You are here

  • Home
  • Lewandowski scores in Bayern win for 60th goal of 2021

Lewandowski scores in Bayern win for 60th goal of 2021

Lewandowski scores in Bayern win for 60th goal of 2021
Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal with Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry in their Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg at Allianz Arena, Munich, on Saturday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m3jx7

Updated 06 November 2021
AP

Lewandowski scores in Bayern win for 60th goal of 2021

Lewandowski scores in Bayern win for 60th goal of 2021
  • Lewandowski knocked the ball in from close range in the 76th minute after stretching to redirect Leroy Sané's attempted shot
  • Leon Goretzka gave Bayern the lead in the 30th off a slick team passing move
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

MUNICH: Robert Lewandowski scored his 60th goal of the year as leader Bayern Munich won 2-1 against previously unbeaten Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Lewandowski knocked the ball in from close range in the 76th minute after stretching to redirect Leroy Sané’s attempted shot. Of his 60 goals in 2021, 51 have come for Bayern and nine for Poland. Lewandowski had set a new single-season scoring record for the Bundesliga with 41 goals in 2020-21.
Leon Goretzka gave Bayern the lead in the 30th off a slick team passing move and could have scored more in the second half, when he hit the post with one shot and clipped the crossbar with another.
Janik Haberer ensured a nervy finish when he scored for Freiburg in added time as Bayern conceded its 10th goal in four games in all competitions.
A day after getting his first call-up to the German national team, striker Lukas Nmecha scored the only goal of the game in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over Augsburg.
Nmecha headed in off Paulo Otavio’s cross in the 14th to score in his third successive game in the Bundesliga and Champions League. That kept up new coach Florian Kohfeldt’s winning start at Wolfsburg after a 2-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen last week and a 2-1 defeat of Salzburg in the Champions League.
Both goalkeepers tried to score goals as Bochum beat Hoffenheim 2-0, but neither made it work.
Bochum was already leading 1-0 from Soma Novothny’s goal when it won a penalty and selected goalkeeper Manuel Riemann to take it, but he blasted the ball far off target.
Deep in stoppage time, Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann went up to the opposing penalty area for a corner, allowing Bochum’s Miloš Pantovic to score into the empty net from inside his own half on the counterattack.
Relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld got its first league win of the season, beating Stuttgart 1-0 thanks to Japanese winger Masaya Okugawa’s goal on the counter.
Second-place Borussia Dortmund visits Leipzig later Saturday.

Topics: Bayern Munich Bundesliga Robert Lewandowski

Related

Bayern star Kimmich sparks vaccination debate in Germany
Sport
Bayern star Kimmich sparks vaccination debate in Germany
Bayern wins again without coach Julian Nagelsmann
Sport
Bayern wins again without coach Julian Nagelsmann

Newcastle still searching for first Premier League win of the season after Brighton stalemate

Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden scores their equalizer against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium. (Reuters)
Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden scores their equalizer against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium. (Reuters)
Updated 06 November 2021
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle still searching for first Premier League win of the season after Brighton stalemate

Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden scores their equalizer against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium. (Reuters)
  • Magpies fail to take first three points of the campaign despite red card for Brighton goalkeeper
Updated 06 November 2021
Liam Kennedy

BRIGHTON: New Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is primed to take over the Magpies at their lowest ebb as the club recorded their worst start to a season in their 129-year history having failed to beat Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Howe was flanked by trusted assistant Jason Tindall and Newcastle director Amanda Staveley in the Amex Stadium directors' box as a Leandro Trossard penalty, courtesy of VAR, was cancelled out in the second-half by Isaac Hayden's volleyed leveler. 

Robert Sanchez was dismissed for the Seagulls as the game moved into added time, but the Magpies could not take their first three points of the campaign at the 11th attempt with their late one-man advantage.

Graeme Jones, in his last scheduled game as interim manager, made three changes to the side humbled by Chelsea in the previous match. In came Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey and Jacob Murphy, with Ryan Fraser, Sean Longstaff and Javier Manquillo dropping to the bench.

After a St James’ Park surrender against the European Champions last weekend, Jones tweaked things tactically, with the Magpies lining up in a more compact 5-4-1 with top scorer Callum Wilson the lone frontman.

However, it did little to stem the flow of negativity, as United, who dropped to the foot of the Premier League table pre-kick-off due to Norwich City's win at Brentford, fell behind with 24 minutes on the clock.

