Barça squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over

Barça squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over
FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay look dejected after a 3-3 tie in their La Liga match against Celta Vigo at Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo on Saturday. (Reuters)
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

Barça squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over

Barça squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over
  • Barcelona roared out to a 3-0 lead after playing one of its best halves of the season
  • “We forgot we had to play the second half,” said a dejected Frenkie de Jong
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Xavi Hernández had plenty to like and much more to lament about Barcelona’s wild 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday, when his soon-to-be team squandered a three-goal halftime lead.
Playing its final match under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan before Xavi takes over as its new full-time manager, Barcelona roared out to a 3-0 lead after playing one of its best halves of the season. But injuries to Ansu Fati and Nico González, who were having inspired performances, and the resurgence of its defensive doubts helped Iago Aspas led Celta back with his second-half brace.
Aspas capped the comeback with a second goal on one of the final kicks of the match when he scored from long range while Barcelona was hunkered down in its box begging for the final whistle.
“We forgot we had to play the second half,” said a dejected Frenkie de Jong, who provided Barcelona’s only spark in the second half with a shot that hit the crossbar with the score at 3-2.
“We were too static, we need to show more character. This game was important to move up a bit in the table. It is a very hard blow.”
Barcelona remained in ninth place in the Spanish league and with its horizon of success narrowing to simply securing a top-four finish to ensure its spot in the Champions League.
The draw came hours after Barcelona announced that Xavi had agreed to sign through 2024. That will free Barjuan to return to coaching its reserve team after three games in charge following the firing of Ronald Koeman.
Xavi will be presented on Monday and then have a two-week international break to settle in before the former Barcelona midfield star debuts on Nov. 20 against Espanyol in a derby. He arrived to Barcelona earlier on Saturday after ending his stint at Qatari club Al-Sadd, first as a player and then as a budding coach.
“This was my dream and now the dream comes true,” Xavi said. “It is very important for me. Of course it is a big challenge, but I am ready, we are ready — all the technical staff — to start immediately.”
He and his staff will have their work cut out for them.
Fati had to be replaced after netting Barcelona’s opener. Midfielder Nico, who was also having a superb performance, and defender Eric García both went down in the second half. They joined an injured list that already included Pedri González, Gerard Pique, Ousmane Dembelé, Sergiño Dest, Sergio Agüero and Martin Braithwaite.
Fati’s left-thigh injury ruled him out of Spain’s decisive World Cup qualifiers next week against Greece and Sweden that it needs to win to qualify directly for next year’s tournament in Qatar. He was replaced by Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás, who hours earlier scored in a 2-0 win over Granada.
Sergio Busquets, Xavi’s old teammate, doubled the advantage in the 18th with a rare goal for the veteran. The holding midfielder struck a fine curling effort from outside the area to put the ball just inside the post.
And Barcelona looked ready to roll to a big win after Memphis Depay sliced a header home from a cross by Jordi Alba after a key pass by Nico in the 34th.
But then the injuries came, and Celta took the initiative when Aspas pulled one back in the 52nd. The striker finished off a ball that Marc-Andre ter Stegen failed to clear from his area after he poorly blocked a shot by Javier Galán.
Barcelona was then on the defensive when Nolito Agudo’s 74th-minute header cut the deficit to one.
“This Celta never gives up,” Aspas said after he ignited the crowd at Balaídos Stadium with his clutch goal.
Later, Real Madrid can overtake leader Real Sociedad when it hosts Rayo Vallecano.

