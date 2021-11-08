Sandbox initiative to boost digital government drive

Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority (DGA) has launched a regulatory sandbox initiative for government technical companies.
The initiative, launched on Monday, aims to govern and enhance digital government services in the Kingdom and to address the challenges facing companies in digital government services.
A sandbox is a controlled environment supervised by a regulatory authority allowing experimentation in products and services.
“DGA’s endeavour to govern the regulatory sandbox in an integrated and systematic manner contributes to raising the efficiency and quality of digital platforms and harmonizing government procedures, as well as strengthening the partnership between the government and private sector,” governor of DGA, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Suwayan, explained.
He pointed out that the authority intends to build national capabilities capable of achieving digital leadership in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.