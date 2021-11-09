You are here

Who's Who: Hanadi Alzahrani, associate hospitality development director at the Red Sea Development Company in Riyadh

Hanadi Alzahrani. (Supplied)
Hanadi Alzahrani. (Supplied)
Updated 09 November 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Hanadi Alzahrani, associate hospitality development director at the Red Sea Development Company in Riyadh

Hanadi Alzahrani. (Supplied)
Updated 09 November 2021
Arab News

Hanadi Alzahrani is an associate hospitality development director at the Red Sea Development Company in Riyadh.
She is the point of contact between the hotel operators’ technical services team and TRSDC to ensure the secure flow of information.
She builds partnerships with hotel operators and establishes common objectives that align with TRSDC goals, leads the hotel project from concept stage to design completion from a hospitality perspective in collaboration with the project delivery team, and manages the review process for hotel operators, deviations from hotel design guidelines, and the operator design sign-off process.
Before joining TRSDC, she worked as a design studio manager with Group C1 from 2016 to 2019. Group C1 specializes in interior design and construction.
Her role included strategizing methods of securing potential opportunities with the executive team, meeting potential clients and securing multiple projects in the pipeline, developing, preparing, analyzing, and reviewing department budgets, conducting team training on new business guidelines, hiring a design team, conducting performance assessments, and ordering department resources as needed. Her projects included working with Saudia and the General Entertainment Authority.
She previously worked with Zuhair Fayez Partnership in Jeddah as project coordinator and as account manager from 2008 to 2010. She worked with Jeddah Interior Design and Architecture as an interior designer and project coordinator from 2007 to 2008.
At Zuhair Fayez Partnership, she acted as a client interface. She built a communication base to keep stakeholders engaged. At Jeddah Interior Design, she created interior and graphic design solutions for commercial and residential projects.
Alzahrani has a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University, Vienna, and a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Dar Al-Hekma University in Jeddah. She did a certificate course in hotel planning and design from Cornell University last year.
She has done training courses through INSEAD, USGBC, and PMI-AGC.

 

Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Prince Khalid reviews Yemen developments with US envoy

Prince Khalid reviews Yemen developments with US envoy
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman has reviewed the latest Yemen developments with US envoy Tim Lenderking.

"I emphasized the commitment of the coalition to support Yemen and apply all measures to reach a political resolution that guarantees security for the region and meet the needs of the brotherly Yemeni people," Prince Khalid said on Twitter.

 

Kuwait condemns terrorists’ attempt to threaten Saudi Arabia

This file photo taken taken during a guided tour with the Saudi military on June 13, 2019 shows the welcoming sign at Abha Airport in the popular mountain resort of the same name in the southwest of Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
This file photo taken taken during a guided tour with the Saudi military on June 13, 2019 shows the welcoming sign at Abha Airport in the popular mountain resort of the same name in the southwest of Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Updated 10 November 2021
SPA

Kuwait condemns terrorists' attempt to threaten Saudi Arabia

This file photo taken taken during a guided tour with the Saudi military on June 13, 2019 shows the welcoming sign at Abha Airport in the popular mountain resort of the same name in the southwest of Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
  The ministry reaffirmed Kuwait's its support for all the measures the Kingdom takes to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty
Updated 10 November 2021
SPA

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has condemned in the strongest terms the continued attempts of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia to threaten the security of Saudi Arabia by targeting Khamis Mushayt with a bomb-laden drone and to threaten maritime navigation and international trade in the Bab Al-Mandab strait and the southern Red Sea with a booby-trapped boat.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the continuation of these aggressive practices constitutes a flagrant violation of the rules of international and humanitarian law and requires the international community to move quickly and decisively to deter these threats and hold the perpetrators accountable.
The ministry reaffirmed Kuwait’s its support for all the measures the Kingdom takes to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty.
On Saturday, the Arab coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport on Saturday.
The coalition said it is dealing with the source of the threat “to protect civilians from hostile attacks.”
Earlier on Saturday, the coalition said that 157 Houthis had been killed in strikes on different Yemeni areas.

