Review: Déjà vu for Liam Neeson in new thriller ‘The Marksman’

LONDON: Directing Liam Neeson in films like “The Marksman” must be a dream. All the seasoned actor needs do these days is look grizzled, make zero attempt at an American accent, and prove surprisingly effective at dispatching bad guys. And if it ain’t broke, quite frankly, why fix it?
“The Marksman” sees Neeson star as Jim Hanson, a former US Marine (so… he has a very particular set of skills) who scratches a living on his failing ranch along the Arizona-Mexico border. He’s mourning the recent death of his wife, forever hungover, the bank is chasing him for payments, and his relationship with his stepdaughter is strained.
When Hanson catches Mexican immigrants illegally crossing the border, he reports them to the authorities. But he does it in a kind way while offering them water, so we know he’s definitely a Good Guy. When he stumbles across Rosa and her son Miguel, however, Jim ends up in a gunfight with cartel gangsters, fleeing with Miguel after (bizarrely) promising Rosa he’ll keep her child safe. The unlikely pair head for Chicago, where Miguel has family, with the violent gangsters in hot pursuit.
It’s clear what director Robert Lorenz (who, it’s no coincidence, has worked extensively with Clint Eastwood) is shooting for here: A good man taking a stand against injustice. Unfortunately for Lorenz and Neeson – not to mention audiences – there’s little in the script that rises above trite action-flick cliché, and it’s impossible to create any tension with regards to the outcome of blazing gun battle when one of the participants is played by Liam Neeson.
Instead, “The Marksman” is a buddy movie/chase thriller without any surprises. Hanson makes a series of strangely naïve decisions — particularly given that carefully explained background — that enable the chase to keep going, and the movie rumbles towards a final act that is so predictable it’s (almost) funny.
There’s nothing wrong with this film, per se. It’s just that we’ve seen it already. Dozens of times.
Pieces of art: Lebanese entrepreneur hopes puzzles can help promote regional artists
Camille Saade’s Pazel jigsaws feature works from three acclaimed Levantine painters
Updated 14 sec ago
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Jigsaw puzzles depicting works by great artists, including Vincent van Gogh, Gustav Klimt, and Hokusai, are commonplace nowadays. But one Lebanese entrepreneur is changing the game, so to speak, by introducing Arab artists to the mix.
Camille Saade is launching Pazel — named after the phonetic transcription of the word ‘puzzle’ — that pays tribute to three multi-generational artists from Lebanon and Syria.
It’s a cultural project that stems from Saade’s side interest in art. “Every time I visited museums and exhibitions, I loved the boutiques and shops they had and the things they sold. I used to buy the puzzles, whenever I could,” she tells Arab News from Beirut. “On October 17, 2019, when the demonstrations started in Beirut, we were locked at home and I was actually doing one of the puzzles. My sister was sitting with me and I told her: ‘You know, we don’t have such fun and educational games for our art, our culture.’ So, this was how the idea came to me. I hope it will be something new and fresh, and people will enjoy it.”
She hopes to raise awareness of talented regional artists, who might not be as well-known as their foreign counterparts. “If I mention Picasso or Damien Hirst to my friends who are not into art, they would know who they are. But they wouldn’t know, for example, Abdul Rahman Katanani. They would ask me: ‘Who’s that?’ So it’s also a way to create cultural awareness and educate people,” Saade says.
The young entrepreneur will also donate a percentage of the profits from Pazel to the Beirut Heritage Initiative, which was launched last year with the aim of restoring Beirut’s architectural and cultural heritage.
To help put the pieces of her idea together, Saade approached the longtime Lebanese art dealer and gallerist Saleh Barakat, who introduced her to a few artists and their artworks. “He was very enthusiastic from the beginning. He would support any project that promotes art,” she says. “We tried to find artists that were easygoing and willing to play along.”
Pazel’s first round of games will feature natural, geometric and figurative works by Lebanese artists Bibi Zogbé (1890-1973) and Nabil Nahas (b. 1949), along with Anas Albraehe (b. 1991) from Syria. “They have something in common, because all three of them left their country,” Saade says. “Bibi, who was ahead of her time as a female artist, left Lebanon for Argentina. Nabil Nahas left for the States during the civil war, and Anas had to flee Syria. They succeeded outside their countries.”
During the COVID-19 lockdown, puzzles and other boardgames proved increasingly popular. While it is a fun pastime for youngsters, puzzles can have some cognitive benefits as well, according to Saade’s research. “A puzzle can have many benefits. First, it engages your problem-solving abilities, spatial recognition, and it’s very much detail-oriented. It helps the memory and solving puzzles is encouraged to help fight Alzheimer’s Disease. At the same time, children with autism enjoy playing puzzles,” she says. “From my personal experience, it’s like meditation. It’s an anti-stress activity, where your brain is literally slowing down and you’re thinking of nothing and just focusing on this artwork that is in front of you. We are so stuck on our screens, I think this is a diversion.”
Each colorful Pazel box comes with 500 puzzle pieces, a little poster listing details of the featured artwork, and a biography of the artist on the backside of the box to make it more educational. What was most important for Saade was the painting itself. “I wanted the artwork to be the centerpiece of the packaging,” she notes.
