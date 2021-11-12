You are here

  • Home
  • Lifeless Lebanon lurches into new turmoil amid worsening economic crises

Lifeless Lebanon lurches into new turmoil amid worsening economic crises

Lifeless Lebanon lurches into new turmoil amid worsening economic crises
Olivier De Schutter, UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights gestures during an interview with Reuters, in Beirut on Thursday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rksxx

Updated 26 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lifeless Lebanon lurches into new turmoil amid worsening economic crises

Lifeless Lebanon lurches into new turmoil amid worsening economic crises
  • ‘Destruction of Lebanese pound has devastated lives and impoverished millions,’ says UN poverty rapporteur
  • Lebanon could ‘suffocate’ amid mix of Gulf political disaster and economic catastrophe, economist tells Arab News
Updated 26 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon continued its freefall into economic turmoil on Friday, with the medical, fuel, and food crises worsening and no political initiative being taken to overcome the deteriorating situation.

The value of the Lebanese pound dropped to record lows, trading at 23,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar on the black market.

This crash was at least partly due to a speech given by Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah on Thursday evening, in which he reaffirmed his hostile positions toward Saudi Arabia and called on the Lebanese to have “patience,” offering no solutions to their mounting problems.

Fuel prices suddenly shot up on Friday. The price of a 20-liter gasoline canister ranged between 310,800 and 319,600 Lebanese pounds, the price of a diesel canister reached 311,000 pounds, and gas cylinders were selling for 266,000 pounds.

The average price of fuel is now equivalent to half of the minimum wage.

Gas station owners reported an approximately 50 percent “decline in the sale of fuel.”

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Amin Salam on Thursday decided to reduce the weight of a bundle of bread while maintaining its current price, which is the highest it has ever reached.

A 1,050-gram bundle is now sold for 9,500 Lebanese pounds.

The Ministry of Economy attributed this to “the high prices of flour, diesel and other materials.”

Olivier de Schutter, the UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, issued a statement following a 12-day mission to study poverty in Lebanon, a copy of which Arab News obtained from the UN office in Beirut.

“The Lebanese authorities’ destruction of the national currency, political deadlock, and reinforcement of long-standing inequalities have plunged the country into abject poverty,” he said in the report.

“Lebanon is not a failed state yet, but it is a failing state, with a government failing its population,” he added.

“The destruction of the Lebanese pound has devastated lives and impoverished millions.”

De Schutter described the crisis in Lebanon as “manufactured.”

He added: “While the population is trying to survive day-to-day, the government wastes precious time evading accountability and scapegoating refugees from the comfort of their offices.

“This outrageous level of inequality is furthered by a tax system that rewards the banking sector, encourages tax evasion and concentrates wealth in the hands of the few. In the meantime, the population is subject to regressive taxes that hit the poorest most.

“This is a human-made disaster that was long in the making.”

De Schutter expressed his concern that the “political leadership seems unwilling to see the relationship between tax reform and poverty alleviation and underestimates the benefits of social protection systems for rebuilding the economy, especially in times of crisis.

“Unfortunately, I heard no credible poverty alleviation plan from the government that does not rely on international donors and non-governmental organizations. Dependence on international aid is not sustainable and in fact it weakens state institutions.”

The UN expert added: “The question is what political leaders spent the resources on.

“For decades, Lebanon ignored the need for social policies, including strong welfare programmes and public service infrastructure, and instead focused on unproductive sectors like banking, continuously expanding public debt and devoting those resources to debt servicing.”

He added: “Lebanon has an opportunity to rethink its economic model. Continuing to incentivize a failed model based on rentierism, inequality, and sectarianism will only sink the population further into destitution.”

He warned that the international community would not take Lebanese reforms seriously “until a credible plan is proposed for how to transform the economy, address inequality, ensure tax justice, and prevent further political stalemates,” warning that the donor community was running out of patience with the Lebanese government.

“After losing $240 million to the scam of arbitrary and unfavorable exchange rates, they need to see that the government is serious about transparency and accountability, and a rights-based approach can guide the government’s efforts in this process.”

De Schutter told Reuters: “Lebanon’s officials are living in fantasy land. This does not bode well for the country’s future.”

Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government, formed in September, is yet to convene amid an ongoing political dispute.

Meanwhile, the reserve in hard currencies at the Central Bank is shrinking to such an extent that it is no longer possible to support medicines for chronic diseases. This decline in economic capacity comes after the Central Bank lifted support for regular medicines.

The crisis has now affected patients suffering from severe and chronic diseases, especially cancer patients, who lack access to life-saving medicines.

