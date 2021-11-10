You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan-based Eon Dental secures $26m for more automation

Jordan-based Eon Dental secures $26m for more automation

Jordan-based Eon Dental secures $26m for more automation
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/cm8pf

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan-based Eon Dental secures $26m for more automation

Jordan-based Eon Dental secures $26m for more automation
  • They join existing investors Hummingbird Ventures and Silicon Badia
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Jordan-based dental technology startup Eon Dental has successfully raised $26 million in a Series B funding round led by a large international MedTech fund, MAGNiTT reported.

Other players involved with the funding include the Arab Palestinian Investment Company, otf Jasoor Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst, Spartech Ventures and Bank al Etihad.

They join existing investors Hummingbird Ventures and Silicon Badia.

The startup will channel its newly acquired funds to further advance its manufacturing automation and clinical services capabilities, invest and innovate in its enterprise and clinical software solutions, and strengthen its commercialization and distribution. 


Founded in 2011, Eon Dental is a full-service clear aligner company with a worldwide distribution network. 


The MENA Healthcare industry was one of the few industries to observe an instant impact from the global pandemic, reaching an all-time high in VC funding in 2020 and growing four times compared to the year before, according to MAGNiTT.

Topics: Jordan Arab startups #medtech

Related

Special A Jordan startup delivers eco-friendly alternative to dry cleaning
Business & Economy
A Jordan startup delivers eco-friendly alternative to dry cleaning

Shell committed to explore hydrocarbons in Africa

Shell committed to explore hydrocarbons in Africa
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 November 2021
Reuters

Shell committed to explore hydrocarbons in Africa

Shell committed to explore hydrocarbons in Africa
  • The company does not anticipate new frontier exploration and plans to de-risk its current ones by 2025
Updated 10 November 2021
Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell is currently committed to exploring in Africa for hydrocarbons and doing so fits the company's purpose, its exploration manager for deepwater Africa Benjamin Mee said on Wednesday at an industry event.


More than 80 percent of Shell's exploration will be focused on core positions with an emphasis on deepwater and the company plans to spend about $1.5 billion per year on upstream exploration, Mee added.


The company does not anticipate new frontier exploration and plans to de-risk its current ones by 2025.

Topics: Shell hydrocarbon

Mashreq Bank hit with $100m fine for violating US sanctions on Sudan

Mashreq Bank hit with $100m fine for violating US sanctions on Sudan
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Mashreq Bank hit with $100m fine for violating US sanctions on Sudan

Mashreq Bank hit with $100m fine for violating US sanctions on Sudan
  • The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and the Federal Reserve Board also reached settlements with the bank
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Mashreqbank, Dubai’s third-biggest bank, will pay $100 million to settle allegations that it violated US sanctions by illegally processing more than $4 billion of payments tied to Sudan, Bloomberg reported citing a New York financial regulator.

As part of the accord, the bank will provide a report on its anti-money laundering policies and procedures to the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS), which acknowledged the bank’s “substantial cooperation".

“Mashreq is committed to complying with all laws and regulations governing our industry and has been fully cooperating with its government regulators on this matter,” a spokesperson for the bank said in an emailed statement.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and the Federal Reserve Board also reached settlements with the bank.  

The transactions to Sudan were processed by the bank from 2005 to 2014. The oldest privately owned lender in the UAE instructed employees to leave out key details in messages sent between banks that would have linked the transactions, according to a consent order with DFS. 

This prevented other bank's compliance departments from detecting them, which could have triggered alerts or asset freezes, DFS said.

Mashreqbank closed all US dollar accounts held by Sudanese banks after news in 2009 about putting a Swiss bank used by Mashreq under investigation. 

The Dubai lender still didn’t disclose the prohibited transactions to New York’s regulator, as required by regulations, until 2015, DFS said. From 2010 to 2014, Mashreq’s New York Branch processed another $2.5 million in Sudan-related payments.


The US imposed sanctions on Sudan in 1997 for supporting international terrorism and human rights abuses. 

