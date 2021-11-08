You are here

COP26

Peter Harrison

Immediate change the only way to tackle climate crisis

Countries far apart as climate talks enter final week
After a week of headline announcements from host Britain on ending deforestation and phasing out coal, experts say the underlying COP26 negotiations have barely progressed. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Countries far apart as climate talks enter final week
  • While recent announcements mean they have inched closer, many disputes remain unresolved
  • Experts say the underlying COP26 negotiations have barely progressed
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

GLASGOW: UN climate talks entered their final week Monday with countries still worlds apart on key issues including how rapidly the world curbs carbon emissions and how to help nations already impacted by global heating.
After a week of headline announcements from host Britain on ending deforestation and phasing out coal, experts say the underlying COP26 negotiations have barely progressed.
Countries are in Glasgow to work out how to implement the Paris Agreement’s goals of limiting temperature rises to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.
And while recent announcements mean they have inched closer, many disputes remain unresolved.
These include ratcheting up ambition on national carbon reduction plans, providing a long-promised $100 billion annually to developing nations and rules governing carbon markets.
“All countries are playing hardball,” Stephen Leonard, climate law and policy specialist and veteran COP observer told AFP.

“The EU want the highest ambition possible. The African countries want as much finance for adaptation as possible. Australia and Japan want to be able to trade as much carbon as possible.”

A first formal “stocktake” on Monday will see countries and negotiating blocs air any views or grievances they have after the first week of talks.
COP26 is taking place a year late due to the Covid-19 pandemic and against a backdrop of ever-stronger drought, flooding and storms supercharged by higher temperatures battering countries across the globe.
Its first week saw around 100 nations commit to slash their emissions of methane — a powerful greenhouse gas — by at least 30 percent by 2030.
In another development likely to dent emissions, India — the fourth largest polluter — said it would achieve carbon neutrality by 2070.
Experts said these announcements, along with countries’ latest emissions cutting pledges, could have a real impact on future temperature rises.


But a UN assessment late last week found emissions were still on course to increase 13.7 percent by 2030.
To keep warming to 1.5C, they must fall 45 percent this decade.
Tens of thousands of people thronged the streets of Glasgow on Saturday demanding faster action from governments after environmental activist Greta Thunberg branded the summit “a failure.”
“Last week saw a flurry of announcements, from halting deforestation to reducing methane emissions,” said Tracy Carty, head of Oxfam.
“Yet, for some of these announcements there is a glaring lack of detail. They must not be a distraction from the urgent issue of countries needing to increase the ambition of their national emission reduction targets by 2030.”
Dozens of nations have signed up to a COP26 initiative to end their use of coal — the most polluting fossil fuel — within decades, including major users South Korea and Vietnam.
But the pact excluded the top consumers China, India and the United States.
Major exporter Australia, which also declined to join the initiative, said Monday it would continue to sell coal for “decades into the future.”
“We have said very clearly we are not closing coal mines and we are not closing coal-fired power stations,” Australian Minister for Resources Keith Pitt told national broadcaster ABC.
Australia has been among the countries to recently unveil 2050 net zero plans criticized by scientists and green groups for lacking detail and relying heavily on as-yet-unrealized technologies to suck CO2 out of the air.

Italy, NGOs sign protocol to protect Afghan refugees

Italy, NGOs sign protocol to protect Afghan refugees
Updated 14 min 32 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy, NGOs sign protocol to protect Afghan refugees

Italy, NGOs sign protocol to protect Afghan refugees
  • Interior Minister slams other EU countries for weaker response, claiming ‘Italy acts differently’
  • NGOs supporting the move include Catholic, Protestant groups and UN bodies
Updated 14 min 32 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A protocol signed by the Italian government and a group of NGOs will allow some 1,200 Afghan refugees to reach Italy through humanitarian corridors.

They will be relocated in several cities nationwide where they will be free to live normal lives alongside Italians.

The agreement was signed on Monday by Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, along with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI), the Community of Sant’Egidio — a lay Catholic group dedicated to social service — the Federation of Evangelical Churches (FCEI), the Waldensian Table, social promotion organization Arci, the International Organization for Migration, the UN Refugee Agency and the National Institute for Health, Migration and Poverty.

It will open legal pathways for Afghans coming from Pakistan, Iran and other countries where they have been provided with initial asylum or where they stayed in countries of transit for up to two years. In some circumstances, this period could be extended to 36 months.

amorgese defined the move as “a landmark and a sign of attention of Italy towards the Afghan population.”