An animal sanctuary in Jeddah that is more than just a pet project

Photo/Shutterstock
Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 39 min 23 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

An animal sanctuary in Jeddah that is more than just a pet project

Photo/Shutterstock
  DJ Kennels is home to dogs, cats, rabbits, owls, hyenas and even a lion
Updated 39 min 23 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

JEDDAH: Pet therapy is a relatively new concept in Saudi Arabia but the fact that it has been widely embraced and supported suggests that it is something that was badly needed.
DJ Kennels, which was established in Jeddah in 2017, is an animal shelter that provides a home for abandoned pets and even rescued wild animals. The residents of this mini wildlife park include dogs, cats, rabbits, owls, hyenas and even a lion.
For many animal lovers in the city, DJ Kennels offers the perfect chance for some much-needed animal therapy, especially after the closure of other animal sanctuaries such as Al-Anaam Al-Jameela Park and Fayfa.
Pet therapy is just one of the services provided by DJ Kennels. It also handles animal adoptions, a pet hotel, volunteering opportunities and animal rescue services, among others. They also take in pets whose owners can no longer care for them, and train them if required so that they can be put up for adoption.
Mahmoud Azzam, the owner of the kennels, told Arab News that it all began as a hobby.
“I saw a huge demand for services such as animal parks and petting zoos, and this is how this hobby turned into a business,” he said. “At the same time it is considered a community service with a financial return.”
The shelter is a constantly changing environment, he added, “because a large part of the park is for rescued animals such as lions, hyenas and owls, so we do not know what we will find on our doorstep tomorrow.”
He said that the National Center for the Development of Wildlife is the main Saudi governmental organization responsible for animal welfare issues and is doing good work caring for exotic animals.
“That is why we urge people to talk with them first,” he added.
Within this official framework DJ Kennels is determined to provide whatever help it can, and Azzam explained how he happened to end up caring for a lion.

FASTFACTS

• DJ Kennels, which was established in Jeddah in 2017, is an animal shelter that provides a home for abandoned pets and even rescued wild animals. The residents of this mini wildlife park include dogs, cats, rabbits, owls, hyenas and even a lion.

• Pet therapy is just one of the services provided by DJ Kennels. It also handles animal adoptions, a pet hotel, volunteering opportunities and animal rescue services, among others.

• They also take in pets whose owners can no longer care for them, and train them if required so that they can be put up for adoption.

