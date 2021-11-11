You are here

  • Home
  • Wa’ed invests $500k in Saudi startup Qreeb

Wa’ed invests $500k in Saudi startup Qreeb

Wa’ed invests $500k in Saudi startup Qreeb
Short Url

https://arab.news/j3eyw

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Wa’ed invests $500k in Saudi startup Qreeb

Wa’ed invests $500k in Saudi startup Qreeb
  • Wa’ed’s investment in Qreeb will enable its software and management solution improvement
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

The entrepreneurship arm of Aramco, Wa’ed, has announced today a SR1.9 million ($506,000) venture capital investment in the Saudi-based digital startup, Qreeb. 

The digital B2B e-procurement and facility management platform aims to connect service providers with clients through a unified traceable communication platform to streamline supply chain processes. 

“Qreeb aims to develop a more accurate and collaborative facility management and procurement sector where clients can identify the exact causes behind performance shortages,” CEO of Qreeb, Abdulrahman AlOmair said. 

Wa’ed’s investment in Qreeb will enable its software and management solution improvement and its operations expansion across Saudi Arabia. 

“We look at Wa’ed as a strong strategic investor that can help us to expand our presence and client base and modernize the deeply traditional facility management and procurement sector within the Kingdom,” he added. 

“Empowering startups such as Qreeb to digitize sectors that are heavily-dependent on offline operations like procurement has the potential to revolutionize the internal processes of all parties involved within each single transaction.

“It allows them to take previously-calculated data-driven decisions in a simplified process,” Wa’ed’s managing director, Fahad Alidi, said. 

Topics: Aramco Wa'ed Arab startups funding

Related

Aramco's Wa'ed provides $1.3m loan to Amad Chemicals Co.
Business & Economy
Aramco's Wa'ed provides $1.3m loan to Amad Chemicals Co.

GCC-based Tech startup Immensa secures $7m for expansion in Saudi Arabia

GCC-based Tech startup Immensa secures $7m for expansion in Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

GCC-based Tech startup Immensa secures $7m for expansion in Saudi Arabia

GCC-based Tech startup Immensa secures $7m for expansion in Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: GCC-based tech startup Immensa has successfully raised $7 million in a Series A round, MAGNiTT reported.

Prominent investors participated in the fund, including Shorooq Partners, Venture Souq, and Green Coast Investments.

Immensa will use its funding to expand the firm’s capabilities in Saudi Arabia with a view to using it as a launchpad to target international markets. 

The funding round was structured by Gate Capital and led by Energy Capital Group (ECG), and Al Turki Ventures.

Founded in 2016, Immensa leverages additive manufacturing (“AM”) to take physical spare parts and dematerialize them into the digital, on-demand world. It operates in Saudi Arabia and UAE and serves clients in the GCC and across the global market.

The sector’s size is projected to reach around $52 billion by 2026, growing from $15 billion in 2020, MAGNiTT said.

Topics: Immensa Seed Funding

Related

Saudi Arabia issues first 3D printing license to Immensa
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues first 3D printing license to Immensa

Saudi Arabia delivers oil derivatives grant to Yemen

Saudi Arabia delivers oil derivatives grant to Yemen
Updated 11 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia delivers oil derivatives grant to Yemen

Saudi Arabia delivers oil derivatives grant to Yemen
Updated 11 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Port of Aden in Yemen has received the 15th batch of an oil derivatives grant provided by Saudi Arabia on Nov. 10, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program of Yemen (SDRPY) provided Yemen with 60,000 metric tons of diesel, and 30,000 metric tons of fuel oil.

The Port of Aden also received 90,000 metric tons of Saudi oil derivatives, bringing the total amount to 507,253 metric tons since the start of the grant. 

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi project clears 1,443 Houthi mines in Yemen. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 1,443 Houthi mines in Yemen
UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg called for an ‘inclusive political settlement’ to end the conflict as he wrapped up his first visit to Yemen. (AFP)
Middle-East
Houthi missiles hit Mocha as UN Yemen envoy visits city

SATORP losses decreased to $309m by the end of the first nine months of 2021

SATORP losses decreased to $309m by the end of the first nine months of 2021
Updated 24 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

SATORP losses decreased to $309m by the end of the first nine months of 2021

SATORP losses decreased to $309m by the end of the first nine months of 2021
Updated 24 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Arabian Aramco Total Services Company (SATORP) saw its losses decrease to SR1.16 billion ($309 million) by the end of the first nine months of 2021, compared to losses of SR1.8 billion achieved during the same period in 2020, according to the company’s filing.

