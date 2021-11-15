You are here

  • Home
  • Tribe in northeast India seeks to change inheritance laws

Tribe in northeast India seeks to change inheritance laws

Tribe in northeast India seeks to change inheritance laws
Lawmakers belonging to the Khasi tribe in northeast India are seeking to give equal inheritance rights to daughters and sons. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vs8fm

Updated 15 November 2021

Tribe in northeast India seeks to change inheritance laws

Tribe in northeast India seeks to change inheritance laws
  • Khasis, the largest ethnic community in Meghalaya state, are one of the world's last existing matrilineal societies
  • Traditional laws mean youngest daughter inherits ancestral property and becomes head of the household
Updated 15 November 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Lawmakers belonging to the Khasi tribe in northeast India are seeking to give equal inheritance rights to daughters and sons, in a move that women members of the group fear will introduce patriarchal norms to one of the world’s last matrilineal communities.

In the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya, women control property and inheritance.

In accordance with Khasi traditional law, children receive their mother’s last name and husbands move into the homes of their wives. The youngest daughter is the custodian of ancestral land and property. She also looks after the parents and becomes the head of the household after her mother’s death.

For some time, male lawmakers of the group have been trying to introduce change, and last week submitted to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council a new law proposal, the Khasi Inheritance of Property Bill 2021, which they say will allow Khasi parents to divide ancestral property according to their wills.

“The objective of the bill is to streamline the inheritance of self-acquired property and ancestral property from the parents to children,” the council’s head, Titosstarwell Chyne, told Arab News. “According to the bill, we give space to parents to get chance to give equal shares even to boys, not only to girls,” he said.

“This is not a major change, but an attempt to give parents greater leverage in distributing properties equally among children.”

But women in the Khasi community see the changes suggested by the male-dominated legislative body as an attempt to take away their rights.

Hasina Kharbhih, founder of the Meghalaya-based Impulse NGO network, said that the development is “bringing patriarchal influences into the age-old tradition.”

She told Arab News: “This is basically taking away the rights that have been practiced by women — rights that have been inherited.”

What Kharbhih particularly objected to is a provision in the bill that would deprive Khasi women of their inheritance rights if they marry outside their community. “I am the youngest daughter,” Kharbhih said. “We are allowed to marry outside our community as long you keep the surname and children keep the surname. It is a practice that has been there for ages.”

Angela Rangad, another Khasi woman activist in Meghalaya, said that the bill aimed to “destroy the matrilineal system,” adding: “Along with lineage, custodianship of ancestral property is a defining organizing principle of Khasi matrilineal society, and hence needs to be celebrated and protected.

“This newly proposed law will destroy matrilineal society as we know it and one needs to also question if the KHADC even has the jurisdiction to invent new customs which is what this new bill is doing.”

Patricia Mukhim, editor of Meghalaya’s oldest English-language newspaper, The Shillong Times, said that the bill is “aimed at disempowering women and is very patriarchal in nature.”

She also questioned how the bill was proposed with no public discussion. “Usually, a public discussion takes place before tabling any bill in the legislative assembly, but no such discussion took place in the case of this bill,” Mukhim told Arab News. “The district council does not have any women. It’s a male club. Even if women want to give arguments, they can’t, because they are not in the council.”

For some male commentators such as Starfing Pdahkasiej, a Khasi journalist based in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, the bill is not anti-women, but rather an attempt to strive for equality.

He said: “Do those women who call the bill anti-women want their daughters to live in a mansion while their sons live on the streets?

“The bill was needed a long time back,” he added. “It will allow both male and female family members to inherit something.”

Topics: Meghalaya The Law of Inheritance

Related

Special Tribal clashes over Indian citizenship legislation erupt in Meghalaya
World
Tribal clashes over Indian citizenship legislation erupt in Meghalaya
Indian Khasi tribe puts women in control
Offbeat
Indian Khasi tribe puts women in control

Japan’s ex-princess Mako, husband arrive to new life in New York

Mako Komuro, former Princess Mako, and Kei Komuro, right, arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the Queens borough of New York Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP)
Mako Komuro, former Princess Mako, and Kei Komuro, right, arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the Queens borough of New York Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Japan’s ex-princess Mako, husband arrive to new life in New York

