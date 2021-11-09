You are here

Philippine presidential daughter Sara Duterte quits mayoral race as election deadline looms

Philippine presidential daughter Sara Duterte quits mayoral race as election deadline looms
Sara Duterte-Carpio did not say why she was withdrawing from the mayor contest. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Sara Duterte-Carpio, who has been widely tipped to run to succeed her father, did not say why she was withdrawing from the mayor contest
MANILA: The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday removed herself from the running for mayor of Davao City, just days away from a deadline to change candidates for a presidential election next year.
Sara Duterte-Carpio, who has been widely tipped to run to succeed her father, did not say why she was withdrawing from the mayor contest, but told supporters on Facebook that further announcements would be made later.
The 43-year-old has come top in opinion polls throughout this year on preferred candidates for president, but has said she does not want that job.
The Philippines holds elections in May 2022 for positions from the level of president down to governors, mayors and local officials. The window for changing candidates expires on Nov. 15.
“This afternoon I am withdrawing my candidacy for mayor of Davao City,” she said, announcing her brother Sebastian, her vice mayor, will run instead.
Duterte-Carpio has repeatedly said was not interested in running for president, but recently expressed willingness to forge an alliance with another presidential candidate, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, the controversial son and namesake of the late dictator who was overthrown in 1986.
Marcos’ supporters have urged Duterte-Carpio to be his running mate. The Marcos family has for decades been among the Philippines’ most powerful political families.
President Duterte, 76, is unable to seek a second term in office, which is forbidden under the constitution, and says he plans to retire.
His daughter is hugely popular and the family enjoys considerable political clout in the south of the country, having run Davao for more about three decades.
Other candidates for the presidency include senator and retired boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, former actor and Manila mayor Francisco Domagoso, incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Panfilo Lacson, and Marcos.

Topics: Philippines Sara Duterte-Carpio Rodrigo Duterte

Taiwan: China seeking to degrade country's military and morale

Taiwan: China seeking to degrade country’s military and morale
  • Beijing is employing ‘gray zone’ tactics to ratchet up pressure on the self-governing island republic
  • China has been stepping up its threats to use force to against Taiwan by holding military exercises
TAIPEI: Taiwan on Tuesday said China is seeking to take control of the island by wearing down its military capabilities and influencing public opinion, while avoiding an all-out military conflict that could likely draw in the United States.
Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said in a biennial report that Beijing is employing “gray zone” tactics to ratchet up pressure on the self-governing island republic which China claims as its own territory.
China has been stepping up its threats to use force to against Taiwan by holding military exercises and sending planes close to the island.
During China’s National Day weekend in early October, China dispatched 149 military aircraft southwest of Taiwan in strike group formations, causing Taiwan to scramble aircraft and activate its air defense missile systems.
The report said that reflects Beijing’s effort to degrade Taiwan’s air force through wear and tear and heavy requirements on its personnel. It said the strategy also includes cyberwarfare, propaganda and a campaign to isolate Taiwan internationally to force it to accept China’s terms without engaging in a shooting war.
China and Taiwan separated during a civil war in 1949. While the US cut formal diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 in order to recognize Beijing, Washington is committed by law to ensure the island can defend itself and to treat all threats toward it as matters of grave concern.
Asked in a recent CNN town hall whether the US would come to Taiwan’s defense if attacked, US President Joe Biden said, “Yes, we have a commitment to do that.” US officials immediately moved to clarify that there had been no change in the US posture toward Taiwan.
While Taiwan relies on the US for much of its military hardware, President Tsai Ing-wen has been pushing for a revitalization of its domestic defense industry, including the production of conventionally powered submarines.

Topics: Taiwan China

Japan condemns attack on Iraqi PM

Japan condemns attack on Iraqi PM
  • Kadhemi escaped unhurt when an explosives-packed drone struck his Baghdad residence early Sunday
TOKYO: The Japanese government on Monday strongly condemned the attack that targeted Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and said it considers it an act of terror that undermines democracy in Iraq.

Kadhemi escaped unhurt when an explosives-packed drone struck his Baghdad residence early Sunday.

“The Government of Japan will continue to support the efforts of the Iraqi government to ensure democracy, peace and stability in Iraq,” said an official statement issued by the foreign ministry in Tokyo.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Iraq

Fire in Indian hospital kills 4 infants, 36 rescued

Fire in Indian hospital kills 4 infants, 36 rescued
NEW DELHI: A fire swept through a newborn care unit in a hospital in central India, killing four infants, officials said.
An investigation was ordered into the fire that occurred Monday night at the Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital in Bhopal, said Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the chief minister in Madhya Pradesh state.
There were 40 children in total in the unit, out of which 36 have been rescued, said Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang. He said he arrived at the hospital within 10 minutes after the incident and that everything was now under control.
“The untimely death of children from the world is an unbearable pain,” Chauhan said on Twitter, offering his condolences to the families affected.
While an inquiry is still ongoing, authorities told the Press Trust of India news agency that a short circuit may have caused the fire.
Fatal building fires are not uncommon in India, where poor maintenance and lack of proper firefighting equipment often lead to deaths.

