Updated 15 November 2021
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

UAE, opening oil and gas summit, says no unplugging from hydrocarbons
  • OPEC oil producers had at the Glasgow summit defended a future role for fossil fuels
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber said on Monday the world could not "simply unplug" from hydrocarbons and that the oil and gas industry needed to invest over $600 billion a year until 2030 to meet expected demand.


He was addressing the ADIPEC oil and gas conference which opened in Abu Dhabi on Monday following U.N. climate talks in Glasgow that ended with a deal that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the key driver of global warming.


"The global community has just concluded COP26 and, on balance, it was a success," al-Jaber said, repeating a call for a pragmatic approach to combating climate change while ensuring global energy security.


"If we are to successfully transition to the energy system of tomorrow, we cannot simply unplug from the energy system of today. We cannot just flip a switch," he said.


OPEC oil producers had at the Glasgow summit defended a future role for fossil fuels, arguing that the world could slash greenhouse gas emissions without swearing off oil and gas.


Al-Jaber, who is also industry and advanced technology minister of the United Arab Emirates, which will host COP28 in 2023, said ADNOC planned to increase its production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030 while working to reduce its carbon intensity.


He said ADNOC was expanding its carbon capture and storage capacity from 800,000 tonnes per year to 5 million, and as of January, would use nuclear and solar for its grid power.


"This will significantly reduce ADNOC's operational emissions. It brings us more than one third of the way towards our 2030 carbon intensity target," he said, adding this would also contribute to the UAE target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.


He said the Gulf Arab state would make COP28 a "catalyst for practical, commercial, sustainable energy solutions". 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE resist US calls for more oil production increase

Updated 12 sec ago

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates signaled OPEC+ won’t bow to US pressure to pump oil faster after President Joe Biden's call for immediate relief at the gas pump, as Bloomberg reported. 

Speaking at the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said it is enough that  OPEC+ is raising daily supply by 400,000 barrels per month.

Mazrouei also added the oil market will switch from a supply deficit to a surplus early next year, and that’s one of the main reasons for OPEC+ not being more aggressive.

The UAE's energy minister's comments were echoed by Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, who said he is not worried about the US potentially selling crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to force prices down.

“OPEC+ is fulfilling its duty,” he said in a separate interview at ADIPEC.

UAE's ADNOC signs $6.2bn deal to build largest polyolefin plastics plant in the world

Updated 33 min 49 sec ago

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a $6.2 billion deal to extend its polyolefin Borouge plant, which will make it the largest site producing this type of plastic in the world.

The agreement, with Austrian chemicals group Borealis, will see the Borouge 4 facility built at the existing plastics complex in Ruwais, United Arab Emirates, boosting production to 6.4 million tons of polyolefin a year, said the Abu Dhabi government media office.

Polyolefin is used to make a range of products such as industrial-grade pipes, cables, films and personal protective equipment.

The Abu Dhabi government said: “Borouge 4 will capitalize on the projected growth in customer demand for polyolefins, driven by their use in manufactured products in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.”

Borouge 4, which will range over a site as big as 500 football pitches, is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.

ADNOC chief executive and minister of industry, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “Today’s announcement underlines the continued attractiveness of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a world-leading investment and partnership destination and underpins the robust value offering from our downstream, industry and petrochemicals sector to key global industry partners and investors.”

He added: “This expansion will see Borouge become the world’s largest single-site polyolefin complex.”

The firm’s add, that subject to an in-depth study, a carbon capture unit that would cut CO2 emissions by 80 percent may also be operational in time for Borouge 4’s start-up.

The first Borouge plant was commissioned in 2001, this was followed by Borouge 2 in 2010 and Borouge 3 in 2014. The complex also produces polypropylene and polyethylene plastics.

Bank, mall operator shares see TASI down 0.6%: Market wrap

Updated 44 min 28 sec ago

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Monday, down 0.6 percent or 76 points, to close at 11,836 points.

Some 170.2 million shares changed hands in 211,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank.

