Marriott Riyadh launches first EV charging station in KSA

Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter has announced the launch of the first ever electric vehicle charging station for commercial and residential use in Saudi Arabia. The move aligns with Marriott International’s sustainability goals and commitment.

“These charging stations are another step in making Marriott Riyadh a more sustainable hotel,” said Muin Serhan, general manager of Riyadh Marriott Hotels. “With electric vehicles becoming more mainstream, this will allow us to adapt our hotel infrastructure to meet a growing need for EV charging and also help us in becoming more environmentally friendly by supporting the use of electric vehicles that emit no tailpipe emissions.”

As part of its commitment to promoting environmentalism in Saudi Arabia, Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter is the first hotel to join GreenParking’s EV-Network — a vast network company of smart electric vehicle chargers that spans the Middle East. Electric vehicle drivers who use the GreenParking app can now access the new state of the art eVolve charging station at the hotel. The charger is located in the hotel’s underground parking lot and is capable of the fastest possible AC power speed charging, and is compatible with all car manufacturers.

These charging stations are another step in making Marriott Riyadh a more sustainable hotel. Muin Serhan, General Manager of Riyadh Marriott Hotels

CEO of GreenParking Sam Alawiye spoke of his excitement and pride about the collaboration with Riyadh Marriott Hotels, and contributing to the green movement sweeping the Kingdom.

“The Marriott Riyadh location is the perfect place to install this smart fast charger, and we’re delighted to be working with the Marriott team to expand this service to all Marriott hotels in Riyadh. It’s a location that is accessible to a number of important communities and neighborhoods in the surrounding areas, and will help to promote a greener environment and provide required app-based services to the growing number of electric car drivers in the Kingdom. These are really exciting times for the Middle East when it comes to sustainability, and we’re proud to be a part of this powerful collaboration with Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter, which will drive toward better eco-friendly solutions in e-mobility and parking.”

Marriott and GreenParking opened the charger to the public in an inauguration event earlier this month. General manager Serhan and GreenParking’s Alawiye both spoke on what this means for the city, followed by an evening of live music, food and drinks.