Topics: Dubai UAE Banks US sanctions South Sudan

Related

Update Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, and UK urge restoration of Sudan government
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, and UK urge restoration of Sudan government

No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26

No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26
Updated 57 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26

No energy source should be shunned, Saudi energy minister tells COP26
Updated 57 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

GLASGOW: Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the UN climate summit in Scotland on Wednesday that international efforts to combat climate change should not undermine global energy security or shun any particular energy source.

“It is imperative that we recognize the diversity of climate solutions, and the importance of emissions reduction as stipulated in the Paris Agreement, without any bias toward or against any particular source of energy,” the energy minister said.

He said negotiators should be “conscious of the special circumstances of the less developed countries,” some of which have been resisting calls for aggressive moves away from fossil fuels because of the economic costs.

“We should work together to help these countries mitigate the impact of climate change policies, without compromising their sustainable development,” he said.

The energy minister said Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives to protect the environment.

Topics: COP26

Related

Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022
World
Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September

Egypt’s headline inflation fell to 6.3% in October from 6.6% in September
  • Weaker clothing and education inflation, as well as the fall in rents, were drivers for the decline in non-food inflation
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s headline inflation, covering urban consumer price, decreased to 6.3 percent on an annual basis in October from an annual rate of 6.6 percent in September, CAPMAS, the country’s statistics agency, reported on Wednesday.  

The decrease in headline inflation is attributed to a weaker non-food inflation, which fell to 3.7 percent year-on-year in October from 4.6 percent year-on-year in September. 

Weaker clothing and education inflation, as well as the fall in rents, were drivers for the decline in non-food inflation. 

Topics: Inflation Egypt

Related

Egypt to open the world’s largest spinning factory in 2022
Business & Economy
Egypt to open the world’s largest spinning factory in 2022

Rolls-Royce leads $548m consortium to build fleet of UK nuclear power plants

Rolls-Royce leads $548m consortium to build fleet of UK nuclear power plants
Updated 10 November 2021
Roger Baird

Rolls-Royce leads $548m consortium to build fleet of UK nuclear power plants

Rolls-Royce leads $548m consortium to build fleet of UK nuclear power plants
Updated 10 November 2021
Roger Baird

LONDON: Rolls-Royce is set to work alongside the UK government to develop a fleet of small nuclear reactors to generate cleaner energy.

The UK engineering firm said in a statement it had created a Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor unit, following £195 million ($264 million) of cash from US energy company Exelon and privately-held BNF Resources UK over three years.

The remaining £210 million of funding comes from government research grants.

A single Rolls-Royce small power station will cover the space of two football pitches, one-tenth of the size of a conventional nuclear energy plant, and power around one million homes.

The new company plans to create up to 40,000 jobs by 2050.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson backs the move, which falls in line with his ‘Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution’, released last year.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the UK to deploy more low carbon energy than ever before and ensure greater energy independence.”

Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East added the new unit was “one of the ways that Rolls-Royce is meeting the need to ensure the UK continues to develop innovative ways to tackle the global threat of climate change”.

The new unit could build up to 16 reactors across the UK for £2 billion each, reported the BBC.

This is less than the £20 billion each for the larger plant under construction at Hinkley Point in Somerset and at its sister site at Sizewell in Suffolk, which is yet to be approved.

Rolls-Royce added that it “is engaging with export customers across many continents who need this technology to meet their own net-zero commitments”.

Other countries in the West, the US and France, are also developing small nuclear plants for use in their domestic markets and abroad – a challenge to China, which is a leader in exporting nuclear power stations around the world.

Topics: Rolls-Royce nuclear power

Related

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce to switch to all electric range by 2030
Business & Economy
Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce to switch to all electric range by 2030

Latest updates

Jordan-based Eon Dental secures $26m for more automation
Jordan-based Eon Dental secures $26m for more automation
Phillips auction house to visit Riyadh for first time
Phillips auction house to visit Riyadh for first time
Facebook plans to remove thousands of sensitive ad-targeting options
The move marks a key shift for the company’s approach to social and political advertising. (File/AFP)
The Marketing Society launches UAE scholarship for young marketers
The Marketing Society launches UAE scholarship for young marketers
Palestinians demand Israel release prisoner on 112-day hunger strike
Palestinians demand Israel release prisoner on 112-day hunger strike

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.