You are here

  • Home
  • KSA isn’t moving away from oil but firmly supports emission cuts

KSA isn’t moving away from oil but firmly supports emission cuts

KSA isn’t moving away from oil but firmly supports emission cuts
Short Url

https://arab.news/ggjxa

Updated 07 November 2021
SARAH GLUBB
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

KSA isn’t moving away from oil but firmly supports emission cuts

KSA isn’t moving away from oil but firmly supports emission cuts
  • Aramco is pressing ahead with plans to increase its production capacity by 1 million bpd
Updated 07 November 2021
SARAH GLUBB SHATHA ALMASOUDI

LONDON/RIYADH: Saudi Arabia for sure will not stop producing oil and natural gas, as a matter of fact its national oil company, Saudi Aramco, is pressing ahead with its plans to increase its maximum production capacity by another million barrels to hit 13 million barrels a day.

“We know that there will be demand for Saudi oil,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in a virtual webinar with the Economist magazine last week.

The energy minister, however, sounded like the world’s largest oil exporter was shifting away from oil and transitioning into future technologies faster than anticipated.

Prince Abdulaziz said the Kingdom wants to become a role model for other countries on how to reduce methane gas. The Kingdom will be competing with Norway on being the lowest emitter of methane in its oil and gas facilities.

“What we are seeking is a collaboration in bringing technologies to mitigate emissions. The whole world needs to focus on emission reduction of all greenhouse gases in all sectors. And we should all involve ourselves in that mitigation effort,” the energy minister stressed.

He called for reaching a consensus on this issue so as to avoid disturbing the economic balance of any stakeholder. 

The energy minister said the focus should be on the reduction of emissions by allowing people “use what energy they have and can produce indigenously.”

Last month, the Kingdom launched the Saudi Green Initiative, which aims to eliminate 278 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year by 2030, up from a previous target of 130 million tons.

At the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, the Kingdom also announced to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2060.

Talking about Saudi Arabia’s target year, Prince Abdulaziz said the Kingdom is mindful of the how the technologies will develop over the course of time to achieve net carbon neutrality.

In other words, the energy minister did not favor the approach to jump-start the future. “You’d have to work on today and tomorrow,” he said. 

Referring to a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which said the widespread application of carbon capture and storage process would depend on technical maturity, Prince Abdulaziz said: “That’s why we are aiming for 2060.”

He, however, did not rule out pulling the target year based on the technological advancement. “If the technologies do mature before 2040,” he said the Kingdom would change the target year and “bring that date earlier and I hope much earlier.”

Stressing on the technological aspect, Prince Abdulaziz said most of countries have set their net zero-carbon emissions target one, two or more decades from today and tied those targets with different conditions such as “funding, financing or lending.”

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #Energy transition #Net-zero

Related

Update Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months
Business & Economy
Saudi oil exports reach highest level in seven months

Kuwait’s largest shopping mall is coming to KSA

Kuwait’s largest shopping mall is coming to KSA
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

Kuwait’s largest shopping mall is coming to KSA

Kuwait’s largest shopping mall is coming to KSA
Updated 07 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Avenues, a Kuwait-based shopping mall, is planning to expand into Saudi Arabia in the next four years.

It will launch two outlets in Riyadh and Alkhobar, said Khalid Al-Shariaan, CEO of Al-Mabanee, the company that operates the mall.
The design for Riyadh is now complete and the contract is expected to be awarded soon while work on Alkhobar project has already begun, Al-Shariaan told Al Arabiya.

Topics: #kuwait #SAUDI ARABIA #Avenues

Saudi banks building on long-term loan portfolio; demand deposits grow

Saudi banks building on long-term loan portfolio; demand deposits grow
Updated 07 November 2021
RINAT GAINULLIN 
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed

Saudi banks building on long-term loan portfolio; demand deposits grow

Saudi banks building on long-term loan portfolio; demand deposits grow
Updated 07 November 2021
RINAT GAINULLIN  LAMYAA BAGAZI Ruba Alrashed

MOSCOW/RIYADH: The long-term portion of the credit provided by Saudi banks to the private and public sector continues to account for a greater share than short-term credit, Saudi Central Bank data showed.

The long-term credit made up of loans, advances, and discounted bills has risen at a much faster rate than short-term credit since the pre-pandemic period. 

Bank total long-term credit amounted to SR971.3 billion at the end of September 2021 and experienced a growth rate of 70 percent from September 2019. 

Short-term credit grew by 13 percent to SR791.3 billion from SR699 billion over the same period.

Making long-term credit increasingly available for businesses and individuals bodes well for the economic conditions of companies and households as it helps them manage funds for longer projects.

However, SAMA as a regulator requires commercial banks to comply with certain ratios showing the maturity of their assets relative to that of their liabilities.

In this regard, Saudi bank liabilities are still dominated by demand deposits, with their share in total deposits at the end of September 2021 unchanged from September 2019 at 64 percent. 