Pazel was designed in Beirut, but Saade would like to see it engage Arab art enthusiasts in Paris and Dubai. At a time when Lebanese start-ups and young entrepreneurs face uncertainty as the country’s economy remains unstable, Saade’s story of staying behind in Lebanon and starting something new goes against the grain.
“At some points, I was reluctant and I hesitated because of the fluctuation of the currency,” she says. “I thought maybe it wasn’t the right time and I needed to wait. But then again, I thought: ‘Wait for what?’ I don’t think things will change any time soon. So, I just jumped and I took the risk.”
Foo Fighters to close out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 12
The band join previously announced headline artists Khalid, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Foo Fighters will perform at this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts to complete a star-studded line-up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit and FLASH Entertainment announced on Wednesday.
The band join previously announced headline artists Khalid, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy.
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend will see a UAE debut for Foo Fighters, with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group closing out Sunday’s race day on Dec. 12.
The group has won 12 Grammys and sold tens of millions of records. Foo Fighters are currently working on their tenth album ahead of their trip to Abu Dhabi.
“It’s a special time here in the UAE and we’re delighted to finally announce our full line-up for this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts as we welcome Foo Fighters with Khalid, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy to bring exceptional entertainment back to Yas Marina Circuit,” said Al Tareq Al-Ameri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management. “With the UAE debut of exciting and international award-winning musical talents, including the legendary Foo Fighters, we believe this may just be our best year yet, and we’re eagerly looking forward to what will be an unprecedented four days at this year’s Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.”
John Lickrish, CEO of FLASH Entertainment, said: “This year’s after-race concerts will be remembered in the region for some time. This year’s concerts further highlight the international celebration of culture that we experience regularly in Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates, and we look forward to welcoming the world to Yas Island in December.”
The Saudi event will kick off on Thursday with a private viewing for specially invited guests and the media.
Fashion Commission chief executive officer, Burak Cakmak, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Phillips auction house as part of their rare watches tour and to have them in Riyadh for the first time. We hope this will be the first of many luxury apparel events, as we know there is a market here in Saudi.”
The auction house exhibited its collection in Geneva between Nov. 3 and 7.
Elie Saab debuts new home-focused collection at Dubai Design Week
Updated 10 November 2021
Khaoula Ghanem
DUBAI: Elie Saab is channeling his creative impulses into new interiors-focused realms. The Beirut-born designer recently added Elie Saab Maison, a lineup of furniture, lighting, rugs, and home accessories, to his portfolio and now the couturier is expanding his lifestyle brand with the launch of a bathroom and surface collection in collaboration with UAE-based RAK Ceramics.
The collection was unveiled during Dubai Design Week, currently underway in Dubai Design District.
“We’ve been working on expanding our business into luxury living for Home and hospitality projects,” shared Elie Saab Jr., the renowned designer’s son who became brand director in 2013.
“It became natural to extend the interior brand identity, and Rak Ceramics are in line with our innovative values, and they are perfectly geared towards supporting our ambitions in developing and creating timeless signature collections and that embody the DNA of our brand,” he added.
Elie Saab’s first foray into bathroom furnishings is a luxurious addition to the Paris and Beirut-based brand.
The collection features a gilded shower, bathtub, sinks, a toilet, bidet and mirrors with built-in vanity lights, as well as ceramic tiles, flooring and surfaces embossed with the Elie Saab iconography. “Each (design) sets the tone of the house with an impactful style,” said Elie Saab Jr.
Much like the designer’s glamorous evening gowns worn by virtually every major celebrity, the new offering was developed using only the finest and most luxurious materials. Think: Onyx, rosewood, and dark marble finishes.
“For every product line we develop, we chose the best partners, expert in their field, to translate our vision of lifestyle into different categories,” said Elie Saab Jr, referring to Rak Ceramics, founded in the UAE in the 1980s.
Elie Saab debuted his first collection of furniture last year, and the ceramics manifested as an organic addition to the creative process. “They go hand in hand,” shared the brand director. “We wouldn’t have launched a ceramics collection if we don’t have a home line,” he added.
In line with the brand’s evolution into a full-fledged lifestyle label, Elie Saab has also recently partnered with Dubai real estate giant Emaar Properties to design one-to-four-bedroom luxury apartments long the city’s beachfront.
Louis Vuitton shoots latest campaign in Jordan’s scenic locations
Updated 10 November 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Jordan just got a starring role in French luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign, “Towards A Dream.”
In a series of posts shared on the fashion house’s Instagram account on Tuesday, the brand presented their products against the backdrops of the archeological site Petra and the desert valley of Wadi Rum.
The images, photographed by Dutch visual artist Viviane Sassen, also capture local school children exploring Jordan’s landscapes and sites.
“For this year’s campaign, the Maison’s core values come alive in a far-reaching journey to dreamlike settings around the globe… The images are an evocative ode to the inner child, set free in a reverie of otherworldly beauty and infinite possibility,” read a statement on the brand’s website.
The second “chapter” of the campaign was shot in Greece.
“Rich in ancient history, the Greek island of Milos beckons to a group of children, inviting them to play among its stark shores and pristine waters,” read the statement. “With their innocent curiosity, their silhouettes emerge from the landscape to convey a limitless sense of optimism and freedom.”
The brand’s next chapter with Sassen will be shot in France.