Insurance, bank shares see TASI rise by 0.3%: Market Wrap

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Thursday up by 0.3 percent, to close at 11,899 points.
Some 131.9 million shares changed hands in 230,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, Alinma Bank, SABIC.
Shares in Wataniya Insurance led today’s gains by more than 8 percent at SR45.60 ($12.16), while Saudi Aramco rose by less than 1 percent to close at SR37.55 ($10)
Shares in Saudi National Bank and SABIC Agri-Nutrients recorded the highest closing since listing in the market, at SR70 ($18.60) and SR183.60 ($48.90) respectively.
Real estate developer Jabal Omar's shares recorded a 1 percent decline, after the company announced that it had achieved a net loss of SR270 million ($72 million) in the Q3, compared to a loss of SR237 million ($63.6 million ) for the same period in 2020.
SACO led today's declines by 6 percent at SR51.30 ($13.68), amid trading of about 950,000 shares.
Among the other fallers, recruitment firm Maharah declined by 3 percent to close at SR79.80 ($21.20) after the company announced a drop in profits for Q3 2021 to SR35.6 million($9.49 million).
The parallel Nomu index was up 158.8 points, or 0.65 percent, It closed at 24,759.19 points, after 472,000 trades.
India delays climate pledge until rich nations pay $1trn
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News
India has declined to update its official climate goal at the United Nations climate negotiations, stating it is waiting for rich countries to first offer $1 trillion in climate finance by the end of the decade, according to Bloomberg.
India's opposition contrasts with its surprise announcement on Nov. 1, just before COP26 negotiations began, that it would set an ambitious new goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, by announcing his country's intention to raise its share of renewable electricity generation capacity while also committing to a long-term goal of carbon neutrality.
Modi also demanded rich countries provide up to $1 trillion in climate finance for India - far more than the $100 billion a year for all poor countries sought under previous deals.
However, it was unclear until recently whether India's demand came with a deadline. Officials announced on Wednesday that India is seeking that amount by 2030 to fund the development of renewable energy, energy storage, industrial decarbonization, and infrastructural defense against global warming.
Despite 121 countries having submitted official climate pledges to the United Nations in the form of documents known as nationally determined contributions, India held back.
“Let’s be clear,” an unnamed delegate told the Hindustan Times. “India will not update its NDC till there is clarity on climate finance. The Indians want a clear promise on making the funds available “as soon as possible,” an official told Bloomberg News.
Last month a report, commissioned by the UK and based on OECD data by Germany and Canada, found that developed countries were expected to hit a figure close to $97bn by 2022 out of the $100bn for all poor countries.
More than two years late, that target may not be reached until 2023, according to other reports.
How Boeing 787 helps Middle East airlines to grow more sustainably post-pandemic
Updated 17 min 51 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI Roger Baird
RIYADH/LONDON: As US aircraft maker Boeing finishes celebrating the tenth anniversary of its landmark 787 Dreamliner, it now weighs up what the easing of the pandemic will mean for air travel across the Middle East and the rest of the world.
More sustainable aviation is a big focus of the company as more passengers are questioning their business travel requirements, and more of them are concerned about cutting emissions as many countries are racing this year to set their net zero carbon targets.
In the Middle East, the 171 787 Dreamliner aircraft, operated by 14 airlines, are already helping the region grow, while keeping the skies clean, Randy Heisey, Boeing managing director of commercial marketing for the Middle East and Africa told Arab News ahead of Dubai Air Show that starts next week.
The 787 has helped Middle East and African airlines open 74 new point-to-point routes to and from the region to date.
The Dreamliner has also helped airlines in the Middle East and Africa save 130 million barrels of fuel and related CO2 emissions, while reducing fuel use and emissions by 20 to 25 percent compared to airplanes they replace, he added.
The reduction in fuel use and emissions is even more substantial when the 787 replaces a four-engine passenger airplane such as the A380, A340 or 747.
It should be said that there is always the risk that compounded overall industry growth would negate such benefits however - something environmentalists pointed to before the pandemic impacted airlines so profoundly.
