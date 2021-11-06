Saudi Arabia announces one more COVID-19 death

The Saudi-led mission to prevent a coral catastrophe
High-tech solutions, aircraft imaging, traditional surveys used to map and study coral reefs
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: After more than 10 years of exploring the world’s seas, the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation has finally completed its Global Reef Expedition, a research mission to assess the state of coral reefs and the significant threats to their survival.
Setting off from the Red Sea and taking in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, the expedition circumnavigated the globe, surveying and mapping more than 1,000 reefs in 16 countries. The scientists traveled more 50,000 kilometers, conducted more than 12,000 scientific dives and provided educational sessions for more than 6,000 students and community leaders.
The foundation, which initiated the expedition, is a nonprofit environmental science and ocean research organization that was established in 2000 to help preserve, protect and restore the world’s oceans and aquatic resources.
The foundation’s approach combines three main aspects: Research, education and outreach, all of which were reflected in the expedition’s long mission.
“I launched the Global Reef Expedition to help bring about a new era of knowledge about coral reefs and the challenges they face,” Prince Khaled, the chairman and president of the foundation, said last month in Marseille, France, at the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s World Conservation Congress, which is described as the world’s largest and most inclusive environmental decision-making forum.
“I knew that this would require a gigantic translocation of resources, cutting-edge technology and bringing expertise to some of the most remote coral reefs in the world. I did realize that this is not an easy task to achieve, yet my hope in fulfilling this mission never faded.”
A team of more than 200 scientists, conservationists, government officials and local experts was assembled for the global project. They conducted tens of thousands of underwater surveys of coral reefs and the fish communities that live around them.
Scientists developed new ways to map coral reefs by combining high-resolution satellite imagery with data collected in the field, producing coral reef habitat maps covering more than 65,000 square kms. These maps and surveys represent the most comprehensive standardized data set yet collected for coral reefs.
“This global project is a very forward-thinking act, initiated by Prince Khaled bin Sultan, and the data that was collected in the global expedition will be used for centuries to come,” Sam Purkis, the chief scientist at the foundation, told Arab News.
The significance of the Global Reef Expedition lies in its global coverage of coral reefs that are facing dramatic decline, Purkis explained. “Nearly 50 percent of the world’s reefs have been lost in the past 40 years; half of the world’s reefs are gone,” he added.
The expedition has created a baseline for further research and will allow researchers to measure and understand the pace and trajectory of the changes affecting reefs around the world.
The expedition began a decade ago in the Red Sea, where the team conducted four missions in Al-Wajh and Yanbu, the Farasan Islands and Ras Al-Qasabah.
These initial missions helped the team to develop and refine their survey techniques before expanding their reach to the Atlantic and other bodies of water.
“What we came up with was a marriage of high-tech solutions using satellite and aircraft imaging to map the reefs, coupled with more traditional field surveys of the corals, the fish and other organisms in the reef ecosystem,” Purkis explained.
“We took this replicable, reproducible way of surveying the reefs using satellites and fieldwork, and then started to move around the world with it.”
Based on the success of the initial Red Sea missions, Prince Khaled was willing to authorize the global expedition.
There are places in the Caribbean where the reefs are effectively dead, they are finished, and it might take 10,000 years before they would come back.
Sam Purkis, Chief scientist, Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation
“The expedition ended up considerably more expansive than what we dared to hope,” said Purkis. “We were adding countries all the time. They requested the work done in their waters.”
Purkis began working in the Red Sea in the early 1990s. He said it used to be one of the best places in the world for coral reefs but, despite the fact that the health of Red Sea reefs remains relatively good, worrying signs were appearing as the mission began.
“It was already clear 15 years ago, when we started the Red Sea missions, that there had been chronic overfishing; the number of fish is worryingly low. We also found some reef areas which had been attacked by crown-of-thorns starfish, badly affecting large proportions of reefs,” said Purkis.