Topics: La Liga Bareclona Celta Vigo

Lewandowski scores in Bayern win for 60th goal of 2021

Lewandowski scores in Bayern win for 60th goal of 2021
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

Lewandowski scores in Bayern win for 60th goal of 2021

Lewandowski scores in Bayern win for 60th goal of 2021
  • Lewandowski knocked the ball in from close range in the 76th minute after stretching to redirect Leroy Sané's attempted shot
  • Leon Goretzka gave Bayern the lead in the 30th off a slick team passing move
Updated 06 November 2021
AP

MUNICH: Robert Lewandowski scored his 60th goal of the year as leader Bayern Munich won 2-1 against previously unbeaten Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Lewandowski knocked the ball in from close range in the 76th minute after stretching to redirect Leroy Sané’s attempted shot. Of his 60 goals in 2021, 51 have come for Bayern and nine for Poland. Lewandowski had set a new single-season scoring record for the Bundesliga with 41 goals in 2020-21.
Leon Goretzka gave Bayern the lead in the 30th off a slick team passing move and could have scored more in the second half, when he hit the post with one shot and clipped the crossbar with another.
Janik Haberer ensured a nervy finish when he scored for Freiburg in added time as Bayern conceded its 10th goal in four games in all competitions.
A day after getting his first call-up to the German national team, striker Lukas Nmecha scored the only goal of the game in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 win over Augsburg.
Nmecha headed in off Paulo Otavio’s cross in the 14th to score in his third successive game in the Bundesliga and Champions League. That kept up new coach Florian Kohfeldt’s winning start at Wolfsburg after a 2-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen last week and a 2-1 defeat of Salzburg in the Champions League.
Both goalkeepers tried to score goals as Bochum beat Hoffenheim 2-0, but neither made it work.
Bochum was already leading 1-0 from Soma Novothny’s goal when it won a penalty and selected goalkeeper Manuel Riemann to take it, but he blasted the ball far off target.
Deep in stoppage time, Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann went up to the opposing penalty area for a corner, allowing Bochum’s Miloš Pantovic to score into the empty net from inside his own half on the counterattack.
Relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld got its first league win of the season, beating Stuttgart 1-0 thanks to Japanese winger Masaya Okugawa’s goal on the counter.
Second-place Borussia Dortmund visits Leipzig later Saturday.

Topics: Bayern Munich Bundesliga Robert Lewandowski

Manchester City outclass crisis-hit Manchester United

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts with his teammates after Manchester City's Bernardo Silva scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford. (AP)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts with his teammates after Manchester City's Bernardo Silva scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford. (AP)
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

Manchester City outclass crisis-hit Manchester United

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts with his teammates after Manchester City's Bernardo Silva scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford. (AP)
Updated 06 November 2021
AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester United suffered another home humiliation as Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Saturday to raise further questions over the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Eric Bailly’s own goal and Bernardo Silva’s strike on the stroke of half-time was the difference between the sides on the scoreboard.
But that did little justice to the chasm between the teams as only a string of stunning saves from David De Gea prevented United from a thrashing similar to the 5-0 humbling they were handed by Liverpool less than two weeks ago.
Solskjaer bought himself some time with a 3-0 win at Tottenham last weekend.
But United have now won just one of their last six Premier League games and could finish the day 11 points off the top of the table should Chelsea beat Burnley at Stamford Bridge.
Solskjaer’s switch to a back five worked a treat at Spurs, but that owed much to the return of Raphael Varane from injury.
Without the French World Cup winner, who sustained a hamstring injury against Atalanta on Wednesday, the Norwegian’s decision to retain the same system quickly backfired.
Bailly was included for the first time in the Premier League this season and took only seven minutes to give City the perfect start when he sliced Joao Cancelo’s cross into his own goal.
United have won just five of Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13 appearances since the five-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to the club.
Had things gone differently in the final days of August, Ronaldo could have been lining up for City as they pursued the 36-year-old to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero.
Ronaldo’s goalscoring heroics have kept United alive in the Champions League, but he has netted just once in the last six Premier League games.
The Portuguese nearly bailed out a terrible first 45 minutes from the Red Devils when his volley was brilliantly saved by Ederson and Mason Greenwood failed to turn the rebound into an empty net.
But it was De Gea who was by far the busier ‘keeper.
The Spaniard spread himself to miraculously block from Gabriel Jesus before saving from Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne and denying a second own goal off the boot of Victor Lindelof.
However, even De Gea was at fault for City’s second when Silva got an outstretched leg to Cancelo’s cross and the United stopper flapped the ball into his own net.
Boos greeted the half-time whistle as the traveling City support gleefully chanted “Ole’s at the wheel” to mock the United boss.
Solskjaer responded by introducing former City winger Jadon Sancho, who has failed to hold down a place in the United team in recent weeks despite costing £73 million ($98 million) to sign from Borussia Dortmund in July.
Sancho injected a little more pace into the United attack, but the home side were still barely able to sustain any pressure as City’s passing triangles left them chasing shadows in the Manchester rain.
Phil Foden hit the post and Jesus had strong appeals for a penalty waived away as City could easily have won by a far more comprehensive margin.
A shock 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend left Pep Guardiola’s men with little margin for error in the title race.
City, though, have often saved their best performances for the big occasion this season as they have now taken seven points from a possible nine in away games against Chelsea, Liverpool and United.
Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table is cut to two points as City move up to second, a point ahead of Liverpool, who travel to West Ham on Sunday.

