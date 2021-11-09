Tunisian union calls for a strike in southern town

You are here

Tunisian youth clash with security forces in the central region of Sfax, which has seen weeks of angry demonstrations over a growing waste crisis, on November 9, 2021. (AFP)
CAIRO: Tunisia’s powerful UGTT union called for a general strike in the public and private sectors in the small town of Agareb on Wednesday, where a man died following protests over government plans to reopen a landfill site.
Protesters set fire to a police station on Tuesday as part of the continued protests, witnesses said.
On Monday, a man died asphyxiated by tear gas fired by police to break up the protests, his family and witnesses said. The interior ministry said the man was not involved in the protests and had died at his home, six kilometers (four miles) away.

Topics: Tunisia Strike

Jordan’s crown prince meets Egyptian president in Cairo

Jordan’s crown prince meets Egyptian president in Cairo
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan’s crown prince meets Egyptian president in Cairo

Jordan’s crown prince meets Egyptian president in Cairo
  • Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah, President El-Sisi discuss strategic ties between the two countries
  • Al-Hussein stressed the importance of partnership between Jordan and Egypt in vital sectors
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Jordan’s Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed strategic ties between the two countries as they met in Cairo on Tuesday.
During the meeting which was held at Al Ittihadiya Palace, President El-Sisi and Prince Al-Hussein discussed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Egypt and the importance of advancing cooperation and coordination.
The crown prince conveyed King Abdullah’s greetings to El-Sisi who did the same and also commended the King’s efforts in bolstering Jordanian-Egyptian ties.
The crown prince stressed the importance of partnership between the two countries in vital sectors, noting Jordan’s interest in enhancing economic cooperation, especially on investments in the tourism sector.
He commended Egypt’s progress across a number of sectors, particularly in mega development projects, stressing the need to exchange expertise on micro, small, and medium projects.
The Egyptian president expressed keenness on strengthening cooperation in tourism and development projects, in addition to achieving economic integration.
He also noted that Egypt and Jordan share the same positions on various issues and developments.
A number of Jordanian and Egyptian officials attended the meeting.

Topics: Jordan Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah

Egypt, US hold first strategic dialogue since 2015

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) speaks as Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry looks on during a US-Egypt strategic dialogue at the State Department in Washington D.C. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) speaks as Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry looks on during a US-Egypt strategic dialogue at the State Department in Washington D.C. (AFP)
Updated 35 min 47 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, US hold first strategic dialogue since 2015

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) speaks as Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry looks on during a US-Egypt strategic dialogue at the State Department in Washington D.C. (AFP)
  • Egyptian FM Sameh Shoukry and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discuss Renaissance Dam, Egypt’s water crisis, and other developments
  • ‘Partnership between the two countries is important for maintaining peace and stability in the region,’ Shoukry says during a joint press conference 
Updated 35 min 47 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: In the countries’ first strategic dialogue since 2015, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis, the water crisis facing Egypt, and developments in Libya and Syria.

The two ministers also met to discuss advancing bilateral cooperation and strategic relations between the two countries.

“We are committed to friendship with the US, and the partnership between the two countries is important for maintaining peace and stability in the region,” the Egyptian FM said during a joint press conference.

Shoukry praised the American role in supporting his country during the war against terrorism and extremism, noting that Cairo has been able to resume its role as a major player in the region because of the US. 

During the joint press conference, Blinken said Cairo plays a pivotal role in pushing for the peace process and holding elections in Libya.

Blinken said the two countries also share the same concerns about Iran’s practices in the region and the world. The US also encouraged a peaceful solution to the Renaissance Dam issue while taking into account Egypt’s water needs.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said Shoukry stressed the need to resume the course of negotiations as soon as possible with the aim of reaching a binding legal agreement on filling and operating the dam to achieve the interests of the three countries involved.

Blinken also talked about the need to remove foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya and praised Cairo’s role in that issue. He stressed the importance of holding the Libyan elections as scheduled, next December.

Hafez said the meeting also dealt with a number of international and regional issues of common interest, including the state of emergency in Sudan, developments in Palestinian and Egypt’s continuous efforts to revive the peace track.

In a previous statement, Shoukry said the strategic dialogue between the two countries would address the most prominent regional and international issues of mutual interest, within the framework of continuing consultations with the American side on issues of joint interest.

