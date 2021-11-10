You are here

  • Home
  • Special Olympics Saudi Arabia under starter’s orders in Jeddah

Special Olympics Saudi Arabia under starter’s orders in Jeddah

Special Olympics Saudi Arabia under starter’s orders in Jeddah
Special Olympics Saudi Arabia will hold athletic competitions in Jeddah with the participation of nine athletic sports, bocce, and weightlifting clubs. (@saudiarabiaso)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zuwth

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Special Olympics Saudi Arabia under starter’s orders in Jeddah

Special Olympics Saudi Arabia under starter’s orders in Jeddah
  • More than 90 male and female players will compete in the events taking place at the King Abdullah Sports City
  • Competitions will be graded according to gender, age, and capabilities to ensure fair contests
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Special Olympics Saudi Arabia will hold athletic competitions in Jeddah with the participation of nine athletic sports, bocce, and weightlifting clubs.

More than 90 male and female players will compete in the events taking place at the King Abdullah Sports City on Nov. 11 and 12.

Participants accompanied by up to 27 coaches are expected from Makkah, Taif, Asir, Tabuk, and Al-Baha as well as from Jeddah’s Special Needs Club, Help Center, Dirat Ajdadi club, and Ma’an Center.

Competitions will be graded according to gender, age, and capabilities to ensure fair contests.

The Olympics will take place in the presence and under the supervision of Maha bint Ahmed Al-Juffali, president of the Saudi Special Olympics Federation, and will include 50-, 100-, 200-, and 400-meter races, softball throw, long jump, weightlifting, and bocce ball, an Italian game played individually as well as in teams.

The federation aims to encourage people with intellectual disabilities to break barriers, fight stereotypes, and develop friendships. It also helps acknowledge their efforts and highlights their accomplishments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah Special needs Special Olympics Olympics

Related

Activists arrested in Athens for protesting Beijing Winter Olympics
World
Activists arrested in Athens for protesting Beijing Winter Olympics
UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team join the world’s best at World Championship in Abu Dhabi
Sport
UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team join the world’s best at World Championship in Abu Dhabi

UAE athletes lead Jiu-Jitsu World Championship with 15 more medals in Abu Dhabi

UAE athletes lead Jiu-Jitsu World Championship with 15 more medals in Abu Dhabi
Updated 35 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

UAE athletes lead Jiu-Jitsu World Championship with 15 more medals in Abu Dhabi

UAE athletes lead Jiu-Jitsu World Championship with 15 more medals in Abu Dhabi
  • Under-18 male and female athletes secure seven golds, four silver and four bronze on day three at Jiu-Jitsu Arena to bring total to 46
Updated 35 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE national team’s under-18 stars have taken 15 more medals to lead the Ju-Jitsu World Championship with 46 medals after an impressive display on day three of the Ju-Jitsu World Championship at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sport City.

The UAE leads the medal table with 46 podium finishes — 16 golds, 14 silvers, and 16 bronze medals — ahead of the Russian Jiu-Jitsu Federation team’s 36 medals, including 14 gold, 14 silver, and 8 bronze, with Kazakhstan in third place with 33 medals (7 gold, 6 silver, and 20 bronze).

The UAE under-18 athletes’ haul of seven gold, four silver and four bronze medals adds to the 14 medals won by the under-16 team on Sunday and the 17-medal haul claimed by the under-21 side on Monday. The record achievement has seen the UAE named the event’s best at both under-21 and under-18 level.

“The performance of every member of the team was extremely special today,” Ibrahim Al-Hosani, coach of the under-18 players, said. “The team fully deserved their medals, and those who did not make it to the podium should be very proud of themselves as they fought like warriors.

“Each and every one of them will learn something they can take forward to the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship next week,” he added. “The players who didn’t make it to the podium will learn from their defeat and the ones who made it had to battle against some quality opposition to get there — this is wonderful preparation.”

Gameah Al-Hammadi won the first of the UAE’s day three haul, with gold in the women’s -70kg category, with Sabah Al-Rasbi claiming bronze in the same division. Shamma Al-Mezaini also secured gold in the -40kg category, while Aysha Al-Shamsi came out on top in the -44kg division with Lolwa Al-Hosani alongside her on the podium after securing bronze.

