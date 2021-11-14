You are here

Flawed Ballon d'Or unlikely to reward Mohamed Salah's stunning form

Flawed Ballon d’Or unlikely to reward Mohamed Salah’s stunning form
Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 November 2021
Liliane Tannoury

Flawed Ballon d’Or unlikely to reward Mohamed Salah’s stunning form

Flawed Ballon d’Or unlikely to reward Mohamed Salah’s stunning form
  • While Liverpool’s Egyptian star is arguably the world’s best player at the moment, the award has reportedly already gone to Lionel Messi
Updated 14 November 2021
Liliane Tannoury

Lionel Messi has been confirmed as the 2021 Ballon d’Or winner, according to the credible Portuguese television channel RTP.

It announced last week that Messi will receive the famous Golden Ball at this year’s ceremony in Paris on Nov. 29 — a record-extending seventh award for the Argentine.

The report claimed the 34-year-old has already done the customary interview with France Football magazine, after beating Robert Lewandowski and longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo to arguably the most prestigious individual prize in world football.

Should the news be confirmed as Portuguese television says, the award will mainly be attributed to the fact that Messi won the Copa América with Argentina, finally ending his long wait for victory in an international tournament. Not even his biggest fans can claim that his club form, for Barcelona last season and PSG now, is a contributing factor.

It’s a decision I find surprising, as it shows a lack of coherence in the awarding of the prize.

Robert Lewandowski was instrumental during Bayern Munich’s 2020-21 campaign, winning yet another Bundesliga and the SuperCup, and scoring a remarkable 48 goals in 40 games to win the Golden Boot for top scorer. The Poland international also started 2021-22 in similar fashion, scoring seven times in his first five league games and scoring twice at Camp Nou, when Bayern overcame Barcelona 3-0.

On the other hand, if the argument is that team trophies play a major part in the award, then the Ballon d’Or would have to be given to Jorginho after he won the Euro 202 with the Italian national team and the Champions League with Chelsea.

My first question: why Messi and not Lewandowski or Jorginho for the prize?

And second: why not Mohamed Salah?

Sure, many people will argue that last season Liverpool ended up in a disappointing third place in the Premier League after winning it so comprehensively the previous year; that Salah lost the league’s top scorer award and has been a peripheral figure for his country in the qualifiers for the African Nations Cup and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

These same people ask why Salah would have any hope of winning this year’s Ballon d’Or.

For me the answer is simple. Because today Salah is the best player in the world and despite the various voting criteria, acknowledging that fact is, or should be, the main objective of the award.

Salah’s current manager, Jurgen Klopp, also thinks the Egyptian is the best player in the world and he said so just three weeks ago.

However, Salah did not win any title with his national team, which seems to have been decisive for awarding the prize to Messi, according to Portuguese television and others opinion makers.

But surely here Salah is not to blame, as the Egyptian team has not participated in any tournament since 2019.

To be clear, if Ballon d’Or voters are to attribute their votes based on trophies won at individual and collective level, the main candidates must be Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho.

However, since both an overview of a player’s career and current individual form are taken into account in the vote, there seems no doubt that the award should go to the Liverpool star.

Salah has so far scored 142 goals in 215 games for the Reds since his transfer from Roma in 2017. He has won two Golden Boots, a PFA Player of the Year award, the Champions League, Premier League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

As regards his current form, perhaps it was important that at the end of Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Manchester United, Salah left Old Trafford holding the match ball after scoring a superb hat-trick.

It was a timely contribution from Salah, a fresh reminder of his stunning form only a day before voting for the award ended.

Past experience tells us that the main candidates are decided shortly before the deadline for voting.

Is there anyone in world football playing better than Salah right now? I’m sure not. The Egyptian international has been a star for years. It’s time for him to receive the prize he richly deserves.

With all due respect to my journalist colleagues from Portuguese television, I hope the decision on Nov. 29 will be different from the one they have reported.

