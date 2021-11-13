You are here

France's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai showcases the French art of living in new exhibition
The France pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Supplied
Zeina Zbibo

Zeina Zbibo

DUBAI: A new temporary exhibition is on show at France’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai until Dec. 6. An immersive experience, organized by the Chalhoub Group, invites visitors on a journey between tradition and modernity and highlights the three design houses, Christofle, Baccarat and Bernardaud, for a deep dive into the French art of living.

The opening day of the exhibition welcomed the brand’s CEO as well as France’s Minister Delegate in charge of Small and Medium Enterprises, Alain Griset.

La Maison Christofle

For its part, goldsmith and tableware company Christofle is showing off some of its oldest pieces, including a candelabra, created at the time of the French Expo in 1855, and a meter high tea fountain from the universal exhibition of 1873 in Vienna.




Christofle x Baccarat. Supplied

However, the highlight of the brand’s participation is “The Tree of Life,” which was handmade exclusively for the event. Standing at two-meters-high, the base is a hexagon that elevates into a globe reflecting Christofle’s connections to the Middle East and the GCC.

The output is the result of 750 hours of work and weighs 100 kg in total, including one kilo in sterling silver, and 142 butterflies that symbolize diversity.




The Tree of Life. (Supplied)

The French brand strengthens its presence in the region through the Chalhoub Group, developing lifestyle franchise and French brands in the Middle East. “The Saudi market is a growing market for us. We are in discussion with private owners, and royalties to equip palaces, something that we’ve been doing for many years,” added the managing director.

La Maison Baccarat




Baccarat - Medicis XXL. Supplied

Baccarat’s presence at Expo 2020 Dubai begins with a monumental piece, the “Médicis Vase XXL” by Hans van Bentem. The 2.5-meter-high artwork is made from 13,000 pieces of clear crystal, and a single red octagon, Baccarat’s signature. Showcasing for the first time in Dubai, the vase is a reinterpretation of the Médici vase which was created in 1909.

“It’s a lighting sculpture. Lighting is at the center of the brand’s mission: We bring light to your home, we bring light to people,” said Baccarat CEO Hervé Martin.

The brand is witnessing strong growth globally. The Middle Eastern market has been established through the historical partnership with the Chalhoub Group, one of the first partners of Baccarat in the world. “We also have a strong presence in Japan, but we still have a lot to do in the rest of the Far East,” added the group’s CEO.

La Maison Bernardaud

Universal exhibitions shed light on modernity, which is in line with the brand’s various offerings. “We are constantly reinventing ourselves. We are reinventing our production process and introducing new technologies and innovation in the porcelain production,” Michel Bernardaud, CEO of Bernardaud Porcelain, Limoges, said.

There are cultural differences, but the common denominator linking the French art of living to the region is the sense of family and the sense of sharing.

There is a very long tradition in the region of objects being passed down from generation to generation. “This is something that is particularly important to me. I am the head of a family business that will soon be 160 years old and knowing our customers, knowing their children, their grandchildren who are themselves customers, is something very significant,” Bernardaud said.

He added, “our expansion is very strong in the region. COVID-19 has been an opportunity for many people in the Middle East and elsewhere to realize that it is important to live life to the fullest, to have a house that is well kept, to be able to receive and therefore to have beautiful porcelain.”

 

Review: Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut ‘Passing’ lingers long in the memory

‘Passing’ stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. (Supplied)
‘Passing’ stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. (Supplied)
Updated 13 November 2021
Matt Ross

Review: Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut ‘Passing’ lingers long in the memory

‘Passing’ stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. (Supplied)
Updated 13 November 2021
Matt Ross

LONDON: The night that actor-director Rebecca Hall finished her first draft of “Passing,” she went to an event attended by none other than David Bowie. After getting into a conversation about the project, Bowie revealed that the Nella Larsen novel (upon which the movie is based) was one of his favorite books, and encouraged Hall to continue with what would be her directorial debut. It’s hard to imagine a more inspirational cheerleader and it goes a long way toward explaining the passion Hall clearly has for this monochromatic drama, now available in theaters and on Netflix.

In Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, Hall has found two leads whose enthusiasm for the project matches her own. Irene (Thompson) and Clare (Negga) are former childhood friends who reconnect as adults in 1920s New York. Both are able to pass as white women in a city split by racism, but while Irene lives in Harlem with her black husband, she is shocked to learn that Clare has climbed the societal ladder and married a white man — played by Alexander Skarsgard, who is given the unpleasant task of playing an overtly racist, intensely unlikeable man with no clue as to his wife’s heritage. Despite Irene’s misgivings, the two women begin to reconnect, with Clare worming her way into Irene’s circle of friends and, increasingly, her family. The two actors give a characterful masterclass, imbuing their interwoven roles with complex obsession and repressed longing. Thompson, in particular, turns in an astonishing performance, balancing Irene’s growing fear of Clare’s encroachment with a feeling of resentment of the freedom she so flagrantly threatens to squander.

Hall frames the story beautifully — shooting in black and white, as well as in 4:3 aspect — creating a feeling of increasing claustrophobia as the story builds to an inevitably tragic conclusion. Though the film sometimes gets a little bogged down during the slower beats, this first-time director demonstrates a deft hand at navigating a problematic issue, handling the story and the complex characters with verve and sensitivity.

Topics: review film Netflix passing

Taylor Swift guest stars on ‘The Tonight Show’ wearing Zuhair Murad

Taylor Swift guest stars on ‘The Tonight Show’ wearing Zuhair Murad
Taylor Swift wore a dress from Zuhair Murad’s Resort 2022 collection. Instagram
Updated 13 November 2021
Arab News

Taylor Swift guest stars on ‘The Tonight Show’ wearing Zuhair Murad

Taylor Swift guest stars on ‘The Tonight Show’ wearing Zuhair Murad
Updated 13 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Taylor Swift stopped by two late-night talk shows to mark the release of her re-recorded “Red” album that came out this week, and during her visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” the US hitmaker found a chic way to support Arab designers.

The singer — who has given us hits such as “Shake it Off,” “Bad Blood” and “You Belong with Me” — appeared on the show wearing a white Zuhair Murad mini dress from the Lebanese designer’s Resort 2022 collection. The design featured short sleeves and oversized pockets on the front. The dress was bejeweled with gold embellishments along the neckline, sleeves and pockets and Swift accessorized the look with matching gold pumps from Christian Louboutin and Nick Horey earrings.

The Ras Baalbek-born designer’s Resort 2022 collection drew inspiration from the swinging ‘60s as well as “The Queen’s Gambit” actress Beth Harmon. The line featured long chiffon numbers, scallop-hemmed tunics and cropped trousers, sleek black evening dresses and circle skirts in a contrasting monochrome palette, with the occasional lashings of lilac and pale yellow.

Swift re-recorded the beloved 2012 album, which includes hits like “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “22” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” because she does not own the masters of any songs on albums she recorded prior to 2019’s “Lover.”

By re-recording her hits, the 31-year-old will be able to reclaim control over her masters.

For the majority of her fruitful career, Swift had a deal with Big Machine Records. She signed a new agreement with Universal Music Group in 2018, which granted her ownership of her master recordings going forward.

Her previous catalog at Big Machine was sold to a company owned by music manager Scooter Braun, who acquired the Big Machine label group as part of a reported $300 million deal in 2019.

“This is what happens when you sign a deal at 15 to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept,” Swift wrote on Tumblr in 2019.

Braun sold the masters of Swift’s first six albums last year.

“Red” marks the second re-release Swift has put out — she re-released “Fearless” in April and has plans to re-record her other albums as well. 

Topics: Taylor Swift Zuhair Murad

Singer Dua Lipa meets Yazidi human rights activist Nadia Murad

Singer Dua Lipa meets Yazidi human rights activist Nadia Murad
Dua Lipa poses with Nadia Murad. Instagram
Updated 13 November 2021
Arab News

Singer Dua Lipa meets Yazidi human rights activist Nadia Murad

Singer Dua Lipa meets Yazidi human rights activist Nadia Murad
Updated 13 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: British pop star Dua Lipa has taken to Instagram to share a photograph of her meeting with Yazidi human rights activist Nadia Murad, a survivor of sexual violence inflicted by Daesh members who kidnapped her from her home in Iraq in 2014.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

“I felt so lucky to meet this incredible human being in person yesterday. Nadia told me about the horrors of the genocide of her Yazidi community at the hands of (Daesh) and the trauma suffered by survivors of sexual violence. We also shared stories of our families, our childhood and our love of Arabic food... follow @nadiasinitiative to find out more about this extraordinary woman and her fight for her people,” Lipa wrote on Instagram.

