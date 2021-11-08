You are here

Riyadh weapons galore leaves visitors wanting more

The Museum of Weapons, a major participant in the Riyadh Season, is taking visitors through the arms that were used to defend the first, second and third Saudi states. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
The Museum of Weapons, a major participant in the Riyadh Season, is taking visitors through the arms that were used to defend the first, second and third Saudi states. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
The Museum of Weapons, a major participant in the Riyadh Season, is taking visitors through the arms that were used to defend the first, second and third Saudi states. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
The Museum of Weapons, a major participant in the Riyadh Season, is taking visitors through the arms that were used to defend the first, second and third Saudi states. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
The Museum of Weapons, a major participant in the Riyadh Season, is taking visitors through the arms that were used to defend the first, second and third Saudi states. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
The Museum of Weapons, a major participant in the Riyadh Season, is taking visitors through the arms that were used to defend the first, second and third Saudi states. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
The Museum of Weapons, a major participant in the Riyadh Season, is taking visitors through the arms that were used to defend the first, second and third Saudi states. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
The Museum of Weapons, a major participant in the Riyadh Season, is taking visitors through the arms that were used to defend the first, second and third Saudi states. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
The Museum of Weapons, a major participant in the Riyadh Season, is taking visitors through the arms that were used to defend the first, second and third Saudi states. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
The Museum of Weapons, a major participant in the Riyadh Season, is taking visitors through the arms that were used to defend the first, second and third Saudi states. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
The Museum of Weapons, a major participant in the Riyadh Season, is taking visitors through the arms that were used to defend the first, second and third Saudi states. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
  One of the shields on display was last worn by King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the first son of King Abdulaziz to become King of Saudi Arabia
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: The Museum of Weapons, a major participant in the Riyadh Season, is taking visitors through the arms that were used to defend the first, second and third Saudi states.

From old wick rifles that were manually filled with gunpowder to swords made in Damascus, Persia, Yemen and India, these vintage tools all arrived in the Arabian Peninsula to be used in its wars. 

Located in Riyadh’s Janadriyah Cultural and Heritage Festival venue, the museum is hosting popular exhibits, including one titled “Baroud,” meaning gunpowder, where a cave gallery is displaying some of the first explosive weapons used to win battles in all three Saudi states.

The weapons on display were also used in Arabian battles fought in the Levant, Egypt and during the First and Second World Wars. 

Mohammaed Al-Kamaan, who founded the weapons museum in 1997, shared with Arab News why he decided to participate in this year’s Combat Field’s gun exhibition, one of the 14 zones in Riyadh Season 2021.

“Our message here at the museum is one that is national, cultural and historical in nature. We want to show people our history; in the guns, weapons and tools we used, the armor the knights wore in battle and the swords wielded by the founders of the first and second Saudi states’ and the founder of modern-day Saudi Arabia, King Abdulaziz.” 

As visitors stopped to take in the vast collection of original guns on display, Al-Kamaan took the time to explain their historical significance. As he gave his explanations, his joy in guiding the visitors was clear.

“Truly everyone who enters the museum is astounded,” he said. “From local Saudis to residents and visitors from abroad, they really appreciate the historical importance of these artifacts that led to the unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

He added: “My father was a companion of King Faisal, God rest their souls, and he inherited 18th, 19th and 20th century weapons passed down through generations. So when my father passed away, I inherited them and spent the last 30 years of my life collecting and recording their historical significance.”

Powerful figures like Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Saud and Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman — as he was known before unifying modern-day Saudi Arabia — were among those who used such weapons in battle.

“Many of the wick rifles and modern flintlocks used to unify the Kingdom were manufactured in these lands by local gunsmiths,” Al-Kamaan said, adding: “And this started as early as the first Saudi state in 1744, also known as the Emirate of Diriyah.”

These local gunsmiths were found all over the Arabian desert.

Places like Al-Ahsa, east of the Kingdom, and Najran to the south, Hijaz to the west and Hail in the north were “the most well-known places for manufacturing weapons and firearms during the three Saudi states.”

Although guns were available, King Abdulaziz preferred close-quarter combat using swords, according to the weapons collector. 

“The swords sourced from Damascus were slightly altered to fit our style of battle,” he said. “King Abdulaziz always picked the sword as his weapon of choice in battle.”

The founder of Saudi Arabia loved swords so much that he would name them, with some favourites being “Yaqoot,” meaning ruby, “Sweileh,” and “Raqban,” said Al-Kamaan.

“The ‘Shalfa’ you see here is different from the regular spear. While the spear comes as one piece, the Shalfa has three components to it: The head, body and ‘jub’ where the blade enters.” 

All of these tools and weapons were used at the same time.

