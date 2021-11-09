Saudi delivery app Mrsool may go public

RIYADH: Saudi delivery app Mrsool is pursuing an expansion that may include an IPO in the next two years, after a takeover approach from Delivery Hero has failed to produce a deal.

“Delivery Hero has a vision that is different from our own,” CEO Ayman Al Sanad told Bloomberg in an interview in Cairo.

With more than 100,000 delivery staff and 10 million customers in total, Mrsool plans to invest $300 million in the next five years as it increases its presence in Egypt and throughout the Gulf. “Mrsool has high aspirations for the region,” he said.