Founded by the Nobel Peace Laureate herself, Murad’s charity advocates for survivors of sexual violence and aims to rebuild communities affected by conflict. She is the co-recipient of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize.

Topics: Dua Lipa

Sotheby’s sells jewelry from late Egyptian star Hind Rostom

Sotheby’s sells jewelry from late Egyptian star Hind Rostom
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Sotheby’s sells jewelry from late Egyptian star Hind Rostom

Sotheby’s sells jewelry from late Egyptian star Hind Rostom
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Auction house Sotheby’s this week sold the late Egyptian film star Hind Rostom’s jewelry as part of its Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels Part II auction.

Offered by the actress’ family for the first time, all eight pieces in the sale were sold at prices above their high pre-sale estimates.

Hailed as the “first lady of Egyptian cinema,” Rostom was one of the most popular movie stars during the Golden Age of Arab cinema, starring in over 80 films. (Supplied)

Leading the group was an emerald and diamond bracelet of geometric design, which more than doubled its estimate to make $57,627. A Chatila diamond necklace was also sold for $30,186 — more than triple its pre-sale estimate.

Diamond necklace, set with brilliant cut diamonds, Chatila (est. 7,500CHF - 8,500CHF). (Supplied)

Hailed as the “first lady of Egyptian cinema,” Rostom was one of the most popular movie stars during the Golden Age of Arab cinema, starring in over 80 films.

Emerald and diamond bracelet. (Supplied)

Rostom was known for her passion for collecting jewelry, sourcing pieces from around the world through her favorite boutique in Cairo, as well as designing a number of signature pieces.

Pair of Diamond Ear Clips, each of cluster design, David Webb, 1960s (est. 5,500 CHF - 6,500 CHF). (Supplied)

She was also a regular attendee at auctions, seeking out her favorite gemstones — diamonds and rubies — in the midst of eclectic antiques.

Topics: Hind Rostom Sotheby’s

Highlights from ‘The Distance From Here’ at Dubai’s Jameel Arts Center

Highlights from ‘The Distance From Here’ at Dubai’s Jameel Arts Center
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Highlights from ‘The Distance From Here’ at Dubai’s Jameel Arts Center

Highlights from ‘The Distance From Here’ at Dubai’s Jameel Arts Center
  • The international group exhibition exploring ‘personal responses to space and time’ runs until January 2022
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Joana Hadjithomas & Khalil Joreige

‘A Letter Can Always Reach Its Destination’

The Lebanese duo contribute a video and hologram installation from 2012 that can be seen as part of their long-term “On Scams” project, for which they spent almost 20 years collecting spam and scam emails. Speaking to Arab News about that project in 2019, Hadjithomas said: “(These emails) were built like a story … a kind of melodrama — people are killed, or they’re dying of cancer… all these stories. And then, suddenly, they ask you for money! They ask you to help them, but you are the chosen one. It’s a very specific relationship — you’re the one they chose after long research. So we were really fascinated by them.”

This particular work uses the text of selected spam and scams voiced by non-professional actors so that they “seem transformed into scenarios for monologues — stories that become captivating, even moving, because they are told by what seems to be a ‘real’ person,” the brochure says. “Nevertheless, the presence and complex layering of technological communication is echoed in the display, where one projection is ephemerally superimposed upon another, creating a ghostlike sensibility where the virtual and physical meet.”

Hicham Benohoud

‘The Classroom’

The Moroccan artist’s striking photography series was shot over eight years around the turn of the millennium when he was working as an art teacher in Marrakech. “He actively involved his students in the making process, often providing physical constraints, prescribing specific poses and gestures or offering up different accessories to wear or use in order to construct within the space,” the brochure explains. “These seemingly calm images also suggest a violent tension. Benohoud is not a passing observer documenting moments caught by chance, but rather acts as a director staging a series of scenes in which his pupils enact power relations between the individual and the institution …series questions viewers’ attitudes towards their own pleasure or discomfort at seeing these ambiguous scenes.”