“Following a decade of above-trend traffic growth, Covid 19 has presented challenges never seen before in the aviation industry including many that remain today."
Randy Heisey, Boeing managing director of commercial marketing for the Middle East and Africa
Net Zero Carbon
For its part, Boeing backs the airline industry commitment to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
It has spent more than $60 billion over the last 10 years to improve its green operations on measures such as operational efficiencies, renewable energy and new technology.
These moves range from green hydrogen fuel development, to a joint venture with California firm Wisk, which has built a self-flying, all-electric air taxi that has made more than 1,500 flight tests.
Coming out of pandemic
Heisey is clear that Covid 19 restrictions that closed airports last year were measures the aviation industry had “never seen before”, but believes the sector is poised to get moving again.
He says: “Following a decade of above-trend traffic growth, Covid 19 has presented challenges never seen before in the aviation industry including many that remain today.
“While current market conditions remain dynamic, the past year has proven that when there is confidence in the health and safety in air travel, and when conditions allow governments to re-open borders, demand is resilient.”
Heisey adds: “Demand for domestic air travel is leading the recovery, with intra-regional markets expected to follow as health and travel restrictions ease, followed by long-haul travel’s return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023 to 2024.”
The plane maker’s head of marketing in the Middle East adds that airlines in the region have begun to recover towards pre-pandemic levels.
He adds that the number of flights to, from and within the region, has steadily increased to hit 69% of pre-pandemic levels, nearing the global average of 72%.
Heisey says: “Many airlines in the region remain in strong positions to capitalize on the recovery of international travel, leveraging the region’s position as key hubs between Europe and Asia.”
In May, flag-carrier Saudia, resumed flights to 43 destinations in 30 countries after more than a year since it suspended operations. The airline added it planned to run 178 scheduled flights each week from Jeddah and 153 from Riyadh.
Long haul recovery
But the global airline industry is in no doubt of the long haul it faces to recovery.
Last month, trade body the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it expected world airlines to cut losses to $11.6 billion this year, after a $51.8 billion loss in 2021.
It forecast passenger numbers will hit 2.3 billion this year, adding: “This will grow to 3.4 billion in 2022 which is similar to 2014 levels and significantly below the 4.5 billion travellers of 2019.”
IATA director general Willie Walsh said: “Over the 2020-2022 period total losses could top $200 billion. To survive airlines have dramatically cut costs and adapted their business to whatever opportunities were available.”
But the former chief executive of British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group added: “We are well past the deepest point of the crisis. While serious issues remain, the path to recovery is coming into view.”
Boeing’s Heisey said that its 787 Dreamliner, which was the world’s first all-composite commercial airliner has served the firm well during the health crisis and will do so during the recovery.
The plane’s lighter composite alloy frame, rather than metal, makes it up to 25 percent more fuel-efficient than rivals it replaces.
When the plane began commercial flights in 2011 it also boasted larger windows, spacious interiors and more comfortable cabin humidity that set new air travel standards. It has carried 577 million passengers over the last decade.
This led it to become the fastest-selling widebody airline in history, with more than 1,490 orders from over 80 customers, outselling rival A330neo and A350 models from Europe’s Airbus.
Heisey said: “During the pandemic, airlines around the world have had to decide which airplanes to continue operating based on their value. More often than not, the 787 was the airplane they wanted to keep in service.”
He added that the Middle East is set for aircraft industry growth as the health crisis eases.
Ongoing competition
The Boeing head said the region has placed orders for 1,570 of its various widebody planes, as nations expand their international networks, adding that these deliveries are the highest proportion of large planes for any region at 44%.
However, observers say the Dreamliner will face stiff competition from newer rivals such as Airbus’ capable single-aisle jet the A321neo.
Saudia operates every Boeing commercial model, including 33 777 planes and 18 787 Dreamliners, with three more on order.
Heisey said: “Fleet expansion will boost tourism and its allied sectors, generate substantial employment opportunities, significantly improve air connectivity and enhance the flow of foreign investments. We at Boeing are already on the path of aligning with Vision 2030, especially in the area of promoting local industry.”