Mako Komuro, former Princess Mako, and Kei Komuro, right, arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the Queens borough of New York Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP)
  • Mako, the niece of Emperor Naruhito, lost her royal title when she married a commoner under postwar succession laws that only allow male members of the imperial family to ascend to the throne
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro arrived in the United States on Sunday with her husband, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family.
The pair tied the knot in Tokyo last month in muted fashion, following years of tabloid gossip and online sniping over their union that Komuro said caused her “sadness and pain.”
Footage broadcast on Japanese TV channels showed the couple flanked by security officials as they made their way through New York’s John F. Kennedy airport and into a waiting vehicle.
A move to the United States had long been rumored. The two 30-year-olds finally boarded a commercial flight Sunday from Tokyo to New York, where Kei Komuro attended law school and now works.
Mako, the niece of Emperor Naruhito, lost her royal title when she married a commoner under postwar succession laws that only allow male members of the imperial family to ascend to the throne.
After announcing their engagement in 2017, the Komuros were confronted with a barrage of reports alleging that Kei’s family had run into financial difficulties.
Japan’s royals are held to exacting standards, and the Imperial Household Agency said Mako developed complex post-traumatic stress disorder because of the media attention.
“I have been scared, feeling sadness and pain whenever one-sided rumors turn into groundless stories,” Mako said at a press conference after their marriage.
Kei said he felt “very sad that Mako has been in a bad condition, mentally and physically,” declaring: “I love Mako. We only get one life, and I want us to spend it with the one we love.”
The controversy surrounding the pair, and their US move, has drawn inevitable comparisons to another royal couple: Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Japanese media said the Komuros, who met at university in Tokyo, have already secured a place to live in New York, though it was not clear where in the city they had chosen to set up their new life.
The original plan had been for Kei to travel to the United States ahead of Mako, with the former princess joining him after she got her first passport, reports said.
But Kei stayed in Japan longer than expected to attend the funeral of Mako’s grandfather.
Japan’s emperor holds no political power, but is an important figurehead.
With a dwindling supply of male royals, there has been some debate over changing the rules in Japan, with polls showing the public broadly supports women being allowed to rule.
But any change is likely to be slow, with traditionalists vehemently opposed.
 

Topics: Mako Komuro Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro

Air pollution in Europe still killing 300,000 a year: report

Air pollution in Europe still killing 300,000 a year: report
Updated 44 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Air pollution in Europe still killing 300,000 a year: report

Air pollution in Europe still killing 300,000 a year: report
  • Deaths caused by nitrogen dioxide — mainly from car, trucks and thermal power stations — fell by a quarter to 40,000 between 2018 and 2019
Updated 44 min 25 sec ago
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Premature deaths caused by fine particle air pollution have fallen 10 percent annually across Europe, but the invisible killer still accounts for 307,000 premature deaths a year, the European Environment Agency said Monday.
If the latest air quality guidelines from the World Health Organisation were followed by EU members, the latest number of fatalities recorded in 2019 could be cut in half, according to an EEA report.
Deaths linked to fine particular matter — with a diameter below 2.5 micrometres or PM2.5 — were estimated at 346,000 for 2018.
The clear reduction in deaths for the following year were put down partly to favourable weather but above all to a progressive improvement in air quality across the continent, the European Union's air pollution data centre said.
In the early 1990s, fine particles, which penetrate deeply into the lungs, led to nearly a million premature deaths in the 27 EU member nations, according to the report.
That figure had been more than halved to 450,000 by 2005.
In 2019, fine particulate matter caused 53,800 premature deaths in Germany, 49,900 in Italy, 29,800 in France and 23,300 in Spain.
Poland saw 39,300 deaths, the highest figure per head of population.
The EEA also registers premature deaths linked to two other leading pollutants, but says it does not count them in its overall toll to avoid doubling up.
Deaths caused by nitrogen dioxide — mainly from car, trucks and thermal power stations — fell by a quarter to 40,000 between 2018 and 2019.
Fatalities linked to ground-level ozone in 2019 also dropped 13 percent to 16,800 dead.
Air pollution remains the biggest environmental threat to human health in Europe, the agency said.
Heart disease and strokes cause most premature deaths blamed on air pollution, followed by lung ailments including cancer.
In children, atmospheric pollution can harm lung development, cause respiratory infections and aggravate asthma.
Even if the situation is improving, the EEA warned in September that most EU countries were still above the recommended pollution limits, be they European guidelines or more ambitious WHO targets.
According to the UN health body, air pollution causes seven million premature deaths annually across the globe — on the same levels as smoking and poor diet.
In September, the alarming statistics led the WHO to tighten its recommended limits on major air pollutants for the first time since 2005.
"Investing in cleaner heating, mobility, agriculture and industry improves health, productivity and quality of life for all Europeans, and particularly the most vulnerable," said EEA director Hans Bruyninck.
The EU wants to slash premature deaths due to fine air pollution by at least 55 percent in 2030 compared to 2005.
If air pollution continues to fall at the current rate, the agency estimates the target will be reached by 2032.
However an ageing and increasingly urbanised population could make that more difficult.
"An older population is more sensitive to air pollution and a higher rate of urbanisation typically means that more people are exposed to PM 2.5 concentrations, which tend to be higher in cities," said the report.