Shopping mall operator Arabian Centres was another of the biggest fallers, by 5 percent to close at SR21.26 ($5.67). There was heavy trading, of about 14.6 million shares in the business.

Shares in Saudi National Bank ( NCB)  and Al-Rajhi Bank were down by 2 and 0.4 percent, while SABB shares fell by 1.7 percent.

Shares in Saudi Aramco also fell, closing at SR37.25.

The parallel Nomu index was down 48.6 points, or 1.59 percent, it closed at 24,279.92 points, after 367,000 trades.

Shares in Anaam also fell today by more than 9 percent at SR83.30, after it returned to trading following the suspension of yesterday's session due to an opposing opinion in the external auditor's report.

Among the risers, shares in advertising billboard firm Al Arabia rose on the first day of listing in the Saudi market, by 5 percent at SR104. About 7.7 million shares in the firm were traded, with a value of about SR832 million, in 54,000 deals.

Shares in investment firm Taiba topped the highest gains at SR38.90, amid trading of more than one million shares.

The company announced a board recommendation to distribute exceptional dividends to shareholders at SR4 per share after selling part of a stake owned by SABIC Agri-Nutrients.

Jordan's edtech Abwaab raises $20m Series A round

Updated 44 min 55 sec ago

RIYADH: Jordan-based edtech and online learning platform Abwaab has successfully raised $20 million in series A funding round, MAGNiTT reported.

The funding was led by existing investor BECO Capital (UAE) and joined by 4DX Ventures (USA), GSV Ventures (USA), Watar Partners (KSA) and others.

Founded in late 2019, Abwaab positions its platform at secondary school students, offering content tailored to local curricula to fill the gaps in educational resources available online.

Abwaab has expanded from Jordan into Egypt and Pakistan, following a $5 million seed round in March of this year.

The investment makes Abwaab one of the most-funded regional edtech startups across MENA, a region that encompasses 160 million students, according to MAGNiTT.

MENA-based edtech startups raised 39 percent fewer deals and observed a 38 percent drop in capital deployed in 2021 year-to-date (YTD). 

However, major rounds in MENA-based edtech 2021 were recorded by startups like UAE-based Almentor, Saudi-based Jeel Platform, and Jordan-based Edunation and Abwaab.

Mideast could see flying e-vehicles in the next decade: Rolls-Royce, Vertical Aerospace

Updated 47 min 1 sec ago

DUBAI: As Rolls-Royce and Vertical Aerospace race to introduce a fully-electric aircraft by 2025, officials from both companies said the Middle East is an ideal market in terms of demand and infrastructure. 

The pair is developing the VA-X4, an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, which could introduce a new intercity mode of transportation with zero emissions. 

“We’re aiming to enter about 50 aircrafts into service by 2025, and we’re targeting to be in the thousands by the end of the decade, so we have a very quick ramp-up,” Lawrence Blakeley, Vertical Aerospace’s head of power supply and systems installation, said. 

Although the units could first be commercially operational in the US, Blakeley and Gabriele Teofili, head of UAM business area at Rolls-Royce, agreed on the potential of deploying the aircraft in the Middle East.

“We are focused on replacing old markets, and creating new markets,” Blakeley said, confirming they are in talks with regional authorities, including NEOM, in the possible deployment of their vehicles. 

The pair declined to comment further on the ongoing talks. 

In terms of infrastructure, Teofili said the Middle East has an advantage because of its environment. 

“You have the flexibility to place vertical airports wherever you want because there is still a lot of unused land,” he explained, highlighting the crucial need to build infrastructure to enable the use of their e-aircrafts to begin with.

“We have the opportunity to set up the infrastructure in the way we need, compared to older continents,” he said. 

Rob Watson, head of electrical at Rolls-Royce, said the region’s vision to transform urban air mobility plays well with the company’s efforts to invest in modern transportation applications. 

Vertical Aerospace, which is a US-based startup founded in 2016, previously announced a $205 million investment from Mudrick Capital, which it intends to use to further develop their technology and to push its ambitions of scaling globally. 

Although the assembly facility is located in the UK, Blakeley expects to open other production facilities in markets where demand exists. 

