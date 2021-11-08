You are here

UN Yemen envoy in rare visit to besieged Taiz

UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg on Monday visited the besieged city of Taiz. (Twitter/@OSE_Yemen)
UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg on Monday visited the besieged city of Taiz. (Twitter/@OSE_Yemen)
Saeed Al-Batati

UN Yemen envoy in rare visit to besieged Taiz

UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg on Monday visited the besieged city of Taiz. (Twitter/@OSE_Yemen)
  • Residents feel ‘UN officials ignoring their suffering,’ army officer says
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg on Monday visited the besieged city of Taiz in the country’s south, where he met the governor of Taiz, political party leaders, businessmen, activists and journalists, his office told Arab News.

A long convoy of armored SUVs and military vehicles were seen crossing into government-controlled sections of the city as local security authorities tightened security and sealed off streets around the governor’s office, residents said.

Taiz, Yemen’s third-largest and most populous city, has seen the bloodiest clashes between Yemeni government forces and the Iran-backed Houthis since early 2015.

The Houthis, who control the city’s edges, have laid siege to the city after failing to seize control due to strong resistance from army troops.

The militia has barred people from leaving or entering through checkpoints, obstructed humanitarian assistance to trapped people and repeatedly shelled loyalist neighborhoods to force a surrender.

Local government and military officials urged Grundberg to use his leverage to pressure the Houthis into lifting the siege, ending attacks on residential areas and the use of landmines, and stopping the recruitment of children.

“Our demands are breaking the siege, ending the killing of children and civilians and women, and stopping attacks on hospitals and infrastructure in Taiz,” Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemen army officer in Taiz, told Arab News by telephone, noting that Taiz residents feel that UN officials have “ignored their suffering.”

He said: “We want the UN to be fair and to treat us like the Houthis. The UN officials visit the Houthi militias who plant landmines and even give them cars and humanitarian assistance that fuel their military activities.”

On Sunday, Grundberg met Yemen’s prime minister and foreign minister in Aden to discuss peace efforts.

“He explored possibilities for de-escalation in Yemen, briefed his discussions in the region and shared his concerns on the impact of military operations in Marib,” the envoy’s office said on Twitter.

Grundberg is now trying to convince warring factions to immediately put into place a nationwide truce, which would include an end to Houthi attacks in Marib, and the lifting of restrictions on Sanaa airport and Hodeidah seaport.

In the same sense, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking on Monday touched down in Aden where he discussed with the Yemeni prime minister and foreign minister efforts to end the war, the Houthi offensive on Marib, the Riyadh Agreement and Yemeni government measures to safeguard the economy, state news agency SABA reported.

Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak tweeted that he discussed in a separate meeting with the US delegation the impacts of Houthi military operations in Marib and peace activities to end the war. “I expressed our appreciation to the US for its continued support,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the ground, a local military official told Arab News on Monday that heavy clashes erupted between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis south and west of the central city of Marib.

In the west, dozens of rebel fighters were killed in heavy battles that continued from Sunday evening to Monday afternoon in Al-Kasara. “The clashes were very fierce. The national army managed to foil Houthi suicide attacks,” the official, who requested anonymity, said.

In the south, government forces engaged in fighting with the Houthis in Al-Amud and surrounding areas under heavy air cover from Arab coalition warplanes.

Topics: Middle East Yemen UN Grundb Taiz Houthis

Syrian state media say air defenses intercept Israeli attack over Homs

A missile intercepted over Damascus International Airport in Syria. (SANA/AP/File Photo/Illustrative)
A missile intercepted over Damascus International Airport in Syria. (SANA/AP/File Photo/Illustrative)
Reuters

Syrian state media say air defenses intercept Israeli attack over Homs

A missile intercepted over Damascus International Airport in Syria. (SANA/AP/File Photo/Illustrative)
  • Israel’s military declined to comment on the report
Reuters

HOMS: Syria’s state media said on Monday that its air defences intercepted an Israeli missile attack on sites in its central and coastal regions.

State media had said earlier that air defences were intercepting “hostile targets” over the countryside around the city of Homs, after explosions were heard over Homs and the coastal city of Tartous.

The Syrian military said in a statement that air defences managed to shoot down most of the missiles used.

Two soldiers were wounded and there were some material losses, the military added.

Israel’s military declined to comment on the report.

Topics: Middle East Israel Syria Homs

US shares with Egypt concerns about Iran's malign practices: Blinken

Blinken said the US welcomed Egypt's announcement of its strategy on human rights, and said the issue would be discussed during meetings with Egyptian officials. (Supplied)
Blinken said the US welcomed Egypt’s announcement of its strategy on human rights, and said the issue would be discussed during meetings with Egyptian officials. (Supplied)
Arab News

US shares with Egypt concerns about Iran’s malign practices: Blinken

Blinken said the US welcomed Egypt’s announcement of its strategy on human rights, and said the issue would be discussed during meetings with Egyptian officials. (Supplied)
Arab News

WASHINGTON D.C.: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday the US shares with Egypt concerns about Iran's malign practices.

