UK raises terror threat level after Liverpool taxi blast

UK raises terror threat level after Liverpool taxi blast
Forensic officers work outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, following a car blast, in Liverpool on Monday. (Reuters)
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

Updated 37 sec ago

UK raises terror threat level after Liverpool taxi blast
  • Interior minister Priti Patel said intelligence officials had increased the threat from "substantial" to "severe"
  • Suspected bomb maker killed in blast named as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Britain raised its terrorism threat level Monday, hours after an improvised explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool, as police named the suspect believed to have made the homemade device before dying in the blast.
Interior minister Priti Patel said intelligence officials had increased the threat assessment to “severe” — the second-highest level, meaning an attack is highly likely — following the second terror incident in a month.
Last month, veteran British MP David Amess was stabbed to death as he met constituents in southeast England, in an attack that prosecutors have said had a “terrorist connection.”
The blast outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 1100 GMT on Remembrance Sunday destroyed a taxi and killed the passenger suspected of making the crude device, but only injured the driver.
Police in northwest England said within hours that the blast was being treated as a “terrorist incident” and on Monday evening named the deceased suspect.
“Our enquiries are very much ongoing but at this stage we strongly believe that the deceased is 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen,” senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks said in a statement.
He gave few other details, but noted Al Swealmeen was connected to two addresses police raided following the incident, living at one while recently renting another where officers have recovered “significant items.”
“We continue to appeal for any information about this incident and, now that we have released his name, any information that the public may have about Al Swealmeen, no matter how small, may be of great assistance to us,” Meeks said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the latest attack was a “stark reminder of the need for us all to remain utterly vigilant.”
“But what yesterday showed us all is that the British people will never be cowed by terrorism. We will never give in to those who seek to divide us with senseless acts,” Johnson said.
Earlier Monday, Russ Jackson, in charge of counter-terrorism policing in northwest England, said the motive for the attack was unclear.
He confirmed the device which ignited and turned the taxi into a fireball was built by Al Swealmeen after he was picked up in the Kensington neighborhood of the city.
The explosion came just minutes before the Remembrance Sunday service at nearby Liverpool Cathedral, prompting speculation the event was the intended target.
“We cannot at this time draw any connection with this, but it is a line of inquiry which we are pursuing,” said Jackson.
Three men aged 21, 26 and 29 were arrested under anti-terrorism laws in the nearby Kensington area soon after the explosion and remain in custody for questioning.
A fourth man, aged 20, was detained earlier Monday, Jackson said, adding that “significant items” had been found at a second address in Sefton Park, near Kensington.
On Monday afternoon, investigating officers carried out a controlled explosion “as a precaution” in Sefton Park.

The blast and fireball sent thick smoke into the air as Britain was about to fall silent in tribute to its war dead and military veterans.
There was prompt praise for the taxi driver, named locally as David Perry, following reports he locked the male passenger inside the cab after growing suspicious about his intentions.
He was treated in hospital but released Monday, according to his wife, who posted on Facebook that it was “an utter miracle” he survived.
“There are a lot of rumors flying round about him being a hero and locking the passenger inside the car... but the truth of the matter is, he is without a doubt lucky to be alive,” she wrote.
Johnson, who convened a government emergencies and contingencies meeting in response, said it appeared the driver “did behave with incredible presence of mind and bravery.”

Some 2,000 people attended the religious service of remembrance, one of the biggest outside London, and a military parade, according to the Liverpool Echo newspaper.
The scene at the hospital remained cordoned off on Monday, as did the streets around the two properties under investigation, where forensics officers in white suits were seen.
Britain had downgraded its terrorism threat level from “severe” to “substantial” in February.
It had been raised last November after a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna and several attacks in France. All were blamed on Islamist extremists.
Meanwhile, Ali Harbi Ali, the 25-year-old accused of murdering David Amess last month as he met constituents in Leigh-on-Sea, east of the capital, will go on trial next year.
Prosecutors have said the murder “has a terrorist connection” with “religious and ideological motivations.”