Topics: Air pollution Europe

Related

‘Hazardous’ air pollution halts Australian Open practice
Sport
‘Hazardous’ air pollution halts Australian Open practice

Polish Muslim leader helps feed migrants and soldiers

Mechal Szczenowicz shows vegetable that people have donated to make soup for the migrants. (AP)
Mechal Szczenowicz shows vegetable that people have donated to make soup for the migrants. (AP)
Updated 15 November 2021
AP

Polish Muslim leader helps feed migrants and soldiers

Mechal Szczenowicz shows vegetable that people have donated to make soup for the migrants. (AP)
  • The AP visited him on Saturday in a restaurant where he and other volunteers were preparing a large pot of steaming chicken and vegetable soup
Updated 15 November 2021
AP

BOHONIKI, Poland: Maciej Szczęsnowicz cried when he saw migrants at the border for the first time, hungry and exhausted from the ordeal of being stuck while trying to enter from Belarus.
The chairman of the local Muslim community in the eastern Polish village of Bohoniki, Szczęsnowicz saw people so tired they could no longer stand, so hungry that they picked mushrooms from the ground to eat and when given an apple, ate the seeds.
But what hurt him the most was hearing the sounds of their suffering.
“It’s the sound of the crying and screaming of the children,” he said. “It’s the worst thing.”
As Poland has seen migrants from the Middle East crossing from Belarus into an area of forests and swamps, Szczęsnowicz has gotten to work helping to collect clothing and prepare food for them.
A large number of migrants appeared this week at Poland’s border, intensifying a political standoff between the European Union and Belarus. With a buildup of forces on the border, Szczęsnowicz is also helping to feed soldiers and other service people protecting the country.
The AP visited him on Saturday in a restaurant where he and other volunteers were preparing a large pot of steaming chicken and vegetable soup. It was destined for soldiers and other guards on the border, but he hopes that some also makes its way to the migrants.
While the border zone is off-limits due a state of emergency in force since early September, his delivery of soup to the border has given him access others do not have — and a view of the suffering of the people just across razor wire fences in Belarus.
Thousands of migrants have been trying for months to slip through Poland’s eastern border from Belarus, hoping to make their way toward Western Europe.
To Polish and EU politicians, the arrival of the migrants, most of whom are Muslims from the Middle East, is viewed as a problem to stop.
But there is a significant number of Poles who simply see human beings in need of a helping hand and have been seeking ways to help them. Medics have been going into the woods to provide medical help to those who manage to slip through. They are often sick or injured. Meanwhile, people across the country have been donating money to organizations taking food and other help to the migrants in the forests.
Most of the volunteers are Roman Catholic, as is their country, but Szczęsnowicz heads the Muslim community in Bohoniki, where a tiny minority still lives that is descended from a population of Muslim Tatars who settled in the area 600 years ago.
Still, he says his Muslim identity is only secondary when it comes to helping migrants.
“We are supposed to help everybody who entered the Polish border. Everybody, yes, because they are human,” he said.
Already the situation in the region can be deadly, with nine deaths reported so far, including the death of a young Syrian man reported on Saturday. The risks grow as winter approaches.
Szczęsnowicz fears that “here will simply be more deaths.”

Topics: Poland BOHONIKI

Related

Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of ‘state terrorism’
World
Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of ‘state terrorism’
Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence on the Poland - Belarus border in Grodno District, Belarus, in this still image taken from a social media video on November 9, 2021. (Reuters)
World
Tensions rise in migrant standoff at Poland-Belarus border

S. Africa’s de Klerk to be cremated on Nov. 21, no state funeral

Former South African President FW de Klerk addresses a news conference in Cape Town, July 26, 2007. (REUTERS)
Former South African President FW de Klerk addresses a news conference in Cape Town, July 26, 2007. (REUTERS)
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

S. Africa’s de Klerk to be cremated on Nov. 21, no state funeral

Former South African President FW de Klerk addresses a news conference in Cape Town, July 26, 2007. (REUTERS)
  • De Klerk died aged 85 after a battle with cancer
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: The funeral of South Africa’s last white president, Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk, who died on Thursday aged 85, will take place on Nov. 21 in a private ceremony, his foundation said in a statement on Sunday.
De Klerk, who won praise worldwide for his role in scrapping apartheid and shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993, has a complex legacy that left many grappling with conflicting emotions following his death.
The country’s Black population remains angered by his actions during apartheid and for his failure to curb political violence in the run up to South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994. Many argued against him being granted a state funeral — a privilege his foundation’s statement confirmed he is not set to enjoy.
“The FW de Klerk Foundation wishes to announce that FW de Klerk’s cremation and funeral will take place on Sunday, 21 November,” it said in statement.
“It will be a private ceremony for family members and will not be open to media,” it said, providing no further detail.