“He was (unfortunately) bought illegally but the owner felt guilty and decided to put him here,” he said. “He contacted us to help the cub. Its health condition was very bad; he couldn’t walk and was eating poorly. We decided to send him to a reserve in Africa but then the pandemic happened and flights were grounded. Luckily flights have now resumed and we are working with the authorities on transport procedures.”
Other unusual residents at the shelter include two owls.
“One of them was caught in the wild and the other one was bought illegally,” said Azzam. “They cannot be released back into the wild because they both have permanent disabilities. So we have tried to create a similar environment for them to live in here.
Azzam’s 10-year-old daughter Jumana said she shares her father’s love of animals, and that it began at the tender age of two.
“I owned a dog at the time,” she said. “We have had horses and camels at DJ Kennels but they were sent to stables. I hope the horses will come back. I also told my dad that it would be nice to have colorful parrots in the park.”
Shahd Ali, a visitor at the shelter, told Arab News that she goes there regularly with her siblings “because they love interacting with animals and I think it is difficult to find a place that provides these services in Jeddah. I hope there is more diversity of animals and more organizations.”
Azzam said that when he decided to open the refuge up to visitors, he was mindful that studies have shown that interacting with animals can have beneficial effects on many people, especially those with special needs, including autism.
“A child with autism attracts the animal’s attention,” he explained. “Especially dogs, because dogs have the advantage that they know how to deal with autistic patients.”
Azzam added that patients should check first with their care providers whether it is safe for them to interact with animals but more often than not, he said, specialists recommend a visit as a form of therapy that can help people with autism. The service is free for people with special needs.
Though the shelter echoes to the sound of the delighted squealing of children, the happy yapping of dogs and the contented purring of cats, the stories of the animals cared for by DJ Kennels are often tinged with sadness.
Some people simply abandon their pets, said Azzam. The shelter takes them in and, if necessary, trains them to socialize and trust humans again so that they can be put up for adoption and find a new forever home. Because the pets have already been through one trauma when they were abandoned, DJ Kennels carefully assesses and thoroughly vets potential adopters before agreeing to hand over an animal.
“We provide full-course dog-training services, and as for adopting dogs, we give the dogs social classes to make sure they are harmless to its new owner,” said Azzam. “We only give the animal to a person who is capable of owning a dog after an analysis of the adopter’s living conditions.”
Owning an animal shelter such as DJ Kennels might seem like a great job from the outside, but it requires a lot of time and effort from the owners and staff to keep it running. In addition, such shelters are not lucrative businesses, and the income is not enough to cover veterinary bills, Azzam said, but he hopes that might change in the future.
He also called on volunteers to join his team, given that one of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 is to spread awareness of volunteering and increase the number of volunteers in the country to 1 million by 2030.
“Many young people in the community have knowledge, time and effort to give, especially young people who are full of energy, and we’re not fully benefiting from them,” said Azzam.
Though the traditional view among many in the region was that ownership of dogs is prohibited because they some religious texts describe them as unclean, attitudes are slowly changing.
“I believe in different opinions and I advise people who think that dogs are unclean to look at different approved religious and legal opinions,” Azzam said. “People are enemies to what they don’t know. With more shelters and businesses such as ours, people have begun to learn about animals and accept them more.”

Saudi Food and Drug Authority discovers new chemical detection technology

Saudi Food and Drug Authority. (@Saudi_FDA)
Saudi Food and Drug Authority. (@Saudi_FDA)
Updated 10 November 2021
SPA

Saudi Food and Drug Authority discovers new chemical detection technology

Saudi Food and Drug Authority. (@Saudi_FDA)
  Nitrosamines can increase the risk of certain types of cancer
Updated 10 November 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority discovered a new innovative technology to detect Nitrosamine impurities in medicine, according to the authority’s published report.

The SDFA report explained nitrosamines were found in ranitidine medication by using the new technological method. This comes as part of the continued work of the authority in examining food and pharmaceutical products.

Nitrosamine impurities became a topic of focus when health regulators recalled valsartan, an antihypertensive drug, due to the presence of N-nitrosodimethylamine, a probable carcinogenic agent and a key member of the nitrosamine class.

Since the valsartan recall, several batches of medicines contaminated with nitrosamines came to be known. The proportion of nitrosamines in these drugs does not pose a significant risk — in fact, small quantities of nitrosamines are found in foods and water — as most people are exposed to them daily in minute quantities. However, the recall of commonly used drugs caused disruptions for patients across the globe.

Nitrosamines can increase the risk of certain types of cancer. The chemical was found in small proportions in Ranitidine, which is a group of drugs used to treat and prevent ulcers in the stomach.

The authority’s new innovative technology relies on micro-extraction in the solid phase to measure the levels of impurities.

 

Saudi crown prince calls Iraqi PM after drone attack

Saudi crown prince calls Iraqi PM after drone attack
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince calls Iraqi PM after drone attack

Saudi crown prince calls Iraqi PM after drone attack
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Tuesday to check on his health after the a drone attack on his Baghdad residence.

The crown prince wished Al-Kadhimi good health and reiterated the Kingdom’s continuous support for Iraq, its government and people as well as its security and stability.  

The prime minister thanked the crown prince for his nobility and brotherly feelings, which expressed the strong ties between the two countries.

Three drones targeted Al-Kadhimi’s home inside Baghdad's Green Zone on Sunday. The attack injured a number of his bodyguards.

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman also met with Iraq's Defense Minister Juma Inad Al-Jubouri, "to review our bilateral relations in defense and discuss ways to develop them to achieve the common interests of our two brotherly countries," he said on Twitter.