Balqees Abdulkareem Abdulla followed their lead with gold in the -48kg category, with Muhrah Mahfoudh and Shamma Al-Nofeli claiming silver and bronze in the -70kg division.

Abdulla said: “This was a great achievement to win gold and it was an honour to represent the UAE. I would like to dedicate this win to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al-Ketbi, she is our role model and inspiration.”

The UAE’s under-18 male athletes were also impressive on the mats. Mohammed Talal Salem Al-Kaabi got their first medal of the day with gold in the -46kg category, getting the better of Mohammed Saeed Binhajar Mohammed Al-Shehhi in an all-UAE final.

The -55kg category also saw an all-Emirati final, with Mohammed Saeed Ali Buqhaid Al-Ketbi getting the better of teammate Zayed Thani Hayee Binzayoud Al-Shamsi in a tight encounter.

Saif Al-Mansoori picked up silver in the -81kg division, while Suhail Ismail Torkman secured a deserved bronze in the -50kg division. Faraj Khaled Al-Awlaqi added to the UAE haul with the final gold of the day in the -73kg category.

He said: “I’m honoured to win gold and I could not have done this without the dedication and the efforts of the federation and the coaching team. 

“We are working with the best technical teams to prepare for this incredible opportunity to represent our country,” he added. “Now that I have won gold, which was my ambition, I will prepare immediately for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship later this month.”

Topics: UAE Jiu-Jitsu Ju-Jitsu World Championship Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sport City

Related

Saudi jiu-jitsu fighter draws inspiration from ailing son
Saudi Arabia
Saudi jiu-jitsu fighter draws inspiration from ailing son
UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team join the world’s best at World Championship in Abu Dhabi
Sport
UAE Jiu-Jitsu national team join the world’s best at World Championship in Abu Dhabi

3rd stage win for Nasser Al-Attiyah edges him closer to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge glory

3rd stage win for Nasser Al-Attiyah edges him closer to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge glory
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

3rd stage win for Nasser Al-Attiyah edges him closer to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge glory

3rd stage win for Nasser Al-Attiyah edges him closer to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge glory
  • Broken drive shaft dropped Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi, Irishman Michael Orr to 7th in their Toyota
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: With two rounds of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge remaining, the drivers’ title remains in the grasp of Nasser Al-Attiyah who on Tuesday completed a hat-trick of fastest stage times with Mathieu Baumel in a Toyota Hilux, stretching his overall lead to 11 minutes and 18 seconds.

With two days and 414 kilometers of desert stages still to complete, however, the Qatari will be wary of his closest challenger, Poland’s Jakub Przygonski.

On completing the 293-kilometer Abu Dhabi Sports Council Stage 3, Al-Attiyah said: “I’m quite happy with today, good navigation, and great terrain which made it like surfing for much of the time. Today we pushed a little more, each day we do a little more. All is going well.”

Partnered by Timo Gottschalk in a Mini John Cooper Works Buggy, Przygonski said: “Today wasn’t a very good day for us because we couldn’t get a very good grip, so it’s good that we finished the stage. Sometimes it happens, but tomorrow is another day. Let’s see.”

Argentine Lucio Alvarez held on to third place in his Toyota Hilux Overdrive, but a broken drive shaft dropped Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi with Irishman Michael Orr to seventh in their Toyota.

Finishing the day lying fifth overall, Poland’s Marek Goczal and Lukasz Laskawiec in a Can-Am Maverick now top the FIA T4 category, while Saudi Arabia’s Saleh Alsaif with Russian co-driver Egor Okhotnikov lead T3 in another Can-Am Maverick.

Young Emirati driver Mansour Al-Helei lies third in F4 and eighth overall with Abdulla Dakhan in their Can-Am Maverick. The Czech Republic’s Martin Prokop and Viktor Chytka in a Ford Raptor RS Cross Country continue to dominate the class for 2022 specification cars.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the Emirates Motorsports Organization and FIA vice president for sport, said: “The first two days have been demanding, and fully lived up to expectations. We have two more testing legs to go, and no-one can take anything for granted.”

