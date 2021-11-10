You are here

  • Home
  • US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress

US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress

US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress
Above, then US-President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mp4za

Updated 10 November 2021
AFP

US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress

US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress
  • Documents have been sought by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 violence
  • Donald Trump’s lawyers have already said they will appeal the ruling
Updated 10 November 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: A US judge Tuesday ordered White House records that could implicate former President Donald Trump in the January 6 attack on the Capitol be released to a Congressional committee, despite the ex-leader’s attempts to keep them secret.
The documents have been sought by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 violence, in which hundreds of Trump supporters forced the shutdown of Congress and delayed a joint session to confirm that Joe Biden had won the November 2020 election and would become president.
Trump sued seeking a stay to halt the release of the documents, arguing that as former president he retained executive privilege to keep the communications and visitor logs related to that day under seal.
In a 39-page opinion made available by several US media outlets, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Trump’s request was denied, stating it was in the public’s interest to release the documents and that he was “unlikely to succeed on the merits of his claims or suffer irreparable harm.”
“The court holds that the public interest lies in permitting — not enjoining — the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again,” the opinion said.
The documents that Trump hoped to block include records from his top aides and memos to his press secretary, according to a court document published in October.
Trump’s lawyers have already said they will appeal the ruling, according to The Washington Post.

Topics: Donald Trump US

Related

In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by US Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. On Jan. 8, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Capitol rioters were antifa activists. At center is Jake Angeli, wearing fur hat with horns, a regular at pro-Trump events and a known follower of QAnon. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
World
Pro-Trump rioters fired, face company boycotts after storming Capitol
Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover
World
Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover

Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022

Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022
Updated 12 sec ago

Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022

Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022
Updated 12 sec ago
GLASGOW: A draft text at the COP26 climate summit urged countries on Wednesday to boost their emissions cutting goals by 2022, three years ahead of schedule, after data showed the world was far off track to limit warming to 1.5C.
After 10 days of technical discussions among delegates from nearly 200 nations in Glasgow on how the world can implement the Paris Agreement temperature goals, the text called for nations to “revisit and strengthen” their decarbonization plans by next year.
The draft, which will change as ministers work toward the summit’s conclusion, said that limiting heating to 1.5C “requires meaningful and effective action by all Parties in this critical decade.”
It said “rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions” were needed to avert the worst impacts of heating, which has already seen countries worldwide slammed by fiercer floods, droughts and storms.
COP26 was billed by host Britain as an opportunity to “keep 1.5C” alive after a year-long delay due to Covid-19.
However, countries’ latest decarbonization plans are likely to see Earth warm 2.7C this century, according to a United Nations assessment of the pledges.
The 2015 Paris accord contains a “ratchet” mechanism requiring countries to update emissions plans ever five years.
Several large emitters missed the 2020 deadline for submitting new plans, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs).
Vulnerable nations say that the next deadline, in 2025, is too distant to deliver the short-term emissions cuts needed to avoid disastrous heating.
In what observers said was a “significant first mention” of the fuels driving global warming, the draft summit called on countries to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels.”
Previous climate summit decisions and the Paris Agreement itself do not so much as mention fossil fuels, focusing instead on emissions.
One senior negotiator told AFP they were confident that the fossil fuel mention would appear in the final text, “in some form or another.”
But environmental groups criticized the draft for failing to reflect the urgency of the crisis facing the planet.
“This draft deal is not a plan to solve the climate crisis, it’s an agreement that we’ll all cross our fingers and hope for the best,” said Greenpeace International Director Jennifer Morgan.
“It’s a polite request that countries maybe, possibly, do more next year.”

Rakhine rebels in first clash with Myanmar troops since coup

Rakhine rebels in first clash with Myanmar troops since coup
Updated 6 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Rakhine rebels in first clash with Myanmar troops since coup

Rakhine rebels in first clash with Myanmar troops since coup
  • The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the February putsch
  • Days after the coup, the junta reaffirmed a commitment to a cease-fire with the Arakan Army
Updated 6 min 27 sec ago
AFP

