Fans speculate about rumored cast of hotly-anticipated 'Real Housewives of Dubai'

Fans speculate about rumored cast of hotly-anticipated ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’
Sara Al-Madani (L) and Lesa Milan-Hall (R) are both speculated to be on the upcoming show. Instagram
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Whether it’s Beverly Hills, Orange County or Atlanta, “The Real Housewives” is perhaps Bravo’s most successful television franchise — and last week it was announced that the hit reality TV show is making its way to Dubai.

Andy Cohen, the show’s executive producer revealed that the cult series will see its first international iteration in 2022, making Dubai the 11th city of “Real Housewives,” with the official hashtag confirmed by the network to be #RHODxb. 

Although the show has yet to start filming and the cast has yet to be revealed, rumors have already begun swirling online about who will star in “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”

Read on for some of the UAE-based figures and influencers who fans are speculating will join the franchise as debates on social media - from Instagram to Reddit - reach fever pitch.

When contacted by Arab News, responses ranged from an emoji-laden “no comment” to flat-out denials and those who declined to issue a statement, proving this is still anybody’s game.

Caroline Stanbury


The British fashionista, who has been romantically linked to Sylvester Stallone and Hugh Grant, previously starred in Bravo’s other reality show “Ladies of London” from 2014 to 2017. She recently relocated from London to Dubai, where she lives with her fiancé, ex-footballer Sergio Carallo.

Sara Al-Madani


The Emirati businesswoman is one of the few names that have been circulating on social media. Renowned fashion designer, CEO of several companies and the youngest board member of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry are only a few of the achievements that the self-proclaimed “serial entrepreneur” has under her belt.

Al-Madani declined to comment when contacted by Arab News.

Karen Wazen


Of the cast, Bravo has said to expect “a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.” The Lebanese blogger, who juggles her social media empire and sunglasses company Wazen Eyewear with raising three children with husband Elias Bakhazi, seems to fit the description. However, the influencer’s representative declined to make an official statement on the matter.

Deema Al-Asadi

The 33-year-old is an Iraqi influencer with an acute eye for style. Before the content creator amassed one million Instagram followers, she was training to be a dentist. Today, she is married to Mohammed Awwad and the couple have a baby boy together.

Despite fans online hoping the star will make an appearance on the show, her representative told Arab News that she is not part of the cast.

Chanel Ayan

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by C H A N E L (@chanelayan)

Based in Dubai, the Kenyan model, born Ayan Pillot, has worked with prestigious brands such as Chanel and Prada and posed for renowned magazines, including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. She met her now-husband when she was 17, and the couple have been together for 20 years. They have a 16-year-old son together, who followed in his mother’s footsteps and also models.

Lesa Milan-Hall

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LESA MILAN (@lesa.milan)

Born Lesa-Gayle Wee Tom, Milan-Hall a former beauty queen — she was a contestant in Miss Jamaica Universe 2009, Miss Caribbean World, Miss Hollywood Teen USA and Queen Miss Jamaica Caribbean World pageants in 2010. She is married to British financer Richard Hall with whom she shares three sons. No stranger to reality television, Milan-Hall appeared in BET’s College Hill in 2008.

Farhana Bodi

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FARHANA (@farhanabodi)

While the Dubai-based Indian influencer’s 1.2 million Instagram fans would no doubt have been delighted to see the 35-year-old on the small screen, Bodi has confirmed to Arab News that she is not taking part.

Rawan Bin Hussain

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rawan Bin Hussain (@rawan)

The Kuwaiti influencer and mother-of-one would have certainly made an exciting addition to the show. However, she revealed to Arab News that she is not part of the cast “as far as she knows.”

 

Topics: Real Housewives of Dubai