Hamilton wins in Brazil after all-time great drive, Verstappen second

Hamilton wins in Brazil after all-time great drive, Verstappen second
Updated 6 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Hamilton wins in Brazil after all-time great drive, Verstappen second

Hamilton wins in Brazil after all-time great drive, Verstappen second
  • “What a race. The team did a great job, Valtteri did a great job. With the penalties, it’s the hardest race weekend I’ve had,” said Hamilton
Updated 6 min 6 sec ago
AFP

SAO PAULO: Lewis Hamilton won the Brazil Grand Prix on Sunday in one of his all-time great drives from 10th on the grid with championship leader Max Verstappen second.
With three races of the season remaining, Hamilton cut his Dutch rival’s lead to 14 points.
The Mercedes seven-time world champion’s teammate Valtteri Bottas, who started on pole, took third.
With his car fitted with a new engine, Hamilton produced a peerless drive to overcome penalty points after his car was judged to have breached technical rules on Friday.
That saw him demoted from pole to last in Saturday’s sprint race where he took fifth to leave him 10th in Sunday’s Interlagos grid after another penalty for what Mercedes hoped would be their trump card now under the bonnet.
“What a race. The team did a great job, Valtteri did a great job. With the penalties, it’s the hardest race weekend I’ve had,” said Hamilton.
Bottas managed to hold Verstappen, starting alongside him on the second row, at the first bend but the Red Bull driver took the lead shortly after.
Hamilton was picking off the cars ahead of him with ominous ease and after both had pitted twice Hamilton surged past Verstappen on lap 59 to seal the race and revive his bid for a record eighth drivers’ title.
Qatar stages the next chapter of 2021’s gripping title battle next Sunday.

Topics: Lewis Hamilton Brazil Grand Prix Max Verstappen

Mercedes' Veltteri Bottas, left, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen steer their car during the Sprint Race qualifying session at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo. (AP)
Sport
Valtteri Bottas ahead of Max Verstappen in Brazil, Lewis Hamilton to start 10th
Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton poses after winning the qualifying session for Brazil’s Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix. (AFP)
Sport
Lewis Hamilton gains Brazil Grand Prix sprint edge ahead of grid penalty

Saudi Arabia's Team Kafo claim second place at Global Goals World Cup grand final in Iceland

Saudi Arabia’s Team Kafo claim second place at Global Goals World Cup grand final in Iceland
Updated 14 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Team Kafo claim second place at Global Goals World Cup grand final in Iceland

Saudi Arabia’s Team Kafo claim second place at Global Goals World Cup grand final in Iceland
  • Women’s team competed in two-day event that aims to raise awareness of sustainability issues through sport
Updated 14 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Team Kafo claimed second place at the 2021 Global Goals World Cup tournament in Reykjavik, Iceland — an event that looks to raise awareness of sustainability through sports.

The annual competition was launched in 2015 to spread awareness of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, inviting teams from around the world to build community campaigns on their chosen SDG before competing in five-a-side football tournaments to determine regional champions, who would later meet at a grand final.

This year’s final was held in Reykjavik last week, taking place alongside the Reykjavik Global Forum, which offers a platform for female leaders to discuss and share ideas and solutions on how to advance society.

After winning matches against several local teams, Team Kafo were finally beaten by another Icelandic side, Team Origo, in the deciding match. They equaled the performance of the Saudi Greens, who were runners-up at the 2019 tournament in New York City.

Made up of students and private sector employees aged between 22 and 26, Team Kafo was formed in 2019. They secured their place at the finals by winning the inaugural Global Goals World Cup in Saudi Arabia, which was hosted by the Saudi Sports for All Federation in September. After spending nine months campaigning for SDG 3 — to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages — Team Kafo beat 25 other teams at the qualifying tournament in Riyadh, which took into consideration their activism as well as their sporting performance.

“We are absolutely thrilled for this amazing group of young women, who have shown the world how talented and motivated they are,” said Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, managing director of the Saudi Sports For All Federation.

“We are all inspired by Team Kafo’s dedication, skill and passion for sport and sustainability, and well-being, and they should be justifiably proud of this remarkable achievement. They have proved yet again that our country’s women are capable of great things.”