YANGON: Myanmar junta troops have clashed with fighters from a major militant group in Rakhine state, breaking a cease-fire that kept the peace in the western region since the coup, a rebel spokesman said on Wednesday.
The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the February putsch, with a brutal crackdown on dissent and increased fighting in borderlands involving ethnic armed organizations.
Days after the coup, the junta reaffirmed a commitment to a cease-fire with the Arakan Army (AA), which has fought a bloody war for autonomy for Rakhine state’s ethnic Rakhine population.
The cease-fire freed up military troops to battle local “self-defense forces” that have sprung up across the country in opposition to the military.
“Around 11:00am yesterday, there was a clash for a few minutes in the north of Maungdaw,” an AA spokesman said.
“It was because the Myanmar military entered the area. Casualty details are not known yet.”
Clashes between the AA and the military in 2019 displaced over 200,000 people across the state, one of Myanmar’s poorest.
“I think it’s getting a little testy, but so far may not escalate if the Tatmadaw don’t have the troops / firepower to really take on the AA,” said analyst David Mathieson, using another name for Myanmar’s military.
The junta ended a 19-month Internet shutdown in the state of around one million after the coup.
The regime has also announced that a member of a local Rakhine nationalist party will be joining its cabinet.
Rakhine state, home to both the Rohingya and a largely Buddhist ethnic Rakhine majority, has been a tinderbox of conflict for decades.
The military drove out more than 740,000 Rohingya Muslims from the state in a 2017 campaign that United Nations investigators have called genocide.
Rights groups have also accused soldiers of committing war crimes including extrajudicial killings in their later campaign against the AA.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Special Myanmar’s Rakhine state fears worsening virus outbreak
World
Myanmar’s Rakhine state fears worsening virus outbreak
Internet blackout imposed on Myanmar's restive Rakhine state
World
Internet blackout imposed on Myanmar's restive Rakhine state

NASA pushes back time frame for human moon mission to 2025

NASA pushes back time frame for human moon mission to 2025
Updated 10 November 2021
Reuters

NASA pushes back time frame for human moon mission to 2025

NASA pushes back time frame for human moon mission to 2025
  • NASA Administrator Bill Nelson cited delays from legal wrangling over the SpaceX contract to build the Artemis lunar landing vehicle as a major reason for extending the target date
  • Bill Nelson, a former astronaut and US senator appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the space agency, said delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic also played a role
Updated 10 November 2021
Reuters

NASA is extending its target date for sending astronauts back to the moon to 2025 at the earliest, the US space agency’s chief said on Tuesday, stretching out by at least a year the timeline pronounced under former President Donald Trump.
Trump’s administration had set the aggressive goal of returning humans to the lunar surface by 2024, an initiative named Artemis intended as a stepping stone toward the even-more-ambitious objective of sending astronauts to Mars.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson cited delays from legal wrangling over the SpaceX contract to build the Artemis lunar landing vehicle as a major reason for extending the target date.
“We lost nearly seven months in litigation, and that likely has pushed the first human landing likely to no earlier than 2025,” Nelson told a news conference. “We are estimating no earlier than 2025 for Artemis 3, which would be the human lander on the first demonstration landing.”
A federal judge last Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government challenging NASA’s decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
The ruling allows the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to resume its collaboration with SpaceX on the lander contract, though Nelson said that Musk’s company had continued development work on its own in the meantime.
Citing additional factors for the new timeline, Nelson said Congress had previously approved too little money for the program and that the Trump administration’s “target of a 2024 human landing was not grounded in technical feasibility.”
Nelson, a former astronaut and US senator appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the space agency, said delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic also played a role.
NASA had previously aimed to return crewed spacecraft to the lunar surface by 2028, after putting a “Gateway” space station into orbit around the moon by 2024.
But the Trump administration, in a surprise 2019 pronouncement from then-Vice President Mike Pence, set a deadline for putting Americans back on the moon within five years “by any means necessary.”
At the time, Pence said the United States was in a new “space race,” borrowing vocabulary from the 1960s Cold War era, to counter the potential space weaponry capabilities of Russia and China.
Competing with China
Nelson said China’s space program, which has included robotic exploration of the lunar surface and Mars, remains an impetus for the Artemis project.
“We’re going to be as aggressive as we can be in a safe and technically feasible way to beat out competitors with boots on the moon,” he said.
Since 2020, NASA has launched three astronaut crews aboard SpaceX rocketships to the International Space Station, with a fourth such mission expected in orbit as early as this week.
The US Apollo program sent six human missions to the moon from 1969 to 1972, the only crewed spaceflights yet to reach the lunar surface. The Artemis program, named for the twin sister of Apollo and goddess of the hunt and moon in Greek mythology, is aimed at eventually establishing a long-term human colony on the moon as a precursor to sending astronauts to Mars.
Under the latest frame outlined by Nelson, the very first Artemis mission, an uncrewed test flight of the Orion capsule and the new heavy-lift Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will send it aloft, is targeted for liftoff in February 2022.
The first crewed flight of the SLS-Orion spacecraft would come no later than May 2024, a mission that would take astronauts some 40,000 miles beyond the moon — farther than humans have ever flown — and return them to Earth, Nelson said.
He said the initial human Artemis landing, now expected no sooner than 2025, would also be preceded at some unspecified date by an uncrewed landing. NASA has said the first Artemis crewed moon landing will include at least one woman, with a person of color on either that mission or the next. Both would be firsts.