The company attributed the reason to the improvement in sales margins resulting from the prevailing conditions in the market.

Topics: SATORP

Related

KSA jobs boost as SATORP project nears completion
Corporate News
KSA jobs boost as SATORP project nears completion

BNPL Super App ZoodPay secures $38m for quick expansion across the Middle East and Central Asia

BNPL Super App ZoodPay secures $38m for quick expansion across the Middle East and Central Asia
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 36 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

BNPL Super App ZoodPay secures $38m for quick expansion across the Middle East and Central Asia

BNPL Super App ZoodPay secures $38m for quick expansion across the Middle East and Central Asia
Updated 36 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The “Buy Now Pay Later” (BNPL) Super App ZoodPay has successfully raised $38 million in a Series B fundraising, MAGNiTT reported.

Global investors, including London-based VC Sturgeon Capital, and Zain Group’s venture capital arm ‘Zain Ventures’, participated in the funding.

ZoodPay will use the funding to accelerate its growth and expansion across the Middle East and Central Asia, stimulating local and cross-border e-commerce transactions through its marketplace ZoodMall and ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ solutions.

Headquartered in Switzerland, the ZoodPay & ZoodMall app already has more than 8 million users and ten offices across the Middle East and Central Asia. 

The business commits to delivering a "Swiss quality" shopping experience and cross-border services to merchants and shoppers across fast-growing fintech and e-commerce emerging markets such as Uzbekistan, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Kazakhstan.

The third quarter of the year proved consistent with the stellar year of FinTech across MENA, Turkey, and Pakistan. 

Observing a 55 percent quarter-on-quarter growth of funds backing FinTech across MENAPT, the industry observed yet another quarterly record as most recently recorded in the third quarter of 2021, according to MAGNiTT.

VC investors across MENAPT have been targeting online payment solutions and financial structuring services, as observed in FinTech Funding Rounds 2021 YTD, the startup data platform said.

Topics: Online shopping apps BNPL BNPL firms zoodpay

Related

Saudi Arabia leads regional adoption of online shopping post-pandemic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia leads regional adoption of online shopping post-pandemic

Jabal Omar reports losses for Q3 of $72m

Jabal Omar reports losses for Q3 of $72m
JODC
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

Jabal Omar reports losses for Q3 of $72m

Jabal Omar reports losses for Q3 of $72m
  • The company said that the decrease in losses was in part down to an increase in other revenues
Updated 11 November 2021
Arab News

The Jabal Omar Development Company (JODC) reported losses for the third quarter this year of SR270 million ($72 million).

The real estate development company's losses narrowed to SR345 million at the end of the first nine months of 2021, compared to losses of SR918 million achieved during the same period in 2020, according to a filing.

The company said that the decrease in losses was in part down to an increase in other revenues due to the sale of a plot of land at the Jabal Omar project, which was announced in late 2020.

The company also said that shareholders' equity, after excluding minority interests, at the end of the period amounted to SR6.64 billion, compared to SR7.4 billion at the end of the same period of the previous year.

The accumulated losses at the end of the current period amounted to SR2.47 billion, or 26.6 percent of the company's capital.

Topics: real estate SAUDI REAL ESTATE Jabal Omar Jabal Omar Development Jabal Omar Development Company

Related

Saudi pilgrimage sites developer Jabal Omar restructures loan
Business & Economy
Saudi pilgrimage sites developer Jabal Omar restructures loan

Latest updates

Wa’ed invests $500k in Saudi startup Qreeb
Wa’ed invests $500k in Saudi startup Qreeb
GCC-based Tech startup Immensa secures $7m for expansion in Saudi Arabia
GCC-based Tech startup Immensa secures $7m for expansion in Saudi Arabia
S.Africa’s last white president, FW de Klerk, dies in hospital
S.Africa’s last white president, FW de Klerk, dies in hospital
Saudi Arabia delivers oil derivatives grant to Yemen
Saudi Arabia delivers oil derivatives grant to Yemen
SATORP losses decreased to $309m by the end of the first nine months of 2021
SATORP losses decreased to $309m by the end of the first nine months of 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.