The US-Egypt strategic dialogue was established in 1998 during the administration of former US President Bill Clinton. There was a pause from 2009 to 2015 with the beginning of the administration of former US President Barack Obama and the beginning of the Arab uprisings in 2011.

Topics: Middle East Egypt US Sameh Shoukry Antony Blinken US-Egypt

El-Sisi and Macron discuss Libya

El-Sisi and Macron discuss Libya
Updated 22 min 29 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi and Macron discuss Libya

El-Sisi and Macron discuss Libya
  • El-Sisi received a phone call from Macron to discuss the ongoing preparations for the international conference on Libya in Paris later this month
  • The two presidents also exchanged their views on regional and international issues of common interest, including developments in Sudan
Updated 22 min 29 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron both stressed the importance of maintaining stability in Libya in order to hold elections on schedule, in addition to the exit of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libyan territory.

The Egyptian presidency said in a statement that Sisi received a phone call from Macron to discuss the ongoing preparations for the international conference on Libya in Paris later this month.

The statement noted that the two presidents agreed to support the existing political track, leading to the election on its scheduled date at the end of next month, and to put a stop to the illegal foreign interventions that were fueling the crises in the country. 

According to the statement, Macron indicated that France appreciates Egypt’s efforts to resolve the issues in Libya and stressed France’s keenness to cooperate with Egypt on this important file.

The two presidents also exchanged their views on regional and international issues of common interest, including developments in Sudan. They agreed on the importance of addressing the current challenges in Sudan in a way that achieves stability and security while preserving the democratic path of the current political process.

The international community is pinning its hopes on the Libyan presidential and parliamentary elections according to the road map set by the UN in order to bring an end to the chaos that has plagued the country since 2011, after the overthrow of the late President Muammar Qaddafi.

Topics: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Emmanuel Macron Libya

UAE foreign minister meets with Bashar Assad in Damascus

The UAE foreign minister met with Syria’s President Bashar Assad in Damascus Tuesday, according to Syrian state media. (SANA)
The UAE foreign minister met with Syria’s President Bashar Assad in Damascus Tuesday, according to Syrian state media. (SANA)
Updated 19 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

UAE foreign minister meets with Bashar Assad in Damascus

The UAE foreign minister met with Syria’s President Bashar Assad in Damascus Tuesday, according to Syrian state media. (SANA)
  • Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed also held a phone call with Assad in October.
Updated 19 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

DAMASCUS: The UAE foreign minister met with Syria’s President Bashar Assad in Damascus Tuesday, according to Syrian state media.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed’s visit is the first by a top Emirati official since Syria’s war began a decade ago.

“President Assad received UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed,” along with an accompanying delegation, the official SANA news agency said.

“During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop cooperation in different sectors that are of common interest,” SANA added.

The UAE broke ties with Syria in February 2012 after protests demanding regime change escalated into an all-out conflict.

However, in December 2018, the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus and this was followed by the Gulf country calling for Syria to return to the Arab League in March.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed also held a phone call with Assad in October.

The US has said it does not support any efforts to normalize relations with Assad until progress is made towards a political solution to the Syrian conflict.

Following his visit to Damascus, Sheikh Abdullah arrived in Amman on Tuesday evening ahead of a meeting on Wednesday with Jordan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ayman Safadi.

Topics: Middle East Syria UAE Bashar Assad Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

110 Houthis killed in Arab coalition strikes on areas near Marib

The coalition has reported near-daily strikes over the past month against the Iran-backed Houthis. (SPA/File Photo)
The coalition has reported near-daily strikes over the past month against the Iran-backed Houthis. (SPA/File Photo)
Updated 09 November 2021
Arab News

110 Houthis killed in Arab coalition strikes on areas near Marib

The coalition has reported near-daily strikes over the past month against the Iran-backed Houthis. (SPA/File Photo)
  • The coalition added that 22 military vehicles and a weapons storage facility had also been destroyed
Updated 09 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Tuesday that 110 Houthis had been killed during strikes on Sirwah and Al-Jawf near the Yemeni city of Marib.

The coalition added that 22 military vehicles and a weapons storage facility had also been destroyed in the strikes over the past 24 hours.

The coalition has reported near-daily strikes over the past month against the Iran-backed Houthis.

Chief of Staff of the Yemeni army, Lieutenant-General Saghir bin Hammoud reiterated calls for the international community to stop the Houthis obtaining Iranian-made weapons.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis Iran Arab Coalition Marib

