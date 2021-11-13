You are here

  • Home
  • Blast on bus in Afghan capital kills 1 person, wounds 5

Blast on bus in Afghan capital kills 1 person, wounds 5

Blast on bus in Afghan capital kills 1 person, wounds 5
Smoke rises following a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mxtpy

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Blast on bus in Afghan capital kills 1 person, wounds 5

Blast on bus in Afghan capital kills 1 person, wounds 5
  • The area is heavily populated by Hazaras who have been the target of repeated attacks by Daesh militants
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

KABUL: A bomb exploded on a mini-bus Saturday on a busy commercial street in a Kabul neighborhood mainly populated by members of Afghanistan's minority Hazara community, emergency workers and the bus driver said. At least one person was killed and five wounded.
Workers with the ambulance teams at the scene told The Associated Press that the blast appeared to have been caused by a bomb on the bus.
The bus driver, speaking to the AP at the hospital, said that at one point during his route, a suspicious man got onto the bus and a few minutes later, the explosion went off at the back of the bus.
The driver, who goes by a single name Murtaza, said he saw two passengers with their clothes on fire falling out of the back of the vehicle while other passengers escaped out the front.
The spokesman for Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, told the AP that a fire broke out on the mini-bus and caused an explosion, killing one person and wounding another.
Photos from the scene showed the burning wreckage of a vehicle with a pall of smoke rising into the air. The explosion took place on the main avenue running through Dashti Barchi, a sprawling neighborhood on the west side of Kabul largely populated by Hazaras.
Afghanistan's Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite Muslims, have been the target of a brutal campaign of violence for the past several years, blamed on Daesh. Militants have carried out several deadly attacks in Dashti Barchi, including a 2020 attack on a maternity hospital.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul shiite Hazaras Taliban Daesh

Related

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike
Updated 13 November 2021
AP

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike
  • “We probably hoped we’d get a breakthrough doing this. We haven’t yet,” Ratcliffe said
  • Ratcliffe said a discussion with a doctor persuaded him to end the hunger strike
Updated 13 November 2021
AP

LONDON: The husband of a British-Iranian woman who has been detained for more than five years in Iran said Saturday that he is ending his hunger strike outside Britain’s Foreign Office after 21 days.
Richard Ratcliffe has been sleeping in a tent outside the Foreign Office’s main entrance in an effort to pressure the British government to secure the release of his wife and other detained British-Iranian nationals. He began his demonstration last month after his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, lost her latest appeal in Iran.
“We probably hoped we’d get a breakthrough doing this. We haven’t yet,” Ratcliffe said. “I didn’t want to go out in an ambulance. I want to walk out with my head held high.”
Ratcliffe said he had started to get pains in his feet overnight, and a discussion with a doctor persuaded him to end the hunger strike. He said he planned to go to a hospital to get checked and hopes to be able to eat something after that.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe served five years in prison after being taken into custody at Tehran’s airport in April 2016 and convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups deny.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was employed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency, and was arrested as she was returning home to Britain after visiting family. Rights groups accuse Iran of holding dual-nationals as bargaining chips for money or influence in negotiations with the West, something Tehran denies.
In May, she was sentenced to an additional year in prison on charges of spreading “propaganda against the system” for having participated in a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009. An appeals court last month upheld the verdict, which includes a one-year travel ban, meaning she wouldn’t be able to leave Iran until 2023.
Her husband appeared glum after he met Thursday with British foreign minister James Cleverly in the wake of discussions he had with Iranian officials in London.
After describing his meeting with Cleverly as “depressing,” Ratcliffe said he was nearing the end of his hunger strike “as a strategy.”

Topics: Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Richard Ratcliffe

Related

‘I look and feel rougher,’ says hunger-striking husband of Zaghari-Ratcliffe
World
‘I look and feel rougher,’ says hunger-striking husband of Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian held in Iran since 2016, sits outside the Foreign Office in London on November 5, 2021. (AFP)
World
Husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges PM to challenge Iran

Police: Roadside bomb kills 2 constables in NW Pakistan

Police: Roadside bomb kills 2 constables in NW Pakistan
Updated 13 November 2021
AP

Police: Roadside bomb kills 2 constables in NW Pakistan

Police: Roadside bomb kills 2 constables in NW Pakistan
  • No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Updated 13 November 2021
AP

KHAR, Pakistan: A roadside bomb exploded in a tribal district that borders Afghanistan on Saturday, killing two police, authorities said.
Abdus Samad Khan, Bajur District police chief, said the two constables were on security duty near the Raghan Dam when unknown assailants detonated the bomb remotely, killing them both. He said a search for those involved in the bombing was under way.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Bajur served as a sanctuary for the militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — the Pakistani Taliban — until the area was cleared of militants in military operations in recent years. The TTP was involved in attacks on security forces in the past but the group is currently in peace talks with the government. A monthlong cease-fire was announced Tuesday.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Polish police find body of Syrian man near Belarus border

Polish police find body of Syrian man near Belarus border
Updated 13 November 2021
Reuters

Polish police find body of Syrian man near Belarus border

Polish police find body of Syrian man near Belarus border
  • Activities carried out in the place where the body was found did not allow for unequivocal determination of the cause of death
Updated 13 November 2021
Reuters

WARSAW: The body of a young Syrian man has been found in Poland near the border with Belarus, Polish police said on Saturday.
“Yesterday, in the woods, near the border, near Wolka Terechowska, the body of a young Syrian man was found,” Podlaska Police said on Twitter.
“Activities carried out in the place where the body was found did not allow for unequivocal determination of the cause of death.”

