Saudi PIF nearly triples US stock holdings; adds Walmart, Pinterest

Saudi PIF nearly triples US stock holdings; adds Walmart, Pinterest
The PIF is pursuing a two-pronged strategy, building an international portfolio of investments while also investing locally in projects that will help reduce Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil. Shutterstock
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi PIF nearly triples US stock holdings; adds Walmart, Pinterest

Saudi PIF nearly triples US stock holdings; adds Walmart, Pinterest
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund nearly tripled its holdings of US-listed stocks to $43.45 billion in the third quarter, adding shares of Alibaba Group, Walmart and Pinterest.

Its US-listed stock holdings in the quarter ended Sept. 30 increased from nearly $16 billion in the prior quarter, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Other stocks it bought included Just Eat Takeaway.com and Ballard Power Systems.

The PIF, which manages $430 billion in assets, is at the centre of Saudi Arabia’s plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.

The PIF also owns a 62.72 percent stake in electric car company Lucid, which has a market value of about $71 billion, a significant boost in value from the end of September.

Lucid’s listing in July was a huge dividend for the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which invested more than $1 billion in the company in 2018 for a substantial stake and invested more in February. The PIF also owns a 3.75 percent stake in ride-sharing company Uber Technologies.

The PIF is pursuing a two-pronged strategy, building an international portfolio of investments while also investing locally in projects that will help reduce Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil.

It has also invested $45 billion in SoftBank's inaugural $100 billion technology fund.

The PIF has boosted its firepower from several funding sources in recent years, including loans and a $40 billion transfer from central bank reserves last year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia PIF US stock holdings

Updated 15 November 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Coinbase pushes for single US body to regulate crypto sector: Crypto wrap

Coinbase pushes for single US body to regulate crypto sector: Crypto wrap
Updated 15 November 2021
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange Coinbase has been meeting with a number of regulators to convince them that the US should have only one federal regulator overseeing the crypto sector.

Currently, there are several different regulators in the US, CEO Brian Armstrong said. He noted that Coinbase has 53 regulators in just one country, the US.

“We’ve met with a number of different regulators out there on a regular basis, I had a meeting last week with the chairman of the SEC Chair Gary Gensler, which I think was very productive,” Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said.

Noting that Coinbase serves customers in more than 100 countries, he said: “It’s kind of amazing that we have 53 regulators in just one country, the US.” 

Bitcoin value

Bitcoin will easily trade at $500,000 and investors should buy some now even at the current price, Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital told CNBC.

“This is very, very early for people. And I’m trying to do my best to explain to them why they need to own this right now,” he said.

Crypto taxes

A new tax model for cryptocurrency is being prepared in Argentina, where two provinces have now approved crypto tax laws.

This means that Argentine citizens must disclose their crypto holdings and pay taxes according to the trades they make in the provinces of Tucuman and Cordoba.

In these two provinces, cryptocurrencies are treated as other international currencies according to the regulations.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Monday, rising by 0.94 percent to $65,122 at 5:28 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether traded at $4,688, up 2.07 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: cryptocurrency coinbase

Germany expects inflation to ease in 2022: Economic wrap

Germany expects inflation to ease in 2022: Economic wrap
Updated 15 November 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed

Germany expects inflation to ease in 2022: Economic wrap

Germany expects inflation to ease in 2022: Economic wrap
Updated 15 November 2021
LAMYAA BAGAZI
Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH: Germany’s inflation would notably decline at the beginning of the next year as the effects of one-off factors soften, the country's Economy Ministry said on Monday.

The temporary decrease in the value-added tax rate in the middle of 2021 helped inflation to increase to 4.5 percent in October. Higher prices of raw materials and a rise in energy prices also contributed to the hike in inflation 

Additionally, supply bottlenecks have become more widespread, meaning that the industrial output is likely to remain weak in the coming year despite the large number of orders. 

Moreover, the county’s output is expected to expand slightly in the fourth quarter of the year, the ministry added. 

Qatar inflation 

The annual inflation rate in Qatar increased to 4.28 percent in October from 2.71 percent in the previous month, official data showed. It recorded the highest rate since December 2008.

Meanwhile, consumer prices rose 1.34 percent month over month, the biggest rise since the series began in 2009, accelerating from a 0.03 percent rise in September.

Trade surplus

The eurozone’s trade surplus shrank to €7.3 billion ($8.36 billion) in September compared to €24.1 billion in the same month of the previous year, according to Eurostat. 

Exports and imports recorded an increase from the prior year, rising by 10 percent to €209.3 billion, and by 21.6 percent to €202 billion, respectively.

Analyzing the first nine months of 2021 for balance trade, the surplus shrank to €131.9 billion from €151.2 billion last year due to exports growing 14.7 percent while imports developed by 17.7 percent. 

