US accuses Iran of unsafe helicopter maneuver near US Navy ship
The Iranian helicopter came within 25 yards of the USS Essex. (Centcomm/File)
Updated 16 November 2021
Associated Press

US accuses Iran of unsafe helicopter maneuver near US Navy ship
Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon on Monday accused Iran of “unsafe and unprofessional” conduct by a naval helicopter that it said flew within about 25 yards of a US Navy ship and circled it three times in the Gulf of Oman.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the Iranian helicopter circled the USS Essex, an amphibious assault ship, three times and at one point flew as low as 10 feet off the surface of the water. He said the incident on Nov. 11 had no effect on the Essex’s operations.
“Without getting into specifics, the crew of the Essex took the appropriate force protection measures they felt that they needed to, and they acted in accordance with international law,” Kirby said.
The US Navy periodically has reported what it characterizes as unsafe and unprofessional encounters with Iran naval forces in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Morocco says hundreds of migrants assisted off coast

Morocco says hundreds of migrants assisted off coast
Updated 16 November 2021
AFP

Morocco says hundreds of migrants assisted off coast

Morocco says hundreds of migrants assisted off coast
  • