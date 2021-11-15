Pope: Don’t judge the poor, often victims of injustice

You are here

Francis has used his papacy since 2013 to draw attention to those living on society’s margins. The Catholic Church dedicated the day to the world’s poor. (AP)
  • Francis also made an appeal against what he called ‘growing indifference’ to the poor, who, he said, are often forced into poverty by injustice
AP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis decried societies which rush indifferently past the poor, often judging them instead of helping them, as he celebrated Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica attended by 2,000 indigent people.

During his homily, Francis also made an made the appeal against what he called “growing indifference” to the poor, who, he said, are often forced into poverty by injustice.
Francis has used his papacy since 2013 to draw attention to those living on society’s margins. The Catholic Church dedicated the day to the world’s poor.
“We are part of a history marked by tribulation, violence, suffering and injustice, ever awaiting a liberation that never seems to arrive,” Francis said.
“Those who are most wounded, oppressed and even crushed, are the poor, the weakest links in the chain.”
He said by focusing on the poor the Church “asks us not to turn aside, not to be afraid to take a close look at the suffering of those most vulnerable.”
The pontiff lamented the “poverty into which they are often forced, victims of injustice and the inequality of a throwaway society that hurries past without seeing them and without scruple abandons them to their fate.”

The pontiff didn’t specifically cite the impact of climate change on the poor, who could be forced to flee their homes due to droughts and floods.
But Francis added that “unless our hope translates into decisions and concrete gestures of concern, justice, solidarity and care for our common home, the sufferings of the poor will not be relieved, the economy of waste that forces them to live on the margins will not be converted, their expectations will not blossom anew.”
He encouraged people to improve the world by “breaking bread with the hungry, working for justice, lifting up the poor and restoring their dignity.”
Charity workers were among those invited to the Mass, along with those they assist.
Francis issued a plea to bring hope to the world through “tenderness to the poor, without judging them.”

Tribe in northeast India seeks to change inheritance laws

Tribe in northeast India seeks to change inheritance laws
Updated 15 November 2021

Tribe in northeast India seeks to change inheritance laws

Tribe in northeast India seeks to change inheritance laws
  • Khasis, the largest ethnic community in Meghalaya state, are one of the world's last existing matrilineal societies
  • Traditional laws mean youngest daughter inherits ancestral property and becomes head of the household
Updated 15 November 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Lawmakers belonging to the Khasi tribe in northeast India are seeking to give equal inheritance rights to daughters and sons, in a move that women members of the group fear will introduce patriarchal norms to one of the world’s last matrilineal communities.

In the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya, women control property and inheritance.

In accordance with Khasi traditional law, children receive their mother’s last name and husbands move into the homes of their wives. The youngest daughter is the custodian of ancestral land and property. She also looks after the parents and becomes the head of the household after her mother’s death.

For some time, male lawmakers of the group have been trying to introduce change, and last week submitted to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council a new law proposal, the Khasi Inheritance of Property Bill 2021, which they say will allow Khasi parents to divide ancestral property according to their wills.

“The objective of the bill is to streamline the inheritance of self-acquired property and ancestral property from the parents to children,” the council’s head, Titosstarwell Chyne, told Arab News. “According to the bill, we give space to parents to get chance to give equal shares even to boys, not only to girls,” he said.

“This is not a major change, but an attempt to give parents greater leverage in distributing properties equally among children.”

But women in the Khasi community see the changes suggested by the male-dominated legislative body as an attempt to take away their rights.

Hasina Kharbhih, founder of the Meghalaya-based Impulse NGO network, said that the development is “bringing patriarchal influences into the age-old tradition.”

She told Arab News: “This is basically taking away the rights that have been practiced by women — rights that have been inherited.”

What Kharbhih particularly objected to is a provision in the bill that would deprive Khasi women of their inheritance rights if they marry outside their community. “I am the youngest daughter,” Kharbhih said. “We are allowed to marry outside our community as long you keep the surname and children keep the surname. It is a practice that has been there for ages.”