The establishment of the team, and the subsequent launch of Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia, are among the Saudi Sports For All Federation’s ongoing efforts to encourage female sports participation across the Kingdom. Other initiatives have included the launch of the Women’s Football League and the Women’s Fitness Festival, as well as the appointment of numerous women as official Sports For All ambassadors — all part of a wider mission to support people around the country in taking up more active lifestyles, regardless of age, gender or ability.

Supported by the Ministry of Sport, the Saudi Sports For All Federation is mandated by Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program to increase the proportion of people in the Kingdom exercising at least once a week to 40 percent by 2030.

Topics: Kafo

Lebanon dream big, UAE face big freeze: 5 things to look out for in latest World Cup Asian qualifiers
Sport
Lebanon dream big, UAE face big freeze: 5 things to look out for in latest World Cup Asian qualifiers
Analysis It was a tough Matchday five for Arab teams in AFC qualification for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year. (AFC/the-afc.com)
Sport
UAE in trouble, heartbreak for Lebanon: 5 things we learned from latest round of Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup

Khaled Al-Ghamdi strikes gold for Saudi at the West Asian Billiards and Snooker Championships in Dubai

Khaled Al-Ghamdi strikes gold for Saudi at the West Asian Billiards and Snooker Championships in Dubai
Updated 14 November 2021
Arab News

Khaled Al-Ghamdi strikes gold for Saudi at the West Asian Billiards and Snooker Championships in Dubai

Khaled Al-Ghamdi strikes gold for Saudi at the West Asian Billiards and Snooker Championships in Dubai
  • The Saudi player defeated Haider Maroum of Bahrain 8-0 in the final of the nine-ball competition
Updated 14 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi billiards player Khaled Al-Ghamdi has claimed a gold medal in the nine-ball competition for juniors at the West Asian Billiards and Snooker Championships in Dubai.

Al-Ghamdi was crowned champion in his category after defeating Bahraini rival Haider Maroum 8-0 in the final.

Saudi Arabia has a team of 10 players in the West Asian Championships, which will run until Thursday and have attracted more than 150 participants.

Topics: Khaled Al-Ghamdi

Lebanon dream big, UAE face big freeze: 5 things to look out for in latest World Cup Asian qualifiers
Sport
Lebanon dream big, UAE face big freeze: 5 things to look out for in latest World Cup Asian qualifiers
Analysis It was a tough Matchday five for Arab teams in AFC qualification for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year. (AFC/the-afc.com)
Sport
UAE in trouble, heartbreak for Lebanon: 5 things we learned from latest round of Asian Qualifiers for the World Cup

Mizuki Hashimoto claims one-shot victory at Women's Asia-Pacific Championship in Abu Dhabi

Mizuki Hashimoto claims one-shot victory at Women’s Asia-Pacific Championship in Abu Dhabi
Updated 14 November 2021
Arab News

Mizuki Hashimoto claims one-shot victory at Women’s Asia-Pacific Championship in Abu Dhabi

Mizuki Hashimoto claims one-shot victory at Women’s Asia-Pacific Championship in Abu Dhabi
  • UAE-based Natalii Gupta rounds off excellent week with a 70 to finish on six under and a tie for 13th
Updated 14 November 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Mizuki Hashimoto of Japan came from three shots back on a thrilling final day to claim a one-shot victory in the third edition of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship on Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s National course.

Hashimoto carded a fourth consecutive four-under round of 68 to finish on a 16-under-par total of 272, one shot better than Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (72), who had led the tournament from round one, as the Thai slipped back to tied second along with compatriot Kan Bunnabodee (66), and Australia’s Kelsey Bennett (68).

With the victory, 19-year-old Hashimoto also secured major championship places in next year’s AIG Women’s Open and the Amundi Evian Championship, as well as the Hana Financial Group Championship and an invitation to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“I have always seen these tournaments on television,” Hashimoto, who is 121 on the world amateur golf rankings, said. “To be able to play in them is like a dream come true. I am unable to say any words right now. I feel so happy to win this championship. I would like to say a big thank you to my teammates and everyone who supported me all week.”