Economist Dr. Louis Hobeika told Arab News: “The state’s revenues have vanished. The customs dollar, which is still priced according to the official exchange rate, is no longer logical, and it must be gradually raised, not immediately raised to the exchange rate on the Central Bank’s official platform.”

He added: “Politicians knew that we were on the verge of such a crisis three years ago, but they did not do anything and waited for solutions from abroad, and this did not happen.”

The economist added: “The reserves dried up, and the Central Bank says that it has only $13 billion, but it could be less.”

Hobeika said that the Ministry of Economy’s issuance of a new price for fuel coming just two days after another price was issued — which included an increase of 2,000 Lebanese pounds — indicates the extent of the crisis.

After meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Information Minister George Kordahi reiterated on Friday that he does not intend to resign from the government “without guarantees” — a position that Hobeika believes will “worsen Lebanon’s economic crisis after its political crisis with the Gulf.”

Hobeika added: “We have not yet seen the results of the economic boycott of Lebanon. We now fear for the fate of the Lebanese working in the Gulf, but what if the crisis affects transfers to universities, charities and civil society organizations? What if Gulf Air traffic stops? Won’t Lebanon suffocate? Patience will not do any good then.”

Despite growing pressures, it appears unlikely that the Lebanese will take to the streets to renew their protests. This popular reluctance to express anger “is way more than mere frustration, it is a loss of purpose,” Hobeika said. 

“Citizens are stuck in a hellish, vicious cycle.”

Topics: Lebanese government UN poverty human rights

Related

Najib Mikati. (Supplied)
Middle-East
‘No magic wand’ to resolve Lebanon’s economic crisis
Model Aya Alhajj Ali was crowned Miss Internet Lebanon 2021. (Screenshot)
Offbeat
In a country with no electricity, Miss Internet Lebanon is crowned

Lack of contact from Iran govt ‘astonishing’: UN nuclear watchdog

Lack of contact from Iran govt ‘astonishing’: UN nuclear watchdog
Updated 12 November 2021
AFP

Lack of contact from Iran govt ‘astonishing’: UN nuclear watchdog

Lack of contact from Iran govt ‘astonishing’: UN nuclear watchdog
  • “I have not had any contact with this government... that has been there for more than five months,” Grossi said
  • “There’s a long list of things we need to discuss,” he said
Updated 12 November 2021
AFP

VIENNA: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog said Friday it was “astonishing” that he has had no contact with the new Iranian government over several important outstanding issues since it took office.
Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), had been hoping to visit Iran before the next meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Governors starts on November 22 but made clear on Friday that he was disappointed that no invitation had yet been forthcoming.
Grossi’s latest comments come as diplomats prepare for international talks in Vienna to restart later this month on the restoration of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
In parallel with those efforts, the IAEA has been trying to resolve several other issues with Iran, including restrictions on some of its inspections activities imposed earlier this year.
Grossi visited Tehran in September where he clinched a deal over access to surveillance equipment at Iran’s nuclear facilities but had hoped to return soon afterwards to have further discussions with the government of ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, who took office in August.
“I have not had any contact with this government... that has been there for more than five months,” Grossi told reporters, adding that the only exceptions had been “technical conversations” with Iran’s new atomic energy chief Mohamed Eslami.
“This is astonishing and I am saying it openly because I’m saying it to them,” Grossi said.
“There’s a long list of things we need to discuss,” he said.
Days after Grossi’s September visit to Tehran, the IAEA complained that contrary to the agreement struck there it had been denied “indispensable” access to a centrifuge component manufacturing workshop where it needed to service equipment.
Another long-standing issue between the IAEA and Iran relates to questions the agency has about the previous presence of nuclear material at undeclared sites in the country.
The agency has said in numerous reports that Iran’s explanations about the material have not been satisfactory.
Discussions on those issues at the Board of Governors meeting could lead to a resolution critical of Iran.
On November 29, just a week after the start of that meeting, diplomats are due to convene for the talks on the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA).
Those talks have been suspended since June.
The JCPOA began disintegrating in 2018, when the United States unilaterally pulled out under President Donald Trump and began imposing crippling sanctions on Iran, including a unilateral ban on its oil exports.
In response, Iran began in 2019 disregarding strict curbs on its nuclear activities under the JCPOA.
Trump’s successor Joe Biden says he hopes to return to the agreement but progress toward reviving the deal has been slow.

