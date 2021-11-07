LuLu festival celebrates South African braai season

As the days get cooler and the grass greener, LuLu Group’s flagship hypermarket chain is encouraging shoppers to get into the “outdoor mode” across the country. LuLu’s “Proudly South African,” a week-long festival that highlights a range of juicy and wholesome foods from South Africa, aims to offer an unforgettable experience of braai, which is the South African word for grilling and refers to meat cooked outdoors over wood or charcoal briquettes.
The seven-day festival, running from Nov. 3-9, was inaugurated by Ambassador of South Africa to Saudi Arabia C.T. Rubushe, in the presence of Director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets Shehim Mohammed, at the Riyadh Avenue Mall branch. A similar launch ceremony was held at Jeddah’s Amir Fawaz branch, where the event was inaugurated by Sheikh Moegammad Qosiem Gabriels, consul general of South Africa to Jeddah, in the presence of Regional Director of LuLu Hypermarkets Rafeek Yarathingal Mohammed Ali.
South African cuisine is rooted in history and magnificent flavors. Inspired from the country’s traditional barbecue season, the festival highlights great discounts on some of the best-known grocery brands.
“We always want to make the cool winter months memorable for customers and this South African promotion is a great event to mark the beginning of the festive season. Our globally sourced range is designed to help shoppers enjoy this time of the year with grilling and camping with high-quality products inspired from the South African way of braai. This festival will enlighten the large expatriate community about the rich culture of the famous rainbow nation and the bounty of South African produce, which lends freshness and a healthful good taste,” director Mohammed said.
LuLu is a leading hypermarket and supermarket chain and the only Middle East retail group to be featured in Deloitte’s annual “Global Powers of Retailing 2021” survey, for the MENA and Asian regions. Founded in the early 90s, it is present across the GCC, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Suriname and Egypt. Serving more than 1,600,000 shoppers every day, it is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries and currently operates more than 218 stores with a multinational staff force of more than 57,000. From 2020, LuLu’s carefully-structured expansion plan includes hypermarkets, express store-format smaller outlets and a vibrant online shopping platform.