In addition, changing water temperatures were reported in the north of the Red Sea. The most common global direct threats to coral reefs are ocean acidification and rising water temperatures as a result of climate change. However, said Purkis, the former is currently a relatively small problem compared with the much greater danger of warming waters.
“Temperature is terrible for the reefs and it is getting too hot, globally. The intervals between these hot episodes are decreasing; we used to have bleaching every 15 years, then every 10, then every five; and now it is happening every two years and soon it will be every year.”
Bleaching occurs when corals lose their vibrant color and turn white. The stunning colors of corals are the result of marine algae called zooxanthellae that live inside the coral and provide it with an easy supply of food and energy, allowing it to grow and reproduce.
When corals are under stress due to damaging factors such as heat or pollution, they expel the microscopic algae that live in their tissues and become transparent, exposing their white skeletons. Bleached corals are not dead but are at increased risk of starvation and disease.
Purkis said that the worst coral conditions were found in the Caribbean. The reefs there have been suffering longer than those anywhere else as a result of many decades of overfishing and bad coastal development decisions.
“There are places in the Caribbean where the reefs are effectively dead, they are finished, and it might take 10,000 years before they would come back,” he added.
He firmly believes, however, there is time to save the rest of the world’s reefs and prevent them from reaching such a dire state. The data collected by the expedition has limitless potential, he added, and can be used not only in future scientific research but also as part of educational programs for people of all ages and to initiate other influential projects.
New and unexpected partnerships are already emerging, Purkis said. NASA is using maps from the Global Reef Expedition to help train its supercomputers to map the rest of the world’s coral reefs from space. “Truly, every reef on earth might be mapped soon,” he added.
Meanwhile, scientists at the University of Miami are using the data to model the factors that contribute to the health and resiliency of coral reefs.
“There were 200 scientists with the expedition but we must have collaborated with 2,000 different academics,” Purkis said.
To prevent its scientific advances from being hidden away in dusty scientific journals, the expedition targeted young people through the educational arm of its project. The foundation developed a curriculum suitable for a range of ages, from kindergarten to 12th grade, to teach youngsters about coral reefs. More than 2,000 teachers are now using it in more than 110 countries.
“The previous generations created most of the problems that the youth of the planet now have to solve,” said Purkis. “Education is key to overcoming the challenge and it is in the hands of young people.”
Another component of the initiative is its outreach efforts. These include a number of documentary films and TV series produced by the foundation the public about the seriousness of this major environmental issue.
1,300 staff engaged in safety services at Makkah’s Grand Mosque
These male and female employees work together according to a clear plan to strengthen the regulatory system and security services at the Grand Mosque
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News
MAKKAH: More than 1,300 employees of the Agency for Security, Safety, Confrontation of Emergencies and Risks, and of the General Department of Crowd Management at the Grand Mosque, are working to support the service system inside the mosque and its external facilities. These male and female employees work together according to a clear plan to strengthen the regulatory system and security services at the Grand Mosque during the pilgrimage and Umrah seasons.
Qualified individuals manage the entry of people through the gates of the Grand Mosque, while respecting precautionary measures, regulating access to courtyards and chapels based on the experience of the services and administrative departments, with joint coordination, control and monitoring systems, and effective and continuous communication among all agencies operating inside the mosque.
Saudi-led Catmosphere’s inaugural Catwalk raises awareness about wildlife conservation
Organized by nonprofit group Catmosphere, the inaugural event saw wildlife lovers go the distance for a good cause
Catmosphere, founded by Ambassador to US Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, supports big cat species worldwide
Updated 22 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Live music, painting, food trucks and hordes of wildlife lovers hit the streets in Saudi Arabia — and at events across the world — for the inaugural “Catwalk,” organized by Saudi-led nonprofit Catmosphere on Saturday.
Participants and volunteers gathered at the starting line of the 7 km walk to show their support for, and raise awareness about, the living conditions of the seven big cats the organization supports, including at an event in Riyadh’s Al-Ammariya.
