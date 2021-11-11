Jabal Omar sees narrowing loss for 9 months, Q3 loss at $72m

The Jabal Omar Development Company (JODC) reported losses for the third quarter this year of SR270 million ($72 million).

The real estate development company's losses narrowed to SR345 million at the end of the first nine months of 2021, compared to losses of SR918 million achieved during the same period in 2020, according to a filing.

The company said that the decrease in losses was in part down to an increase in other revenues due to the sale of a plot of land at the Jabal Omar project, which was announced in late 2020.

The company also said that shareholders' equity, after excluding minority interests, at the end of the period amounted to SR6.64 billion, compared to SR7.4 billion at the end of the same period of the previous year.

The accumulated losses at the end of the current period amounted to SR2.47 billion, or 26.6 percent of the company's capital.