Ciaran Clark's needless nibble at Trossard in the area, then an inexplicable pull at a shirt, saw VAR called into action and a penalty awarded.

Trossard made no mistake from the spot.

The goal and a toothless attacking show, all too familiar with the Magpies this season, prompted a United chorus of “attack, attack, attack” from the 3,000 traveling Geordies in the away end.

Initially, things weren’t much better after the break as Tariq Lamptey prised open United’s backline down the left, with Matt Ritchie all at sea, but was denied by Karl Darlow. Adam Lallana skidded one opportunity from the edge of the area wide and Marc Cucurella turned wide when well-placed, as Darlow’s goal led a charmed life.

At the other end, it took until the 56th minute for Jones’s side to register a shot on target — a low Ritchie volley, which was easily caught by Robert Sanchez in the Brighton goal.

The chance did spark something into a previously lifeless United, though. A high pressing tactic began to reap rewards as Brighton were pushed back into their own half — and the push on to the front foot saw United equalize.

Allan Saint-Maximin played Ritchie away down the left and his deep cross caught Sanchez out, allowing Clark to nod back across goal and Hayden to crash home. As the game looked set to peter out, Sanchez felled Wilson as the striker looked set to round him and score into an empty net, and while referee David Coote missed the foul, VAR did not.

Late drama then ensued as having used all three subs already, Graham Potter was forced to field defender Lewis Dunk in goal for the five added minutes. Unfortunately the center-back was not tested and three points went begging for the still winless Magpies.

The point takes United off the bottom again, only on goal difference. And the late rally against an over-performing Brighton outfit will have given Howe food for thought. He will have been left in no doubt, though, hard work needs to be done at Newcastle, with a five point gap remaining between themselves and Premier League safety.

Jones thinks Howe, when confirmed, will be getting his hands on a positive group of players, despite the Magpies’ early season struggles.

“It’s easy to fracture in situations like this, but we as a group have not allowed it. The boys are together, and whoever comes in will inherit a healthy football club,” he said.

“We are all pulling in the same direction. We wanted to win, but you don’t achieve what we’ve achieved on the day without that. 

“You don’t achieve the response, and the manner of the response, if you’re not together. That’s so pleasing,” he added.

Jones, who is set to step back into a first-team coach role when Howe is given the reins, said the ex-Bournemouth boss had no input on the side's setup or preparation at Brighton.

“I’ve had no contact with him. Eddie’s a professional man. He will have realised that I was doing the game and I’d planned it, and he left me alone to focus on it.

“It was good to see him at the game, but we’ll have to wait and see what the outcome of that is still. I’ve just got on with things.”

Jones continued: “I’m pleased with the reaction. The plan was to win, we wanted to come here and win, but when you have a marginal decision against you, which we had with the VAR, then you feel sorry for yourself. 

“I spoke to the boys at half-time and said nobody’s going to help you – there’s only us who can help ourselves. The response in the second half is the most pleasing aspect of today’s performance.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league Brighton & Hove Albion

Related

Graeme Jones backs Eddie Howe to be ‘innovative’ new manager Newcastle United needs
Sport
Graeme Jones backs Eddie Howe to be ‘innovative’ new manager Newcastle United needs
Analysis Progress in finding new manager crucial to turnaround in Newcastle United fortunes
Sport
Progress in finding new manager crucial to turnaround in Newcastle United fortunes

Juventus beats Fiorentina 1-0 on Cuadrado stoppage-time goal

Juventus beats Fiorentina 1-0 on Cuadrado stoppage-time goal
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

Juventus beats Fiorentina 1-0 on Cuadrado stoppage-time goal

Juventus beats Fiorentina 1-0 on Cuadrado stoppage-time goal
  • Juventus didn’t even have a shot on target until just before Cuadrado’s goal
  • Juventus moved level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