Topics: Britain Liverpool attack taxi blast terrorism

Afghan refugees in Indonesia rally for expedited resettlement

Afghan refugees in Indonesia rally for expedited resettlement
Updated 13 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Afghan refugees in Indonesia rally for expedited resettlement

Afghan refugees in Indonesia rally for expedited resettlement
  • UNHCR officer to Afghan protesters: ‘If you insist on continuing the rally, you are breaking the law’
  • There are 13,273 refugees registered with UNHCR in Indonesia; more than half are from Afghanistan
Updated 13 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Roughly 100 Afghan refugees in Indonesia, with women and children at the forefront, rallied on Monday in downtown Jakarta, demanding the acceleration of their resettlement process to a third country.

This is the third rally the refugees have held in front of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ office since August, following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the peak of the third wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Indonesia, defying a crowd-forming ban in Jakarta.

There are 13,273 refugees registered with UNHCR in Indonesia; a quarter of them are adults and more than half are from Afghanistan. They are located in several cities in Indonesia and have held rallies voicing the same demands in Medan, Kupang, and Surabaya during the past three months.

About a dozen children formed the frontline of the protesters, with women and teenagers standing behind them as they held up placards that pleaded with the UNHCR to address their plight.

Children took turns holding a speaker and shouting, “We are human, we want process, we want justice, we want future, UNHCR help us.”

Rana Amini, 16, was among the minors who took center stage at the rally, speaking in fluent Indonesian. Amini explained that protesters were holding the rally after the UN agency did not fulfill its promises based on talks with the refugees on Aug. 24, referring to the August rally that turned violent as authorities forcefully dispersed the crowd at the peak of the delta variant outbreak.

“Refugees have had to face uncertainty for more than a decade, which is among the reasons why 14 refugees committed suicide, including seven in the past 14 months. Dozens have died, while almost all the rest of them have been suffering mental and physical illness,” she said.

Amini, who came to the rally with her mother, told Arab News that she arrived in Indonesia eight years ago with her parents and younger siblings, but her father has left their family. She now lives with her mother and siblings in a boarding house in South Jakarta and attends an Islamic middle school where she is a ninth grade student.

The Indonesian government does not allow adult refugees to work since Indonesia is not a party to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and is only a transit country. It does, however, allow refugees who are minors to go to school, as Indonesia is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

According to the UNHCR, as of September this year, some 778 refugee children are enrolled in accredited national schools, but 1,700 school-aged children are not yet attending formal schools. Some 1000 of them, however, are receiving education through refugee learning centers organized by the UNHCR, International Organization for Migration or centers led by refugee communities.

The Indonesian government also allows asylum seekers and refugees to have access to primary healthcare and to stay in the country on humanitarian grounds while waiting for resettlement, even though the process could take years, as third countries such as Canada, the US, and Australia have reduced their refugee intake.

A representative from the UNHCR, who did not want his name published, told refugee coordinator Hassan Ramazan that he would convey the refugees’ letter to the UNHCR.

“We asked you to send your representatives, but you always refused,” the officer told Ramazan, who argued that some of the refugees might want to stay and spend the night at the location.

“If you insist on continuing the rally, you are breaking the law,” the officer added.

“We will continue this peaceful demonstration until we have a response from the UNHCR and a real solution instead of just promises,” said Bibi Rahima Farhangdost, a 31-year-old former teacher who came to Indonesia in 2014.

Topics: Afghan refugees Indonesia UNHCR

Street food sellers bring authentic taste of south India to Pakistani port city

Street food sellers bring authentic taste of south India to Pakistani port city
Updated 9 min 41 sec ago

Street food sellers bring authentic taste of south India to Pakistani port city

Street food sellers bring authentic taste of south India to Pakistani port city
  • Traditional dosas prove popular in Karachi’s Madrasi Para neighborhood populated by Tamil Hindus from southern India
Updated 9 min 41 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: A small band of street food sellers have been keeping alive the authentic taste of southern India in a Pakistani port city.