Budget balance 

The Turkish government’s deficit soared to 17.41 billion Turkish lira ($1.7 billion) in October, up from last year’s 4.90 billion lira in the same month, according to the Undersecretariat of Treasury in Turkey. 

The total expenditure widened by 34.6 percent to 131.42 billion lira . Also, revenues grew at a slow 22.9 percent to 114.02 billion lira

The primary balance, which excludes interest payments, reached a deficit of 3.11 billion lira in October, down from a surplus of 6.86 billion lira last year.

Trade balance 

The trade balance of India was revised less than the preliminary projections of $19.9 billion to $19.7 billion in October, the country’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. 

Imports jumped by a yearly rate of 62.5 percent to $55.4 billion, likely due to increased crude oil purchases, which rose by 140.5 percent. 

Also, exports recorded a growth rate of 43 percent to $35.7 billion due to sales of petroleum products, coffee, and engineering goods, as they went up by 240, 81, and 51 percent respectively.

 

 

Topics: economy Germany Qatar India Turkey

Middle East Propulsion Company and Spain's ITP sign deal to repair Saudi Typhoon aircraft

Middle East Propulsion Company and Spain's ITP sign deal to repair Saudi Typhoon aircraft
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

Middle East Propulsion Company and Spain's ITP sign deal to repair Saudi Typhoon aircraft

Middle East Propulsion Company and Spain's ITP sign deal to repair Saudi Typhoon aircraft
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Middle East Propulsion Company (MEPC) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Spanish firm ITP Aero to repair and overhaul the Saudi’s Typhoon air-fighter. 

The deal, agreed on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow, includes training, technical support, spare parts and mechanisms, according to a press release by MEPC.

Abdullah Al-Omari, CEO of MEPC announced that the agreement is a step toward the localization plan of the Saudi military industries, revealing that the percentage of national manpower working on these programs ranges between 90 and 100 percent.

MEPC has signed similar agreements during recent months with the UK's Rolls-Royce, Germany's MTU, and Italy's Avio Aero, with the aim of completing its plans to transfer and localize repair and overhaul work in the next three years.

Topics: Eurofighter Typhoon Middle East Propulsion Company Dubai Airshow

Saudi Arabia and the UAE resist US calls for more oil production increase

Saudi Arabia and the UAE resist US calls for more oil production increase
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and the UAE resist US calls for more oil production increase

Saudi Arabia and the UAE resist US calls for more oil production increase
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates signaled OPEC+ won’t bow to US pressure to pump oil faster after President Joe Biden's call for immediate relief at the gas pump, as Bloomberg reported. 

Speaking at the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said it is enough that  OPEC+ is raising daily supply by 400,000 barrels per month.

Mazrouei also added the oil market will switch from a supply deficit to a surplus early next year, and that’s one of the main reasons for OPEC+ not being more aggressive.

The UAE's energy minister's comments were echoed by Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, who said he is not worried about the US potentially selling crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to force prices down.

“OPEC+ is fulfilling its duty,” he said in a separate interview at ADIPEC.

Topics: OPEC+ Oil

UAE's ADNOC signs $6.2bn deal to build largest polyolefin plastics plant in the world

UAE's ADNOC signs $6.2bn deal to build largest polyolefin plastics plant in the world
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

UAE's ADNOC signs $6.2bn deal to build largest polyolefin plastics plant in the world

UAE's ADNOC signs $6.2bn deal to build largest polyolefin plastics plant in the world
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a $6.2 billion deal to extend its polyolefin Borouge plant, which will make it the largest site producing this type of plastic in the world.

The agreement, with Austrian chemicals group Borealis, will see the Borouge 4 facility built at the existing plastics complex in Ruwais, United Arab Emirates, boosting production to 6.4 million tons of polyolefin a year, said the Abu Dhabi government media office.

Polyolefin is used to make a range of products such as industrial-grade pipes, cables, films and personal protective equipment.

The Abu Dhabi government said: “Borouge 4 will capitalize on the projected growth in customer demand for polyolefins, driven by their use in manufactured products in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.”

Borouge 4, which will range over a site as big as 500 football pitches, is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.

ADNOC chief executive and minister of industry, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “Today’s announcement underlines the continued attractiveness of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a world-leading investment and partnership destination and underpins the robust value offering from our downstream, industry and petrochemicals sector to key global industry partners and investors.”

He added: “This expansion will see Borouge become the world’s largest single-site polyolefin complex.”

The firm’s add, that subject to an in-depth study, a carbon capture unit that would cut CO2 emissions by 80 percent may also be operational in time for Borouge 4’s start-up.

The first Borouge plant was commissioned in 2001, this was followed by Borouge 2 in 2010 and Borouge 3 in 2014. The complex also produces polypropylene and polyethylene plastics.

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) polyolefin Borealis