In the other FIM categories, South African Michael Docherty leads by more than an hour in Rally2, while Argentina’s Manuel Andujar has a similar advantage over the UAE’s Abdulaziz Ahli in the quads.

Leading positions after Abu Dhabi Sports Council Stage 3 (provisional)

Cars

Nasser Al-Attiyah / Mathieu Baumel (QAT / AND) / Toyota Hilux 11:52:52.0

Jakub Przygonski / Timo Gottschalk (POL / DEU) / Mini John Cooper Works Buggy 12:04:10.0

Lucio Alvarez / Armand Monleon (ARG / SPA) / Toyota Hilux Overdrive 12:14:25.0

Denis Krotov / Konstantin Zhiltsov (RUS / RUS) / Mini John Cooper Works Buggy 12:57:24.0

Marek Goczal / Lukasz Laskawiec (POL / POL) / BRP Can-Am Maverick 12:58:25.0

Austin Jones / Gustavo Gugelmin (US / BRA) / BRP Can-Am Maverick 13:02:01.0

Yazeed Al-Rajhi/ Michael Orr (SAU / GBR) / Toyota Hilux Overdrive 13:02:48.0

Mansour Al-Helei / Abdulla Dakhan (ARE / ARE) / BRP Can-Am Maverick 13:09:45.0

Sebastian Halpern / Bernardo Graue (ARG / ARG) / Mini John Cooper Works Buggy 13:12:10.0

Kees Koolen / Mirjam Pol (NLD / NLD) / BRP Can-Am Maverick 13:17:33.0

Bikes

Matthias Walkner (AUT) / KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica / 1 10:54:24.4

Daniel Sanders (AUS) / GASGAS 450 Rally Factory Replica / 1 10:55:22.0

Adrien Van Beveren (FRA) / Yamaha WR450 F01 Rally / 1 11:00:04.2

Andrew Short (US) / Yamaha WR450 F01 Rally / 1 12:18:43.4

Joaquim Rodrigues (PRT) / Hero 450 Rally / 1 12:20:53.0

Sebastian Buhler (DEU) / Hero 450 Rally / 1 12:33:44.0

Aaron Mare (ZAF) / KTM 450 Rally / 1 13:00:06.0

Sultan Al-Balooshi (UAE) / KTM 450 Rally Replica / 1 13:57:20.0

Konrad Dabrowski (POL) / KTM 450 Rally Replica / 1 14:03:01.8

David McBride (GBR) / Husqvarna 450 Rally / 1 14:12:32.0

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge rally schedule

Nov. 10: Stage 4 Abu Dhabi Aviation — 251.98km

Nov 11: Stage 5 Yas Marina Circuit — 162.94km

Topics: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Related

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge can bring in new talent
Sport
Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge can bring in new talent
Saudi driver Al-Rajhi, new World Champion Walkner chase first wins in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Sport
Saudi driver Al-Rajhi, new World Champion Walkner chase first wins in Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Lebanon dream big, UAE face big freeze: 5 things to look out for in latest World Cup Asian qualifiers

Lebanon dream big, UAE face big freeze: 5 things to look out for in latest World Cup Asian qualifiers
Updated 10 November 2021
John Duerden

Lebanon dream big, UAE face big freeze: 5 things to look out for in latest World Cup Asian qualifiers

Lebanon dream big, UAE face big freeze: 5 things to look out for in latest World Cup Asian qualifiers
  • Oman will look to keep hold of 3rd place against China, while chance of fresh start for Dick Advocaat’s Iraq
Updated 10 November 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: The completion of Thursday’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers will mark the halfway point in the final round, in which 12 teams throughout Asia are divided into two groups of six battling for the top two automatic World Cup spots on offer in each.

Here are five talking points for the Arab teams ahead of all the action.

1. The UAE have to fight the cold as well as South Korean stars Son, Hwang

There is good and bad news for the UAE ahead of their huge clash in South Korea on Thursday. After four games, the Emiratis have collected just three points and are five behind Korea who are currently in second.