UAE-based Natalii Gupta, a nominated player of the Emirates Golf Federation and the only local player to make the cut, rounded off an excellent week with a two-under 70 to finish on six under and a tie for 13th. All in all, it was an excellent four days for the Indian 17-year-old who was born and raised in the UAE.

“I had a blast this week. I’m thankful to be here, thankful to be given the opportunity to play this week,” she said.

The Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship was developed by the R&A and APGC to unearth emerging talent and provide a pathway for Asia’s elite women amateurs to the international stage. The R&A launched the Women in Golf Charter in 2018 and is committed to increasing the participation of women in the sport.

The WAAP is one of several key championships conducted by the governing body and a significant initiative along with the APGC to drive the popularity of women’s golf in the region.

Topics: Natalii Gupta

Lebanon dream big, UAE face big freeze: 5 things to look out for in latest World Cup Asian qualifiers
Sport
Lebanon dream big, UAE face big freeze: 5 things to look out for in latest World Cup Asian qualifiers
Tuesday’s Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup saw a significant win for previously struggling Japan, while the UAE continue to falter. (AFC/the-afc.com)
Sport
Japan recover, UAE falter: 5 things learned from latest Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022

UAE's Rashid Al-Mulla wins fourth Aquabike World Championship

UAE’s Rashid Al-Mulla wins fourth Aquabike World Championship
Updated 14 November 2021
Arab News

UAE’s Rashid Al-Mulla wins fourth Aquabike World Championship

UAE’s Rashid Al-Mulla wins fourth Aquabike World Championship
  • Team Abu Dhabi’s Ortendahl claims ladies’ parallel slalom title in Kuwait
Updated 14 November 2021
Arab News

KUWAIT CITY: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashid Al-Mulla on Saturday secured a fourth consecutive freestyle crown in the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship with another dominant display at the Grand Prix of Kuwait.

The Emirati’s latest triumph came after Abu Dhabi teammate Emma-Nellie Ortendahl won the ladies’ title in the Parallel Slalom World Championship staged under floodlights on Friday evening.

Extending a winning run that stretches back four years, Al-Mulla took back-to-back victories in Kuwait for his 28th successive moto triumph and 13th overall grand prix success in a row.

His dominance of the world freestyle series has not been seriously threatened since his first grand prix win back in November 2017, and he once again had far too much power and style for nearest challenger Roberto Mariani of Italy to challenge.

Ortendahl had seen off fellow Swede Jonna Borgstrom on her way to Friday night’s ladies’ slalom final, where she beat Estonia’s Jasmiin Ypraus.

Ultimately, the three-time Ski Ladies GP1 world champion had to accept runners-up spot behind Borgstrom in this year’s title race after a battling display in Kuwait.

Following her victory in Friday afternoon’s second moto, Ortendahl finished second to Ypraus in moto three on Saturday, with Borgstrom’s third place good enough to secure her the championship.

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Tayer once again showed he has the pace to match the best in Runabout GP1 before a mechanical problem ended his charge toward a podium finish in Saturday’s final moto. Frenchman Jeremy Perez collected the world title despite a third successive moto victory on home waters for Kuwait’s Yousef Al-Abdulrazzaq.

Topics: Water sport sport

Electric powerboat race coup for Kingdom
Sport
Electric powerboat race coup for Kingdom

Australia wins its 1st T20 World Cup, beats NZ in final
Australia wins its 1st T20 World Cup, beats NZ in final
Hamilton wins in Brazil after all-time great drive, Verstappen second
Hamilton wins in Brazil after all-time great drive, Verstappen second
More than 92% of Saudi Arabia’s public and private sector employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19
People gather outside the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, before receiving a dose of vaccine against the covid-19 disease, in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on January 21, 2021. (AFP)
Saudi initiatives are blueprint to tackle climate change, says senior analyst
Saudi initiatives are blueprint to tackle climate change, says senior analyst
Tatweer signs tripartite financing deal to support housing project
Tatweer signs tripartite financing deal to support housing project