MILAN: Juan Cuadrado’s stoppage-time goal gave Juventus a 1-0 victory against 10-man Fiorentina and ended a three-game winless streak in Serie A on Saturday.
Although it was barely deserved as Juve’s struggles continued.
Juventus didn’t even have a shot on target until just before Cuadrado’s goal although it did hit the crossbar and have a goal ruled out for offside.
Those chances only came after Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenković was sent off in the 73rd minute following two yellow cards in quick succession.
Juventus moved level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina. They are 13 points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan and Napoli ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures. Milan plays Inter Milan in a derby match on Sunday, shortly after Napoli hosts Hellas Verona.
Fifth-place Atalanta was playing last-place Cagliari later.
Perfect in the Champions League, Juventus was coming off consecutive defeats in Serie A. It was already without Leonardo Bonucci and also lost fellow defender Giorgio Chiellini to injury in the warmup.
Neither side had a glimpse of goal in a mediocre first half in Turin, but Juventus almost scored a stunning opener shortly after the break as Álvaro Morata chested down a ball and then hooked it over Milenković before volleying it just past the left post.
Milenković was booked in the 66th minute for bringing down Weston McKennie and he was shown a second yellow card and sent off seven minutes later for a foul on Federico Chiesa.
That appeared to spark Juventus into life as Chiesa hit the bar shortly after with a powerful shot from a tight angle before Morata had a goal ruled out for offside.
Juventus finally had its first shot on target in the 86th but Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano did well to parry a shot from Chiesa — who joined Juventus on loan from Fiorentina last year.
And it was another former Fiorentina player who won the match for Juventus as Cuadrado got to the byline past Cristiano Biraghi on the right side of the area before placing an angled shot into the net between Terracciano and the near post.

Topics: Juventus Italian Serie A Juan Cuadrado

Related

Juventus finally gets 1st win of Serie A season
Sport
Juventus finally gets 1st win of Serie A season
Juventus reports 210 million euros in losses amid pandemic
Sport
Juventus reports 210 million euros in losses amid pandemic

England, Australia into T20 World Cup semifinals as South Africa exit

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, right, and South Africa's Aiden Markram run between the wickets during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and South Africa in Sharjah. (AP)
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, right, and South Africa's Aiden Markram run between the wickets during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and South Africa in Sharjah. (AP)
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

England, Australia into T20 World Cup semifinals as South Africa exit

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, right, and South Africa's Aiden Markram run between the wickets during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between England and South Africa in Sharjah. (AP)
  • Pakistan are already through to the semifinals from Group 2 with India, New Zealand and Afghanistan fighting for the last spot
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

SHARJAH: Rassie van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 94 as South Africa beat England by 10 runs but failed to qualify for the semifinals of the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.
Group 1 winners England and Australia, who beat West Indies in the first match of the day, made the final four from the six-team pool.
South Africa posted 189 for two after Van de Dussen smashed six sixes in his 60-ball knock but needed to limit England to 131 or fewer to edge out Australia on net run-rate.
England, who topped the group when they passed 109, finished on 179-8 after a hat-trick by Kagiso Rabada in the final over. It was England’s first loss in five matches.
Pakistan are already through to the semifinals from Group 2 with India, New Zealand and Afghanistan fighting for the last spot.
“The win was important, but a bittersweet ending for us,” said South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma after his side finished on eight points, the same as England and Australia.
“Tough to bring net run-rate into effect in our last game, especially against a side like England.”
Van der Dussen and Aiden Markram, who hit 52 off 25 balls, put on an unbeaten attacking partnership of 103 for the third wicket to give their team a challenging total.
England elected to field first and Moeen Ali struck early when he bowled Reeza Hendricks for two.
Quinton de Kock and Van der Dussen rebuilt the innings with their second-wicket stand of 71.
Adil Rashid broke the stand as he sent back De Kock out for 34 with his leg spin.
But Van der Dussen stood firm and mixed the right dose of caution and aggression to reach his half-century in 37 balls.
He then combined with Markram to take the assault to the bowlers. The pair attacked Chris Woakes in his fourth over — the 16th of the innings, hitting three sixes between them to add 21 runs.
Markram reached his fifty off 24 balls with a six off Chris Jordan. He hit two fours and four sixes.
In reply, England started well with Jason Roy and Jos Buttler hitting boundaries in the first four overs.
But Roy suffered a calf injury issue while taking a run with Buttler and had to be helped off the field.
“Jason Roy going down doesn’t help, but we thought we were right in it throughout. Every game tests us in different ways,” said England captain Eoin Morgan.
South Africa seized the opportunity and Anrich Nortje send back Buttler, for 26, in the next over. Then Tabraiz Shamsi trapped Jonny Bairstow lbw for one.
Moeen, who struck 37 off 27 balls, and Dawid Malan hit back in a partnership of 51 but Shamsi once again put the brakes.
Moeen hit Shamsi for a towering six but got out next ball attempting another big one which instead went straight into the hands of David Miller.
Malan kept up the attack with Liam Livingston, who hit Rabada for three straight sixes, to keep the chase on track despite losing his partner in the next over.
But Livingstone fell for 28 and South African bowlers took charge. Rabada sent back Chris Woakes, Morgan and Chris Jordan for the tournament’s third hat-trick.

