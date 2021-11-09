You are here

Red Sea International Film Festival unveils films to run in New Saudi cinema section 
The Red Sea International Film Festival is set to run from Dec. 6-15. (redseafilmfest.com)
DUBAI: The Red Sea International Film Festival, set to run from Dec. 6-15, announced on Monday the movies by Saudi filmmakers that will make up its New Saudi/New Cinema: Features slate.

The program will feature world premieres of the selected films by the Kingdom’s up-and-coming talent. The program is the latest selection of films to be announced amongst the 27 films being presented at the festival’s inaugural edition.

The films that will screen include: “Junoon” by directors Maan B. and Yaser B. Khalid, “Route 10” by Omar Naim, “Quareer” by Ragheed Al Nahdi, Norah Almowald, Ruba Khafagy, Fatma Alhazmi and Noor Alameer, “Fay’s Palette” by Anas Ba-Tahaf, “Becoming” by Sara Mesfer, Jawaher Alamri, Noor Alameer, Hind Alfahhad and Fatima Al-Banawi, “Kayan” by Hakeem Jomaah and “Cinema Al-Hara” by Faizah Ambah.

Each screening will be accompanied by a Q&A session with the filmmakers or the cast involved, providing an opportunity for the festival goers to discover new films and hear directly from the talents. 

The program manager Mohyee Qari said in a statement: “The Saudi program of feature and short films of which many are directed by female filmmakers speak to the very best of Saudi filmmaking.”

“They don’t hesitate to explore the different genres of cinema ranging from suspense to thriller, to social themes and relationships to show us the Saudi society in its richness,” he added. “They indicate an industry that is flourishing, both in terms of the diversity and content on screen, and point to the bright future that this young film industry has. We are thrilled to be able to give these filmmakers a platform to share their work on the international stage.”

Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Tales of Impossibility recounts the intriguing story of the renowned problems of antiquity, four of the most famous and studied questions in the history of mathematics. First posed by the ancient Greeks, these compass and straightedge problems—squaring the circle, trisecting an angle, doubling the cube, and inscribing regular polygons in a circle—have served as ever-present muses for mathematicians for more than two millennia. David Richeson follows the trail of these problems to show that ultimately their proofs—which demonstrated the impossibility of solving them using only a compass and straightedge—depended on and resulted in the growth of mathematics.
Richeson investigates how celebrated luminaries, including Euclid, Archimedes, Viète, Descartes, Newton, and Gauss, labored to understand these problems and how many major mathematical discoveries were related to their explorations. Although the problems were based in geometry, their resolutions were not, and had to wait until the 19th century, when mathematicians had developed the theory of real and complex numbers, analytic geometry, algebra, and calculus.
Pierre Wantzel, a little-known mathematician, and Ferdinand von Lindemann, through his work on pi, finally determined the problems were impossible to solve. Along the way, Richeson provides entertaining anecdotes connected to the problems, such as how the Indiana state legislature passed a bill setting an incorrect value for pi and how Leonardo da Vinci made elegant contributions in his own study of these problems.

Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: British rapper Stormzy has been announced as one of the acts at the Yasalam After-Race concert series at this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021.

The star’s Dec. 10 performance at the Etihad Park stage in Yas Island will be his first show in the UAE capital, organizers revealed on Monday.

In September, it was announced that five-time Grammy-nominated artist Khalid and BRIT Award-winning singer Lewis Capaldi will be the first performers who will headline Thursday and Saturday night. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Khalid will take to the stage at Etihad Park, for his first concert in the UAE on Dec. 9, while the Dec. 11 show will see a performance from Scottish sensation Capaldi.

CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management Al-Tareq Al-Ameri said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to announce that one of the world’s biggest stars, Stormzy, will be coming to Abu Dhabi for this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts as we welcome a phenomenal line-up of musical talents in Stormzy, Khalid and Lewis Capaldi.”

Meanwhile, CEO of Flash Entertainment John Lickrish said: "Yasalam has a legacy of bringing ground-breaking artists to Abu Dhabi, and this year is no different. Stormzy transitioned from the underground to the mainstream, and he is now considered one of the biggest acts on the global rap and music scene."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“We were eager to come back really strong following last year’s break in Yasalam After-Race Concerts, and with Stormzy now confirmed alongside Khalid on Thursday and Lewis Capaldi on Saturday, we are once again guaranteeing our fans unmissable experiences,” Lickrish said. 

The critically acclaimed and platinum-certified rapper has achieved international stardom since his emergence in 2013. His breakthrough album, "Gang Signs & Prayer," topped the UK charts in 2017, winning British album of the year at the 2018 Brit Awards. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Building momentum with support from his devoted fan base, Stormzy is now the owner of more than 45 awards. 

