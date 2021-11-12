You are here

Cyprus police to probe how docked migrant boat slipped away

Cyprus police to probe how docked migrant boat slipped away
Migrants stand on a boat while others disembark in Paphos port, Cyprus on Thursday. (Reuters)
Updated 12 November 2021
AP

Cyprus police to probe how docked migrant boat slipped away

Cyprus police to probe how docked migrant boat slipped away
  • Police said Friday the boat carrying 61 people was intercepted early Wednesday off the Mediterranean island’s southern coast
  • The boat set sail from Lebanon and was headed to Italy, but had to stop in Cyprus due to choppy seas.
Updated 12 November 2021
AP

NICOSIA, Cyprus: Cyprus police have suspended one officer and 11 constables after launching an investigation into how a boat loaded with migrants gave them the slip and continued its journey to Italy after docking at a local harbor.
Police said in a statement Friday that the boat carrying 61 people was intercepted early Wednesday off the Mediterranean island’s southern coast and escorted to port in the resort town of Paphos.
The boat had initially set sail from Tripoli, Lebanon, and was headed to Italy, but had to stop in Cyprus due to choppy seas.
Police said the migrants expressed a wish to continue their trip to Italy and that none had applied for asylum in Cyprus.
But the boat resumed its journey westward on Thursday evening without apparently anyone noticing. Once the alarm was raised, police patrol boats gave chase and caught up with the boat, but its occupants rejected police overtures to turn back.
Police said they continued to escort the boat until it reached 52 nautical miles (60 miles, 96 km) from Cyprus’ coastline.
Police said two separate reports into the incident indicated that there were grounds for a disciplinary investigation against the dozen members of the police.

Indian-made jab 77.8% effective against COVID-19: The Lancet

Indian-made jab 77.8% effective against COVID-19: The Lancet
Updated 12 November 2021

Indian-made jab 77.8% effective against COVID-19: The Lancet

Indian-made jab 77.8% effective against COVID-19: The Lancet
  • Study found Covaxin also 65.2% effective against highly contagious delta variant
  • Covaxin recently gained emergency approval from WHO as ‘extremely suitable’ for low-, middle-income countries
Updated 12 November 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s top medical body on Friday welcomed a study by respected medical journal The Lancet that rated the Indian-made coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as nearly 78 percent effective and presenting no safety concerns.

Developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the National Institute of Virology, Covaxin is an inactivated virus-based COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the country’s drug regulator in January despite health experts’ concerns that its late-stage trials had not been completed.

It has been used in India’s immunization campaign alongside Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Covaxin recently gained emergency approval from the World Health Organization as being “extremely suitable” for low- and middle-income countries due to its easy storage requirements — it does not need to be kept at very low temperatures, unlike several other WHO-approved jabs.

The Lancet’s study released on Thursday found that Covaxin had a 77.8 percent efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID-19 and was 65.2 percent effective against the highly contagious delta variant. It also said vaccination with the Indian-made jab was “well tolerated with no safety concerns raised in this interim analysis.”

On The Lancet study findings, ICMR chief Dr. Balram Bhargava, said: “The bench to bedside journey of Covaxin in less than 10 months showcases the immense strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) along with the Indian academia and industry in fighting against the odds and carving a niche in the global community.”

He added that the vaccine, which had already been authorized for emergency use by several nations, was currently being reviewed by more than 50 other countries.

Bharat Biotech chief, Krishna Ella, said: “The peer review of Covaxin phase three clinical trial data in The Lancet, an authoritative voice in global medicine, validates our commitment to data transparency and meeting the stringent peer-review standards of world-leading medical journals.

“The phase three trial efficacy and safety study involving 25,800 volunteers across 25 sites in India is India’s largest ever clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Dr. Avinash Bhondwe, former chief of the western chapter of the Indian Medical Association, expressed hope that with international recognition Covaxin would be more widely produced.

He told Arab News: “It should be produced at more places, not only in Hyderabad, so that more and more people have access to the indigenous vaccine. It is a good vaccine, clinically and medically it’s excellent.”

