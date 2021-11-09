You are here

Saudi retailer Bin Dawood sees a fall in nine-month profits

RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Company, a leading grocery retail operator of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom, announced a net profit decrease of 41.7 percent in the first nine months of 2021 on higher costs.

The group reported a SR227.34 million ($60.6 million) profit compared to SR390.32 million in the same period of 2020, it said in a filing.

Net profit margin fell from 9.7 percent in nine months in 2020 to 6.8 percent this year due to a greater impact of fixed costs due to a decline in revenue, the company said in a bourse filing.

Net profit also dropped in the third quarter of 2021, by 10.6 percent year-on-year, reaching SR70.24 million.

The company attributed this decrease to the increase in operating expenses by 11.7 percent.

Saudi GDP in Q3 hits the highest growth since 2012 on oil prices increase

Saudi GDP in Q3 hits the highest growth since 2012 on oil prices increase

CAIRO: Saudi economy grew in the third quarter of 2021 by the fastest pace since 2012 as oil prices reached multi-year highs.

The Kingdom's GDP grew at an annual rate of 6.8 percent in third quarter compared to negative growth of 4.5 percent, according to flash estimates by the General Authority of Statistics (GASTAT).

US university to provide demand-driven training to 50 Saudi women

US university to provide demand-driven training to 50 Saudi women

JEDDAH: The US Consulate General in Jeddah, the University of Iowa, and Education For Employment have launched a one-year project to train Saudi women from the western region on entrepreneurship skills in new emerging sectors like IT, real estate and e-commerce. 

The project will provide 50 young women with professional training and connections to local and international mentors that are necessary to start their businesses in line with Saudi Vision 2030.  

The project is an initiative that provides demand-driven training linked to mentorship by successful Saudi and US businesswomen.  

The Western Saudi Arabia Venture School for Women project is designed to “put new entrepreneurial tools into the hands of Saudi women,” said Dimy Doresca, director of the Institute for International Business at the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business. 

“We will nurture and empower women in Saudi Arabia to become examples of social and economic success in their communities.” 

The women will participate in Venture School International, an entrepreneurial educational program that guides students through the startup process by teaching them how to identify a market need and build a business to meet it. The university is partnering with the non-profit Education For Employment to teach the Venture School International training, which will be complimented by contacts at local financing organizations, government officials, and business support services.  

“The skills that these young women will acquire are based on a proven model that has enabled EFE in Saudi to connect over 5,000 people to the world of work, 52 percent of which are young Saudi women. We look forward to a continuous partnership between EFE-Saudi, the University of Iowa, and the US Consulate General in Jeddah,” said Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, CEO of EFE in Saudi Arabia. 

Japan plans to stimulate the economy, establish $88bn university fund: Economic wrap

Japan plans to stimulate the economy, establish $88bn university fund: Economic wrap

RIYADH/CAIRO: Japan is considering an economic package worth more than $265 billion (to stimulate the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan would require issuing new debt, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported. 
A portion of the spending will be coming from funds carried from last year’s budget. 

Moreover, in a bid to distribute wealth to the wider public, Japan’s prime minister announced plans to establish an $88 billion university fund. 

The fund is expected to strengthen the country's position as a science and technology nation.

Consumer confidence in Indonesia

Indonesia’s consumer confidence index went up considerably to 113.4 points in October, up from 95.5 last month, data from Bank Indonesia showed. This is the highest level since March 2020.

All of the indicator’s sub-indexes experienced positive changes. Most notably, consumers’ assessment for current economic conditions improved significantly. Their economic outlook also enhanced noticeably.

Foreign exchange reserves

Japan’s foreign exchange reserves reached $1.4 trillion by the end of October, dropping slightly from September’s $1.41 trillion, official data revealed.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $57.2 billion in October, edging slightly upwards from the previous month’s level of $57.1 billion, the South African Reserve Bank said.

The rise was mainly driven by higher US dollar gold prices and the depreciation of the US dollar against other currencies.

Bank and materials sector shares see TASI close up 0.4%: Market wrap

Bank and materials sector shares see TASI close up 0.4%: Market wrap

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Monday, up five points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 11,846 points.

The rise was led by bank and basic materials sector shares, but the insurance sector recorded the largest decline, impacted by Q3 results.

Some 191.6 million shares changed hands in 336,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, NCB, Alinma Bank.

Shares of Al Rajhi Bank rose by 3 percent to close at SR149.40 ($39.70). It closed at its highest price since its listing on the market, with transactions amounting to about 6.4 million shares.

The bank's shares have risen steadily since the beginning of this year, with gains exceeding 100 percent.

Shares in Banque Saudi Fransi, SABIC Agri-Nutrients, Riyad Bank, and Makkah Construction ended their trading today with a rise of 1 percent to 3 percent.

Shares in Dallah Healthcare rose 4 percent to close at SR78.90 ($21.04), after the company announced an increase in profits for Q3 2021 to SR86.5 million.

On the other hand, shares inTanmiah Food declined by 3 percent to close at SR87 ($23.20), after the company booked a decrease in third-quarter profits to SR3.7 million, or 79 percent, compared to the same period in 2020.

Shares in Dur Hospitality declined by 2 percent to close at SR33.90, as the company reported losses of SR6.3 million in Q3 2021.

Ataa Educational shares closed at SR61.40 after the end of eligibility for cash dividends for the fiscal year ending in July 2021.

Among REITs, Jadwa REIT Al-Haramain and Al Mashaar REIT increased by 3 percent to close at SR9.14 and SR10.32 respectively, amid active trading on the two funds.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) decided to allow financial market institutions to accept investments from non-Saudis in real estate funds that invest part or all of their assets in real estate in Makkah and Madinah.

China listings in Hong Kong to rebound: Credit Suisse

China listings in Hong Kong to rebound: Credit Suisse

Asia’s investment banking activity is expected to bounce back as China stock listings shift from the US to Hong Kong, said Credit Suisse.

The Swiss banking giant’s Asia Pacific chief executive Helman Sitohang said deal progress in Hong Kong and the region is “building up very nicely” in a Bloomberg Television interview.

This comes despite the slowdown in dealmaking over the last couple of weeks following China’s crackdown in various sectors, ranging from technology to property, as it aims to tackle monopolies that have built up in the country.

“I have been a banker in the region for 30 years now. One thing I know for sure is the region is very resilient,” said Sitohang. “We clearly see the pipeline building up for listings in Hong Kong so we will see activity picking up again.”

Chinese listings in the US have slowed to a standstill after the Asian powerhouse pledged to write new rules for firms floating outside the mainland, while US regulators have suspended new IPOs from Chinese firms until they provide greater disclosures over the potential risks they face. 

Credit Suisse's Asia Pacific unit saw sales fall 10 percent to CHF 828 million ($905 million) in 2020 compared to a year ago, “due to a to higher provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher net revenues,” according to last year’s fourth-quarter earnings release.