Topics: Cricket T20 T20 cricket T20 World Cup 2021 England England cricket South Africa South Africa cricket Australia Australia cricket west indies West Indies cricket

Related

Sri Lanka ends West Indies’ hopes of T20 World Cup semis
Sport
Sri Lanka ends West Indies’ hopes of T20 World Cup semis

Barça squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over

Barça squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

Barça squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over

Barça squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over
  • Barcelona roared out to a 3-0 lead after playing one of its best halves of the season
  • “We forgot we had to play the second half,” said a dejected Frenkie de Jong
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Xavi Hernández had plenty to like and much more to lament about Barcelona’s wild 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday, when his soon-to-be team squandered a three-goal halftime lead.
Playing its final match under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan before Xavi takes over as its new full-time manager, Barcelona roared out to a 3-0 lead after playing one of its best halves of the season. But injuries to Ansu Fati and Nico González, who were having inspired performances, and the resurgence of its defensive doubts helped Iago Aspas led Celta back with his second-half brace.
Aspas capped the comeback with a second goal on one of the final kicks of the match when he scored from long range while Barcelona was hunkered down in its box begging for the final whistle.
“We forgot we had to play the second half,” said a dejected Frenkie de Jong, who provided Barcelona’s only spark in the second half with a shot that hit the crossbar with the score at 3-2.
“We were too static, we need to show more character. This game was important to move up a bit in the table. It is a very hard blow.”
Barcelona remained in ninth place in the Spanish league and with its horizon of success narrowing to simply securing a top-four finish to ensure its spot in the Champions League.
The draw came hours after Barcelona announced that Xavi had agreed to sign through 2024. That will free Barjuan to return to coaching its reserve team after three games in charge following the firing of Ronald Koeman.
Xavi will be presented on Monday and then have a two-week international break to settle in before the former Barcelona midfield star debuts on Nov. 20 against Espanyol in a derby. He arrived to Barcelona earlier on Saturday after ending his stint at Qatari club Al-Sadd, first as a player and then as a budding coach.
“This was my dream and now the dream comes true,” Xavi said. “It is very important for me. Of course it is a big challenge, but I am ready, we are ready — all the technical staff — to start immediately.”
He and his staff will have their work cut out for them.
Fati had to be replaced after netting Barcelona’s opener. Midfielder Nico, who was also having a superb performance, and defender Eric García both went down in the second half. They joined an injured list that already included Pedri González, Gerard Pique, Ousmane Dembelé, Sergiño Dest, Sergio Agüero and Martin Braithwaite.
Fati’s left-thigh injury ruled him out of Spain’s decisive World Cup qualifiers next week against Greece and Sweden that it needs to win to qualify directly for next year’s tournament in Qatar. He was replaced by Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás, who hours earlier scored in a 2-0 win over Granada.
Sergio Busquets, Xavi’s old teammate, doubled the advantage in the 18th with a rare goal for the veteran. The holding midfielder struck a fine curling effort from outside the area to put the ball just inside the post.
And Barcelona looked ready to roll to a big win after Memphis Depay sliced a header home from a cross by Jordi Alba after a key pass by Nico in the 34th.
But then the injuries came, and Celta took the initiative when Aspas pulled one back in the 52nd. The striker finished off a ball that Marc-Andre ter Stegen failed to clear from his area after he poorly blocked a shot by Javier Galán.
Barcelona was then on the defensive when Nolito Agudo’s 74th-minute header cut the deficit to one.
“This Celta never gives up,” Aspas said after he ignited the crowd at Balaídos Stadium with his clutch goal.
Later, Real Madrid can overtake leader Real Sociedad when it hosts Rayo Vallecano.

