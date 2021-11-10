You are here

Saudi government accelerated pilgrim mega-projects during pandemic: Makkah clock tower MD

Saudi government accelerated pilgrim mega-projects during pandemic: Makkah clock tower MD
The Makkah Royal Clock Tower and Grand Mosque can be seen in an aerial view of Makkah. (File/AFP)
Zaynab Khojji

Makkah Clock Royal Tower received a CBHUK award for its marketing initiatives during COVID-19 lockdowns

Saudi government is trying to make Makkah an iconic city in terms of infrastructure: Salem Al-Shahrani
  • Makkah Clock Royal Tower received a CBHUK award for its marketing initiatives during COVID-19 lockdowns
  • Saudi government is trying to make Makkah an iconic city in terms of infrastructure: Salem Al-Shahrani
LONDON: The Saudi government took advantage of lower pilgrim numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic to accelerate the development of mega-projects, the managing director of an iconic hotel complex in Makkah said. 

“The Kingdom has worked really hard for the past two years on mega-projects related to Makkah and Madinah such as the third expansion of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and construction of a new road leading to it,” the group managing director of four hotels in Makkah’s King Abdulaziz Endowment (Abraj Al-Bait complex) Salem Al-Shahrani said. 

Al-Shahrani was recently appointed to his post as managing director of the Raffles Makkah Palace, the Makkah Clock Royal Tower, Swissotel Makkah, and Swissotel Al-Maqam Makkah. 

All situated in the landmark Abraj Al-Bait complex that overlooks the Grand Mosque, the hotels offer spectacular views of the Kaaba and the city center. 

“The Saudi government is trying to make Makkah an iconic city in terms of infrastructure,” Al-Shahrani explained. 

“The project to build a new main road to the Grand Mosque has been accelerated and it will facilitate a beautiful arrival experience for pilgrims,” Al-Shahrani said.

He also explained that foreign pilgrims have not had a chance to experience other facilities that were completed just before the pandemic struck and can look forward to doing so when they visit.

These include King Abdulaziz International Airport’s new Terminal 1 that opened in September 2019 and its Haramain High Speed Railway station that opened in December 2019.

The managing director said that although most of the guests currently staying at the hotels he manages are domestic pilgrims, British and European pilgrims are starting to visit Makkah too.

“British pilgrims have started arriving and staying in our hotels. They are small groups but we aim to increase volume. We are also hoping to host pilgrims from Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, and other countries soon,” he said.  

The Kingdom allowed entry to vaccinated foreign Umrah pilgrims in August and the two holy mosques started operating at full capacity in October.

“We are aiming to host a similar number of pilgrims to 2019 levels or less than than that by 10-15 percent: 2019 figures are the benchmark for us,” Al-Shahrani said. 

“We are hoping that there will be less restrictions by the end of this year but our main priority is that Muslims can perform Umrah and Hajj in a safe environment,” he said.

“People from the UK have started to visit Makkah again and this is a good sign. There is light at the end of the tunnel after two years of people not traveling to Makkah and Madinah. I am very optimistic. I think we will have a good Ramadan and Hajj season in 2022.”




Salem Al-Shahrani receives a CBHUK award on behalf of the Makkah Clock Royal Tower at the Umrah+ Connect event in London. (CBHUK)

The Makkah Clock Royal Tower, a Fairmont hotel and the focal point of the Abraj Al-Bait complex, received an award from the Council of British Hajjis last week recognizing its marketing initiatives during the Kingdom’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

The award was presented to Al-Shahrani at an Umrah+ Connect event hosted by the CBHUK in London that aimed to explore how Umrah travel businesses could enhance the experience they offer to pilgrims by incorporating visits to other parts of the Kingdom into their packages. 

One of the tallest buildings in the world, the tower displayed messages encouraging people to stay at home and adhere to government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus during lockdowns in the Kingdom.