Protestant churches in Italy will host 200 people, with Catholic charity Caritas caring for a further 300. Some 200 Afghans will be accommodated by the Community of Sant’Egidio, and another 100 will be hosted by Arci.

The Interior Ministry will host 400 people across the country, and has committed to pay for flights to Italy.

“Last summer, Italian military planes took to Italy some 5,000 Afghans, allowing them to find shelter. Another 1,200 more will come to Italy too due to this agreement, and I hope, with everyone’s commitment, that we will be able to increase numbers up to 2,000,” Lamorgese said at the signing ceremony attended by Arab News.

The minister added that she had noticed that “not all European countries have the same propensity to welcome, to respect human rights” as Italy does.

“Europe isn’t always present, not everybody agrees with hospitality. Many states say: ‘Let’s give them resources but let us leave them in their home countries. But the Afghan people have suffered so much. They found themselves in great difficulty. 

“Italy acts differently. We welcome those people who are really in need of help.”

The president of the Community of Sant’Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo, said that “Italy is a country with a humanitarian vocation,” and stressed that this protocol “is rooted in emotions sparked in all Italians in August by the dramatic images coming from Kabul.”

He added: “We wanted to give a concrete and active response of aid to those who remained stuck in Afghanistan and to those who were able to reach neighboring countries to find shelter.”

The president of FCEI, Daniele Garrone, urged that the humanitarian corridors should “not be relegated to the space of emergency welfare assistance, charity.”

He added: “They should become a good practice for the EU when it will finally decide to deal with something that isn’t a temporary emergency but a momentous turning point.”

Archbishop Stefano Russo, secretary-general of the CEI, added that “humanitarian corridors represent a safe pathway for those who are forced to flee their land and, at the same time, are a demonstration that governmental and non-governmental institutions, representing civil society, religions can cooperate to find concrete solutions to the drama of migrations. 

“For this reason we hope that humanitarian corridors will become a structural tool to manage migration policies.”

Policeman survives knife attack in French Riviera city of Cannes

Policeman survives knife attack in French Riviera city of Cannes
Updated 39 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Policeman survives knife attack in French Riviera city of Cannes

Policeman survives knife attack in French Riviera city of Cannes
  • The attack in Cannes comes as worries over violent crime and terrorism feature among voters’ main concerns
Updated 39 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: A policeman survived a knife attack in the French Riviera city of Cannes on Monday, with media quoting a police source as saying the assailant had said he was acting “in the name of the Prophet.”

The policeman emerged from the attack unscathed, saved from serious injury or worse by his bulletproof vest, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The assailant suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot by other officers.

The Algerian national held an Italian residency permit, was in France legally and was not on a French watchlist of individuals thought to have Islamist sympathies, the minister said.

“I think that we can today sigh with relief that, although they have been hit hard psychologically, no police officer has been injured,” Darmanin told reporters in Cannes.

The attack comes as President Emmanuel Macron tries to persuade voters that his government is in control of security and violent crime, six months before elections in which the far right and conservatives pose the biggest threat to his re-election hopes.

Eric Ciotti, a conservative lawmaker from southeastern France, who is challenging for the mainstream center-right presidential ticket, called the incident a terrorist attack though he did not offer any evidence for that.

The investigation is in the hands of the local prosecutor for now and not the national anti-terrorism prosecutor.

Darmanin said it was too early to know the suspect’s motive.

Cannes Mayor David Lisnard said the incident was “sickening.”

Cannes is a glitzy Mediterranean resort popular with celebrities and tycoons, and which hosts the annual Cannes Film Festival.

The attacker opened the door of a police car parked in front of a police station and stabbed the officer at the wheel.

He then tried to attack a second policeman in the vehicle but a third opened fire, seriously wounding the assailant.

BFM TV and Nice Matin newspaper cited a police source as saying the suspect said he had carried out the attack “in the name of the Prophet” Mohammad, hinting at possible Islamist militant links.

The attack coincides with the trial of Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of a Daesh cell that carried out gun-and-bomb attacks on entertainment venues in Paris in November 2015, killing 130 people.