It is not where they wanted to be, and it is no exaggeration to say that defeat in East Asia will virtually end automatic qualification hopes. After that, it will be all about third and the play-offs.

The good news is that while the Taeguk Warriors, going for a 10th successive World Cup appearance, can call upon English Premier League stars such Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan they only arrived in Seoul on Tuesday and will have just two days of training, three fewer than the UAE. Jet lag and fatigue has been an issue before for the Europe-based players.

The bad news is that temperatures are predicted to fall below zero degrees in Goyang on Thursday evening. The UAE will have to battle unfamiliar conditions as well as the opposition.

2. Syria need to take the handbrake off

Syria’s players must be tired of hearing about the campaign for Russia 2018 when they finished third in their group and pushed Australia all the way in the continental play-offs. This time, so far, the team have not approached such levels in terms of results with just one point from the first four games.

In terms of performances, they have been a little unlucky. It started with a creditable 1-1 draw in the UAE. Then came three narrow defeats: 1-0 to Iran, 2-1 to a last-minute goal against South Korea, and 3-2 in Lebanon. The team could have got something out of the first two games and on another day would have taken all three against the Cedars.

That is history now. Syria simply have to get three points against Iraq to kick-start their stuttering campaign. Much depends on their talented forwards Omar Al-Somah and Omar Khribin. They have shone in moments but Syria need to take the shackles off, get more men forward and really start to supply the stars up front.

3. Lebanon can take advantage of Iran problems

Lebanon are riding high in third place in the group after their thrilling 3-2 victory over Syria last month and now face group leaders Iran at home. This is a tough prospect, but one made easier by the fact that Iran coach Dragan Skocic has left out Mehdi Taremi, reportedly due to some negative comments from the striker.

The Croatian boss is trying to send a message, but it remains to be seen if it is the right move as Taremi is perhaps the best Asian striker at the moment and already has 10 goals for FC Porto this season. His partnership with Sardar Azmoun for Team Melli is greatly feared and highly effective.

It does not mean that Lebanon’s task will be easy against a team still stacked with talent, but it will be easier. The Cedars showed an ability to defend well against Korea and have also been able to nick goals too. If they can upset Iran, then their fans will really start to believe that third place is possible.

4. Oman can come out from under the radar against China

If it is something of a surprise that Lebanon are in third in Group A, that is nothing to Oman being in the same position in Group B. Six points from the opening four games has the Reds above Japan. Thursday brings a chance to make it nine, stay above the Samurai Blue and even start to put pressure on the top two places.

A trip to China would normally be tough but due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the game will take place in Sharjah, a short trip from Muscat to a stadium that will not be filled with 50,000 Chinese fans.

China showed spirit in losing 3-2 against Saudi Arabia last month and are likely to start with their Brazilian players this time after criticism of the coach Li Tie. Team Dragon’s desperation to win can be used against them.

Under Branko Ivankovic, Oman are well-organized, quick in transition, and move the ball around well. Do the same on Thursday, and there is no reason why they cannot add to China’s woes and stay in the hunt for a place in Qatar next year.

5. Time for Advocaat to show his worth

Life is never boring when it comes to the Iraq national team. If they are not winning the Asian Cup, then there are all kinds of behind-the-scenes battles going on — sometimes both happen at the same time.

In recent weeks there has been controversy and reports that certain officials have been telling coach Dick Advocaat, who was appointed in July, that some overseas-based players are not committed to the national team, comments that seem to have come as a surprise to those players.

All this has made the job more difficult for the experienced Dutchman, but he still needs to dig deep and show why he got it in the first place. So far, there has been lots of spirit and determination on the pitch but now it is time to deliver points. There were impressive draws and a disappointing tie with Lebanon and then that 2-2 game with the UAE. On the face of it, it was a good result, but when leading with a minute to play, a win was expected. In the end, Iraq were grateful to come away with a point.

The Mesopotamia Lions have a good record against Syria, though recent clashes have usually ended all square, and while the game will take place in Doha and not as they had hoped, Basra, this has to be a home win.