For almost 15 years, Frass Adnan has been selling dosa pancakes near the Char Minar roundabout in Karachi’s Bahadurabad neighborhood, the smell of fresh vegetables and smoked potatoes filling the air around his Dosa Point food truck.

Adnan lives in Madrasi Para, a neighborhood in the Cantonment area of the port city, where the population is made up mainly of Tamil Hindus who migrated from southern India in the early 20th century before the independence of Pakistan when Karachi was being developed during the British Raj.

“My mother hails from Madras and she is the inspiration behind Dosa Point,” he told Arab News.

The dosa, a thin pancake or crepe made from a fermented batter predominantly consisting of lentils and rice, originated in south India. In Karachi, one pancake sells for around 500 Pakistani rupees ($3). A regular chapati in Pakistan costs around 20 cents.

Adnan said the price of the dosa was reflected in the time it took to make. “The paste is made wet at night, grinded the next day and then fermented for 12 hours. It is frozen and then defrosts. It takes almost three days to prepare one dosa.”

Community estimates show at least a few hundred migrants still living in the Madrasi Para neighborhood, which is located behind the city’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Most of the residents are Hindus, but many also belong to the Christian and Muslim faiths and have integrated with the Urdu-speaking migrant communities. Speaking southern Indian languages in the area is becoming less common.

Kamachi Kanthaswamy, a 63-year-old woman from Madrasi Para, said: “The south Indians of Karachi belong to different faiths including Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity, and some of our rituals are different, but what unites us as a larger community of Tamils is our food.

“I have taught it to my daughters. Every woman in our community can cook it. Some also sell it. But I’m happy that our food is getting space in the city’s food centers. People should taste our food. It’s delicious,” she added.

Muhammad Mustafa, who learned south Indian cooking while working in Dubai, moved to Karachi after losing his job due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdowns. And he wasted no time acting on his wife Nimra’s advice to start making and selling dosas from a food stall.

“To our surprise, every second customer has some south Indian roots and has told us our dosa tastes better than what they cook at home,” Nimra told Arab News at the couple’s food truck next to a sign that read, From South to Your Mouth.

Mustafa’s dosa fillings include chicken, potatoes, crispy onions, and spices and when ready, his wife serves them to customers with a side of sambar daal and coconut chutney.

One customer, Muhammad Saleem, whose mother was from Madras (now Chennai), the capital of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, said he was relieved that there were still some places in Karachi where authentic dosas were sold.

“Dosa, idli, and many other varieties of south Indian dishes are occasionally cooked in our home because my mother migrated from Chennai, but there are only very few eateries in the city where we can get it now.”

Topics: Dosa street vendors Karachi Pancake

Macron, Putin agree on 'de-escalation' of Belarus/Poland crisis: France

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday that tensions on the Poland-Belarus border must be de-escalated. (Reuters/File Photos)
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday that tensions on the Poland-Belarus border must be de-escalated. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 15 November 2021
AFP

Macron, Putin agree on ‘de-escalation’ of Belarus/Poland crisis: France

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday that tensions on the Poland-Belarus border must be de-escalated. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • Putin on Saturday denied claims Moscow is helping to orchestrate the crisis
  • Putin promised Macron that “he will raise the topic” with Belarus President
Updated 15 November 2021
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday that tensions on the Poland-Belarus border where migrants have been massing had to be de-escalated, Macron's office said.

Tensions have soared since last week as coordinated efforts by migrants to cross from Belarus into EU member Poland were thwarted by Polish border guards.

After a telephone conversation lasting one hour and 45 minutes between Macron and Putin, the Elysee palace said that "it is our hope that this long conversation will yield results in the coming days".

Putin promised Macron that “he will raise the topic” with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, the Elysee said.

Putin on Saturday denied claims Moscow is helping to orchestrate the crisis that has left hundreds of migrants from the Middle East trapped on the Belarus-Poland border.