Pakistan lifts ban on radical party behind anti-France rally

Pakistan lifts ban on radical party behind anti-France rally
Updated 08 November 2021
AP

Pakistan lifts ban on radical party behind anti-France rally

Pakistan lifts ban on radical party behind anti-France rally
  • Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan was outlawed a year ago amid violent rallies over the publications of caricatures of Islam’s prophet in France
Updated 08 November 2021
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said Monday it has lifted a ban on a radical Islamist party behind a violent anti-France protest last month that triggered clashes with police, leaving six officers and four demonstrators dead.
The development follows an agreement reached last week between the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan that the party would halt its march to Islamabad. The march was called to demand the closure of the French Embassy in the Pakistani capital.
The interior ministry lifted the ban late Sunday.
TLP was outlawed a year ago amid violent rallies over the publications of caricatures of Islam’s prophet in France. The party started demanding the expulsion of French envoy in October 2020, when French President Emmanuel Macron tried to defend caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad as freedom of expression.
Macron’s comments came after a young Muslim beheaded a French school teacher who had shown caricatures of the prophet in class. The images were republished by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the opening of the trial over the deadly 2015 attack against the publication for the original caricatures.
That enraged many Muslims who believe those depictions were blasphemous.
Pakistan’s move to lift the ban on TLP drew criticism on social media. The government said the ban was lifted in the “larger national interest” amid assurances the party would not indulge in violent activities in future.
The protest march on Islamabad, which started Oct. 22, was also meant to demand the release of the party’s leader, Saad Rizvi, who was arrested a year ago, as well as thousands of Islamists who were detained in a crackdown to foil Islamists’ march from the city of Lahore to Islamabad.
TLP supporters are yet to formally announce the end of their march and scores of demonstrators are still sitting sitting along a highway in the city of Wazirabad. Authorities say they last week freed more than 1,000 detained TLP supporters and that a process was underway to release Rizvi.
Rizvi’s party gained prominence in Pakistan’s 2018 elections, campaigning on the single issue of defending the country’s blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam.
Pakistan’s military was to brief lawmakers later Monday on the current security situation in the country.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required as strict mandate takes effect in LA

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required as strict mandate takes effect in LA
Updated 08 November 2021
AP

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required as strict mandate takes effect in LA

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required as strict mandate takes effect in LA
  • 80 percent of eligible residents now have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
  • Customers without proof can still use outdoor facilities and can briefly enter a business to use a restroom or pick up a food order
Updated 08 November 2021
AP

