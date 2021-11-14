You are here

Western Australia warns of dangerous bushfire near Perth
In the summer of 2019-2020, the country suffered an unprecedented season when blazes burned more than over 17 million hectares. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • In the summer of 2019-2020, the country suffered an unprecedented season when blazes burned more than over 17 million hectares.
  • Australia's eastern states have been hit this weekend by torrential rains.
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Western Australia’s emergency services issued a bushfire warning on Sunday for an out of control blaze east of the state capital Perth that was threatening homes and lives.
“If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place,” Emergency Western Australia told residents in and around Mokine in the Shire of Northam, 71 km (44 miles) east of Perth. “Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly.”
Bushfires are an intrinsic part of Australia’s environment, with high temperatures, dry conditions and the combustible nature of many native plants contributing to fire occurrences.
In the summer of 2019-2020, the country suffered an unprecedented season when blazes burned more than over 17 million hectares (65,630 square miles), or nearly half the size of Germany, according to government data.
Thirty-three people died, including nine firefighters.
Australia’s eastern states have been hit this weekend by torrential rains, with emergency services saying on Sunday flood warnings remained for parts of New South Wales and Victoria states.

Updated 14 November 2021
Ellie Aben

  • Sara Duterte immediately endorsed by the party of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday filed her candidacy for vice president, ending speculation about her 2022 election plans.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, who is the president’s eldest daughter, did not file her bid for presidency like other candidates in October and instead stood for reelection as the mayor of Davao City.

Her decision to join the presidential race came ahead of the Nov. 15 deadline for candidates to make a late entry into the May 2022 polls.

Legal representative Attorney Reynold Munsayac submitted Duterte’s certificate of candidacy to the Commission on Elections. She will be running from the platform of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats party of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, whose Lyle Uy withdrew his candidacy and named the Philippine leader’s daughter as his substitute.

“This is to confirm that Mayor Inday Sara Duterte, through her representative, has filed her Certificate of Candidacy for Vice President under Lakas-CMD,” Duterte’s spokesperson Christina Garcia Frasco said in a Facebook post.

She was immediately endorsed by Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, the party of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the former Philippine dictator, to be his running mate in the poll.

“Partido Federal ng Pilipinas announced on Saturday that it had adopted Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as its vice presidential candidate and endorsed her as the running mate of party standard-bearer Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. in the upcoming 2022 elections,” the party said in a media statement.

In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately, but it is common for candidates to join forces as de facto running mates.

“Knowing her father, I don’t know if he would agree to his daughter running for vice president,” Ramon Casiple, political analyst and executive director of the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform, told Arab News. “He really wanted his daughter to run for president.”

She had been widely expected to run for president and to succeed her father who, under the Philippine constitution, cannot seek a second six-year term.

But Casiple said anything could still happen as Marcos may face disqualification petitions over his conviction in an income tax case in 1995.

“Substitution due to death or disqualification is allowed even on the day of the elections,” he added. “It would be easier if the substitute will be the party’s vice presidential candidate.”

Political analyst Dindo Manhit said in a TV interview that petitions to block Marcos may affect his presidential bid.

“At the end of the day it will depend on Comelec (Commission on Elections),” Mahit said.

Apart from Marcos, other presidential hopefuls in next year’s polls include former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso, and Senator Panfilo Lacson.

Duterte’s former police chief Ronald dela Rosa withdrew his presidential bid on Saturday, together with another long-time Duterte aide Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, who sought the vice president role.

As Go subsequently substituted dela Rosa as presidential candidate, Duterte himself might seek a bid as vice president. 

The deadline for substitutions expires on Monday.