Catmosphere was launched by Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, who is on a mission to safeguard the lives and wellbeing of big cats. The nonprofit aims to magnify the efforts of Panthera, a US-based charity devoted to the conservation of 40 species of wild cats.
Catmosphere focuses on lions, tigers, cheetahs, jaguars, pumas, leopards and snow leopards.
With the walks open to the public, Princess Reema previously told Arab News: “‘Catwalk’ is striving for a healthy habitat for big cats, and healthy habitats start at home. A healthy and active lifestyle helps us respect our own bodies, and engaging with our environment gives us an appreciation for the fundamental role it plays in all of life. ‘Catwalk’ invites us all to ignite physical movement locally, and in doing so trigger the big cat conservation movement globally.”
Walkers and runners kicked off around the world on Nov. 6, with organizers reporting 10,000 participants in Saudi Arabia alone. Those who signed up to take part could do so individually, in groups or as part of a company-organized event.
Abdullah Abdulrahman bin Saeed, the deputy minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, kicked off the walk in Al-Ammariya with a speech that thanked the crowd for their involvement.
“We thank everybody for coming here today to raise awareness about this important initiative that was started by her royal highness, Princess Reema,” he said.
“We have initiated 30 locations around the Kingdom … and right now we have over 10,000 volunteers registered, from Saudis to non-Saudis, who are participating today to raise awareness about this initiative,” the deputy minister added.
I’m doing my #catwalk2021 to raise awareness of #bigcat conservation efforts by walking 7 kms for the 7 big cat species in support of @catmospherenow. Are you? Special thanks to @rbalsaud for leading the campaign. MD
Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Saudi minister of sport, Waleed Abdulkarim Elkhereiji, the deputy minister of foreign affairs, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, the minister of economy and planning, Khalid bin Bandar, Saudi ambassador to UK, and Saad Mohammed Alarify, head of the Saudi mission to the EU, also participated in the walk.
“The event is international — we have Princess Reema participating in Washington, there are people participating from Copenhagen, Egypt, throughout Europe — so it’s a global event.”
One walker, named Abdulaziz, told Arab News: “It’s honestly an amazing experience, and I am happy I was able to be here and to express my feelings for the tiger to help endangered species.”
In addition to animal-loving adults participating, organizers also made sure to offer a shorter trek called the “Catwalk Cub” — a 700-meter dash — for children to show their support.
One of the young participants was 11-year-old Mohammed, who revealed that he was walking in support of big Arabian cats.
While it was a family affair for Mohammed, who joined in with his siblings, other participants were quick to praise the community spirit behind the event, too.
“A good friend of ours recommended this place and we thought it would be a wonderful event — it is a great cause and a great place to do it in, a great place for getting to meet new people and having a chat,” participant Anthony Di Rosa told Arab News.
“I am so glad to see a lot of people volunteering to run for 7 km — it is such a great experience. I would like to share with people all around the world, we are here and we are supporting this kind of initiative to protect all wildlife,” social media influencer Muhanad Alhassoun told Arab News.
“The aim of this walk is to protect wildlife … we are building the community and environment and we need to protect it,” he added.
His sober statement echoed warnings by Panthera that important species are threatened by habitat loss, with the tiger, lion, leopard and cheetah having lost between 65 percent and 96 percent of their historical populations.
“The reality of the pandemic and the experience that the whole world has just had of separation and isolation from human communities due to COVID-19 is very much what was done to the big cats when we cut off their territorial corridors and isolated them from their natural habitats in nature,” Princess Reema said about the destruction of big cat environments.
“Just as we have seen that impact on us, imagine what that impact has been on them. ‘Catwalk’ is hoping to highlight a very simple fact: That our collective wellbeing is interconnected, and so it is incumbent on all of us to operate through empathy and provide spaces that we as humans would want to live and thrive in, and ensure the same for big cats,” she added.
And while the general public at the event in Riyadh seem to have taken that message to heart, public officials also took to Twitter to show their support. Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Spain, Azzam Al-Qain, thanked Arab countries for their participation.
“Thank you from the bottom of the heart to all the brothers and sisters, the ambassadors of the accredited Arab countries, the Libyan school and its staff, the mayor of Madrid and the Rotero Park officials for your active participation in the event. Together we save endangered cats,” he wrote.
From Riyadh to the cooler climes of Europe, walkers were out in full force — and participants in AlUla staged a special event in support for the Arabian leopard.
AlUla’s walk took place in the protected Sharaan Nature Reserve, where residents, visitors and staff from the Royal Commission for AlUla gathered to show their support for the critically endangered big cat, with fewer than 200 thought to be living in the wild.
The RCU has already committed $25 million to the Arabian Leopard Fund, an independent organization launched by the commission to work across the leopard’s home range to save the species.
The tremendous support in recent years to enhance the Saudi culture sector and encourage creativity is part of the Ministry of Culture’s Cultural Vision Roadmap to create a vibrant society
Updated 15 min 28 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah
JEDDAH: Saudi artists of all styles are set to get a boost through the establishment of a new association to support the visual arts.
Recently, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced the establishment of a Saudi Visual Arts Association that will further encourage artists’ work, empower and support the art scene, and promote Saudi culture.
The association will serve as a bridging platform between visual arts and culture for Saudi professionals and upcoming artists.
The association will boost Saudi artist confidence through appreciation, education, and training as they evolve and improve.
The Saudi community is no stranger to the art scene.
Established in 1973, the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts has been supporting local artists ever since. In 2018, they launched a training institute to develop performance and technique within aspiring visual artists.
Similarly, the Saudi Art Council, founded in 2013, is one of the Kingdom’s primary platforms for engaging with talented local artists by securing curated annual exhibitions of the highest standards.
“The VAA marks the new and improved approach to visual arts, and I’m lucky to be witnessing it,” said 21-year-old Abdulaziz Al-Gethami, a visual arts patron and winner of the first annual Red Sea Film Festival short film award.
Al-Gethami said that these opportunities have opened doors for him, allowing him to pursue his passion for film-making and use it as a “medium of both art and entertainment, perfect for introducing new ideas, starting conversations, and communicating shared dreams for the country.”
The tremendous support in recent years to enhance the Saudi culture sector and encourage creativity is part of the Ministry of Culture’s Cultural Vision Roadmap to create a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.
The first group of cultural initiatives includes the Red Sea Film Festival, Ad-Diriyah Biennale, and annual contemporary art exhibitions such as Athr art gallery and 21’39 Jeddah Arts.
These initiatives allow the community to engage in rich cultural experiences by engaging in intellectually stimulating dialogue and other professional interactions.
Who’s Who: Mohannad Basodan, CEO of the National Center for Privatization
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News
Mohannad Basodan has been the CEO of the National Center for Privatization and PPP since October. The center has recently announced that the newly launched National Infrastructure Fund will play an integral role with the National Center for Privatization by providing financing and credit support to stimulate private sector participation in achieving the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.
Prior to that, Basodan worked from 2017 to 2021 as the deputy governor for strategy and transformation at the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority. He also worked for nearly two months as head of the initiatives management office at the National Center for Performance Measurement, where he also served as the corporate services support executive director for nine months, and as deputy director general for about a year.
For a year before that, he worked as the managing editor at the Tokyo Rope Manufacturing, Saudi Arabia, beginning in late 2014. For some 20 months he worked for Saudi Aramco as a project team leader at the company’s corporate and finance department, where he had served as a corporate and project finance analyst for about four months.
In Dubai, he spent a nearly similar period of time as an MBA intern at Kearney, a leading global management consulting firm with more than 3,600 people working in more than 40 countries.
Basodan began his career at Aramco, where he worked for more than two years, beginning in 2006, as an accounting staff analyst. For three months, he was then a financial analyst at the company’s investment management division before becoming a business development analyst for five months. After that, he worked for more than two and a half years as a project finance analyst at Aramco.
Basodan received a BSc degree in accounting in 2006 from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. In 2013, he obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the Esade Business and Law School.