Topics: football soccer Premier league Manchester United Manchester city

Harsh lessons learnt in Asia will serve Xavi well in dream job at Barcelona

Barcelona said on Saturday they had named former midfielder and captain Xavi Hernandez as head coach on a contract until 2024. (Reuters/File Photo)
Barcelona said on Saturday they had named former midfielder and captain Xavi Hernandez as head coach on a contract until 2024. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 06 November 2021
John Duerden

Harsh lessons learnt in Asia will serve Xavi well in dream job at Barcelona

Barcelona said on Saturday they had named former midfielder and captain Xavi Hernandez as head coach on a contract until 2024. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Despite often dominating possession, the Spanish coach’s Al-Sadd team lost out in big games, especially against Al-Nassr, because of mistakes and lack of killer touch upfront
Updated 06 November 2021
John Duerden

 

LONDON: One wonders whether the Barcelona officials who were in Qatar this week to finalize the deal to take Xavi — in his words — “back home,” watched Al-Sadd’s AFC Champions League games against Al-Nassr from April.

That was when the Saudi Arabians gave the new boss of the Blaugrana quite a lesson, perhaps the most important lesson he will take to Europe from his 30-month stint in Asia.

That is, possession may be acred for one brought up on the Barcelona way, but in Asia, just as in Europe, teams are increasingly happy to let you have the ball in areas that will not hurt them.

At the outset, Xavi’s Al-Sadd seemed to be holding all the trump cards.

Picture the scene. On the one side, you had the Spaniard’s team that had just clinched the Qatar Stars League championship in stunning fashion. Not a match had been lost in the 22-game domestic season and there was a goal difference of plus-63. Al-Sadd had stars such as Santi Cazorla, Algerian goal-machine Baghdad Bounedjah and Brazilian midfielder Guilherme, as well as much of the Qatari team that won the 2019 Asian Cup.

On the other was Al-Nassr. The Saudi Arabian team are one of Asia’s biggest but, as April dawned, were running far below the gear that Al-Sadd found themselves in. The Riyadh club had mixed results at home, which led to the hiring of Mano Menezes in the days leading up to the start of the Champions League. The former Brazil boss became the third coach in less than six months. 

With the expansion of the continental tournament from 32 teams to 40 this year, only the team that finished top of each of the 10 groups was guaranteed a place in the knockout stage, along with the six-best runners-up. Al-Sadd arrived in Riyadh as favorites and on the back of a 22-match unbeaten run, while Al-Nassr had lost their previous two games.

Both teams started with disappointing draws. Al-Wehdat were playing in their first Champions League game and the Jordanians were delighted to hold Al-Nassr to a 0-0 draw. Al-Sadd needed a late strike from Yusuf Abdurisag to earn a 1-1 draw with Iran’s Foolad. Then came the first big meeting between the two.