Updated 14 November 2021
Reuters

Reuters

GUAYAQUIL: At least 68 prisoners were killed and more than two dozen injured in overnight violence at Ecuador’s Penitenciaria del Litoral prison, the government said on Saturday, in what officials characterize as fights among rival gangs.
The penitentiary, located in the southern city of Guayaquil, is the same prison where 119 inmates were killed in late September in the country’s worst-ever incident of prison violence.
The government has blamed disputes between drug trafficking gangs for control of prisons for the violence.
Dozens were gathered outside the prison waiting for news of loved ones, who many said they had not heard from since Friday afternoon.
Cristina Monserrat, 58, still has not heard from her younger brother who has been in prison for a year.
“What is happening inside is reprehensible, people killing each other and the saddest thing is they have no conscience,” said Monserrat. “My brother is alive, my heart tells me so.”
President Guillermo Lasso, Monserrat added, must do more to help the poor. Ecuador’s prison system has come under harsh spotlight in recent years for overcrowding, poor sanitary conditions and organized crime.
Lasso in September declared a 60-day state of emergency in the prison system, which freed up government funding and allowed for military assistance in control of the prisons.
On Saturday, the president called on the constitutional court to allow the military to enter prisons, instead of providing only outside security.
The latest disturbance was set off by a power vacuum following a gang leader’s release, governor of Guayas province Pablo Arosemena said in a press conference earlier in the day.
“The context of this situation is that there was no leader of the gang that has this cell block because a few days ago that prisoner was released,” Arosemena said. “Other cell blocks with other groups wanted to control them, get inside and have a total massacre.”
Videos on social media purportedly posted by detainees overnight showed them begging for help to stop the violence as shots and explosions sounded in the background. Reuters could not independently verify the origin of the videos.
There has been a wave of disturbances in the South American country’s prisons, which house some 39,000 detainees, since the December 2020 killing of ‘Rasquina,’ the leader of the Los Choneros gang, months after he was released from prison.
His death left a power vacuum, officials said at the time, as less well-known gangs attempted to take control of the country’s prisons. Gang rivalries are connected to competition for drug trafficking alliances with international cartels, ex-officials said.
Officials said a February incident which killed 79 detainees was a response to Rasquina’s death. Another 22 people died in a July riot.
“We are fighting against drug trafficking, against criminal gangs who fight each other for territory inside and outside prisons to distribute drugs,” governor Arosemena said.
Some of those killed in the September violence at Penitenciaria del Litoral were decapitated or burned, the attorney general’s office has said, and dozens were injured.
A total of 11 people were found hung in the penitentiary in October, which authorities have said may have been suicides.
“I don’t know anything, what we ask for are answers,” said Estefania, who declined to give her surname, and said her husband is jailed for a robbery. “I don’t know if he’s alive or dead.”

Updated 14 November 2021
AFP

  • None of the prisoners being held on the ground floor of the Taliban headquarters in Panjwai district in southern Afghanistan have yet seen the local judge, who is busy in another area
AFP

KANDAHAR: A small carpeted room serves as a makeshift jail for 12 “criminals” who are awaiting Taliban justice, caught in the legal system which the militants are building at the heart of their new Afghan regime.

None of the prisoners being held on the ground floor of the Taliban headquarters in Panjwai district in southern Afghanistan have yet seen the local judge, who is busy in another area.

Until he arrives, the Taliban fighters of the unit in Kandahar province represent the entirety of the justice system.

“They will keep me here until I can pay back the person I owe money to,” said Hajj Baran, a 41-year-old businessman arrested three days earlier for an outstanding debt.

“We have a good system of judgment with the Islamic law of the Taliban,” he said, as a guard watched closely.

After a nearly 20-year insurgency, the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August by force.

But they long ago placed their version of justice at the center of their ideology, and have “made the courts a means of conquering power,” says Adam Bazco, a researcher who conducted a field investigation on the Taliban judicial system from 2010 to 2016.

From 2004 on, in areas the Taliban controlled, “people were turning to them because of growing discontent with the interference of Western groups in their land disputes and a judicial system that appeared increasingly corrupt and nepotistic,” Bazco says.

In the context of war, he explains, the severity of the Taliban punishments was welcomed by some.

They were known for their harshness — but also their impartiality, speed and predictability.

Three months after the Taliban seized power, however, they are still struggling to implement that system across the country.

At the nearby central prison in the city of Kandahar, the deputy director, Mansour Maulavi, brandishes a length of electric cable as a whip as he shows off the fetid barracks.

One wing houses 1,000 drug addicts going through forced withdrawal, he says. Now 200 “criminals” are also being held there.