One of the shields on display was last worn by King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the first son of King Abdulaziz to become King of Saudi Arabia. It protected him in battle from many of the weapons gathered in the gallery, such as the Shalfa and various foreign swords. 

“This is not our first time hosting a gallery of this kind, but we normally operate with the Kingdom’s cultural institutions. Soon we plan to open our own physical museum,” Al-Kamaan said.

Other than the museum, the Combat Field zone is also hosting stores selling air guns, gas guns with licenses from the interior ministry, and other gear that complement hunting in Saudi Arabia.

Operating from Oct. 23 until March 16, 2022, the minimum entry age for this zone is 12, with entry tickets costing 55 riyals ($14.66) on weekdays and 110 riyals on weekends.

Other attractions at the mega military expo include battle games, paintball, laser tag, and a tech zone with robot battles and virtual reality fights.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Riyadh season

Saudi, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in Paris meeting

Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud met French Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin in Paris on Monday. (SPA)
Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud met French Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin in Paris on Monday. (SPA)
Arab News

Saudi, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in Paris meeting

Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud met French Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin in Paris on Monday. (SPA)
  Prince Badr congratulates French minister for the nomination of Audrey Azoulay for another term as UNESCO director general
Arab News

PARIS: Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud met French Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin in Paris on Monday.

It was part of his visit to France to strengthen cultural cooperation between the two countries, and to participate in the 41st session of the general conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

During the meeting, the Saudi minister praised the strong and strategic relations between the Kingdom and France, including the cultural aspect. He congratulated the French minister for the nomination of Audrey Azoulay for another term as director general of the UNESCO between 2021 and 2025.

The Saudi minister discussed ways to strengthen cultural cooperation between the two countries including in heritage, exchange programs and the Historic Jeddah Revival Project, in addition to research and capabilities development. The two sides agreed on the importance of accelerating cooperation and cultural exchange.

The meeting was attended from the Saudi side by Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, deputy minister of culture, Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq, general supervisor of cultural affairs and international relations, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Kanaan, deputy minister of culture for international cultural relations, and Abdullah bin Ali Al-Ahmari, public diplomacy adviser at the Saudi Embassy in Paris.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan

Saudi Arabia destroys Houthi drone headed for Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia destroys Houthi drone headed for Khamis Mushait
Arab News

Saudi Arabia destroys Houthi drone headed for Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia destroys Houthi drone headed for Khamis Mushait
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian forces destroyed a booby-trapped drone launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis that was headed for Khamis Mushait.

The Arab Coalition said it destroyed explosive-laden Houthi boat near Hodaidah before it launched an imminent attack.  

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Jouf, the olive oil capital of Saudi Arabia

Saud Abdulamohsin Al-Juraid, the owner of Al-Juraid farms, inherited the love of olive farming from his father. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Saud Abdulamohsin Al-Juraid, the owner of Al-Juraid farms, inherited the love of olive farming from his father. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Nada Hameed

Jouf, the olive oil capital of Saudi Arabia

Saud Abdulamohsin Al-Juraid, the owner of Al-Juraid farms, inherited the love of olive farming from his father. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
  Global growth of e-commerce prompts olive oil producers to expand, sell products online
Nada Hameed

JOUF: Throughout history, olive trees and the oil derived from their fruit have been vital, almost sacred, resources for many societies.

From the ancient Egyptians to the Greeks and the Romans, and continuing through to the modern age, olives and the benefits they offer have been of monumental importance to many. In addition to its use in cooking, olive oil is used for medical purposes, to treat conditions such as constipation, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and blood vessel problems associated with diabetes, and as an ingredient in cosmetics and perfumes, among other things.
Saudi Arabia’s northern Jouf region has about 30 million olive trees across 7,300 hectares. The soil there is particularly fertile and well-suited to growing the trees, which produced thousands of liters olive oil annually. It is no surprise, then, that the region is known as the Kingdom’s “olive basket.”
Given the Kingdom’s status in the olive oil industry, authorities and producers in the country work hard to promote the quality of the oil produced there, and to develop the industry.
Musa Ahmad Al-Juraid, from the Camels and Livestock Research Center and Olives Unit in Sakaka, told Arab News that more than 30 varieties olive trees grow in Jouf, imported from France, Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey. Two of the best-known varieties in the region are Sorani and improved Nibali.
“Some of these varieties are suitable for oil production and some are used for fermented or pickled olives,” he said.
Traditional varieties of olive trees are slow-growing and only begin to bear fruit seven or eight years after planting.