The European Union meanwhile vowed Monday to press ahead with sanctions targeting the regime of Lukashenko.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday, Belarusian state media said.

Citing a Telegram channel close to the Belarusian presidency, the Belta state news agency said the two leaders spoke for around an hour.

It is Lukashenko's first phone call with a Western leader since he suppressed mass anti-government protests against him last summer.

Topics: France Russia belarus French President Emmanuel Macron President Vladimir Putin Alexander Lukashenko EU

EU eyes more sanctions on Russian mercenaries Wagner

EU eyes more sanctions on Russian mercenaries Wagner
Updated 15 November 2021
AFP

EU eyes more sanctions on Russian mercenaries Wagner

EU eyes more sanctions on Russian mercenaries Wagner
  • "There is consensus to move forward in order to take restrictive measures against this group," Josep Borrell said
  • EU member France has been spearheading the moves to target Wagner
Updated 15 November 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU foreign ministers agreed Monday to draw up more sanctions on shadowy Russian mercenary group Wagner over its involvement in a string of hotspots, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said.
The private military outfit, which Western capitals see as closely linked to the Kremlin, has been tied to conflicts in Ukraine, Africa and the Middle East.
“There is consensus to move forward in order to take restrictive measures against this group,” Josep Borrell said after a meeting in Brussels.
He said the sanction proposals will now be drafted by European Union experts and discussed further when foreign ministers meet again in December.
EU member France has been spearheading the moves to target Wagner.
Paris fiercely opposes a reported deal between the group and Mali’s military junta to send 1,000 contractors to the jihadist-hit country.
Already last year, the EU blacklisted Wagner’s alleged financier Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, over the group’s involvement in Libya.
The Kremlin denies it has ties to the mercenary firm.
In addition to targeting Wagner, France also pushed EU counterparts to move forward on sanctioning Mali’s military leadership in the wake of their coup.
Borrell said foreign ministers agreed to set up a legal framework that would allow Brussels to target those blocking a transition back to civilian rule.
The move comes after West African regional group ECOWAS this month slapped individual members of the military junta ruling Mali since the August 2020 seizure of power.

Topics: EU EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell Russia mercenary group Wagner

Italian president slams EU 'incoherence' over Afghan refugee policy

Italian president slams EU ‘incoherence’ over Afghan refugee policy
Updated 15 November 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian president slams EU ‘incoherence’ over Afghan refugee policy

Italian president slams EU ‘incoherence’ over Afghan refugee policy
  • Politicians lambast Brussels amid standoff at Polish border with Belarus
Updated 15 November 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italian President Sergio Mattarella criticized “incoherence” in Europe over the reception of Afghan refugees into the EU, and expressed “dismay” at the situation at the border between Belarus and Poland, where around 2,000 people are trying to enter the bloc.

During a speech given in Siena at a ceremony for the opening of the local university’s 781st academic year, Mattarella praised the institution’s “significant” decision to take in a number of Afghan students.

He contrasted it with what he called a “strange misalignment, incoherence and contradiction in many parts of Europe with respect to the principles of the EU, between proclamations of solidarity (for Afghans) and a refusal to receive them,” referring to the standoff playing out between Warsaw and Minsk.

“What is happening at the EU border is disconcerting,” Mattarella said, adding that it “contrasts the intentions of the founders of the EU” and shows “a huge and surprising gap with the founding principles of the EU.”

Mattarella’s remarks follow repeated criticism by the Italian government of the EU’s attitude towards migrants.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Enzo Amendola told Arab News he believes that “the behavior of Belarus must be sanctioned in the most firm way. I believe that the EU must act, and offer concrete solidarity to both Poland and Lithuania.”

At the last European Council meeting in Brussels, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that “the management of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has demonstrated the EU’s poverty on migration.

“Europe, united by many principles, is unable to tackle the problem and this is a thorn in the very existence of the bloc,” he added.

Topics: Sergio Mattarella Afghanistan

