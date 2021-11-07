You are here

Houthi court sentences abducted Yemeni model to five years in prison

Houthi court sentences abducted Yemeni model to five years in prison
The West Sanaa Court charged model Entesar Al-Hammadi and her friend with committing indecent acts.
  • Entesar Al-Hammadi was seized in Sanaa in February
  • Local and international rights groups have said the militia subjected the women to unfair trials and tortured them
AL-MUKALLA: A Houthi-controlled court in Yemen sentenced an abducted model and her friend to five years in prison on Sunday, the model’s lawyer told Arab News. 

The West Sanaa Court charged Entesar Al-Hammadi and her friend with committing indecent acts.

Two other women, who were abducted from a Sanaa flat and were later accused of being prostitutes, received prison sentences of three years and one year each from the same court.

Al-Hammadi and her colleague were on their way to a film set on Feb. 20 when armed Houthis abducted them and forcibly disappeared them for several weeks.

The Houthis, under local and international pressure, said they had arrested a group of women in Sanaa, including Al-Hammadi, who were involved in prostitution, drug dealing, and committing un-Islamic acts.

“This is a purely political verdict,” her lawyer Khaled Mohammed Al-Kamal said. “How could the two women who were snatched from the street get longer terms than the two women who were abducted from the flat?”

Local and international rights groups have said the militia subjected the women to unfair trials, physically and psychologically tortured them, and put Al-Hammadi into solitary confinement.

The Houthis banned local journalists and Al-Kamal from covering the case or talking to international media after it attracted global attention.

She went on hunger strike and even tried to kill herself in protest against the harsh treatment and lengthy detention she was enduring.

Al-Kamal said he would appeal against the court’s judgment in the hope of getting a shorter sentence. 

He called her innocent and said she had not committed a crime.

He added the Houthis had punished her in defiance of the international rights groups and Western envoys, including the former British ambassador to Yemen Michael Aron, who had demanded they release her.

Critics of the Houthis said the abductions were part of the militia’s continuing moral crackdown on artists, singers, and liberal women.

They have abducted several singers for performing at weddings in Houthi-controlled areas.

Libyan premier to run for president as election turmoil grows

Libyan premier to run for president as election turmoil grows
  • Dbeibah and other cabinet members had pledged not to run for president
  • Other potential candidates include Khalifa Haftar and Seif Al-Islam Qaddafi, the former dictator’s son
TRIPOLI: The head of Libya’s national unity government plans to run for president next month, according to a senior official, an apparent breach of a pledge to remain neutral when he took office in March under a UN-backed peace process.
Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah has become popular with big public spending programs after years of civil war, and could be a frontrunner to win office as Libya’s first directly elected head of state since Muammar Qaddafi was overthrown a decade ago.
But his decision could also add to political disputes over the election, which have overshadowed the peace process. Dbeibah and other cabinet members had pledged not to run for president when they were appointed to the Government of National Unity, which replaced two rival administrations after years of war between factions based in the east and west.
Dbeibah “announced his intention to run for the upcoming presidential election,” the senior official told Reuters, a day before registration for candidates officially opens.
Libya’s rival political institutions remain divided over the election’s legal basis, the rules governing candidacy and even the date.
Other potential candidates include Khalifa Haftar, the main civil war commander from the east, and Seif Al-Islam Qaddafi, the former dictator’s son. Parliament head Aguila Saleh could stand, as could powerful former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha. A prominent comedian is among others who have already declared they will run.
As premier, Dbeibah has won popularity through populist programs including financial support for young people seeking marriage and investment across Libya’s regions.
Those moves have also drawn him into competition with other major players in Libyan politics, including some of his potential rivals in the election.
Parliament speaker Saleh orchestrated a vote of no confidence in Dbeibah’s government in September, citing its spending plans.
Days later Saleh signed an election law that was rejected by an advisory body called the High State Council, after opponents said the law was passed improperly and tailored to allow Saleh to run.
While the law set Dec. 24 for the presidential vote, as envisaged by a UN-backed roadmap, it said parliamentary elections would take place at a later date. The UN Libya mission has said it is important for the president and parliament to be elected on the same day.
The Presidency Council, a three-person body serving since March as Libya’s transitional head of state, has said there must be consensus on the election rules.
The parliament’s election law also said candidates for president who already held official posts must step down from them three months before the voting date. Haftar and Saleh have both done so.
The election commission chairman Emad Al-Sayeh, who has previously said parliamentary elections would take place within 30 days of the presidential election, said it had received amendments to the law from the parliament.
Registration for presidential election candidates would be open until Nov. 22 and for parliamentary candidates until Dec. 7, he said.

Sudan’s Burhan meets Arab League delegation: State TV

Sudan’s Burhan meets Arab League delegation: State TV
Sudan's Burhan meets Arab League delegation: State TV

Sudan’s Burhan meets Arab League delegation: State TV
  • Arab League has called for Sudanese parties to stick to democratic transition after the army took over power
CAIRO: Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan met with a delegation of the Arab League, state television reported on Sunday.
Sudan state TV gave no further details.
The Arab League, which has called for Sudanese parties to stick to the democratic transition after the army took over power last month, had said on Saturday that it would send a high-level delegation to Sudan.

Over 130 Houthis killed in Arab coalition strikes on areas near Marib

Over 130 Houthis killed in Arab coalition strikes on areas near Marib
Over 130 Houthis killed in Arab coalition strikes on areas near Marib

Over 130 Houthis killed in Arab coalition strikes on areas near Marib
  • The coalition has reported near-daily strikes over the past month against the Iran-backed Houthis
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Sunday that 138 Houthis had been killed during air strikes on two districts near the central Yemeni city of Marib.

The coalition added that 17 military vehicles had also been destroyed in the 29 strikes carried out on Juba and Al-Kasarah during the last 24 hours.

Juba is some 50 km south of Marib, whilst Al-Kasarah is 30 km northwest of the city.

The coalition has reported near-daily strikes over the past month against the Iran-backed Houthis.

UAE Covid-19 cases remain below 100

UAE Covid-19 cases remain below 100
UAE Covid-19 cases remain below 100

UAE Covid-19 cases remain below 100
  • UAE COVID-19 cases remain under 100 for several weeks
ABU DHABI: The UAE has announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 after 254,696 additional tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

According to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), this now brings the total number of recorded cases to 740,432.

MoHAP announced one death due to health complications caused by the virus, taking the over all death toll to 2,140 in the emirates. The authority also confirmed 92 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 734,888 in the country.

The number of active cases in the UAE currently stands at 3,404. This comes after the country reported less than a 100 coronavirus cases for the first time in 19 months on Oct. 17, 2021.

Iran’s military holds annual drills near mouth of Gulf

Iran’s military holds annual drills near mouth of Gulf
Iran's military holds annual drills near mouth of Gulf

Iran’s military holds annual drills near mouth of Gulf
DUBAI: Iran’s military launched an annual exercise near the mouth of the Gulf on Sunday, Iranian state television reported, a few weeks before resumption of talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

“The military exercise in Iran’s coast on the Gulf of Oman is to display the country's military might and readiness to confront our enemies,”  Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, the spokesman for the Zolfaqar-1400 drill, told state television.

The exercise covers an area from the eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern parts of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea, state television reported. About a fifth of oil that is consumed globally passes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway in the Gulf.

