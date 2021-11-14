You are here

  • Home
  • Pope thanks journalists for helping expose Church sex scandals

Pope thanks journalists for helping expose Church sex scandals

The pope praised what he called the “mission” of journalism. (File/AFP)
The pope praised what he called the “mission” of journalism. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/48awk

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Pope thanks journalists for helping expose Church sex scandals

The pope praised what he called the “mission” of journalism. (File/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday thanked journalists for helping uncover the clerical sexual abuse scandals that the Roman Catholic Church initially tried to cover up.
The pope praised what he called the “mission” of journalism and said it was vital for reporters to get out of their newsrooms and discover what was happening in the outside world to counter misinformation often found online.
“(I) thank you for what you tell us about what is wrong in the Church, for helping us not to sweep it under the carpet, and for the voice you have given to the abuse victims,” the pope said.
Francis was speaking at a ceremony to honor two veteran correspondents — Philip Pullella of Reuters and Valentina Alazraki of Mexico’s Noticieros Televisa — for their long careers spent covering the Vatican.
The sexual abuse scandals hit the headlines in 2002, when US daily The Boston Globe wrote a series of articles exposing a pattern of abuse of minors by clerics and a widespread culture of concealment within the Church.
Since then, scandals have rocked the Church in myriad countries, most recently France where a major investigation found in October that French clerics had sexually abused more than 200,000 children over the past 70 years.
Critics accused Francis of responding too slowly to the scandals after he became Pontiff in 2013 and of believing the word of his fellow clergy over that of the abuse victims.
But in 2018 he tried to address past mistakes, publicly admitting he was wrong about a case in Chile and vowing that the Church would never again seek to cover up such wrongdoing. In 2019 he called for an “all-out battle” against a crime that should be “erased from the face of the earth.”
Francis on Saturday said journalists had a mission “to explain the world, to make it less obscure, to make those who live in it less fear it.”
To do that, he said reporters needed to “escape the tyranny” of always being online. “Not everything can be told through email, the phone, or a screen,” he said.

Topics: pope Church sex scandals

Related

’Massive’ child sex abuse in French Catholic Church, inquiry finds
World
’Massive’ child sex abuse in French Catholic Church, inquiry finds
Cyprus recovers looted 18th century church doors from Japan
Offbeat
Cyprus recovers looted 18th century church doors from Japan

Fox News edits video of Biden to make it seem he was being racially insensitive

A Fox spokesperson noted that the full remark was used when the story was repeated two other times on “Fox & Friends,” and said the one-time edit was made because of time constraints. (File/AFP)
A Fox spokesperson noted that the full remark was used when the story was repeated two other times on “Fox & Friends,” and said the one-time edit was made because of time constraints. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 November 2021
AP

Fox News edits video of Biden to make it seem he was being racially insensitive

A Fox spokesperson noted that the full remark was used when the story was repeated two other times on “Fox & Friends,” and said the one-time edit was made because of time constraints. (File/AFP)
  • When editing video, journalists have an obligation to keep statements in the context they were delivered or explain to viewers why a change was made
Updated 14 November 2021
AP

NEW YORK: Fox News Channel edited video of President Joe Biden on Friday to remove context from remarks that some could judge as racially insensitive.
In Veterans Day comments made Thursday, Biden told an anecdote that referenced baseball player Satchel Paige, who had pitched in the Negro Leagues before Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.
On “Fox & Friends,” Rachel Campos Duffy said Biden was “facing backlash” for comments at Arlington National Cemetery.
In his comments, Biden said he had “adopted the attitude of the great Negro, at the time pitcher in the Negro Leagues, went on to become a great pitcher in the pros in Major League baseball after Jackie Robinson, his name was Satchel Paige.”
But when Duffy played the clip, it was edited so Biden was heard saying he had “adopted the attitude of the great Negro at the time, pitcher, name was Satchel Paige.”
Duffy said Biden’s remarks were “landing him in hot water.” While “Negro” was once a common way to refer to Black people and still appears in organization names, the terms “Black” and “African American” are more widely used today.
When editing video, journalists have an obligation to keep statements in the context they were delivered or explain to viewers why a change was made, said Al Tompkins, faculty member at Poynter Institute, a journalism think tank. In this case, the edit is not at all clear, he said.
A Fox spokesperson noted that the full remark was used when the story was repeated two other times on “Fox & Friends,” and said the one-time edit was made because of time constraints.