Saudi Arabia’s northern Jouf region’s soil fertility supports the growth and production of olives. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)

“This type requires leaving at least a 30-foot space between every tree to encourage healthier growth and allow the roots to expand,” said Al-Juraid. “Olive production continues for a lifespan of 40 to 50 years, and these trees requires manual harvest.
“The other type of trees are hybrid olive trees, which are more suitable for automated harvesting. They are cultivated by combining two types of trees and usually require just one meter of space between each tree. They begin to bear fruit in the second year after planting and, unlike veteran olive trees, the production lifespan of these varieties varies from one to 15 years.”
Al-Juraid explained that harvested olives must be collected in ventilated boxes to prevent oxidation, and are taken immediately to a processing plant for pressing. The color of the olives as they ripen indicates the quality of the fruit and determines when they should be collected.

FASTFACTS

• Olive trees can recover even after burning and are believed to be the oldest type of cultivated tree.

• According to The Science Times, olive trees can live as long as 1,500 years and have an average life span of about 500 years. Hence, olive trees have been adopted as a symbol by countries such as Palestine, Syria and Jordan, and the Mediterranean Basin.

“Olive fruit must be harvested as soon as it is yellowish-green to pinkish-green,” Al-Juraid said. “Once it has turned fully black it will contain more acidity and less quality.”
The harvesting season begins at the end of September and continues until January. When it comes to grading the quality of olive oil, there are local and international standards. The quality is determined by the production method, acidity levels, flavor and aroma. Shoppers are familiar with the choice between virgin olive oil and extra-virgin olive oil at the store, but what exactly is the difference?
“What makes extra-virgin olive oil the best and top ranking is the temperature of pressing, the clarity, and it is low in or free from acidity,” said Al-Juraid. “The fact that it is extracted by cold-pressing allows it to maintain the best of its natural aroma and flavor. Setting the press machine to a higher temperature to extract a greater quantity of oil would highly alter the quality of the extracted oil, its taste and aroma.
“Extracting virgin olive oil requires other steps such as washing, decantation, centrifugation and filtration, which gives the oil a milder taste and makes it rank second, according to the acidity flavors that might accrue due to the longer process.
“The less acidic, the better the quality. Olive oil with a high level of acidity is not suitable for human food consumption. Instead it is used for soaps and various skin treatments.”
Saud Abdulamohsin Al-Juraid, the owner of Al-Juraid farms, said he inherited his love of olive farming from his late father, who worked in the industry for 25 years. His trees grow in huge orchards in a very fertile area called “Busita.” Al-Juraid’s family is one of the best known producers in the region, and its extra-virgin olive oil is considered by some to be the best in the area. They are also the leading domestic supplier in the Kingdom. The new generation in the family business is ambitious and keen to expand the product line by diving deeper into cosmetics and using the remains of the olives after the oil is extracted.

Musa Ahmad Al-Juraid.  (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)

“I call it the immortal tree; that is why every part of it is useful, from leaves to roots, in addition to olive oil,” said Al-Juraid. “We have produced soaps, antioxidant body soap, lip scrubs, perfumes, lotions — even the leaves are used for diabetes control.”
The three main varieties of olives grown on Al-Juraid farms are Sorani, improved Nibali and Spanish.
“The production of olives decreases in quantity from one year to the next,” said Al-Juraid. “On the other hand, the quality of the olive oil is improved.”
All of the family — brothers, sisters and their mother — work in the business. They developed their knowledge and skills by exchanging experiences with some of the leading farmers in the country.
“That helped me get a new perception of this career,” said Al-Juraid. “It requires patience, as we rely on a one-season harvest, and I am glad to tell you that most of our new product lines are planned and made by my mother and sisters.”
The olive oil industry in Jouf region is growing but financing the process requires huge capital investment. Meanwhile, the global growth in e-commerce has prompted many olive oil producers and brands in the region to market and sell their products online.
Asrah is a pioneering Saudi digital platform for agricultural products that works with Jouf municipality’s laboratory and olive farmers to support the domestic promotion and distribution of olive oil and related products. These are tested and certified by the laboratory to monitor acidity levels and suitability for human consumption.
Consumers can use the Asrah app or website to browse and buy products and have them delivered. The platform also promotes other agricultural products from the Kingdom including dates, coffee beans, and honey.

Topics: Saudi olive oil Al Jouf olive oil

172 arrested in Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption efforts

The headquarters of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) in Riyadh. (Supplied)
The headquarters of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Arab News

172 arrested in Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption efforts

The headquarters of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  Individuals charged with bribery, forgery, abuse of office and misuse of power
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority announced the arrest of 172 people on charges related to financial and administrative corruption in government agencies, according to an article in Al Ekhbariya.

The authority stated on its Twitter account that it conducted 6,061 oversight rounds in the course of one month and investigated 512 people implicated in administrative and financial corruption.