Boeing seems to have a hand in all areas of the aviation market and declares itself ready to ride air travel’s recovery, whatever form that takes.
COP26 should aim for ‘just transition’ or risk dislocation in global energy markets, according to Oxford Institute
A clear transition plan is needed so investors can avoid wild volatility in global energy markets, says Bassam Fattouh
Updated 21 min 28 sec ago
Frank Kane
RIYADH: COP26 organizers need to work towards a “just transition” away from hydrocarbon products towards new energy sources, or risk a “reallocation” of global wealth, a leading energy think-tank consultant told Arab News.
Bassam Fattouh, director of the UK-based Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, said: “The ‘Just Transition’ will be an important topic. Leaders from emerging economies will be keen to emphasize the different economic and energy starting points for their countries, and the need for this to be taken into account as decarbonisation targets are set.
“Financing will also be an important part of this debate, as developing countries are expecting developed countries to make a significant contribution (or at least to meet their $100bn pledge),” he added.
Radical policies on climate change could lead to a reallocation of global wealth, Fattouh said. “Oil and gas exporting countries are expected to experience a decline in their incomes and their wealth as the demand for their key export products is projected to fall.”
Fattouh was taking part in a survey of leading energy experts organized by Arab New ahead of the Glasgow meeting and G20 talks on climate in Italy that ended in late October.
He called for a clear plan for advancing the energy transition that could guide investors amid wild volatility in global energy markets, with prices of fossil fuels like gas and coal at all-time highs.
“The key issue will be whether a concrete plan for progressing the energy transition can be agreed which can give companies across the energy value chain some confidence in how they should be investing. Clear policies and firm commitments are needed,” he said.
Many countries would give commitments to achieve carbon neutrality, Fattouh said, but this might not be enough to stabilize energy markets.
“The short-term question of high energy prices at present could also overwhelm other topics if countries start to discuss security of supply concerns and the economic implications of the energy transition,” he said.
A division has emerged between different countries setting either 2050 or 2060 as the deadline for net zero, raising the prospect of a two-tier global energy economy.
Saudi Arabia recently opted for a 2060 date as part of its “green initiative”.
“I think that ‘laggard’ countries will be making a robust case for why they are moving more slowly and will also argue that there is more than one way to meet climate goals. There will be a strong case made for a technology-neutral approach and for allowing all routes to lower CO2 emissions to be explored.
“Commitments to net zero may be made, but I suspect that the time horizons will be beyond 2050. For example, India is talking about 2070 and of course, China has chosen 2060,” Fattouh said.
“In particular, countries that rely heavily on the hydrocarbon sector as the main source of their income and export revenues will have to undergo much deeper adjustments and transformations to reduce their emissions when compared to more diversified economies,” he said.
“This unevenness also applies to the ability to undertake these adjustments. This is the case even within the group of oil and gas exporters, where some are in a better position to cope with the challenges of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and investing in low carbon technologies” he added.
An imbalance between supply and demand in the Middle East’s business hub has led prices to drop more than a third since 2014, but this year has brought signs of a rebound.
Updated 30 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris wouldn’t buy real estate in Dubai as it is still "not the time to invest in the glitzy emirate", Bloomberg reported.
The executive chairman of Orascom Investment Holdings sees a problem in the Dubai property sector.
“People don’t stop building at all. They keep on building so you don’t take a breath to allow the market to appreciate,” he said in a Bloomberg TV interview.
An imbalance between supply and demand in the Middle East’s business hub has led prices to drop more than a third since 2014, but this year has brought signs of a rebound.
Average home prices rose at their fastest pace since 2015, with transaction volumes surging nearly 77 percent in August from a year earlier, according to real estate adviser CBRE Group.
Dubai is also expected to attract foreign capital as it is hosting the World Expo 2020, which its rulers hope will revive the economy.
Sawiris admitted that Dubai has become one of the most sought destinations in the world, but although demand is increasing, “the offerings keep on coming.”
“I wouldn’t buy it based on the fact that it will appreciate soon,” he said.
Outside of Dubai, Sawiris is looking at nickel to diversify away from gold, a key investment by the billionaire in recent years, he told Bloomberg.