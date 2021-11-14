Kingdom’s low-cost flyadeal signs 7-year deal with GE Aviation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s low-cost carrier flyadeal, a subsidiary of Saudia, on Sunday signed a seven-year TrueChoice Overhaul agreement on the first day of the Dubai Airshow.
The deal aims to provide time and material required to overhaul flyadeal’s fleet of CFM56-5B engines.
“GE Aviation is honored to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul services and material to support flyadeal’s growth in the Middle East. This agreement will enable us to provide high-quality OEM service to keep flyadeal’s CFM56-5B engine fleet flying,” said Russell Stokes, GE Aviation Services president and chief executive officer.
As part of the agreement, GE Aviation will provide flyadeal an end-to-end engine management solution, combining engine overhaul services along with logistics for engine removals, changes and leases. Previously, the cost and logistics of engine removal, delivery and collection was the responsibility of the airline or lessor customer. The company’s turnkey approach means these logistics will be handled by GE and its suppliers.
“We are delighted to be working with GE Aviation in developing its first integrated turnkey engine services program which addresses the complete A to Z needs of flyadeal under a single vendor agreement between GE and flyadeal.
The TrueChoice suite of engine maintenance offerings incorporates an array of GE capabilities and customization across an engine’s lifecycle.