Demand deposits grew at a rate of 21 percent compared to a 7-percent increase in time and saving deposits over the same period.

Growth in time and saving deposits was driven by government entities as their contribution to total time and saving deposits rose to 50 percent from 38 percent at the end of September 2019.

The share of the private sector — businesses and individuals — dropped from 62 percent to 50 percent, respectively.

In April 2018, Saudi Central Bank modified the loan-to-deposit calculation methodology as it “placed higher weights for longer-term deposits to encourage banks to introduce savings products.” 

The ratio saw an increase to 0.8 at the end of September 2021 from 0.75 at the end of the same month a year ago but marked just a marginal increase from 0.79 at the end of September 2019.

As for personal loans, their maturity profile suggests a more positive picture. According to SAMA definition, these loans comprise consumer loans provided to individuals to finance non-commercial personal and consumer needs other than real estate as well as card loans. (Personal loans = Consumer loans + Card loans) 

For this credit category (personal loans), the share of long-term loans grew by 40 percent at the end of September 2021 from the same month of 2019 whereas loans with short maturities witnessed only 14-percent growth. 

As a result, the share of long-term credit in banks' total personal loans increased to 50 percent from 45 percent at the end of September 2019. 

At the end of September 2021, personal loans accounted for 21 percent of total credit provided by Saudi banks to private and public sectors, data compiled by Arab News from the most recent monthly statistical bulletin published by Saudi Central Bank showed.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA #banking

Related

Saudi banks' September claims on private sector grew by $7.8bn: SAMA      
Business & Economy
Saudi banks' September claims on private sector grew by $7.8bn: SAMA      

Bank shares push TASI up by 0.8%

Bank shares push TASI up by 0.8%
Updated 07 November 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

Bank shares push TASI up by 0.8%

Bank shares push TASI up by 0.8%
Updated 07 November 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Sunday, up 89 points, or 0.8 percent, to close at 11,841 points.

Rising bank shares, led by Al-Rajhi Bank, led the increase on TASI, where traded liquidity amounted to SR5.5 billion.

Some 140.9 million shares changed hands in 246,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Electricity Co, Alinma Bank.

Shares of IT and technology business Naseej led Sunday’s gains, while Banque Saudi Fransi, Almarai, Sipchem, Saudi Kayan, Tasnee, and SIIG ended the session with an increase ranging between 2 and 5 percent
The shares of Herfy Food and Abu Moati each gained 5.9 percent.

Gaining 3 percent on the day were Al-Tameer, Cisco, Sadr and Petro Rabigh recorded gains, as well as Takween.
Shares of Al Rajhi Bank and SABIC rose by 2 percent to close at SR145.20 and SR129.40, respectively.

Eighty-eight companies declined, led by Amiantit shares, which fell to the minimum after the company announced a loss in the third quarter SR87.3 million, an increase of 57 percent. Its losses now amount to 69.11 percent of its capital.

The parallel Nomu index was up 257.85 points, or 1.03 percent, It closed at 25,221.89 points, after 377,000 trades.

Topics: #Saudi stock exchange #tadawul #nomu

Asian economies bounce back amid renewed COVID-19 fears: Economic wrap 

Asian economies bounce back amid renewed COVID-19 fears: Economic wrap 
Updated 07 November 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Al-Rashed

Asian economies bounce back amid renewed COVID-19 fears: Economic wrap 

Asian economies bounce back amid renewed COVID-19 fears: Economic wrap 
Updated 07 November 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI Ziad Sabbah Ruba Al-Rashed

RIYADH: China posted an all-time high trade surplus of $84.5 billion in October, compared to a surplus of $57.3 billion a year earlier, official data revealed.

This was fueled by a surge in China’s exports in October, growing by 27.1 percent from a year ago to stand at $300.2 billion. Most noticeably, exports of rare earths experienced considerable expansion, increasing by 89 percent.

Imports jumped by a slower yearly rate of 20.6 percent in October to reach $215.7 billion. Imports of coal soared by 96.2 percent while purchases of natural gas went up by 24.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the country’s foreign exchange reserves increased slightly in October, reaching $3.22 trillion up from $3.20 trillion in the previous month.

Indonesia’s growth 

Indonesia’s economy in the third quarter of 2021 recorded a quarterly expansion of 1.6 percent, falling from last quarter’s growth of 3.3 percent, Statistics Indonesia said.

Government spending growth shrank considerably from last quarter’s 28.7 percent to 9 percent. Similarly, household consumption went down by 0.2 percent compared to a growth of 1.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, exports jumped by 9.3 percent while imports declined by 1.2 percent. 

On an annual basis, Indonesia’s economic growth eased from 7.1 percent in the second quarter to 3.5 percent in this year’s third quarter. This was mainly caused by restrictions implemented to limit the delta variant’s spread. 

