SAMA adopts first insurance product for autonomous vehicles 

Reuters
RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has adopted the first insurance product for self-driving or autonomous vehicles, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

With the latest move, SAMA intends to support the Saudi insurance sector, develop and introduce innovative products.

RIYADH: The UAE’s Air Arabia got back into profit during the third quarter of 2021.

CEO Adel Ali said in an interview with Asharq that the net profit reached AED209 million ($57 million) in the third quarter of 2021, compared to AED44 million of losses in the same period last year. 

He added that the company's occupancy rate reached 70 percent, compared to 82 percent in the pre-pandemic period.  

Ali attributed the turn to profit due to Emirates' aviation market growth, with the Expo 2020 exhibition having a partial role in this. 

“In addition to the return of regional markets to activity, improvement in prices, and the company's hedging in terms of high oil prices and its development of a new strategy to reduce expenses, that contributed in achieving good results during the pandemic," he added. 

RIYADH: Islamic real estate financier, Amlak Finance has reported a 552 percent increase in net profit of AED1.08 billion ($294 million) for the first nine months of 2021, compared to a loss of AED239 million a year ago. 

Amlak’s income for the third quarter of 2021 has also increased by 367 percent to AED 1,248 million, up from AED 267 million in the same period last year. 

The increase in income is attributed to arbitration settlements and debt settlement arrangements.

The European metal producer, Aleastur has launched the Gulf’s first aluminum grain refiners and maser alloys production hub in Bahrain. 

The $15-million hub is the company’s first overseas facility, and will produce aluminum alloys to be used for different purposes across various industries in global markets. 

The Bahrain facility will be exporting 85 percent of its annual production to regional players in the industry, including main aluminum smelters and cast-houses. 

“In combination with our Spanish facilities, the new site will be particularly well positioned to export to the South East Asian and Indian markets,” CEO of Aleastur, Sergio Martinez, said.  

“The decision by Aleastur to build its first international base in Bahrain, is a prime example of the kingdom’s attractiveness in the manufacturing and logistics sectors which we believe can be summarized by three main attributes. Firstly, our competitive operating costs are likely to be more profitable, secondly, our free trade agreements support businesses. Last but not least, a key decisive element is the highly skilled workforce we have to man those business and keep them successful,” said Khalid Humaidan, chief executive of Bahrain’s economic development board.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition on Sunday gave its approval to NEOM and MBC, the media company, to establish a video game studio.

The authority gave approval to the economic concentration process between the two entities following a study of the Kingdom’s video game market and the issues concerning competition in the sector.

The study concluded that entry of a new player will lead to healthy competition in the Saudi market.

RIYADH: Higher oil prices have pushed Dana Gas, the Middle East's regional private sector natural gas company back into profit for the nine months to September.

The firm earned a record net profit of $279 million (AED1,025 million), compared to a loss of $379 million (AED1,390 million) in the nine months of 2021.

Other key drivers were improved operational performance and other income. Its profit included "other income" of AED2,229 million and a AED 286 million reversal of impairments related to Egypt assets.

Excluding the other income and impairments, Dana reported profit from operations of AED364 million versus AED113 million for the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 220 percent reflecting strong underlying operating performance on the back of higher oil prices

Revenue for the first nine months of 2021 increased 27 percent to AED1,224 million compared to AED960 million for the same period last year, also supported by higher production in Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Dana's board agreed to pay a dividend of 7 fils per year payable in six monthly installments of 3.5 fils, an increase of 27 percent from the existing 5.5 fils.

A meeting on Dec.9, 2021 will approve the first interim dividend of 3.5 fils per share to be paid in December 2021.

“The steps we have taken to increase production and reduce its cost structure and the progress it has made in increasing collections has well-positioned Dana Gas to benefit from rising energy prices and create shareholder value. Operationally, the company’s production in the KRI grew by 7 percent and is on track with its expansion plans, with first gas from the KM250 project scheduled for April 2023," CEO Patrick Ward said.

"In Egypt, a five-well drilling program has been concluded and the additional production has almost entirely offset natural well declines. Our strong production and robust operational performance, coupled with high oil prices, has resulted in a much stronger financial position,” he added.

 

