Foo Fighters to close out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 12

LONDON: Foo Fighters will perform at this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts to complete a star-studded line-up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit and FLASH Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

The band join previously announced headline artists Khalid, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend will see a UAE debut for Foo Fighters, with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group closing out Sunday’s race day on Dec. 12.

The group has won 12 Grammys and sold tens of millions of records. Foo Fighters are currently working on their tenth album ahead of their trip to Abu Dhabi.

“It’s a special time here in the UAE and we’re delighted to finally announce our full line-up for this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts as we welcome Foo Fighters with Khalid, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy to bring exceptional entertainment back to Yas Marina Circuit,” said Al Tareq Al-Ameri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management. “With the UAE debut of exciting and international award-winning musical talents, including the legendary Foo Fighters, we believe this may just be our best year yet, and we’re eagerly looking forward to what will be an unprecedented four days at this year’s Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.”

John Lickrish, CEO of FLASH Entertainment, said: “This year’s after-race concerts will be remembered in the region for some time. This year’s concerts further highlight the international celebration of culture that we experience regularly in Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates, and we look forward to welcoming the world to Yas Island in December.”