Topics: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Iran Rafael Grossi

Related

UK urges Iran to back plan to revive nuclear deal
World
UK urges Iran to back plan to revive nuclear deal
Iran’s Raisi warns West against ‘excessive’ nuclear demands
Middle-East
Iran’s Raisi warns West against ‘excessive’ nuclear demands

Deputy head of Sudan’s sovereign council sworn in

Deputy head of Sudan’s sovereign council sworn in
Updated 12 November 2021
Reuters

Deputy head of Sudan’s sovereign council sworn in

Deputy head of Sudan’s sovereign council sworn in
  • Dagalo retains the position he held in the old council, which was dissolved by the military after seizing power
Updated 12 November 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: The commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, was sworn in on Friday as deputy head of the new Sovereign Council, Sudan TV reported.
He retains the position he held in the old council, which was dissolved by the military after seizing power.

Meanwhile, the United States and other Western powers expressed grave concern on Friday at the appointment of a new Sudanese ruling council by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, saying it complicated efforts to restore a transition to democracy.

Al-Burhan was sworn in on Thursday as head of the new Sovereign Council, which replaces the power-sharing body he dissolved last month in a takeover that derailed Sudan's transition to civilian rule.

Topics: Sudan Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Sudanese Rapid Support Forces

Related

The move comes just two days ahead of planned mass protests against the October 25 coup. (Reuters/File Photo) video
Middle-East
Sudan general names council for post-coup transition
Egyptian foreign minister discusses Libyan elections, Sudan at media briefing
Middle-East
Egyptian foreign minister discusses Libyan elections, Sudan at media briefing

Turkey bans Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flights to Belarus

Turkey bans Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flights to Belarus
Updated 15 min 34 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkey bans Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flights to Belarus

Turkey bans Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flights to Belarus
  • Ankara takes steps to curb migrant crisis
Updated 15 min 34 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Poland, Belarus and Turkey are at the center of a refugee crisis after thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq and Yemen have become trapped at the Polish border, having been denied entry into Poland and prevented from re-entering Belarus. The crisis has now acquired an international dimension with NATO and Brussels on alert.

Since August, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland — all of which share a border with Belarus — have reported a surge in irregular crossings. The latest figures showed that, in October, around 11,300 migrants mostly from Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria attempted to enter the EU via the Belarus-EU border compared to 150 in the same month last year.

Warsaw initially criticized Turkey for maintaining an open corridor between Istanbul and Minsk, which, it said, helped Belarus to channel refugees from war-torn countries to the Polish border. The Polish government asked Turkey’s national carrier, Turkish Airlines, to ban nationals from Syria, Yemen and Iraq from its flights to Minsk.

Turkey’s Civil Aviation Authority announced on Friday that it had acceded to Poland’s demands, saying: “Due to the problem of illegal border crossings between the European Union and Belarus, it has been decided that citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen who want to travel to Belarus from Turkish airports will not be allowed to buy tickets, or board, until further notice.”

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs marked Poland’s National Day on Thursday by emphasizing the strategic partnership between the two countries, adding: “We stand by our ally Poland in its fight against irregular migration.”

Belarus’s state-owned airline Belavia recently increased the frequency of its flights between Turkey and Minsk. The airline strongly denies any involvement in human trafficking, and announced on its website that it would comply with the decision of the Turkish authorities and would not accept citizens of Iraq, Syria, or Yemen for transportation on flights from Turkey to Belarus from Nov. 12.

“During the crisis, the number of flights from Istanbul to Minsk grew significantly, from seven a week to 28 per week in July. This is why lots of Poles and Europeans connected the dots and claimed that Turkey was either directly supporting the Belarusian regime’s actions or had chosen inaction so as not to endanger its relations with Russia,” Karol Wasilewski, an analyst at the Warsaw-based Polish Institute of International Affairs, told Arab News.

According to Wasilewski, there could have been many reasons behind Turkey’s inaction.

“This could have been due to bad (communication), legal doubts or just a different perception —in Turkey’s eyes, a country which proudly hosts 4 million refugees, the situation on the Poland–Belarus border can barely be called a crisis,” he said.

But, he stressed, the situation on that border has shifted dramatically in recent days. Hundreds of refugees are now living in makeshift camps along the Belarusian-Polish border in harsh winter conditions. Poland has implemented a state of emergency along its border, deploying hundreds of troops using water cannons and pepper spray to deter potential asylum seekers from crossing the border illegally.

“The migrants have been organized into huge columns, and trained by the Belarusian regime on how to break the border infrastructure,” he claimed. “And they did it, effectively also breaking the rules of the Geneva Convention. This is why the whole EU suddenly mobilized itself and expressed support for Poland, but this is also why Turkey’s situation got worse,” he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underlined on Monday that the EU may consider sanctions and blacklisting for third countries’ whose airlines contribute to human trafficking.