Topics: India hospital fire

At least 26 children die in Niger school fire

At least 26 children die in Niger school fire
  • Three days of mourning have been declared in the Maradi region from Tuesday
  • Twenty children were burnt to death in a school fire in a working-class district of Niamey in April
NIAMEY: At least 26 children, aged five and six-years-old, burnt to death on Monday when their straw and wood classrooms caught fire in southern Niger, seven months after a similar tragedy in the capital Niamey.
“Right now, we have 26 dead and 13 injured, four of them seriously,” said Chaibou Aboubacar, mayor of Maradi city.
Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, has tried to fix shortages of school buildings by constructing thousands of straw and wood sheds to serve as classrooms, with children sometimes sitting on the ground.
Fires in the highly flammable classrooms are common but rarely result in casualties.
Three days of mourning have been declared in the Maradi region from Tuesday.
Twenty children were burnt to death in a school fire in a working-class district of Niamey in April.
“This tragic event once again puts the Nigerien people in mourning,” the government said in a statement and added that straw and wood classrooms would henceforth be banned across the country.
Issoufou Arzika, secretary general of the Niger Teachers’ Union, told AFP that Monday’s fire had “decimated” the school in Maradi.
Arzika said his union had alerted officials to the danger of the straw and wood classrooms after the Niamey fire.
“It is better to hold classes under trees than in straw huts, which have become flammable graves for pupils,” he said.
President Mohamed Bazoum recently promised to replace the wooden structures.

Topics: Niger

UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need 'life-saving' aid

UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need ‘life-saving’ aid
  • UN official: without an end to violence and a peaceful resolution of Myanmar’s crisis, ‘this number will only rise’
UNITED NATIONS: The UN humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders on Monday to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1 “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.”
Martin Griffiths warned that without an end to violence and a peaceful resolution of Myanmar’s crisis, “this number will only rise.”
He also urged donors to respond to the UN appeal, saying less than half of the $385 million required has been raised since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
Monday was the first anniversary of the 2020 elections in Myanmar, which “were deemed free and fair by domestic and international observers,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. They were won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party with approximately 80 percent of the elected seats in the upper and lower houses of Parliament. The military rejects the results, claiming the vote was fraudulent.
“The United Nations reiterates its call on the military to respect the will of the people and put the country back on track to democratic transition,” Dujarric said, stressing that the UN remains “gravely concerned about the intensifying violence in Myanmar” and again urges unimpeded humanitarian access.
Griffiths’ statement was issued as members of the UN Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Myanmar requested by the United Kingdom. Diplomats said Russia and China objected to a proposed press statement that would express concern at recent violence including air strikes and reaffirm the council’s support for the country’s democratic transition, but discussions were continuing.
UK deputy ambassador James Kariuki told reporters before heading into the meeting that Britain is particularly concerned about the buildup of military action in northwest Chin state, “and we are concerned that this rather mirrors the activity we saw four years ago ahead of the atrocities that were committed in Rakhine against the Rohingya” Muslim minority.
“So, we’re very keen to make sure the council is focused, and the military know that we’re watching,” he said.
Since Suu Kyi’s ouster, Myanmar has been wracked by unrest, with peaceful demonstrations against the ruling generals morphing first into a low-level insurgency in many urban areas after security forces used deadly force and then into more serious combat in rural areas, especially in border regions where ethnic minority militias have been engaging in heavy clashes with government troops.
On Sept. 7, the National Unity Government, the main underground group coordinating resistance to the military which was established by elected legislators who had been barred from taking their seats when the military seized power, called for a nationwide uprising. Its “People’s Defense Forces” operate in many areas and have received training and weapons from some armed ethnic groups.
Christine Schraner Burgener said shortly before her 3 ½ year term as the UN special envoy for Myanmar ended on Oct. 31 that “civil war” has spread throughout the country.
She said the UN has heard that many soldiers are on the ground conducting “clearing operations” in Chin state, and reminded the world that the military’s “clearing operation” in Rakhine state in 2017 saw villages burned down, widespread rapes and more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims flee to neighboring Bangladesh.
Griffiths also called the situation in the northwest “extremely concerning, with an escalation in hostilities between the Myanmar Armed Forces and the Chinland Defense Force in Chin state, and with the People’s Defense Forces in Magway and Sagaing regions.”
“More than 37,000 people, including women and children, have been newly displaced, and more than 160 homes have been burned, including churches and the offices of a humanitarian organization,” Griffiths said. “Attacks directed against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including humanitarian workers and facilities, are clearly prohibited under international humanitarian law and must stop immediately.”
Since Feb. 1, he said, hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes due to violence across the country, and 223,000 people remain internally displaced.
“This includes 165,000 in the southeast of the country and is on top of a significant population of people who were already displaced in Rakhine, Chin, Shan and Kachin states prior to the takeover,” Griffiths said. He noted that 144,000 Rohingya people are still confined to camps or living in camp-like settings in Rakhine, many since their displacement in 2012, and more than 105,000 people have been displaced in Kachin and Shan, many for years.
The UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs said he is also “increasingly concerned about reports of rising levels of food insecurity in and around urban areas, including in Yangon and Mandalay.”

Topics: Myanmar