Canada’s unemployment 

The Canadian unemployment rate decreased for the fifth consecutive month in October to reach 6.7 percent, down from 6.9 percent in September, Statistics Canada revealed. 

This is the lowest level of unemployment since the start of the pandemic and was driven by a reopening of non-essential venues following implementation of vaccination requirements.

 

Eurozone’s construction

The euro zone’s construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose moderately to 51.2 in October compared to the 50 recorded in the previous month, IHS Markit revealed.

This is the first expansion in the indicator since June of this year and was partly caused by healthier demand and rising workloads. Additionally, house building was the strongest sub-sector in the Eurozone.

Also, the growth in job creation was the highest since February 2020.

Consumer confidence 

Consumer confidence in Mexico went up slightly to 43.6 percent in October up from 43.4 percent in the previous month, the country’s official statistics authority said. 

The improvement was partly due to a betterment in consumers’ outlook for the economy next year and an enhanced view on the country’s current economic conditions. 

On the other hand, Spain’s consumer confidence edged down to 97.3 in October compared the previous month’s 98.3, data released by the Spanish public research institute CIS showed.

A fall in consumer expectations was mainly responsible for the index’s decline.

Topics: #economy #Delta variant #china #indonesia

Saudi Arabia's PIF has $400bn worth of ESG-based investments 

Saudi Arabia's PIF has $400bn worth of ESG-based investments 
Updated 07 November 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
INJI ALBUKHARI

Saudi Arabia's PIF has $400bn worth of ESG-based investments 

Saudi Arabia's PIF has $400bn worth of ESG-based investments 
Updated 07 November 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR INJI ALBUKHARI

JEDDAH/DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) — which targets a total of $1 trillion of investments by 2025 — has made investments worth $400 billion based on ESG principles, as the Kingdom’s drive toward ESG investment principles progresses. 

Earlier this year, the fund announced a plan to add $300 billion to the Kingdom’s non-oil GDP by 2025, including renewable energy investments. 

Renewable energy, water, electricity, and carbon management projects are some of what the listed companies are engaged in.

According to Moody’s Investors Service, Saudi Arabia’s high negative environmental risk exposure is mostly related to carbon transition as a result of its economic and fiscal dependence on the hydrocarbon sector, which is mitigated in part by very low hydrocarbon production costs. 

The Kingdom is also one of the world’s most arid countries, and rapid economic and population growth in recent decades have increased challenges surrounding water sustainability. 

While most of Saudi Arabia’s water is produced by energy-intensive desalination plants, which are also vulnerable to attacks and oil spills, the Kingdom has access to low-cost energy that mitigates some of this risk.

Due to the rapid growth of the Saudi Capital Market Authority since 2017, it is important for them to implement ESG principles through the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul. 

“Saudi Exchange sits at the center of the economic ambitions that will drive this transformation,” said Mohammad Al-Rumaih, CEO of Saudi Stock Exchange on a note on its website. 

It is not just about establishing strength to support finance, but also about facilitating a global economic ecosystem that ensures its security. There have been 50 times more Qualified Foreign Investors (QFI) on the Saudi Exchange than there were in 2017. 

QFIs are foreign individuals, organizations, as well as residents from a country that is a member of the Financial Action Task Force.

Tadawul established six principles for responsible investment in addition to promoting ESG initiatives. These principles can be used to forecast a firm's performance because they provide a broader perspective of the organization.

Hawazen Nassief, vice president ESG and external affairs at National Energy Services Reunited, said the recent issuance of ESG disclosure guidelines by the Tadawul is a major step forward as it demonstrates the importance of ESG within the Saudi capital market. 

“This coincides with other major announcements made at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum that underscore the Kingdom’s commitment — in line with Saudi Vision 2030 — to building sustainable economies and environments, and to playing a leading role in the green transition of the planet,” she told Arab News.

Tadawul’s ESG disclosure guidelines will improve overall market transparency and help listed firms’ long-term success.

“The guidelines will also help companies better align with global best practices and improve standardization and consistency in ESG reporting and disclosure among issuers,” she said. 

“They make it easier for local and international investors to monitor and evaluate the ESG performance of listed companies in the Saudi market.”

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Saudi Arabia taps HSBC to boost ESG investing
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia taps HSBC to boost ESG investing

Latest updates

Jouf, the olive oil capital of Saudi Arabia
Saud Abdulamohsin Al-Juraid, the owner of Al-Juraid farms, inherited the love of olive farming from his father. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
What We Are Buying Today: Emmy Chocolate
Photo/Supplied
172 arrested in Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption efforts
The headquarters of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Heritage Commission placing Saudi history at forefront of Vision 2030
Photo: (Twitter @MOCHeritage)
What We Are Reading Today: Digital Democracy, Analogue Politics
What We Are Reading Today: Digital Democracy, Analogue Politics

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.