Philippines inaugurates new chiefs of armed forces, police

Philippines inaugurates new chiefs of armed forces, police
Updated 12 November 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippines inaugurates new chiefs of armed forces, police

Philippines inaugurates new chiefs of armed forces, police
  • New chiefs of the military and police were both part of the Philippine Military Academy’s class of 1988
  • Lt. Gen. Andres Centino vows to end all armed conflicts in the country before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term in June 2022
Updated 12 November 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines on Friday inaugurated army officer Lt. Gen. Andres Centino as the new chief of the country’s armed forces and policeman Lt. Gen. Dionard Carlos as the new head of police.

Both Centino and Carlos were part of the Philippine Military Academy’s “Maringal” class of 1988.

Centino took the helm of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in a ceremony presided over by Defense Undersecretary Cesar Yano. He replaces Gen. Jose Faustino, who formally retired from the service on Friday.

“An outstanding military commander, Lt. Gen. Centino will bring to the post his expertise and commitment to the achievement of lasting peace and development in the country,” Department of National Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement.

“I am confident that Lt. Gen. Centino will ably lead our men and women in the AFP in the pursuit of a higher degree of excellence and professionalism.”

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque congratulated Centino on the new role.

“We wish the success of Gen. Centino in his new role as AFP Chief,” he said in a statement, adding: “We are confident that Gen. Centino will continue the initiatives of his predecessors to bring lasting peace and development in the country while securing the State and upgrading our defense capability.”

In his inaugural speech, Centino vowed to end all armed conflicts in the country before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term in June 2022.

“The commander-in-chief has entrusted us with a crucial responsibility,” he said. “Let us all be mindful to accomplish this task before the set deadline.”

“As I assume the leadership of the more than 150,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippines, I enjoin everyone to maintain our momentum, sustain our gains, and remain victorious.”

The Philippine government continues to face several nonstate armed groups such the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the rebel Communist Party of the Philippines, which has been fighting the government since the 1960s.

Other armed groups, operating especially in Mindanao in the country’s south, include the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Daesh-affiliated Abu Sayyaf Group, which is known for beheadings and kidnappings for ransom.

In a separate ceremony, presided over by Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Carlos assumed duties as the new chief of the Philippine National Police. He replaced Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar.

In his inaugural speech, Carlos vowed to ensure peaceful and orderly 2022 elections and to continue the police force’s programs to tackle crime, drugs and corruption.

He said: “While we are deeply grateful to the president and the past PNP leaderships and the supportive community for this achievement, we are not resting on our laurels, but are instead even more challenged to surpass the gains we have achieved, and provide a truly safe and peaceful environment where every Filipino can live and work without fear of crime or lawlessness in his heart.”

Blinken to meet African leaders to address various crises

Blinken to meet African leaders to address various crises
Updated 13 November 2021
AFP
Reuters

Blinken to meet African leaders to address various crises

Blinken to meet African leaders to address various crises
  • Blinken will leave on Monday for visits to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal on his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa as America’s top diplomat
Updated 13 November 2021
AFP Reuters

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Africa next week as the administration of President Joe Biden intensifies diplomatic efforts to resolve crises in Ethiopia and Sudan and seeks to boost counterterrorism cooperation, the State Department said.

Blinken will leave on Monday for visits to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal on his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa as America’s top diplomat. In April, Blinken held online talks with the leaders of Nigeria and Kenya in what the State Department billed at the time as a “virtual trip to Africa.”

Although he does not plan to visit either Ethiopia or Sudan, both countries and neighboring Somalia will be at the top of his agenda on his first stop in Kenya.

Kenya, which is currently a member of the UN Security Council, has played a key role in regional efforts to ease the intensifying conflict in Ethiopia and has long sought to stabilize crisis-torn Somalia.

It has also supported broader attempts to restore civilian-led government in Sudan after a coup there last month.

Blinken and Kenyan officials, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, “will discuss our shared interests as members of the UN Security Council, including addressing regional security issues such as Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan,” the State Department said.

The Biden administration’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa shuttled between Kenya and Ethiopia earlier this week in a bid to boost an African Union-led initiative to end the fighting between the Ethiopian government and ethnic Tigrayans from the country’s north.