“Although this was not a threat aimed just at Turkish Airlines, it was clear that the EU thinks the Turkish national carrier is part of the problem, even if it was engaging in this unconsciously,” Wasilewski said.

Two senior EU officials, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell, are expected to visit Turkey, among other countries, to discuss and promote measures to stop refugees flying to Minsk.

Aydin Sezer, an expert on geopolitics and Russia-Turkey relations, said Turkey would attempt to maintain the delicate balance of its relationship with Poland, with which it has defense ties, and with Belarus and Russia.

Poland became the first NATO and EU member to buy Turkish-made drones and has also made a commitment to reaching $10 billion in bilateral trade with Turkey.

Turkey also recently flew F-16 jets in Polish airspace under NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission and reportedly intercepted low-flying targets over the Baltic Sea.

NATO is obligated to defend the territories of its members, including Poland.

“There is a close relationship between the Turkish and Belarusian leaders, so while Turkey would like to preserve its trade ties with Poland, Ankara won’t risk taking further steps towards mediation between Belarus and Poland in regards to the refugee crisis,” Sezer told Arab News.

However, Turkey will likely take some strategic steps to maintain its international image.

“The commercial value of Turkish Airlines as a national carrier will push Turkey to revise its regional policy for commercial purposes,” Sezer said.

In its statement on Wednesday, Turkish Airlines said the company “makes sure to comply with all security measures and sensibilities in cooperation with international officials in all its flights operated to all corners of the world.”

Topics: Turkey Iraq belarus Poland migrants

Related

Western countries at UN condemn Belarus over border crisis
World
Western countries at UN condemn Belarus over border crisis
Polish lawmakers OK anti-migrant wall on Belarus border
World
Polish lawmakers OK anti-migrant wall on Belarus border

Jordan launches emergency response plan ‘infectious diseases’ at border crossings

Jordan launches emergency response plan ‘infectious diseases’ at border crossings
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Jordan launches emergency response plan ‘infectious diseases’ at border crossings

Jordan launches emergency response plan ‘infectious diseases’ at border crossings
  • The plan will introduce specialized equipment and train staff
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan launched this week a plan to protect the country from any infectious diseases that might spread from its border crossing, state news agency Petra reported.

Minister of Health Firas Hawari’s initial plan will focus on Jordan's border crossings in Mudawara, King Hussein Bridge, and Passenger Terminal - Aqaba Port.

The plan will introduce specialized equipment and train staff, Hawari said, adding that the “development of a comprehensive plan for crossings' emergency response will be made in consultation and coordination with the relevant authorities.”

Preparing plans for the various crossings is aimed at creating "clear" guidelines, he noted, which will explain the roles of different sectors in responding to public health emergencies.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Jordan-based Eon Dental secures $26m for more automation
Business & Economy
Jordan-based Eon Dental secures $26m for more automation

Jordan’s PM visits Dubai for Expo 2020

Jordan’s PM visits Dubai for Expo 2020
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Jordan’s PM visits Dubai for Expo 2020

Jordan’s PM visits Dubai for Expo 2020
  • Khasawneh is expected to deliver a speech on Friday to discuss the Kingdom’s measures in uplifting investment environments
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, along with a delegation of ministers, landed in Dubai to visit the Expo 2020 site for two days, state news agency Petra reported on Thursday.

Khasawneh is expected to deliver a speech on Friday to discuss the Kingdom’s measures in uplifting investment environments and improving the competitiveness of Jordan’s economy.

His delegation includes the Minister of State for Prime Minister Affairs, Ibrahim Jazi, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Shamali, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmad Hanandeh, and Minister of Investment Khairy Amr.

Expo 2020 Dubai was originally scheduled for the year 2020 but was postponed to 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai

Related

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a visit to Cairo where they discussed strategic ties between the two countries on Tuesday. Credit: (Twitter/@RHCJO) photos
Middle-East
Jordan’s crown prince meets Egyptian president in Cairo

Latest updates

Iran’s top footballers feel neglected
Iran’s top footballers feel neglected
British tractor firm JCB fails to carry out rights due diligence in Palestine, watchdog finds
JCB, the British tractor giant, was found by a watchdog to have failed to carry out due diligence human rights checks in Palestine. (Shutterstock)
Lifeless Lebanon lurches into new turmoil amid worsening economic crises
Lifeless Lebanon lurches into new turmoil amid worsening economic crises
New Zealand hero Daryl Mitchell relishing new opener role with the T20 World Cup finalists
Daryl Mitchell's display of late power hitting helped New Zealand into the T20 World Cup final. (Reuters)
Aguero denies ‘rumors’ he will never play again
Aguero denies ‘rumors’ he will never play again

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.