Angela Rangad, another Khasi woman activist in Meghalaya, said that the bill aimed to “destroy the matrilineal system,” adding: “Along with lineage, custodianship of ancestral property is a defining organizing principle of Khasi matrilineal society, and hence needs to be celebrated and protected.

“This newly proposed law will destroy matrilineal society as we know it and one needs to also question if the KHADC even has the jurisdiction to invent new customs which is what this new bill is doing.”

Patricia Mukhim, editor of Meghalaya’s oldest English-language newspaper, The Shillong Times, said that the bill is “aimed at disempowering women and is very patriarchal in nature.”

She also questioned how the bill was proposed with no public discussion. “Usually, a public discussion takes place before tabling any bill in the legislative assembly, but no such discussion took place in the case of this bill,” Mukhim told Arab News. “The district council does not have any women. It’s a male club. Even if women want to give arguments, they can’t, because they are not in the council.”

For some male commentators such as Starfing Pdahkasiej, a Khasi journalist based in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, the bill is not anti-women, but rather an attempt to strive for equality.

He said: “Do those women who call the bill anti-women want their daughters to live in a mansion while their sons live on the streets?

“The bill was needed a long time back,” he added. “It will allow both male and female family members to inherit something.”

Topics: Meghalaya The Law of Inheritance

26 Maoist militants killed in Indian police ambush

26 Maoist militants killed in Indian police ambush
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

26 Maoist militants killed in Indian police ambush

26 Maoist militants killed in Indian police ambush
  • Senior leader of extreme left-wing insurgent movement dies in forest encounter
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

MUMBAI: Police in India’s western state of Maharashtra have killed at least 26 Maoist militants, including a top leader, in an ambush operation in dense forest, a top government official said on Sunday.

The Maoists, also known as Naxals, have waged an armed struggle against government forces for decades. Militants of the extreme left-wing insurgent movement say they are fighting for the poor who have been left behind in India’s economic boom.

“Twenty-six Naxals, including six women were killed in Gadchiroli district. Milind Teltumbde, a central committee member, was also killed on Saturday,” Dilip Valse Patil, Maharashtra’s home minister told reporters.

Saturday’s operation took place in Gadchiroli district, on the border between Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh states, around 1,000 km east of Mumbai. The encounter between police and militants lasted for nearly 10 hours, said Ankit Goyal, Gadchiroli’s superintendent of police.

“We had inputs that Naxals were camped in the forest. When special forces raided the area the Naxalities started firing on security forces and in retaliation the security forced engaged in the firing,” he said.

The Maoists, considered India’s biggest internal security threat, operate in mineral-rich territory in the east and south of the country known as the “red corridor,” which has shrunk in recent years because of heavy operations against them.

Teltumbde, a leader of the group who was killed was carrying a reward of 5 million rupees on his head for his alleged involvement in violent activities and was said to be backbone of Naxalite movement in the region.

Topics: Maharashtra Maoist

UK counter-terrorist police arrest three after car blast

UK counter-terrorist police arrest three after car blast
Updated 14 November 2021
Reuters

UK counter-terrorist police arrest three after car blast

UK counter-terrorist police arrest three after car blast
  • Three men - aged 29, 26, and 21 - were detained in the Kensington area of the city and arrested under the Terrorism Act
  • The police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident at this stage
Updated 14 November 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Counter-terrorism officers arrested three people after a vehicle explosion outside the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, northern England, left one person dead and another injured on Sunday, police said, adding that they were leading the investigation.
The police said a male passenger in the car was declared dead at the scene, while the driver, who was also a man, was injured and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
British interior minister Priti Patel said in a tweet she is being kept regularly updated on the incident.
Three men - aged 29, 26, and 21 - were detained in the Kensington area of the city and arrested under the Terrorism Act, the police said in a statement.
Police understood that the car involved was a taxi that pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said police were called to reports of a car explosion just before 1100 GMT on Sunday.
"Work is still ongoing to establish what has happened," she told media.
"We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police."
The police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident at this stage. 