With its efforts to fight corruption and protect the government’s integrity, the authority was able to arrest 172 individuals on charges of bribery, forgery, abuse of office and misuse of power in official capacity.

These crimes were detected in authorities including the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Saudi National Guard, the Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, and the Education and Training Evaluation Commission.

HIGHLIGHT

These crimes were detected in authorities including the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Saudi National Guard, the Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, and the Education and Training Evaluation Commission.

The authority confirmed that legal procedures were being completed in preparation for referring the accused to the judiciary, and called for the community’s contribution in reporting any suspicion of financial or administrative corruption to protect and preserve the public interest.

Saudi Arabia achieved numerous successes in anti-corruption on the local and international scale, the authority said. The Kingdom’s efforts to fight corruption, enhance transparency and preserve integrity were reflected in its consistent work, it said.

This was part of its zero-tolerance stance toward illegal activities in public office, and the authority continued to pursue legal action against individuals who propagated professional misconduct by misusing their trusted position of power.

In its strategic approach to counteract corruption and promote lawful compliance and accountability, the authority recently organized a workshop with the Saudi National Guard titled “Analyzing and evaluating risks in administrative and financial procedures,” which aims to raise awareness on detecting and reporting suspicious and unlawful activities in government offices.

 

Topics: National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha)

Heritage Commission placing Saudi history at forefront of Vision 2030

Photo: (Twitter @MOCHeritage)
Photo: (Twitter @MOCHeritage)
Mai Marzoogi

Heritage Commission placing Saudi history at forefront of Vision 2030

Photo: (Twitter @MOCHeritage)
  "Saudi Arabia is focusing on developing new specialized museums, focusing on archaeological discoveries involving Saudi competencies and experts from research centers that have experience in dealing with antiquities and heritage"
Mai Marzoogi

JEDDAH: Since its inception, Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission has worked on strategic projects to protect the Kingdom’s national heritage and achieve the ambitious goals of Vision 2030.

The programs will promote culture as a way of life, enabling it to contribute to economic growth through 150 projects and education through the Cultural Scholarship program.

Recently, the commission organized a virtual forum titled “Archaeological Discoveries in Saudi Arabia” under the patronage of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture and chairman of the Heritage Commission.

Several archaeology specialists took part and highlighted discoveries made in the Kingdom, raising awareness of the rich and diverse heritage of Saudi Arabia.

By providing an open platform for the public in which experts and participants can learn about the Kingdom's position in history, the forum aims to exchange expertise on the results of archaeological excavation projects implemented by the commission.

HIGHLIGHT

In 2021, the Heritage Commission established the National Antiquities Register to record, manage and preserve archaeological and historic sites in the Kingdom. There were 624 new archaeological and historic sites recorded this year, with more than 8,000 locations registered so far.

In 2021, it established the National Antiquities Register to record, manage and preserve archaeological and historic sites in the Kingdom. There were 624 new archaeological and historic sites recorded this year, with more than 8,000 locations registered so far.

Dr. Jasir Al-Herbish, CEO of the commission, said that the new archaeological sites include 38 in Makkah, five in Madinah, 48 in Hail, 54 in Jouf, 52 in Asir, 35 in Tabuk, four in the Northern Borders region, 342 in Riyadh, 25 in the Eastern Province, 18 in Qassim and three in Jazan.

Dr. Saad Abdulaziz Al-Rashed, member of the board of trustees of the Saudi National Museum, told Arab News that the ministry has been adopting several measures to develop the sector.

“Saudi Arabia is focusing on developing new specialized museums, focusing on archaeological discoveries involving Saudi competencies and experts from research centers that have experience in dealing with antiquities and heritage,” he said.

The forum included presentations of scientific papers on archaeological discoveries around the Kingdom, “covering prehistoric archeology, Islamic re-archeology, rock art, art and architecture, pilgrimage and trade routes, ancient and Islamic writings, archaeology of pre-Islamic Arabia and underwater cultural heritage,” as reported by the commission.

According to Al-Rashed, the archaeological excavation project discussed during the forum is the result of years of work in several different projects across the Kingdom.

It comes as part of efforts to advance the commission’s vision to preserve the heritage of Saudi Arabia as a cultural treasure for future generations.

“When we look at Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, we find it puts great emphasis on taking care of the heritage and cultural aspects of the Kingdom. The Ministry of Culture adopted 16 programs under its umbrella to develop the cultural sector. If we look at the 16 programs, we find the National Museum, archaeological sites and other museums, in which many of the components of the different sectors are derived from cultural heritage,” said Al-Rashed.

Topics: Saudi Heritage Commission Vision2030 Vision 2030