Topics: Fox News Joe Biden US United States

Related

Right-wing media painted President Biden as an evil tyrant on Thursday following his address to the nation announcing new vaccine mandates. (Screenshot)
Media
Fox News and other right-wing media outlets slam US President Joe Biden after vaccination speech
Fox News commentators clash over Israeli attacks on Gaza
Media
Fox News commentators clash over Israeli attacks on Gaza

Al-Jazeera says bureau chief detained by Sudanese forces

Al-Jazeera says bureau chief detained by Sudanese forces
Updated 14 November 2021
AP

Al-Jazeera says bureau chief detained by Sudanese forces

Al-Jazeera says bureau chief detained by Sudanese forces
Updated 14 November 2021
AP

KHARTOUM: Qatar-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera said Sunday its bureau chief in Sudan was detained by security forces.
The network said on Twitter that Sudanese forces raided the home of Al-Musallami Al-Kabbashi.
The development comes a day after security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters denouncing the military’s tightening grip on the country. At least five people were killed and several were wounded, according to activists.
Al-Jazeera did not elaborate on Al-Kabbashi’s detention and Sudanese officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Topics: Sudan Al-Jazeera Arrest journalism

Related

Update Al Jazeera television said on Monday that Tunisian police had stormed its bureau in the capital Tunis. (File/AFP)
Media
Police shut Al Jazeera TV’s Tunis office
Qatar’s Al Jazeera network says it combated cyberattack
Media
Qatar’s Al Jazeera network says it combated cyberattack

Spotify assess the role of digital audio for Gen Z, millennial Emiratis

Spotify spoke to Gen Zs and millennials to understand the shifts in how both generations are creating, curating, and experiencing culture. (Supplied)
Spotify spoke to Gen Zs and millennials to understand the shifts in how both generations are creating, curating, and experiencing culture. (Supplied)
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Spotify assess the role of digital audio for Gen Z, millennial Emiratis

Spotify spoke to Gen Zs and millennials to understand the shifts in how both generations are creating, curating, and experiencing culture. (Supplied)
  • Including the UAE for the first time, Spotify’s annual ‘Culture Next’ report explores the role of digital audio and cultural meaning across two generations: Millennials and Gen Z
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Spotify has released the UAE edition of its annual global culture and trends report, “Culture Next,” featuring the UAE for the first time, exploring the role of digital audio in the lives of Gen Zs and millennials.

The COVID-19 pandemic upended the idea of “normalcy,” Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer, said in the report. She added that an ongoing global movement for racial justice continues to challenge the status quo and fuel social change.

With this in the background, Spotify spoke to Gen Zs and millennials to understand the shifts in how both generations are creating, curating, and experiencing culture.

“Audio is playing a major part in culture. We are excited to share how two different generations are shaping the audio landscape,” said Omar Aboushady, account director for partner sales in the MENA region.

“Through this report, we hope to inspire and provide guidance to advertisers, marketers, and creatives as they develop marketing strategies, products, and creative campaigns to reach and engage Gen Zs and millennials,” he added.

Spotify’s global research revealed that without school and face-to-face time with friends, Gen Zs have reported more feelings of loneliness over the course of the pandemic. During this time, audio has emerged as a stress reliever for both generations, with 69 percent of millennials and 58 percent of Gen Zs in the UAE saying they use audio to reduce their stress.

Moreover, 61 percent of Gen Zs feel “more centered and generally happier” when listening to their favorite music on a daily basis, and 68 percent of millennials see audio as a mental health resource.

The role of audio in mental health and wellness is evidenced in the success of the “mental health” podcast category, which saw an overwhelming 601 percent increase in listenership among Gen Zs and a 555 percent jump among millennials in just one year.

During a time when physical interaction has been limited, both generations have turned to streaming to discover and explore culture and form new connections. In the UAE, 73 percent of millennials and 54 percent of Gen Zs believe that streaming platforms in general, including audio, have significantly shaped the way they discover and connect to the culture as a whole.