It went 3-1 to Al-Nassr. It was practically the first game for Menezes and he chose to allow Xavi’s men to have most of the ball, but in areas that did not pose much of a threat. The Yellows looked more incisive and with the running of Ali Al-Hassan and Abdulfattah Asiri and the loitering presence of Abderrazak Hamdallah in attack, the nine-time Saudi Pro League champions proved to be a threat on the counter — too much for the vulnerable Al-Sadd defense to handle.

“I think the result is unfair,” Xavi said after the game. “We deserve more than this result and at least a draw, considering the performance shown by the players and the many opportunities we missed, and I will not comment on the referee’s decision and the incorrect penalty kick.”

Again, a good performance, with plenty of territorial control, but no end result.

Al-Sadd looked good in parts but the defense never looked quite solid enough to keep out Al-Nassr. Perhaps so much dominance at home was not the best preparation for Asia against teams that came from more competitive leagues.

“We were good in the first 25 minutes in the second half, and we scored the equalizer and we were close to scoring the second, but there were some mistakes in defense because of which we conceded the second goal,” Xavi said. “Football is about mistakes, and in a strong match like this we must not make these mistakes, which cost us the match. We must focus on the upcoming matches.”

Al-Sadd seemed to have learned from the mistakes when winning the next three games. That meant a final-day showdown with Al-Nassr, less than three weeks after the first meeting. As group leaders, the Qatari champions needed just a point to progress while the Saudis had to collect all three. It was the first time for the 2010 World Cup winner to be in this situation as a coach. 

Al-Nassr worked well to put Al-Sadd under pressure, to deny the players the time and space they were accustomed to having at home where most teams sat back and hoped not to concede. Once again, there was some uncertainty at the back and Al-Nassr pressing led to a goalkeeping howler in the first half that led to Hamdallah’s opener. From that point the Qataris were chasing the game, lost their heads a little, and Al-Nassr always looked like getting the win that they eventually got. The Saudi Arabian team went through while Al-Sadd missed out by the tightest of margins.

“This is football,” Xavi said. “We went out of the Champions League because of one goal and we did not give our best, but we were not very bad. This is football, it has victories and defeats. We must accept it.”

These are the kinds of lessons that Xavi was looking for when he came to the Middle East, the kinds of lessons that, if heeded, will stand him in good stead for Barcelona. Despite all the games the former midfield maestro won in Qatar, it may well be that the twin losses against Al-Nassr may be more influential in his coaching career in Europe.

Topics: football soccer Qatar Spain Barcelona Xavi Al-Saad

UK equalities authority to probe Yorkshire cricket racism row

UK equalities authority to probe Yorkshire cricket racism row
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

UK equalities authority to probe Yorkshire cricket racism row

UK equalities authority to probe Yorkshire cricket racism row
  • Investigation announced after former player Azeem Rafiq was bullied, racially harassed
  • Another Muslim cricketer alleges teammates discussed desecrating prayer mat
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The British Equality and Human Rights Commission is set to investigate Yorkshire County Cricket Club over a growing racial row, which erupted after former player Azeem Rafiq was found to have been racially abused and bullied by teammates.
The commission warned that it was “deeply concerned” by the incidents, and that it had written to the club to request a copy of its internal investigation, which controversially concluded that the events amounted to “friendly banter” between players.
The England and Wales Cricket Board on Thursday suspended the club from hosting major matches, labeling its handling of the investigation as “wholly unacceptable.”
Yorkshire are also investigating separate claims by another Muslim player who alleged that teammates discussed desecrating a prayer mat.
EHRC CEO Marcial Boo said in a statement: “As Britain’s equality regulator, we are deeply concerned about the incidents of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.
“We have written to ask for more information, including a full copy of their investigation report, to determine if there has been a breach of the law. We will take action if so.”
He added: “All employers have a duty to protect their employees from bullying and harassment.”