Topics: NASA space travel moon

Related

International Space Station astronauts return to earth in SpaceX craft video
World
International Space Station astronauts return to earth in SpaceX craft
Saudi space sector takes another giant leap with membership of global body
Saudi Arabia
Saudi space sector takes another giant leap with membership of global body

New US special envoy for Afghanistan to meet Taliban in Pakistan – official

New US special envoy for Afghanistan to meet Taliban in Pakistan – official
Updated 10 November 2021
AFP

New US special envoy for Afghanistan to meet Taliban in Pakistan – official

New US special envoy for Afghanistan to meet Taliban in Pakistan – official
  • It will be Thomas West’s first trip to the region since taking over from Zalmay Khalilzad
Updated 10 November 2021
AFP
ISLAMABAD: The new US special envoy for Afghanistan will visit Pakistan this week for a meeting with the Taliban foreign minister and senior diplomats from China and Russia, a Pakistani official and the US State Department said.
It will be Thomas West’s first trip to the region since taking over from Zalmay Khalilzad, the long-serving diplomat who spearheaded the talks that led to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The so-called “troika plus” meeting, due to take place on Thursday in Islamabad, will include the Afghan Taliban’s new foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, a senior Pakistani government official said on condition of anonymity.
The State Department said earlier in the week that West also plans to visit Russia and India.
“Together with our partners, he will continue to make clear the expectations that we have of the Taliban and of any future Afghanistan government,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing this week.
The senior Pakistani official said the meeting is “primarily aimed at ... finding ways to avert a humanitarian crisis and to look into possibilities of setting up an inclusive government in Afghanistan.”
The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than half the country facing “acute” food shortages and winter forcing millions to choose between migration and starvation.
West, who was in Brussels this week to brief NATO on US engagements with the Taliban, told reporters that the Islamists have “very clearly” voiced their desire to see aid resumed, as well as to normalize international relations and see sanctions relief.
He called for unity from allies on those issues, noting that Washington “can deliver none of these things on our own.”
That includes China, with whom the United States has clashed in recent months over issues including Taiwan. West said Beijing has a “positive role” to play in Afghanistan.
He said that while he will visit India, he did not plan to attend a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan there on Wednesday.
Indian officials said that meeting involved Russia and Iran as well as Central Asian nations Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
Pakistan — India’s arch-rival — was also invited but declined, as did China, Islamabad’s close ally. Indian media cited the foreign ministry in Beijing as blaming “scheduling reasons.”
India was an enthusiastic supporter of the ousted Western-backed government of Afghanistan.
Ajit Doval, the Indian national security adviser, echoed West’s call for close cooperation among regional allies as he opened the meeting in New Delhi.
“I am confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help the people of Afghanistan and enhance our collective security,” he said.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference on Wednesday that the group welcomes the various regional meetings.
“We have no worries, the meetings will be for Afghanistan’s benefit because the entire region believes that the security of Afghanistan is for the benefit of all,” he said.
West also touched on security in the region, saying the United States is concerned about a recent uptick in attacks by the Daesh group in Afghanistan.
“We want the Taliban to be successful against them,” he said.
He added that Al-Qaeda’s presence in Afghanistan “is an issue of ongoing concern for us in our dialogue with the Taliban.”

Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 UN drivers — UN email

Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 UN drivers — UN email
Updated 10 November 2021
Reuters

Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 UN drivers — UN email

Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 UN drivers — UN email
Updated 10 November 2021
Reuters

NAIROBI: Ethiopian authorities have detained more than 70 drivers working with the United Nations, an internal UN email seen by Reuters on Wednesday said.
The ethnicity of the drivers was not clear. The state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Sunday it had received many reports of arrests of Tigrayans in the capital.
Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Dina Mufti did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Topics: Ethiopia UN

Related

Tigray rebels raped, beat women in Ethiopia war: Amnesty
World
Tigray rebels raped, beat women in Ethiopia war: Amnesty
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF, the former regional ruling party which dominated national politics before Abiy took over in 2018. (Reuters)
World
Foreign envoys eye ‘small window’ to end Ethiopia war

Latest updates

No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26
No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26
Coca-Cola appoints WPP as global marketing network partner, announces new marketing model
Coca-Cola appoints WPP as global marketing network partner, announces new marketing model
Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022
Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022
Elie Saab debuts new home-focused collection at Dubai Design Week
Elie Saab debuts new home-focused collection at Dubai Design Week
Rakhine rebels in first clash with Myanmar troops since coup
Rakhine rebels in first clash with Myanmar troops since coup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.