In Nigeria and Senegal, the State Department said Blinken will discuss West African security, health, climate, democracy and development issues, including recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the promotion of a fairer and more inclusive global economy.

He will also press for expanded US trade and commercial ties with the two countries, it said.

In Abuja, he will meet Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and give a speech on the Biden administration’s Africa strategy.

He will close out his travel in Dakar, where he will see Senegalese President Macky Sall, who will soon take over the chairmanship of the African Union.

Meanwhile, rebellious Tigrayan forces have threatened to “hunt down” foreigners they said were supporting the Ethiopian government as mercenaries and technical experts in a year-long war.

Tigray People’s Liberation Front spokesperson Getatchew Reda said the foreigners could be from Turkey, China, Israel or the UAE, without offering evidence or going into any more details.

Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There have been no independently verified reports of the warring sides using mercenaries to date.

Getachew told Reuters via satellite phone: ““We don’t care (what their nationality is). We will hunt them down. They will be treated like the mercenaries they are.”

The war, which has killed thousands and forced more than two million people from their homes, escalated this month after rebellious forces from the northern region of Tigray and their allies made territorial gains and threatened to march on the capital.

Cheetahs fast running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Cheetahs fast running to extinction as cub trade thrives
Updated 13 November 2021
AFP

Cheetahs fast running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Cheetahs fast running to extinction as cub trade thrives
  • Cheetahs have been prized as pets and hunting companions since the Roman Empire and breeding them in captivity is notoriously difficult, making wild-caught cubs the only option
Updated 13 November 2021
AFP

HARGEISA, Somalia: Tiny, weeks-old cheetah cubs suckled from baby bottles and purred weakly, their condition still dangerously precarious after their rescue from the Horn of Africa’s illegal wildlife trade.

Around half the cubs saved from traffickers do not survive the trauma — and there are real concerns for the smallest of this lot, a frail infant nicknamed “Green” weighing just 700 grams.

“It was very touch and go with Green,” said Laurie Marker, founder of the Cheetah Conservation Fund, inspecting the mewling cub at the nonprofit organization’s rescue centre in Somaliland.

They are the lucky ones — every year an estimated 300 cheetah cubs are trafficked through Somaliland to wealthy buyers abroad seeking exotic pets.

Snatched from their mothers, shipped out of Africa to Yemen and onward to foreign countries, cubs that survive the ordeal can fetch up to $15,000 on the black market.

It is a busy trade, one less familiar than criminal markets for elephant ivory or rhino horn, but equally devastating for Africa’s most endangered big cat.

A century ago, there were an estimated 100,000 cheetahs worldwide. Today barely 7,000 remain, their numbers slashed by human encroachment and habitat destruction.

The steady plunder of cubs from the wild to satisfy the pet trade only compounds this decline.

More than 3,600 live cheetahs were illegally traded worldwide in the decade to December 2019, according to research published this year that documented hundreds of advertisements for cubs on social media platforms including YouTube and Instagram.

“If this keeps going ... that kind of offtake causes the population to go extinct in a very short time,” said Marker, a leading authority on cheetahs.

Cheetahs have been prized as pets and hunting companions since the Roman Empire and breeding them in captivity is notoriously difficult, making wild-caught cubs the only option.

Marker said wealthy owners liked to show off their cheetahs in selfies as much as their cars and cash.

“There’s kind of a one-upmanship on it, and there’s bragging power. One of our messages is do not ‘like’ this kind of thing on social media,” Marker said.

Combatting this criminal trade is particularly challenging because it revolves around Somaliland, a self-declared republic without international recognition, and one of the world’s poorest regions.

Roughly the size of Syria, with 850 km of coastline facing Yemen, the breakaway region between Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia is stretched thin policing its porous borders.

Somaliland’s Interior Minister Mohammed Kahin Ahmed said that a small coastguard unit was doing its best but apart from patrolling for cheetahs they had human traffickers and gun runners to contend with.

The cubs that slip through the net suffer terrible mistreatment along the smuggling route, fed improperly and confined to tiny cages, sometimes with their legs bound with zip ties.