Topics: UK British Equality and Human Rights Commission Yorkshire County Cricket Club Azeem Rafiq racism Cricket

Hewson claims the halfway lead at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Hewson claims the halfway lead at Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

Hewson claims the halfway lead at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Hewson claims the halfway lead at Aramco Saudi Ladies International
  • The English player carded an 8-under-par 64 on Friday to lead the field, a stroke ahead of Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen
Updated 06 November 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: England’s Alice Hewson stormed to an 8-under-par 64 on Friday to lead at the halfway point of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF.

The 24-year-old carded six birdies on the back nine to come home in 30, a scintillating return that shaved three strokes off her career-best Ladies European Tour round. It put her top of the pile, on 9-under, with two rounds remaining at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

“I really enjoyed my day today,” said Hertfordshire-born Hewson. “It didn’t really feel like a 64. I just played every shot as it came and I putted really well. I think I only had 22 putts, so that really helps on these greens.

“I didn’t really put too much pressure on myself. I didn’t drive the best. I was in the rough a little bit more than I might’ve liked but I was actually giving myself some good angles to be aggressive into the pins.”

Asked whether heading into the weekend as leader will change her approach, Hewson said: “I go into every single tournament with the ultimate goal to win — that’s why we play golf. The next few days I’ll just go out there and enjoy it, stick to my processes and do exactly what I’ve done these first two days. I can only go out there and control what I can control, and that’s my game and my processes.”

Minjee Lee of Australia during round two of the Saudi Ladies International. (Supplied)

Sanna Nuutinen from Finland sits one shot behind Hewson, after following-up her opening day 71 with a 65 on Friday.

“Today I just made a lot of putts,” Nuutinen said. “Ball-striking wise, I made a few changes two months ago and it’s only been getting better and better.

“I’ve not been hitting it bad, I just haven’t made any putts for a long time, so it was nice to get the putter going again. As long as I’m always putting for birdies it’s fine, just not when I’m having to make a lot of putts for par.

“It’s a four-day event so there’s a lot of golf to play and a lot of things can happen, so I’ll just stick to my process, which is trying to get better every day.”

Three players — Caroline Hedwall and Linnea Strom from Sweden, and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko — are a shot further back on 7-under.

Former world No. 1 Ko, who led the field going into Friday’s round, said: “My long game was much better today. I made some careless mistakes on the back nine but other than that I played solid.

“I could’ve made some more putts but most days you feel like you could’ve done better. I’ve just got to keep working out there and hopefully the feel with the long game that I thought was good out there will continue into the weekend.

“I’ve been setting myself up with good opportunities for birdies. Continuing that and setting myself up with chances is the best I can do.”

Anna Nordqvist, the Swedish three-time major winner, is on 4-under and Australia’s Minjee Lee on 3-under, with American Alison Lee and England’s Dame Laura Davies both tied with a heap of players on 2-under.

Morocco’s Maha Haddioui, the first and only Arab golfer on the Ladies European Tour, fought back from a 4-over-par opening day with a 4-under-par reverse on Friday, securing her weekend spot in a tournament where she is a firm fan favorite.

“It was great today,” said Haddioui. “My goal for today was just to play simple, not get too mad about things on the course, and it worked. It was about playing simple and staying positive.

Sanna Nuutinen sits one shot behind Hewson in second. (Supplied)

“I left quite a lot of shots out there, which is a really good thing if you shoot 4-under. I just want to take that positive energy into tomorrow and start again from scratch. I’m delighted to be here for the weekend.”

She added: “I didn’t play well yesterday, despite doing everything by the book with my meditation and everything, so I was annoyed. Today, I just ignored all of that, didn’t meditate or do my workout. I just said to myself, ‘Go play golf and have fun’ — and it worked.”

The $1 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund continues on Saturday and Sunday at the Royal Greens. It will be be followed from Nov. 10 to 12 at the same venue by the Aramco Team Series Jeddah, the last of four new $1 million team tournaments added to the LET this season.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Ladies International