Topics: Liverpool England

Western Australia warns of dangerous bushfire near Perth

Western Australia warns of dangerous bushfire near Perth
Updated 14 November 2021
Reuters

Western Australia warns of dangerous bushfire near Perth

Western Australia warns of dangerous bushfire near Perth
  • In the summer of 2019-2020, the country suffered an unprecedented season when blazes burned more than over 17 million hectares.
  • Australia's eastern states have been hit this weekend by torrential rains.
Updated 14 November 2021
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Western Australia’s emergency services issued a bushfire warning on Sunday for an out of control blaze east of the state capital Perth that was threatening homes and lives.
“If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place,” Emergency Western Australia told residents in and around Mokine in the Shire of Northam, 71 km (44 miles) east of Perth. “Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly.”
Bushfires are an intrinsic part of Australia’s environment, with high temperatures, dry conditions and the combustible nature of many native plants contributing to fire occurrences.
In the summer of 2019-2020, the country suffered an unprecedented season when blazes burned more than over 17 million hectares (65,630 square miles), or nearly half the size of Germany, according to government data.
Thirty-three people died, including nine firefighters.
Australia’s eastern states have been hit this weekend by torrential rains, with emergency services saying on Sunday flood warnings remained for parts of New South Wales and Victoria states.

Topics: Australia #bushfire #Perth

Duterte’s daughter to run for Philippines vice president

Duterte’s daughter to run for Philippines vice president
Updated 14 November 2021
Ellie Aben

Duterte’s daughter to run for Philippines vice president

Duterte’s daughter to run for Philippines vice president
  • Sara Duterte immediately endorsed by the party of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Updated 14 November 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday filed her candidacy for vice president, ending speculation about her 2022 election plans.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, who is the president’s eldest daughter, did not file her bid for presidency like other candidates in October and instead stood for reelection as the mayor of Davao City.

Her decision to join the presidential race came ahead of the Nov. 15 deadline for candidates to make a late entry into the May 2022 polls.

Legal representative Attorney Reynold Munsayac submitted Duterte’s certificate of candidacy to the Commission on Elections. She will be running from the platform of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats party of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, whose Lyle Uy withdrew his candidacy and named the Philippine leader’s daughter as his substitute.

“This is to confirm that Mayor Inday Sara Duterte, through her representative, has filed her Certificate of Candidacy for Vice President under Lakas-CMD,” Duterte’s spokesperson Christina Garcia Frasco said in a Facebook post.

She was immediately endorsed by Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, the party of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the former Philippine dictator, to be his running mate in the poll.

“Partido Federal ng Pilipinas announced on Saturday that it had adopted Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as its vice presidential candidate and endorsed her as the running mate of party standard-bearer Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. in the upcoming 2022 elections,” the party said in a media statement.

In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately, but it is common for candidates to join forces as de facto running mates.

“Knowing her father, I don’t know if he would agree to his daughter running for vice president,” Ramon Casiple, political analyst and executive director of the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform, told Arab News. “He really wanted his daughter to run for president.”

She had been widely expected to run for president and to succeed her father who, under the Philippine constitution, cannot seek a second six-year term.

But Casiple said anything could still happen as Marcos may face disqualification petitions over his conviction in an income tax case in 1995.

“Substitution due to death or disqualification is allowed even on the day of the elections,” he added. “It would be easier if the substitute will be the party’s vice presidential candidate.”

Political analyst Dindo Manhit said in a TV interview that petitions to block Marcos may affect his presidential bid.

“At the end of the day it will depend on Comelec (Commission on Elections),” Mahit said.

Apart from Marcos, other presidential hopefuls in next year’s polls include former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso, and Senator Panfilo Lacson.

Duterte’s former police chief Ronald dela Rosa withdrew his presidential bid on Saturday, together with another long-time Duterte aide Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, who sought the vice president role.

As Go subsequently substituted dela Rosa as presidential candidate, Duterte himself might seek a bid as vice president. 

The deadline for substitutions expires on Monday.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Sara Duterte