Marker said one particular seizure in 2019 illustrated the cruelty: “When they dumped them out, there were live ones dying on top of dead ones ... It was just horrible,” she said.

In recent years, confiscations have soared as the government has cracked down on the trade.

From just a handful of cubs in 2018, today CCF shelters 67 rescued cheetahs across three safe houses in the Somaliland capital Hargeisa.

Laws criminalizing the sale of cheetahs have also started being enforced.

In October 2020, a smuggling ring was shattered and a high-profile trafficker prosecuted in a landmark trial.

Through a UK government-funded program, Somaliland is expanding intelligence sharing with neighboring countries and Yemen to fight the criminals robbing Africa of the iconic species.

But the government is also working with impoverished rural communities, whose conflict with cheetahs is another driver in the trade.

Of the 13 cubs confiscated between September and November, at least four were taken by farmers hoping to sell them and recoup losses after claiming their livestock were killed by cheetahs.

“The next generation may never see a cheetah if this illicit trade continues,” Edna Adan Ismail, Somaliland’s former foreign minister, told an anti-poaching conference in September.

Local veterinarian Ahmed Yusuuf Ibrahim is determined this grim prophecy does not pass.

The 27-year-old has been learning how to nurse sickly cubs back to health and has developed a close fondness for the cheetahs under his care.

They cannot fend for themselves, and eventually will be relocated to a larger natural enclosure outside Hargeisa.

But for now, Ibrahim is their doting custodian — right down to making sure cheetahs young and old get their fair share of camel meat.

“I care for them. I feed them, I clean them. They are my babies,” he said.

British tractor firm JCB fails to carry out rights due diligence in Palestine, watchdog finds

JCB, the British tractor giant, was found by a watchdog to have failed to carry out due diligence human rights checks in Palestine. (Shutterstock)
JCB, the British tractor giant, was found by a watchdog to have failed to carry out due diligence human rights checks in Palestine. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

British tractor firm JCB fails to carry out rights due diligence in Palestine, watchdog finds

JCB, the British tractor giant, was found by a watchdog to have failed to carry out due diligence human rights checks in Palestine. (Shutterstock)
  • Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights said JCB products were used in ‘at least 60’ demolitions of homes in one year
  • Watchdog UK National Contact Point urged JCB to draw up a human rights policy
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: JCB, the British tractor giant, was found by a watchdog to have failed to carry out due diligence human rights checks over the potential use of its equipment in the demolition of homes in Palestine.

The government watchdog ruled: “It is unfortunate that JCB, which is a leading British manufacturer of world-class products, did not take any steps to conduct human rights due diligence of any kind despite being aware of alleged adverse human rights impacts and that its products are potentially contributing to those impacts.”

The UK National Contact Point, charged with ensuring multinational British firms meet Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development guidelines for human rights, urged JCB to draw up a human rights policy.

The case was brought to the UK NCP in December 2019 by Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights, who said they had identified the use of JCB products in “at least 60 out of the 266 demolitions” in one year.

While UK NCP found that JCB failed to carry out its due diligence over human rights, the watchdog dismissed claims that JCB failed to use its leverage to persuade its Israeli distributor, Comasco, not to allow its equipment to be used to bulldoze homes.

There was no conclusive evidence, it said, that JCB equipment used in the bulldozing of Palestinian homes was supplied by Comasco, nor that JCB had sufficient leverage to influence the distributor.

JCB told the inquiry that the machines could have been “purchased secondhand from sellers within Israel, from neighboring countries via the internet or international auctions or brought in by sea.” That defense was accepted by the inquiry.

UK NCP added, however, that JCB should “engage with companies with whom it has a business relationship on their human rights policies, uncover any potential human rights issues and ensure there is no risk of adverse human rights impacts in its supply chain.”

Tareq Shrourou, director of Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights, said: “JCB’s board of directors and senior management must consider the real-life repercussions of its noncompliance with core human rights provisions of the OECD guidelines.

“JCB cannot defy a UK Government body. The onus has firmly been placed on JCB to take all necessary steps to fully comply with its responsibility to address the use of its products in serious human rights violations against Palestinians. It is now unsustainable for JCB to act otherwise.”