“At a time when Makkah and the rest of the world came to a lockdown, Fairmont Makkah delivered key public health messages and gave the world’s Muslims hope through the clever use of the iconic Makkah Clock Royal Tower,” CBHUK’s chief marketing officer, Shamim Ali, said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah Royal Clock Tower King Abdulaziz Endowment Abraj Al-Bait complex Makkah Madinah Umrah pilgrims

Saudi air defenses intercept 3 Houthi ballistic missiles

DUBAI: Saudi air defenses intercepted three ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia towards the south, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Topics: Houthis

Prince Khalid reviews Yemen developments with US envoy

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman has reviewed the latest Yemen developments with US envoy Tim Lenderking.

"I emphasized the commitment of the coalition to support Yemen and apply all measures to reach a political resolution that guarantees security for the region and meet the needs of the brotherly Yemeni people," Prince Khalid said on Twitter.

 

Topics: Tim Lenderking Prince Khalid bin Salman

Kuwait condemns terrorists' attempt to threaten Saudi Arabia

This file photo taken taken during a guided tour with the Saudi military on June 13, 2019 shows the welcoming sign at Abha Airport in the popular mountain resort of the same name in the southwest of Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Kuwait condemns terrorists’ attempt to threaten Saudi Arabia

  • The ministry reaffirmed Kuwait’s its support for all the measures the Kingdom takes to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has condemned in the strongest terms the continued attempts of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia to threaten the security of Saudi Arabia by targeting Khamis Mushayt with a bomb-laden drone and to threaten maritime navigation and international trade in the Bab Al-Mandab strait and the southern Red Sea with a booby-trapped boat.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the continuation of these aggressive practices constitutes a flagrant violation of the rules of international and humanitarian law and requires the international community to move quickly and decisively to deter these threats and hold the perpetrators accountable.
The ministry reaffirmed Kuwait’s its support for all the measures the Kingdom takes to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty.
On Saturday, the Arab coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport on Saturday.
The coalition said it is dealing with the source of the threat “to protect civilians from hostile attacks.”
Earlier on Saturday, the coalition said that 157 Houthis had been killed in strikes on different Yemeni areas.

Topics: houthi attack

An animal sanctuary in Jeddah that is more than just a pet project

An animal sanctuary in Jeddah that is more than just a pet project

  • DJ Kennels is home to dogs, cats, rabbits, owls, hyenas and even a lion
JEDDAH: Pet therapy is a relatively new concept in Saudi Arabia but the fact that it has been widely embraced and supported suggests that it is something that was badly needed.
DJ Kennels, which was established in Jeddah in 2017, is an animal shelter that provides a home for abandoned pets and even rescued wild animals. The residents of this mini wildlife park include dogs, cats, rabbits, owls, hyenas and even a lion.
For many animal lovers in the city, DJ Kennels offers the perfect chance for some much-needed animal therapy, especially after the closure of other animal sanctuaries such as Al-Anaam Al-Jameela Park and Fayfa.
Pet therapy is just one of the services provided by DJ Kennels. It also handles animal adoptions, a pet hotel, volunteering opportunities and animal rescue services, among others. They also take in pets whose owners can no longer care for them, and train them if required so that they can be put up for adoption.
Mahmoud Azzam, the owner of the kennels, told Arab News that it all began as a hobby.
“I saw a huge demand for services such as animal parks and petting zoos, and this is how this hobby turned into a business,” he said. “At the same time it is considered a community service with a financial return.”
The shelter is a constantly changing environment, he added, “because a large part of the park is for rescued animals such as lions, hyenas and owls, so we do not know what we will find on our doorstep tomorrow.”
He said that the National Center for the Development of Wildlife is the main Saudi governmental organization responsible for animal welfare issues and is doing good work caring for exotic animals.
“That is why we urge people to talk with them first,” he added.
Within this official framework DJ Kennels is determined to provide whatever help it can, and Azzam explained how he happened to end up caring for a lion.

