Yorma who was at the scene.
The National Disaster Management Agency said in a statement that 98 deaths had been recorded so far and “92 survivors are currently admitted to various hospitals in Freetown.”
Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh had earlier given a death toll of 98 after arriving at the scene, adding that all those injured would receive free treatment.
A nurse at a hospital where victims were sent told AFP that many women, men and children had sustained “serious injuries.”
Rescue operations continued under police supervision on Saturday.
Hundreds of people gathered at the scene of the tragedy, many searching for missing relatives under the eye of security forces, an AFP correspondent said.
Contrary to some initial reports, a fuel depot near the accident did not explode, the correspondent added.
Video footage showed a burnt-out tanker and a truck, and the surrounding area littered with husks of vehicles, some still smoldering.
“Deeply disturbed by the tragic fires and the horrendous loss of life,” President Julius Maada Bio wrote on Twitter.
“My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result. My government will do everything to support affected families.”
The United Nations office in Sierra Leone expressed its “deepest condolences” to the victims.
“The UN family closely monitors the situation and stands ready” to help with the response to the fire,” it said in a statement.
Freetown mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said she was “deeply saddened” by the explosion.
“The video and photo footage making rounds on social media are harrowing,” she wrote on Facebook.
“The extent of damage to property is unknown,” she said, adding she was unable to visit the scene because she was traveling abroad.
Despite being rich in diamonds Sierra Leone remains one of the world’s poorest countries, its economy devastated during a 1991-2002 civil war that left 120,000 dead.
Accidents involving petrol tankers have happened before in the former British colony of 7.5 million.
In other parts of Africa, similar incidents have also left many dead as people gather to collect leaking fuel.
In 2009, more than 100 people were killed when a petrol tanker overturned northwest of Kenyan capital Nairobi and an explosion burnt those gathering to try and grab some of the fuel.
At least 100 people were killed when a tanker exploded in Tanzania in 2019, while in 2015 more than 200 perished in a similar accident in South Sudan.
In July this year, 13 people were killed and others seriously burnt when a “huge fireball” engulfed a crowd in Kenya as they siphoned fuel from an overturned petrol truck that ignited without warning.

Topics: Sierra Leone fireball fuel tanker explosion

British troops survive 'friendly fire' incident in Mali

British troops survive ‘friendly fire’ incident in Mali
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

British troops survive ‘friendly fire’ incident in Mali

British troops survive ‘friendly fire’ incident in Mali
  • Estonian soldiers mistook the Britons for Islamists during a tense period after recent spike in fighting
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British military personnel serving on a UN peacekeeping mission in Mali have escaped a “friendly fire” incident unharmed after Estonian troops mistook them for Islamist insurgents.

A minibus carrying the RAF crew and UK troops was fired upon from a French special forces base after the Estonian soldiers believed that they were attempting to infiltrate the garrison.

The Estonians, attached to the French-led counterinsurgency Operation Barkhane, are based near the eastern city of Gao, which had experienced a violent Islamist insurgency.

They claimed that the shooting was caused by the British failing to fill in the correct paperwork, which created confusion. They had been manning a sandbagged machine-gun post when what they saw as an unidentified vehicle appeared.

The British personnel were driving to RAF helicopters deployed alongside the French forces when it came under fire.

A UK military official said: “It was obviously a misunderstanding, but the consequences could have been very serious with a real risk of casualties. We were very lucky no one was hurt.”

Capt. Taavi Karotamm, an Estonian Defence Force spokesman, said: “Estonian troops that were manning a control post opened fire at an unidentified vehicle. All procedures were correctly followed by Estonian troops and no Estonian or allied personnel were harmed.”

The Ministry of Defence in London said: “We can confirm an incident took place in August involving UK personnel in Mali, and that all personnel involved were unharmed.”

A 300-strong British force composed of light cavalry reconnaissance troops have been operating in the region. The patrols were recently involved in firefight with suspected Daesh fighters, the first major contact involving regular British troops since the conclusion of combat operations in Afghanistan in 2014.

Topics: British troops mali UN peacekeeping mission Estonian troops

Ethiopia PM urges 'sacrifices' to save country

Ethiopia PM urges ‘sacrifices’ to save country
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

Ethiopia PM urges ‘sacrifices’ to save country

Ethiopia PM urges ‘sacrifices’ to save country
  • Last weekend, the TPLF said it had taken two strategic cities in the region of Amhara
  • Faced with the recent escalation in fighting, the United Nations’ Security Council on Friday called for a cease-fire in a rare joint declaration on the issue
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia must be ready to make “sacrifices” to “salvage” the country, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Saturday, as fighting in the north intensifies between government forces and Tigrayan rebels who threaten to advance on the capital.
His announcement came a day after nine rebel groups said they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war against Abiy’s government.
TPLF representative Berhane Gebre-Christos said Friday the alliance aimed to “remove the regime,” as he signed the nine-party agreement in Washington.
“There are sacrifices to be made, but those sacrifices will salvage Ethiopia,” Abiy tweeted.
“We have seen the tests and obstacles and it made us stronger,” he said, adding: “We have more allies than the people who turned their backs on us.”
“For us, Ethiopians, dying for our sovereignty, unity and identity, is an honor. There is no Ethiopianism without sacrifice,” the government’s communication service said on Twitter.
Last weekend, the TPLF said it had taken two strategic cities in the region of Amhara, where its fighters had advanced after retaking their Tigray bastion in June.
It said Wednesday it had reached the town of Kemissie in Amhara, 325 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of the capital.
The TPLF added it was running “joint operations” with the Oromo Liberation Army, another rebel group which predicted Addis Ababa could fall in a matter of weeks.
The government, which on Tuesday declared a nationwide emergency, has denied any major rebel advance or threat on the capital, vowing to press on to victory in “an existential war.”
Abiy’s spokeswoman Billene Seyoum on Friday accused the rebels of spinning “an alarmist narrative that is creating much tension among different communities, including the international community.”
“This information warfare and this propaganda that they have been propagating is giving a false sense of insecurity,” she added.
Faced with the recent escalation in fighting, the United Nations’ Security Council on Friday called for a cease-fire in a rare joint declaration on the issue.
Abiy sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF, which he accused of having attacked military bases, promising a swift victory.
But by late June the rebels had retaken most of Tigray and expanded into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara.
Thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands forced into famine-like conditions, according to the UN.

Topics: Ethiopia