South Korea are up next week, and Advocaat will not want to be in the position of needing to beat the East Asians. He has named a fresh-looking squad, and this is time for a fresh start.

Topics: football 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

Qatar opens fifth 2022 World Cup venue
Sport
Qatar opens fifth 2022 World Cup venue
Special UAE wasteful, Iran ominous: 5 things we learned from Group A Asian Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup
Sport
UAE wasteful, Iran ominous: 5 things we learned from Group A Asian Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup

England’s Georgia Hall partners with Moroccan golfer Maha Haddioui at Aramco Team Series — Jeddah

England’s Georgia Hall partners with Moroccan golfer Maha Haddioui at Aramco Team Series — Jeddah
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

England’s Georgia Hall partners with Moroccan golfer Maha Haddioui at Aramco Team Series — Jeddah

England’s Georgia Hall partners with Moroccan golfer Maha Haddioui at Aramco Team Series — Jeddah
  • Major winner picked Ladies European Tour’s first, only Arab golfer as teammate for $1m event
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Major-winner Georgia Hall will play with the Ladies European Tour’s first and only Arabic golfer Maha Haddioui in Saudi Arabia this week at the $1 million Aramco Team Series – Jeddah after choosing the Moroccan from the event’s unique draft.

Hall was paired with Haddioui for Saturday’s round of last week’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund, where she was impressed by her play.

The pair will now unite as part of an innovative four-person team that includes Indian star Diksha Dagar, part of the winning team at the ATS London event and an amateur – against 35 other teams starting tomorrow at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. Hall, 25, is hoping they can make history and provide a first win for any female Arabic golfer in the professional game.

“I played with her last week, and I said to my caddie before she is the person to pick and luckily no one picked her yet,” said Hall.

“She’s a really nice girl and playing well. It will be fantastic for us to win and for her to achieve that first win, hopefully she makes a lot of birdies out there and we have fun at the same time.”

Haddioui, 33, is equally relishing the chance to team up with Hall and learn from one of the stars of the women’s game.

Maha Haddioui, the Ladies European Tour’s first and only Arabic golfer. (LET)

“I was really happy that she picked me. I think we turned pro at the same time, but she’s a very experienced player and just by playing with her last week I learned a lot. I was doing my stats after the round with her and saw how the short game made a huge difference,” Haddioui said.

Elsewhere in the draft, England’s Bronte Law – who won last month’s Dubai Moonlight Classic – once again opted for her 2019 Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew, as she did in the Aramco Team Series’ Spain event earlier in the year.

Law said: “She’s just a good player. I’m good friends with her and I know we’ll have a laugh together, so I’m looking forward to it. I obviously picked her for my team in Sotogrande (Spain) and we had a good week, so hopefully we can have the same again this week.”

Another player to select a LET veteran was American Alison Lee who won the individual Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande, and who picked Laura Davies.

“In New York I also picked two veterans and having them was awesome. Laura had a good week last week and she’s a legend with more than 80 victories, so it’s a no-brainer to have her and to have that amazing experience on the team,” Lee said.

Charley Hull went for a full English, choosing compatriot Gabriella Cowley. The five-time Tour winner – who won the solo title in the ATS – New York – said: “I thought Gabs would be good. She won on the Rose Series this year, so I thought I’d pick her. My advice to the team would be ‘play your own game’. It should be a good few days.”

Emily Kristine Pedersen is the defending ATS champion in Saudi Arabia, from the format’s debut event in what was then the Saudi Ladies Team International.

The 25-year-old Dane said: “Obviously I really like it here and I have a lot of good memories here, it’s good to be back. I know if I find my game, I’m good enough to win and that gives me confidence.”

The Aramco Team Series – Jeddah is the last of four new $1 million team tournaments added to the LET this season taking place on Nov. 10 to 12 following events in London, Sotogrande, and New York.