LOS ANGELES: Yoga studio owner David Gross felt relieved after Los Angeles passed a vaccine mandate that is among the strictest in the country, a measure that took effect Monday that requires proof of shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to shopping malls and theaters to nail and hair salons.
For Gross, the relief came from knowing he and his co-owner don’t have to unilaterally decide whether to verify their customers are vaccinated. In another part of town, the manager of a struggling nail salon feels trepidation and expects to lose customers. “This is going to be hard for us,” Lucila Vazquez said.
Los Angeles is among a growing number of cities across the US, including San Francisco and New York City, requiring people show proof of vaccination to enter various types of businesses and venues. But rules in the nation’s second-most-populous city, called SafePassLA, apply to more types of businesses and other indoor locations including museums and convention centers.
They are being implemented as new cases have started inching up following a sharp decline from an August peak driven by the delta variant.
This was the time of year in 2020 when the worst spike of the pandemic was just beginning in California, which by January saw an average of 500 people die every day. Los Angeles became the state’s epicenter and its hospitals were so overloaded with patients that ambulances idled outside with people struggling to breathe, waiting for beds to open.
So many people died that morgues reached capacity and refrigerated trucks were brought in to handle the overflow. That stark scene played out as coronavirus vaccines arrived and California and Los Angeles moved aggressively to inoculate people.
Among LA county’s roughly 10 million people, 80 percent of eligible residents now have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 71 percent of those eligible are fully vaccinated, according to public health officials.
To guard against anything resembling the January carnage, the LA City Council voted 11-2 last month for the ordinance that requires people 12 and older to be fully vaccinated to enter indoor public spaces including sports arenas, museums, spas, indoor city facilities and other locations.
Negative coronavirus tests within 72 hours of entry to those establishments would be required for people with religious or medical exemptions for vaccinations. Customers without proof can still use outdoor facilities and can briefly enter a business to use a restroom or pick up a food order.
While the order took effect Monday, city officials say they won’t start enforcing it until Nov. 29 to give businesses time to adjust. A first offense will bring a warning but subsequent ones could produce fines running from $1,000 to $5,000.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week while attending the United Nations climate change conference in Scotland, said the mandate will encourage more people to get shots and make businesses safer for employees and customers.
“Vaccinating more Angelenos is our only way out of this pandemic, and we must do everything in our power to keep pushing those numbers up,” Garcetti said.
Business trade groups say the mandate will sow confusion because Los Angeles County’s own vaccine rules — which apply to dozens of surrounding communities — are less sweeping. Cities are allowed to pass rules more stringent than the county’s.
“There’s a tremendous lack of clarity,” said Sarah Wiltfong, senior policy manager at the Los Angeles County Business Federation. For example, most retail shops are exempt. “But shopping malls and shopping centers are included, which of course includes retail shops,” she said.
Harassment of workers who are tasked with verifying vaccination is the top concern of the business federation’s members, Wiltfong said.
“This puts employees in a potential position of conflict, when they’re not necessarily trained to handle situations like that,” she said.
Salons were especially hard hit during the pandemic and were among the last businesses to reopen indoors. Before COVID, Lynda Nail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood was regularly filled with clients for hair and nail appointments. On Wednesday morning, only one woman waited for her hair to set.
Vazquez, who manages the business, said she will follow the new rules even though many of her hair clients have said they won’t come in if it requires being vaccinated.
Gyms and yoga studio like the one co-owned by Gross also fall under the order. He doesn’t relish having his employees play the role of enforcer, checking every customer’s vaccination status. But now that the rule is on the books, it’s one less decision he and his partner Lydia Stone have to make as they navigate Highland Park Yoga back to in-person classes.
In anticipation of the new rules, the studio last month started encouraging its regular customers to submit their vaccine cards online so they don’t have to show them at the start of every class. Gross and Stone said it would be heartbreaking to turn away anyone.
“You know, the City Council decided, the mayor signed it, and we we have no choice but to comply with the law,” Gross said, adding that the possibility of being punished for violating the law “would be hugely detrimental” to a yoga business that is barely surviving after being shut down for the bulk of the pandemic.

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors
Updated 08 November 2021
AP

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors
  • Starting Monday, the US is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders
  • Airlines are expecting more travelers from Europe and elsewhere
Updated 08 November 2021
AP

The US lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
Starting Monday, the US is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders, doing away with a COVID-19 restriction that dates back to the Trump administration. The new rules allow air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveler has proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test. Land travel from Mexico and Canada will require proof of vaccination but no test.
Airlines are expecting more travelers from Europe and elsewhere. Data from travel and analytics firm Cirium showed airlines are increasing flights between the United Kingdom and the US by 21 percent this month over last month.
The change will have a profound effect on the borders with Mexico and Canada, where traveling back and forth was a way of life until the pandemic hit and the US shut down nonessential travel.
Malls, restaurants and Main Street shops in US border towns have been devastated by the lack of visitors from Mexico. On the boundary with Canada, cross-border hockey rivalries were community traditions until being upended by the pandemic. Churches that had members on both sides of the border are hoping to welcome parishioners they haven’t seen during COVID-19 shutdown.
Loved ones have missed holidays, birthdays and funerals while nonessential air travel was barred, and they are now eager to reconnect.
River Robinson’s American partner wasn’t able to be in Canada for the birth of their baby boy 17 months ago because of pandemic-related border closures. She was thrilled to hear the US is reopening its land crossings to vaccinated travelers.
“I’m planning to take my baby down for the American Thanksgiving,” said Robinson, who lives in St. Thomas, Ontario. “If all goes smoothly at the border I’ll plan on taking him down as much as I can. Is crazy to think he has a whole other side of the family he hasn’t even met yet.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US will accept travelers who have been fully vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, not just those in use in the US That means that the AstraZeneca vaccine, widely used in Canada, will be accepted.
For air travelers, the airlines are required to verify vaccine records and match them against ID, and if they don’t, they could face fines of up to nearly $35,000 per violation. Airlines will also collect information about passengers for contact tracing efforts. There will be CDC workers spot-checking travelers for compliance in the US At land borders, Customs and Border Protection agents will check vaccine proof.
The moves come as the US has seen its COVID-19 outlook improve dramatically in recent weeks since the summer delta surge that pushed hospitals to the brink in many locations.

