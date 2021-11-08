You are here

Crypto market value tops $3 trillion for first time

Crypto market value tops $3 trillion for first time
AFP

Crypto market value tops $3 trillion for first time

Crypto market value tops $3 trillion for first time
LONDON: The world cryptocurrency market is worth more than $3 trillion for the first time, according to calculations on Monday, as mainstream investors increasingly jump on board.

The value has reached $3.007 trillion, said CoinGecko, which tracks prices of more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies.

“The crypto market is growing at a mind-blowing speed,” noted SwissQuote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

“A part of it is speculation of course, but a part of it is real,” she told AFP.

“Crypto is now making its way to traditional finance and everyone is on board.”

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, hit a record-high $66,000 last month after taking another step towards mainstream status.

It surged back above $66,000 on Monday close to its all-time peak after a five percent jump.

Ethereum, the second biggest cryptocurrency by market value, hit a record high $4,768 on Monday.

A bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund, a type of financial instrument, launched on the New York Stock Exchange in October.

The ETF is a more accessible vehicle that puts bitcoin within the grasp of even more investors.

Some investors sees cryptocurrencies as a hedge against inflation, which is surging worldwide as economies reopen after pandemic lockdowns.

“Bitcoin is bouncing higher again, close to all-time highs,” Hargreaves Lansdown market analyst Susannah Streeter said on Monday.

“The recent surge in the crypto ... partly seems to have been caused by investors piling in, seeing it as a hedge against inflation,” Streeter added.

No more than 21 million bitcoin can be created, helping its price to trade way above its rivals, but trading of cryptocurrencies in general has shown to be extremely volatile with massive price swings a common occurrence.

$2.4bn to be invested in Saudi Mawani Ports, says CEO

$2.4bn to be invested in Saudi Mawani Ports, says CEO
Getty Images
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

$2.4bn to be invested in Saudi Mawani Ports, says CEO

$2.4bn to be invested in Saudi Mawani Ports, says CEO
  He added that the authority is also seriously working on digital transformation
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has allocated SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) for investment in the development of local ports' capacity, its CEO Omar Hariri said without giving further details.

Hariri, speaking during the Logistics Forum held on Monday at the Asharqia Chamber, added that 72 international and local companies intend to work on new contracts and will invest about SR2 billion, Aleqtisadiah reported.

He added that the authority is also seriously working on digital transformation, so that all its operations are automated.

Work is underway on the separation between legislation and operation, to bypass its traditional procedures through value-added solutions and services at a lower cost, he said.

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector poised for ‘significant’ rebound: CBRE

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector poised for ‘significant’ rebound: CBRE
Updated 23 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector poised for ‘significant’ rebound: CBRE

Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector poised for ‘significant’ rebound: CBRE
Updated 23 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Hospitality in Saudi Arabia is poised for a significant post-pandemic rebound despite a 3.4 percent fall in the average occupancy rate in the sector, according to a report from real estate investment group CBRE.

The US-based firm's latest Saudi Market Review attributes the decline to a fall in occupancy levels in Makkah and Medina, which saw decreases of 11 percent and 1.1 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

The report expects improvement across Saudi Arabia’s key performance indicators thanks to the removal of occupancy restrictions and Covid-19 travel bans in mid-October.

“Major events such as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah and the start of an extended Riyadh Season are expected to underpin both local and international leisure demand,” said head of research MENA at CBRE, Taimur Khan, adding: “Furthermore, the removal of the UAE from the red list will lead to a significant uplift in corporate tourism levels.”

CBRE

TASI stocks down in early trading: Market Wrap

TASI stocks down in early trading: Market Wrap
Updated 34 min 42 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

TASI stocks down in early trading: Market Wrap

TASI stocks down in early trading: Market Wrap
Updated 34 min 42 sec ago
SARA ALFAIZ

The Tadawul All Share Index, TASI was down by 0.8 percent to 11,849.8 points in early trading as several firms reported losses.

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. (SAICO) posted a net loss of SR42 million ($11.2 million) for the first nine months of 2021, from a net profit of SR33.2 million in the same period a year ago.

Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co. swung to a net profit of SR240,000 ($64,000) in the first nine months of 2021, from a net loss of SR18.6 million in the same period a year earlier.

Allied Cooperative Insurance Group (ACIG) reported a net loss of SR33.6 million ($9 million) for the first nine months of 2021, from a net profit of SR5.1 million in the year-ago period.

Dur Hospitality Co. widened its net loss after Zakat and tax to SR8.1 million ($2.2 million) for the first nine months of 2021, from SR7.5 million in the same period a year earlier.

Dallah Healthcare Co. reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR191.4 million ($51 million) for the first nine months of 2021, rising more than twofold from SR80 million in the same period last year.

National Gas and Industrialization Co. (GASCO) reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR158.4 million ($42.2 million) for the first nine months of 2021, nearly a two-fold increase compared to SR54.8 million in the same period last year.

Alkhaleej Training and Education Co.’s begins its subscription for new shares begins today, which will boost its capital from SR450 million ($120 million) to SR650 million.

 

 

Alkhaleej Training launches IPO, rights issue

Alkhaleej Training launches IPO, rights issue
Getty Images
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Alkhaleej Training launches IPO, rights issue

Alkhaleej Training launches IPO, rights issue
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Alkhaleej Training Company starts its offering and tradable rights trading period as of Monday, to increase its capital from SR450 million ($119.9  million) to SR650 million ($173.2 million).

The rights trading period ends on Monday, November 15, 2021, with the subscription phase continuing until Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The education and training business intends to offer 20 million shares at a price of SR10 per share, and each shareholder registered in the company's records on the due date is granted approximately 0.44 right for every single share he owns.
 

Saudi telecom giant's arm strikes partnership with fintech to ease digital payments for Saudi SMEs

Saudi telecom giant's arm strikes partnership with fintech to ease digital payments for Saudi SMEs
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi telecom giant's arm strikes partnership with fintech to ease digital payments for Saudi SMEs

Saudi telecom giant's arm strikes partnership with fintech to ease digital payments for Saudi SMEs
  The fintech firm added its app will allow other firms to more easily manage their inventory, track sales and improve invoicing.
Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi fintech Geidea has signed a partnership with the Saudi telecom giant's sales and distribution arm, channels by stc, to simplify digital payments for small firms in the Kingdom, according to a statement.

Geidea said its service will improve digital payments on the telecom firm’s channels by stc network made by credit and debit cards, digital wallets, e-wallets and direct transfers including chip & pin, contactless technologies, e-wallets and QR codes.

The fintech firm added its app will allow other firms to more easily manage their inventory, track sales and improve invoicing.

The Riyadh-based channels by stc, which also has partnerships with Apple, Samsung and Huawei, serves over 10,000 merchants.

Geidea founder and chairman Abdullah Al-Othman said: “This partnership represents an exciting milestone in our efforts to support the Kingdom’s cashless payments targets, as part of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision.”