Topics: La Liga Bareclona Celta Vigo

Related

Qatari club agrees to let Xavi become Barcelona coach
Sport
Qatari club agrees to let Xavi become Barcelona coach
Barcelona said on Saturday they had named former midfielder and captain Xavi Hernandez as head coach on a contract until 2024. (Reuters/File Photo)
Sport
Harsh lessons learnt in Asia will serve Xavi well in dream job at Barcelona

Manchester City outclass crisis-hit Manchester United

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts with his teammates after Manchester City's Bernardo Silva scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford. (AP)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts with his teammates after Manchester City's Bernardo Silva scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford. (AP)
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

Manchester City outclass crisis-hit Manchester United

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts with his teammates after Manchester City's Bernardo Silva scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford. (AP)
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester United suffered another home humiliation as Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Saturday to raise further questions over the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Eric Bailly’s own goal and Bernardo Silva’s strike on the stroke of half-time was the difference between the sides on the scoreboard.
But that did little justice to the chasm between the teams as only a string of stunning saves from David De Gea prevented United from a thrashing similar to the 5-0 humbling they were handed by Liverpool less than two weeks ago.
Solskjaer bought himself some time with a 3-0 win at Tottenham last weekend.
But United have now won just one of their last six Premier League games and could finish the day 11 points off the top of the table should Chelsea beat Burnley at Stamford Bridge.
Solskjaer’s switch to a back five worked a treat at Spurs, but that owed much to the return of Raphael Varane from injury.
Without the French World Cup winner, who sustained a hamstring injury against Atalanta on Wednesday, the Norwegian’s decision to retain the same system quickly backfired.
Bailly was included for the first time in the Premier League this season and took only seven minutes to give City the perfect start when he sliced Joao Cancelo’s cross into his own goal.
United have won just five of Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13 appearances since the five-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to the club.
Had things gone differently in the final days of August, Ronaldo could have been lining up for City as they pursued the 36-year-old to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero.
Ronaldo’s goalscoring heroics have kept United alive in the Champions League, but he has netted just once in the last six Premier League games.
The Portuguese nearly bailed out a terrible first 45 minutes from the Red Devils when his volley was brilliantly saved by Ederson and Mason Greenwood failed to turn the rebound into an empty net.
But it was De Gea who was by far the busier ‘keeper.
The Spaniard spread himself to miraculously block from Gabriel Jesus before saving from Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne and denying a second own goal off the boot of Victor Lindelof.
However, even De Gea was at fault for City’s second when Silva got an outstretched leg to Cancelo’s cross and the United stopper flapped the ball into his own net.
Boos greeted the half-time whistle as the traveling City support gleefully chanted “Ole’s at the wheel” to mock the United boss.
Solskjaer responded by introducing former City winger Jadon Sancho, who has failed to hold down a place in the United team in recent weeks despite costing £73 million ($98 million) to sign from Borussia Dortmund in July.
Sancho injected a little more pace into the United attack, but the home side were still barely able to sustain any pressure as City’s passing triangles left them chasing shadows in the Manchester rain.
Phil Foden hit the post and Jesus had strong appeals for a penalty waived away as City could easily have won by a far more comprehensive margin.
A shock 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend left Pep Guardiola’s men with little margin for error in the title race.
City, though, have often saved their best performances for the big occasion this season as they have now taken seven points from a possible nine in away games against Chelsea, Liverpool and United.
Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table is cut to two points as City move up to second, a point ahead of Liverpool, who travel to West Ham on Sunday.

Topics: football soccer Premier league Manchester United Manchester city

Related

Analysis Will Manchester United tolerate another week of underachievement?
Sport
Will Manchester United tolerate another week of underachievement?
Manchester United succumbed to a first away league defeat for 30 games by losing 4-2 at Leicester as Liverpool stormed to the top of the Premier League with a 5-0 demolition of Watford on Saturday. (AP/Action Images via Reuters)
Sport
Manchester United lose at Leicester, City roll on as five-star Liverpool go top

Latest updates

Saudi-led science team uncovers secrets of the deep
The scientists traveled more than 50,000 kms and conducted more than 12,000 scientific dives to study the coral reefs. (Supplied)
Negotiators finalize draft agreements for political approval
Negotiators finalize draft agreements for political approval
Turkey’s pro-Kurdish HDP says banning case should be thrown out
Demonstrators attend a protest in Istanbul in solidarity with pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party. (File/Reuters)
Pro-Iran protesters stage fresh Baghdad demonstration after deadly clash
Security forces close the heavily fortified Green Zone during a protest on Saturday outside the Green Zone in Baghdad, following Friday’s deadly scuffles. (AP)
Lydia Ko squares course record in Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Lydia Ko squares course record in Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.