“He was (unfortunately) bought illegally but the owner felt guilty and decided to put him here,” he said. “He contacted us to help the cub. Its health condition was very bad; he couldn’t walk and was eating poorly. We decided to send him to a reserve in Africa but then the pandemic happened and flights were grounded. Luckily flights have now resumed and we are working with the authorities on transport procedures.”
Other unusual residents at the shelter include two owls.
“One of them was caught in the wild and the other one was bought illegally,” said Azzam. “They cannot be released back into the wild because they both have permanent disabilities. So we have tried to create a similar environment for them to live in here.
Azzam’s 10-year-old daughter Jumana said she shares her father’s love of animals, and that it began at the tender age of two.
“I owned a dog at the time,” she said. “We have had horses and camels at DJ Kennels but they were sent to stables. I hope the horses will come back. I also told my dad that it would be nice to have colorful parrots in the park.”
Shahd Ali, a visitor at the shelter, told Arab News that she goes there regularly with her siblings “because they love interacting with animals and I think it is difficult to find a place that provides these services in Jeddah. I hope there is more diversity of animals and more organizations.”
Azzam said that when he decided to open the refuge up to visitors, he was mindful that studies have shown that interacting with animals can have beneficial effects on many people, especially those with special needs, including autism.
“A child with autism attracts the animal’s attention,” he explained. “Especially dogs, because dogs have the advantage that they know how to deal with autistic patients.”
Azzam added that patients should check first with their care providers whether it is safe for them to interact with animals but more often than not, he said, specialists recommend a visit as a form of therapy that can help people with autism. The service is free for people with special needs.
Though the shelter echoes to the sound of the delighted squealing of children, the happy yapping of dogs and the contented purring of cats, the stories of the animals cared for by DJ Kennels are often tinged with sadness.
Some people simply abandon their pets, said Azzam. The shelter takes them in and, if necessary, trains them to socialize and trust humans again so that they can be put up for adoption and find a new forever home. Because the pets have already been through one trauma when they were abandoned, DJ Kennels carefully assesses and thoroughly vets potential adopters before agreeing to hand over an animal.
“We provide full-course dog-training services, and as for adopting dogs, we give the dogs social classes to make sure they are harmless to its new owner,” said Azzam. “We only give the animal to a person who is capable of owning a dog after an analysis of the adopter’s living conditions.”
Owning an animal shelter such as DJ Kennels might seem like a great job from the outside, but it requires a lot of time and effort from the owners and staff to keep it running. In addition, such shelters are not lucrative businesses, and the income is not enough to cover veterinary bills, Azzam said, but he hopes that might change in the future.
He also called on volunteers to join his team, given that one of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 is to spread awareness of volunteering and increase the number of volunteers in the country to 1 million by 2030.
“Many young people in the community have knowledge, time and effort to give, especially young people who are full of energy, and we’re not fully benefiting from them,” said Azzam.
Though the traditional view among many in the region was that ownership of dogs is prohibited because they some religious texts describe them as unclean, attitudes are slowly changing.
“I believe in different opinions and I advise people who think that dogs are unclean to look at different approved religious and legal opinions,” Azzam said. “People are enemies to what they don’t know. With more shelters and businesses such as ours, people have begun to learn about animals and accept them more.”

Topics: Shutterstock

Saudi Food and Drug Authority discovers new chemical detection technology

Saudi Food and Drug Authority discovers new chemical detection technology

  • Nitrosamines can increase the risk of certain types of cancer
RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority discovered a new innovative technology to detect Nitrosamine impurities in medicine, according to the authority’s published report.

The SDFA report explained nitrosamines were found in ranitidine medication by using the new technological method. This comes as part of the continued work of the authority in examining food and pharmaceutical products.

Nitrosamine impurities became a topic of focus when health regulators recalled valsartan, an antihypertensive drug, due to the presence of N-nitrosodimethylamine, a probable carcinogenic agent and a key member of the nitrosamine class.

Since the valsartan recall, several batches of medicines contaminated with nitrosamines came to be known. The proportion of nitrosamines in these drugs does not pose a significant risk — in fact, small quantities of nitrosamines are found in foods and water — as most people are exposed to them daily in minute quantities. However, the recall of commonly used drugs caused disruptions for patients across the globe.

Nitrosamines can increase the risk of certain types of cancer. The chemical was found in small proportions in Ranitidine, which is a group of drugs used to treat and prevent ulcers in the stomach.

The authority’s new innovative technology relies on micro-extraction in the solid phase to measure the levels of impurities.

 

Topics: Saudi Food and Drug Authority