Khalid has collaborated with some of music’s biggest stars, including his No. 1 singles “Love Lies” (with Normani), “Eastside” (with Halsey and Benny Blanco) as well as hits with artists including Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Marshmello.

Capaldi’s debut album, “Devinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent,” spent ten weeks at No. 1 and was certified platinum in only 10 weeks with 20 billion streams. The album included smash hit of the year, “Someone You Loved.”

Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Image Nation Abu Dhabi on Monday dropped the official trailer for Emirati action movie “Al-Kameen” (“The Ambush”), directed by French filmmaker Pierre Morel.

The flick tells the story of a UAE army vehicle ambushed by enemy combatants while travelling through a narrow canyon. Following the attack by the armed militants, the trapped soldiers’ courageous unit commander attempts a daring mission to rescue them.

“Al-Kameen,” based on a true story, is scheduled for release on Nov. 25 in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

The movie, co-produced by Image Nation Abu Dhabi and AGC International, boasts an all-Emirati cast including stars Marwan Abdullah Saleh, Khalifa Albhri, Khalifa Al-Jassem, and Mohammed Ahmed.

Shot in the UAE, the film has been written by Brandon Birtell (“Furious 7”) and Kurtis Birtell (“Medal of Honor”), along with soldiers who were involved in the ambush situation that inspired the plot.

Recently, the entertainment company released a 40-second teaser video to promote the film and its trailer.

Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 08 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Miss Universe UAE announced on Sunday it was canceling its live coronation that was to take place that day.

The organization said the last-minute change was due to “time constraint.”

“Please watch this space for further news and updates,” read a statement posted on Miss Universe UAE’s Instagram stories.

The new date for the event is yet to be announced.

Last month, pageant organizers revealed that former Miss Lebanon Nadine Nassib Njeim would be on the jury panel for the event.

To join the pageant, participants had to be aged between 18 and 28 and live in the UAE.

The committee includes founder and chief executive of Dubai’s Yugen Events, Josh Yugen, Dubai-based fashion designer Furne Amato, former British-Filipino beauty queen Maggie Wilson, philanthropist Alaf Meky, humanitarian Zel Ali, and general manager of Emaar, Sharihan Al-Mashary.

Miss Universe, which began in 1952, is the world’s biggest pageant. It was previously owned by former US president, Donald Trump.

Updated 08 November 2021
Hams Saleh

Updated 08 November 2021
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Abwab, a key exhibition for the promotion of regional talent and cultural exchange, is returning for its seventh edition at Dubai Design Week from Nov. 8 to 13.

This year, the Abwab commission was awarded to Dubai-based architect Ahmed El-Sharabassy for his proposal titled “Nature in Motion,” which is going to build the structure for Abwab.

His project responded to this year’s theme of regenerative architecture and restorative design. The pavilion structure references the Dubai desert’s constant motion, emulating the city’s continuous development and evolution.

Lebanese designer Ghassan Salameh, creative director at Dubai Design Week, said: “Ahmed’s idea was to build a pavilion using sustainable materials and responsible production techniques. So, it’s going to be made out of bamboo … and is going to have greenery in it.”

The Beirut-based architecture and research firm Bits to Atoms will host an exhibition, titled “Pulp Fusion,” inside El-Sharabassy’s large structure. (dubaidesignweek.ae)

The Beirut-based architecture and research firm Bits to Atoms will host an exhibition, titled “Pulp Fusion,” inside El-Sharabassy’s large structure, which will be centered around the human impact on the planet and the role of design as a restorative tool while embedding nature as a core element.

“They developed a new type of material from recycled paper and environmental waste, and they turned it into actual construction material which they can use to build chairs, furniture, or even bricks,” added Salameh.

The materials for “Pulp Fusion” were developed in Lebanon.

Abwab is a key exhibition for the promotion of regional talent and cultural exchange. (dubaidesignweek.ae)

“(Abwab) has always been one of the only projects that focuses on contemporary architecture in the Middle East. It also presents people from different regions to be commissioned to present work.

“The designers or the architects actually get commissions with a specific sum of money to build or develop a specific idea,” said Salameh.

Previously, Abwab used to feature country pavilions inspired by specific themes, but Salameh noted that this year it had been different. “We didn’t select someone directly, but we opened the call for everyone to apply based on a specific theme,” he said.

It will be Salameh’s third collaboration with DDW. This year, he will be the curator for exhibitions including Abwab, the UAE Designer Exhibition, and the 2040: d3 Architecture Exhibition.