Blinken was speaking alongside Egyptian foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the Department of State ahead of a US-Egypt Strategic Dialogue.

During a joint press conference with Shoukry, Blinken also stressed the need to remove foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, praising Cairo's role on the issue.

He also stressed the importance of holding Libyan elections on schedule in December.

During the press conference, Blinken said the US welcomed Egypt’s announcement of its strategy on human rights, and said the issue would be discussed during meetings with Egyptian officials.

The Secretary of State also said he and Shoukry had discussed the Palestinian issue and Egypt's continuous efforts to revive the Israel-Palestine peace process, developments in Syria and efforts to end the crisis there, as well as the recent developments in Sudan and the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam issue.

Topics: Middle East Egypt US Antony Blinken Sameh Shoukry

Iraq vote recount shows no 'fraud,' says electoral commission

A woman in Baghdad strolls past campaign posters before the parliamentary election on October 10. (Reuters/File Photo)
A woman in Baghdad strolls past campaign posters before the parliamentary election on October 10. (Reuters/File Photo)
AFP

Iraq vote recount shows no ‘fraud,’ says electoral commission

A woman in Baghdad strolls past campaign posters before the parliamentary election on October 10. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Complaints were filed by pro-Iran groups, who rejected the results as a “scam”
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s electoral commission said Monday that a manual vote recount in some polling stations where complaints were filed by pro-Iran groups did not show any “fraud.”
The announcement comes amid tensions in Iraq, whose prime minister escaped unhurt from a drone attack at the weekend and where protesters have camped on the streets to contest election results.
The Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, political arm of the powerful Hashed Al-Shaabi paramilitary force, won around 15 of 329 seats contested in the October 10 legislative election, preliminary results show.
In the last parliament it held 48, making it the second-largest bloc.
The big winner this time, with more than 70 seats according to the initial count, was the movement of Moqtada Sadr, a Shiite Muslim preacher who campaigned as a nationalist and critic of Iran.
But Hashed leaders have rejected the results as a “scam” and their supporters have held protests chanting “No to fraud” and accusing the prime minister of “complicity.”
Amid the mounting tension, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi escaped unhurt early Sunday from an unclaimed “assassination” bid in which an explosive-packed drone hit his Baghdad home.
The electoral commission said in a statement that a manual vote recount at 4,324 polling stations indicated no irregularities.
“We have verified all the votes in the contested stations and the (preliminary) results are the same as those already announced,” it said.
Final results will be announced after they are validated by a legal committee, it added without giving a date.

Topics: Middle East Iraq iraq elections 2021

Egyptian FM stresses importance of US ties

Egyptian FM stresses importance of US ties
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian FM stresses importance of US ties

Egyptian FM stresses importance of US ties
  • Sameh Shoukry is currently in the US to participate in strategic dialogue between the two countries that will address all aspects of bilateral relations
  • Shoukry met with Robert Malley, US special envoy to Iran, to exchange views on the situation in the Middle East
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has stressed the importance of continuing efforts to advance relations between his country and the US.

His statement came during his meeting with members of his country’s mission in Washington, according to Egypt’s Foreign Ministry.

Shoukry is currently in the US to participate in strategic dialogue between the two countries that will address all aspects of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, the ministry said. The dialogue includes his US counterpart Antony Blinken.

On Sunday, Shoukry met with Robert Malley, US special envoy to Iran, to exchange views on the situation in the Middle East.

Topics: Egypt Sameh Shoukry Robert Malley

UAE reaches milestone with lowest recorded number of COVID-19 cases since March '20

UAE reaches milestone with lowest recorded number of COVID-19 cases since March ‘20
Arab News

UAE reaches milestone with lowest recorded number of COVID-19 cases since March ‘20

UAE reaches milestone with lowest recorded number of COVID-19 cases since March ‘20
  • Second time this week that numbers have reached a 20-month low
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE has reached yet another milestone after it reported its lowest number of COVID-19 infections since March 2020 on Monday – the second time in 8 days - with 68 cases recorded from the 223,257 additional tests conducted in the previous 24 hours.

Despite the decline in the number of people being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Filipinos in the UAE are still faced with the prospect of two-weeks quarantine on their return to the Philippines, as all Gulf nations remain excluded from the country’s green list.

According to the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began now stands at 740,500.

Two patients have died due to complications caused by the virus taking the death toll to 2,142.

The ministry also confirmed that 96 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the emirates, bringing the total number of recoveries to 734,984.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 3,374.

On Oct. 17, the UAE reported less than 100 COVID-19 cases for the first time in 19 months.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 UAE