64 percent of millennials and 46 percent of Gen Zs have used music as a way to discover cultures and experiences different from their own, and 59 percent of millennials and 46 percent of Gen Zs have made a friend who lives in another country through music or podcasts.

Gen Zs are the most racially and culturally diverse and aware generation, and they expect brands to reflect, represent, and empower them through their marketing activities.

For young millennials and Gen Zs in particular, the emergence of new voices in the audio space has made them feel represented. Sixty-two percent of millennials and 43 percent of Gen Zs said they searched for more content from more diverse creators and podcasts last year.

Meanwhile, 51 percent of Gen Zs believe they have more freedom than previous generations to express their authenticity and both generations agree that today’s culture is more open than ever to hearing divergent voices.

The need for authenticity is also reflected in their affinity toward podcasts. Podcasters have emerged as refreshing content creators who feel more authentic and accessible versus, for example, scripted and recorded TV show hosts. With voice playing the primary role in audio, 65 percent of millennials in the UAE believe the actual voices of podcast hosts can make or break a podcast.

The pandemic’s effect was evident once again in the mixed reality, combining real and virtual, that both generations are experiencing. While Gen Zs are eager to resume in-person experiences, millennials are comfortable with continuing to attend virtual events.

Last year, 68 percent of millennials and Gen Zs globally attended a virtual experience. Looking forward, in the UAE, millennials (56 percent) were more likely than Gen Zs (47 percent) to continue attending virtual concerts after the pandemic is over, since they are cheaper and more convenient than in-person experiences. Sixty-one percent of millennials even went on to say that audio is the most immersive form of media.

The attitudes of millennials and GenZs towards audio streaming have created a significant opportunity for media, brands, and creators, especially considering the skirmishes most other media channels are facing today.

Topics: media Spotify Streaming Gen Z millennial UAE

Related

Why do gamers love Saudi Sheilat music? Spotify spotlights surprising popularity of traditional songs 
Lifestyle
Why do gamers love Saudi Sheilat music? Spotify spotlights surprising popularity of traditional songs 
Spotify celebrates Saudi National Day with patriotic playlist
Media
Spotify celebrates Saudi National Day with patriotic playlist

US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years

Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May. (AFP PHOTO / COURTESY OF THE FENSTER FAMILY)
Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May. (AFP PHOTO / COURTESY OF THE FENSTER FAMILY)
Updated 12 November 2021
AFP

US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years

Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May. (AFP PHOTO / COURTESY OF THE FENSTER FAMILY)
  • Myanmar court sentences US journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison on charges of unlawful association, incitement against the military and breaching visa rules
Updated 12 November 2021
AFP

YANGON: A Myanmar junta court on Friday sentenced an American journalist to 11 years in prison on charges of unlawful association, incitement against the military and breaching visa rules, his employer and lawyer said.
The military has squeezed the press since taking power in a February coup, arresting dozens of journalists critical of its crackdown on dissent, which has killed over 1,200 people according to a local monitoring group.
Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May as he tried to leave the country to see his family.
He was sentenced to 11 years for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP.
His client had not decided whether he would appeal, he added.
A junta spokesman did not respond to AFP’s request for comment.
Fenster, who has been held in Yangon’s Insein prison since he was detained, also faces charges of sedition and terrorism, which could see him jailed for life.
“Everyone at Frontier is disappointed and frustrated at this decision,” Frontier Myanmar said in a statement.
“We just want to see Danny released as soon as possible so he can go home to his family.”
Ming Yu Hah, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns said the ruling was “a reprehensible outcome in a case that has been deeply flawed from the start.”