Topics: belarus Arab migrants

Related

Special Turkey bans Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flights to Belarus
Middle-East
Turkey bans Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flights to Belarus
Western countries at UN condemn Belarus over border crisis
World
Western countries at UN condemn Belarus over border crisis

Honduras president backs Taiwan on visit to island

Honduras president backs Taiwan on visit to island
Updated 13 November 2021
AFP

Honduras president backs Taiwan on visit to island

Honduras president backs Taiwan on visit to island
  • Taipei has recently also accused Beijing of trying to lure away its allies in that region by offering Covid-19 vaccines
Updated 13 November 2021
AFP

TAIPEI: Outgoing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Saturday reaffirmed his support for Taiwan during a visit to the island, ahead of elections in which his successor may switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing.
China considers self-ruled Taiwan to be a part of its territory to be taken one day, by force if necessary, and has ramped up pressure on Taipei in recent years.
It has also poached Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, including three in Latin America — Panama, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic. Honduras is among only 15 countries that recognize Taipei over Beijing.
“It’s in difficult times that you get to know your friends better,” Hernandez said. “In this moment of tensions in the region, Honduras is here, always close to Taiwan.”
But Hernandez’s three-day visit to Taiwan comes just weeks before his country elects a new leader.
The main opposition party has vowed to switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing.
Latin America has been a key diplomatic battleground for decades between Taiwan and China since they split in 1949 after a civil war.
Taipei has recently also accused Beijing of trying to lure away its allies in that region by offering Covid-19 vaccines.

Topics: Honduras Taiwan

Related

Taiwan must prepare to defend itself – defense minister
World
Taiwan must prepare to defend itself – defense minister
Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit
World
Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit

Indian-made jab 77.8% effective against COVID-19: The Lancet

Indian-made jab 77.8% effective against COVID-19: The Lancet
Updated 12 November 2021

Indian-made jab 77.8% effective against COVID-19: The Lancet

Indian-made jab 77.8% effective against COVID-19: The Lancet
  • Study found Covaxin also 65.2% effective against highly contagious delta variant
  • Covaxin recently gained emergency approval from WHO as ‘extremely suitable’ for low-, middle-income countries
Updated 12 November 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s top medical body on Friday welcomed a study by respected medical journal The Lancet that rated the Indian-made coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as nearly 78 percent effective and presenting no safety concerns.

Developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the National Institute of Virology, Covaxin is an inactivated virus-based COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the country’s drug regulator in January despite health experts’ concerns that its late-stage trials had not been completed.

It has been used in India’s immunization campaign alongside Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Covaxin recently gained emergency approval from the World Health Organization as being “extremely suitable” for low- and middle-income countries due to its easy storage requirements — it does not need to be kept at very low temperatures, unlike several other WHO-approved jabs.

The Lancet’s study released on Thursday found that Covaxin had a 77.8 percent efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID-19 and was 65.2 percent effective against the highly contagious delta variant. It also said vaccination with the Indian-made jab was “well tolerated with no safety concerns raised in this interim analysis.”

On The Lancet study findings, ICMR chief Dr. Balram Bhargava, said: “The bench to bedside journey of Covaxin in less than 10 months showcases the immense strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) along with the Indian academia and industry in fighting against the odds and carving a niche in the global community.”

He added that the vaccine, which had already been authorized for emergency use by several nations, was currently being reviewed by more than 50 other countries.

Bharat Biotech chief, Krishna Ella, said: “The peer review of Covaxin phase three clinical trial data in The Lancet, an authoritative voice in global medicine, validates our commitment to data transparency and meeting the stringent peer-review standards of world-leading medical journals.

“The phase three trial efficacy and safety study involving 25,800 volunteers across 25 sites in India is India’s largest ever clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Dr. Avinash Bhondwe, former chief of the western chapter of the Indian Medical Association, expressed hope that with international recognition Covaxin would be more widely produced.

He told Arab News: “It should be produced at more places, not only in Hyderabad, so that more and more people have access to the indigenous vaccine. It is a good vaccine, clinically and medically it’s excellent.”

Topics: COVID-19 The Lancet India

Related

India delays climate pledge until rich nations pay $1trn
Business & Economy
India delays climate pledge until rich nations pay $1trn
Special India hosts regional security talks on Afghanistan
World
India hosts regional security talks on Afghanistan

Latest updates

UAE to list Salik road toll system on Dubai bourse
UAE to list Salik road toll system on Dubai bourse
El-Sisi affirms Egypt’s support for new Tunisian government
During his meeting with Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden, El-Sisi expressed his wishes for the government’s success. (Reuters/File Photos)
Saudi Arabia announces one more COVID-19 death
Saudi Arabia announces one more COVID-19 death
Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike
Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 21-day hunger strike
Egyptian movie wins big at MedFilm Festival
Forty-three-year-old Diab’s film tells the story of Amira, 17, and her search for identity. (Screenshot)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.