Topics: golf Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Related

Aramco Team Series Jeddah gets underway at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club
Sport
Aramco Team Series Jeddah gets underway at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko celebrates winning the 2021 Aramco Saudi Ladies International. (Supplied/LET)
Sport
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko cruises to five-shot victory at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Aramco Team Series Jeddah gets underway at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

Aramco Team Series Jeddah gets underway at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club
Updated 09 November 2021
Arab News

Aramco Team Series Jeddah gets underway at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

Aramco Team Series Jeddah gets underway at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club
  • The $1m team event caps the new Women in Sport season following the Aramco Saudi Ladies International 
  • Each team of four will feature three professional women golfers and one amateur player, with the two best scores per hole counting toward the team’s total
Updated 09 November 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Sunday saw the conclusion of the Kingdom’s second annual $1 million women’s golf tournament, the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund, where New Zealand’s Lydia Ko stormed to a sensational five-shot victory in King Abdullah Economic City, earning her a cool $150,000.

But as far as this year’s new Women in Sport season is concerned, this is only halftime, as action resumes at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club — an hour outside Jeddah — on Wednesday, with the start of women’s golf event No. 2: The Aramco Team Series Jeddah.

For the second time in less than a week, $1 million will be on the line as the world’s best golfers go head-to-head once again on the stunning Red Sea coast.

But the big difference this time around? They’ll be doing so as teammates.

The Aramco Team Series Jeddah is the last of four new Aramco Team Series events to be added to the Ladies European Tour calendar for 2021 and pits golfers in groups of four against each other.

Each team of four will feature three professional women golfers and one amateur player. Together, they will play each hole of the golf course, with the two best scores per hole counting toward the team’s total. 

The lowest total team score after three days of golf wins, earning the three professional golfers in each team $50,000, with the other top performing teams also winning a share of the $1 million prize fund. 

On top of that, there will also be a further $200,000 on offer for the best performing individualplayers, meaning the players who record the lowest scores as solo golfers will also be rewarded.

That was how Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen managed to win both titles in the same event in KAEC last year: She scored the lowest individualscore, which contributed to her teamscore being the best, too.

So, who will win this year? It’s anyone’s guess, but the action promises to be thrilling, with the likes of superstar golfers Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Alison Lee and Laura Davies all featuring.

While the tournament play starts on Wednesday, Monday night saw the first stage of the Aramco Team Series Jeddah — the tournament draft, where captains selected their teams. To celebrate this, many of the players wore dresses by famed Saudi fashion designer Omaymah Azzouz, honoring the local culture of the Kingdom.

Three-time Major-winner Anna Nordqvist was one of the golfers to wear one of Azzouz’s dresses. She said: “I was very excited when I heard that we could choose a dress for tonight. I had a few options. I’m tall and this dress is really long. It was the first dress I tried on and I felt very elegant. I felt very special wearing the dress.”

For families keen to experience something fun and different — in the spectacular surroundings of KAEC — tickets are available for free and only require online registration. There will be a fun-packed fan zone, food trucks and even selfie opportunities with all the players in the field. To find out more, visit www.aramcoteamseries.com

Topics: Aramco Team Series Jeddah Ladies European Tour (LET) Royal Greens Golf & Country Club Lydia Ko

Related

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko celebrates winning the 2021 Aramco Saudi Ladies International. (Supplied/LET)
Sport
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko cruises to five-shot victory at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Nelly and Jessica Korda ready for LET debut on US soil at ‘exciting’ Aramco Team Series — New York
Sport
Nelly and Jessica Korda ready for LET debut on US soil at ‘exciting’ Aramco Team Series — New York

Latest updates

Special Olympics Saudi Arabia under starter’s orders in Jeddah
Special Olympics Saudi Arabia under starter’s orders in Jeddah
Weekly point-of-sale transactions fall 3.3% in Saudi Arabia
Weekly point-of-sale transactions fall 3.3% in Saudi Arabia
Foo Fighters to close out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 12
US rock band Foo Fighters will perform at this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts to complete a star-studded line-up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (Supplied)
Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of ‘state terrorism’
Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of ‘state terrorism’
‘Pro-Qaddafi fanatic’ planned deadly shooting outside Libyan Embassy in London, court told
‘Pro-Qaddafi fanatic’ planned deadly shooting outside Libyan Embassy in London, court told

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.