Jason Dodge

‘In Al-Jouf, Saudi Arabia …’

The full title of this work is “In Al Jouf, Saudi Arabia, Minwah Hneif Al-Ruwaili and Shiqyah Al-Ruwaili wove a measurement of yarn that is the distance between the earth and above the weather.” It is part of a series of woven sculptures that the Berlin-based American artist has created by working with weavers all over the world. “Each sculpture was woven with a single piece of string, the length of which is estimated to be equal to the distance from the Earth to the lowest region of Earth’s atmosphere,” the brochure states. “The sculptures imply natural elements, their shades of color and textures evoking multiple sensory and visual sensations and the night sky in each country. Distance is represented in the weaving; the weavers are ‘touching’ the distance from the Earth to the sky as they knit the fabric, representing their own connection to the environment.

Hrair Sarkissian

‘Background’

The Syrian artist’s prints — inspired by memories of his father’s studio in Damascus — highlight “the disappearance of a tradition of studio portraiture integral to the history and development of Middle Eastern photography in the twentieth century by documenting one of its central artefacts: the studio backdrop.” Sarkissian photographed hundreds of backdrops he discovered in Alexandria, Amman, Beirut, Byblos, Istanbul and Cairo, then selected one from each of the six cities to create images that “both monumentalize and eulogize their subject.” Seeing the backdrops empty like this, without a sitter in front of them, gives them an eerily desolate atmosphere, “like ruins or relics of a tradition that has finally run its course.”

Yto Barrada

‘Lyautey Unit Blocks’

The Moroccan artist’s installation spells out the last name of the first Resident-General of French-occupied Morocco from 1912 to 1925, Marshal Hubert Lyautey. “Lyautey believed urbanism played a central role in changing people’s lives, where people of different social and cultural circumstances could coexist in urban spaces that referenced the local culture and aesthetics, while new, modern cities were developed for the European populations. However, behind these intentions lay the economic goal of building cities that foregrounded tourism and segregated Europeans and the local community,” the brochure explains. “The oversized children’s blocks (of Barrada’s work) evoke the city skyline and refer to the project of modernization in architecture and urban planning. Modernism as a part of colonialism is not always visible; under the guise of children’s toys, a sense of tension, destruction and disorder surfaces.”

Do Ho Suh

‘Staircase V’

The Korean sculptor’s polyester and stainless steel installation is a full-scale reproduction of the staircase and surrounding area in his New York apartment — complete with sockets, light switches and doorknobs. It is part of a series in which he reproduces homes he has lived in. “He is interested in transitional spaces that evoke a sense of home or lack thereof, while also questioning what home means when you are away,” the exhibition brochure explains. The real staircase on which this installation is based connects Suh’s apartment to his landlord’s “and simultaneously joins and separates the two spaces,” thus serving as a symbol of how home’s can be intimate and safe spaces, but can also feature areas that are contested, often leading to uncomfortable situations — “a site where the physical reality of space and materials, power relations and economics hold sway.”

Mona Ayyash

‘Folding Bellies’

For her video installation, the Palestinian visual artist invited five friends to “explore movement exercises with their bodies” in order to produce a “compilation of fragmentary gestures.” Ayyash then layered their videos on top of each other to create a disorienting blur that doesn’t seem to follow any logical progression. “Authorship of the movements is blurred as actions are copied, repeated and redirected,” the brochure states. “The work presents an intimate gaze at the body in private, confined spaces, responding to and interacting with the elements of each space—shadows, edges, corners, doors, windows, mirrors and light.”

Topics: The Distance From Here Jameel Arts Center

Air Force official says US to maintain presence in Mideast
Air Force official says US to maintain presence in Mideast
Iraq’s external public debt drops to $20bn
Iraq’s external public debt drops to $20bn
Sudan armed forces deploy ahead of planned anti-coup protests
Sudan armed forces deploy ahead of planned anti-coup protests
Review: Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut ‘Passing’ lingers long in the memory
‘Passing’ stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. (Supplied)