The sentencing was based on evidence from the junta-appointed information ministry that showed at the time of his arrest Fenster had been working at local outlet, Myanmar Now, which had its license revoked shortly after the coup, Than Zaw Aung said.
Fenster’s team were barred from cross-examining the ministry’s permanent secretary, he said, and the court did not consider tax evidence that Fenster had already left the outlet and was working for Frontier.
Crisis Group Myanmar senior adviser Richard Horsey described the sentence as “outrageous.”
“It sends a message not only to international journalists... but also Myanmar journalists that reporting factually on the situation is liable to get them many many years in prison,” he told AFP.
He noted US diplomats were working to get him released.
“It will be resolved through diplomatic channels and hopefully very quickly,” he said.
“But obviously this sentence is a big setback to US efforts.”
The sentencing comes days after former US diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, handing the increasingly isolated junta some rare publicity.
Richardson, declining to give further details, said the US State Department asked him not to raise Fenster’s case during his visit.
Fenster is believed to have contracted Covid-19 during his detention, family members said during a conference call with American journalists in August.
He last spoke with US consular officials by phone on October 31, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
Myanmar has been mired in chaos since a February coup, with the military trying to crush widespread democracy protests and stamp out dissent.
More than 1,200 people have been killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.
The press has also been squeezed as the junta tries to tighten control over the flow of information, throttling Internet access and revoking the licenses of local media outlets.
More than 100 journalists have been arrested since the putsch, according to Reporting ASEAN, a monitoring group.
It says 31 are still in detention.
The coup snuffed out Myanmar’s short-lived experiment with democracy, with civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi now facing a raft of charges in a junta court that could see her jailed for decades.

Topics: Danny Fenster US journalist US journalist in Myanmar Myanmar

Related

The parents of detained journalist Danny Fenster, Buddy Fenster and Rose Fenster and brother Bryan Fenster gather in Huntington Woods, Michigan. (AFP)
Media
Myanmar extends detention of US journalist Danny Fenster
Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism, sedition: lawyer
Media
Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism, sedition: lawyer

Advocacy group condemns arrest of Iranian photojournalist

Mousavi is a freelance photojournalist who has contributed photos to UNICEF, the International Federation of Photographic Art. (File/NBC News)
Mousavi is a freelance photojournalist who has contributed photos to UNICEF, the International Federation of Photographic Art. (File/NBC News)
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Advocacy group condemns arrest of Iranian photojournalist

Mousavi is a freelance photojournalist who has contributed photos to UNICEF, the International Federation of Photographic Art. (File/NBC News)
  • The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the arrest of Arab Iranian photojournalist Rahil Mousavi
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the arrest of Arab Iranian photojournalist Rahil Mousavi, urging Iranian authorities to drop all charges and immediately release her.

Iranian security forces, affiliated with the intelligence ministry, arrested Mousavi in the city of Khorramshahr, located in the predominantly Arab province of Khuzestan, and took her to an undisclosed location.

“Iranian authorities must free photojournalist Rahil Mousavi immediately and unconditionally, and let her do her job documenting the lives of Arab minorities in Iran,” said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour.

“Journalists must be able to work without the fear that they will be arbitrarily detained.”

Authorities have reportedly not specified the reason behind Mousavi’s arrest or disclosed any of the charges leveled against her.

Mousavi is a freelance photojournalist who has contributed photos to UNICEF, the International Federation of Photographic Art and the New York-based Middle East Images photo agency.

Iranian authorities have Mousavi on previous occasions. In 2016, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps detained her while she covered a street protest in Khorramshahr.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Iran ranks 174 out of 180 countries on the 2021 Press Freedom Index.

Since the 1979 revolution, at least 860 journalists and citizen journalists have been prosecuted, arrested, imprisoned, and in some cases, executed by the Iranian regime.

Topics: journalist Iran Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)

Related

Yemeni journalist Rasha Abdullah Al-Harazi (R), who died in a car explosion while she was driving through a neighborhood in southern Aden. (Social Media)
Media
Rights watchdog condemns the killing of pregnant Yemeni journalist
Media watchdog calls on Turkish authorities to release Syrian journalist
Media
Media watchdog calls on Turkish authorities to release Syrian journalist

Latest updates

Emirates Islamic closes $500m sukuk issuance deal
Emirates Islamic closes $500m sukuk issuance deal
Pope thanks journalists for helping expose Church sex scandals
The pope praised what he called the “mission” of journalism. (File/AFP)
220,000 visitors at Egypt’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai since its opening
220,000 visitors at Egypt’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai since its opening
Rosneft sees $4.3bn net income in Q3
Rosneft sees $4.3bn net income in Q3
Egypt to manufacture first EV in cooperation with private sector within a year
Egypt to manufacture first EV in cooperation with private sector within a year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.