Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show to have its dedicated runway as organizers expanding event's area

Artist impression of the event (Supplied)
RIYADH: A dedicated runway is set to be constructed for Saudi Arabia's World Defense show that's now seeing more demand than expected, pushing the organizers to expand the exhibition area.

The event will take place in Riyadh from March 6 to 9 next year, and will host more than 800 exhibitors, including 100 local defense companies, with a series of senior military delegations and officials set to attend.

The organizers are adding more than 14,500 additional square meter for international defense companies looking to exhibit.

The construction of the purpose-built 800,000 square meter site – featuring the world’s first dedicated runway for a defense event – is on track for completion by end of December 2021, according to a statement. 

Organised by the Kingdom's General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and supported by its partner, Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), the World Defense Show is the global stage for defense interoperability across five domains: land, air, sea, space and security.

CEO of the event, Shaun Ormrod, said: “Dedicated to tech integration across the industry’s five domains, the event offers room for all defense-related companies to come together to showcase true interoperability at the greatest level.” 

It will take place every two years.

Topics: World Defense Show General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)