BACKGROUND

Remarks on his death from world leaders and citizens alike reflected the difficult space in history he occupied

De Klerk died aged 85 after a battle with cancer. After his death, his foundation published a video in which he apologized for crimes against other ethnic groups during decades of white minority rule in South Africa. He had previously refused to apologize and prompted backlash as recently as last year when he said he did not believe apartheid was a crime against humanity. On the other hand, he angered right-wing Afrikaners who viewed him as a traitor to their causes of white supremacy and nationalism by ending apartheid.
Remarks on his death from world leaders and citizens alike reflected the difficult space in history he occupied, a key player in one of the most infamous oppressive regimes but also one who moved to bring it to an end.
For some, his death marked a new chapter for South Africa.
“I feel like his death helps South Africa move forward in a way, away from all the criticism, the negativity, the racism,” 30-year-old South African Pusiletso Makofane said in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Topics: South Africa

Related

South Africa arrests 56 for taking Cabinet ministers hostage
World
South Africa arrests 56 for taking Cabinet ministers hostage
South Africa to offer COVID-19 jabs at polling stations
World
South Africa to offer COVID-19 jabs at polling stations

Pope: Don’t judge the poor, often victims of injustice

Francis has used his papacy since 2013 to draw attention to those living on society’s margins. The Catholic Church dedicated the day to the world’s poor. (AP)
Francis has used his papacy since 2013 to draw attention to those living on society’s margins. The Catholic Church dedicated the day to the world’s poor. (AP)
Updated 15 November 2021
AP

Pope: Don’t judge the poor, often victims of injustice

Francis has used his papacy since 2013 to draw attention to those living on society’s margins. The Catholic Church dedicated the day to the world’s poor. (AP)
  • Francis also made an appeal against what he called ‘growing indifference’ to the poor, who, he said, are often forced into poverty by injustice
Updated 15 November 2021
AP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis decried societies which rush indifferently past the poor, often judging them instead of helping them, as he celebrated Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica attended by 2,000 indigent people.

During his homily, Francis also made an made the appeal against what he called “growing indifference” to the poor, who, he said, are often forced into poverty by injustice.
Francis has used his papacy since 2013 to draw attention to those living on society’s margins. The Catholic Church dedicated the day to the world’s poor.
“We are part of a history marked by tribulation, violence, suffering and injustice, ever awaiting a liberation that never seems to arrive,” Francis said.
“Those who are most wounded, oppressed and even crushed, are the poor, the weakest links in the chain.”
He said by focusing on the poor the Church “asks us not to turn aside, not to be afraid to take a close look at the suffering of those most vulnerable.”
The pontiff lamented the “poverty into which they are often forced, victims of injustice and the inequality of a throwaway society that hurries past without seeing them and without scruple abandons them to their fate.”

FASTFACT

He said by focusing on the poor the Church ‘asks us not to turn aside, not to be afraid to take a close look at the suffering of those most vulnerable.’

The pontiff didn’t specifically cite the impact of climate change on the poor, who could be forced to flee their homes due to droughts and floods.
But Francis added that “unless our hope translates into decisions and concrete gestures of concern, justice, solidarity and care for our common home, the sufferings of the poor will not be relieved, the economy of waste that forces them to live on the margins will not be converted, their expectations will not blossom anew.”
He encouraged people to improve the world by “breaking bread with the hungry, working for justice, lifting up the poor and restoring their dignity.”
Charity workers were among those invited to the Mass, along with those they assist.
Francis issued a plea to bring hope to the world through “tenderness to the poor, without judging them.”

Topics: Pope Francis

Related

The pope praised what he called the “mission” of journalism. (File/AFP)
Media
Pope thanks journalists for helping expose Church sex scandals
UAE’s gift to Pope Francis immortalized as an NFT, set for charity sale
Lifestyle
UAE’s gift to Pope Francis immortalized as an NFT, set for charity sale

Latest updates

Japan’s ex-princess Mako, husband arrive to new life in New York
Mako Komuro, former Princess Mako, and Kei Komuro, right, arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the Queens borough of New York Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP)
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup, Portugal stunned
Air pollution in Europe still killing 300,000 a year: report
Air pollution in Europe still killing 300,000 a year: report
UK: 3 arrested over car explosion outside Liverpool hospital
Police officers stand near a cordon at Manchester Victoria Station, in Manchester on January 1, 2019. (AFP)
Polish Muslim leader helps feed migrants and soldiers
Mechal Szczenowicz shows vegetable that people have donated to make soup for the migrants. (AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.