“It is better for Islamic law to decide” who is a criminal, says Maulavi, who used to run the region’s clandestine Taliban prison. Under the previous ineffective and often corrupt system, “they didn’t know.”

Mohammad Naeem, sitting cross-legged in the prison yard, is among those awaiting judgment.

He was arrested two months ago while at home with his wife and a 14-year-old girl he said he wanted to marry.

“The girl agreed but the parents didn’t,” the 35-year-old says, explaining that the parents called the Taliban to complain of sexual assault.

If he is found guilty of having sexual relations outside marriage he risks being condemned to death by stoning.

“I just want to be judged according to Islamic law, because I did nothing wrong,” he says.

In some cases since the takeover, the Taliban judges — wary of losing support — have tried to avoid being too harsh.

Bazco recalls an infamous case from the Taliban’s previous regime in the 1990s in which a wall was pushed onto a man convicted of sodomy, killing him.

Now, he says, such cases “do not represent the daily life under Taliban justice.”

Instead, Afghanistan’s masters say they are seeking international respectability.

Updated 13 November 2021
AP

  • “We probably hoped we’d get a breakthrough doing this. We haven’t yet,” Ratcliffe said
  • Ratcliffe said a discussion with a doctor persuaded him to end the hunger strike
AP

LONDON: The husband of a British-Iranian woman who has been detained for more than five years in Iran said Saturday that he is ending his hunger strike outside Britain’s Foreign Office after 21 days.
Richard Ratcliffe has been sleeping in a tent outside the Foreign Office’s main entrance in an effort to pressure the British government to secure the release of his wife and other detained British-Iranian nationals. He began his demonstration last month after his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, lost her latest appeal in Iran.
“We probably hoped we’d get a breakthrough doing this. We haven’t yet,” Ratcliffe said. “I didn’t want to go out in an ambulance. I want to walk out with my head held high.”
Ratcliffe said he had started to get pains in his feet overnight, and a discussion with a doctor persuaded him to end the hunger strike. He said he planned to go to a hospital to get checked and hopes to be able to eat something after that.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe served five years in prison after being taken into custody at Tehran’s airport in April 2016 and convicted of plotting the overthrow of Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups deny.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was employed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency, and was arrested as she was returning home to Britain after visiting family. Rights groups accuse Iran of holding dual-nationals as bargaining chips for money or influence in negotiations with the West, something Tehran denies.
In May, she was sentenced to an additional year in prison on charges of spreading “propaganda against the system” for having participated in a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009. An appeals court last month upheld the verdict, which includes a one-year travel ban, meaning she wouldn’t be able to leave Iran until 2023.
Her husband appeared glum after he met Thursday with British foreign minister James Cleverly in the wake of discussions he had with Iranian officials in London.
After describing his meeting with Cleverly as “depressing,” Ratcliffe said he was nearing the end of his hunger strike “as a strategy.”

Updated 13 November 2021
AP

  • The area is heavily populated by Hazaras who have been the target of repeated attacks by Daesh militants
AP

KABUL: A bomb exploded on a mini-bus Saturday on a busy commercial street in a Kabul neighborhood mainly populated by members of Afghanistan's minority Hazara community, emergency workers and the bus driver said. At least one person was killed and five wounded.
Workers with the ambulance teams at the scene told The Associated Press that the blast appeared to have been caused by a bomb on the bus.
The bus driver, speaking to the AP at the hospital, said that at one point during his route, a suspicious man got onto the bus and a few minutes later, the explosion went off at the back of the bus.
The driver, who goes by a single name Murtaza, said he saw two passengers with their clothes on fire falling out of the back of the vehicle while other passengers escaped out the front.
The spokesman for Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, told the AP that a fire broke out on the mini-bus and caused an explosion, killing one person and wounding another.
Photos from the scene showed the burning wreckage of a vehicle with a pall of smoke rising into the air. The explosion took place on the main avenue running through Dashti Barchi, a sprawling neighborhood on the west side of Kabul largely populated by Hazaras.
Afghanistan's Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite Muslims, have been the target of a brutal campaign of violence for the past several years, blamed on Daesh. Militants have carried out several deadly attacks in Dashti Barchi, including a 2020 attack on a maternity hospital.

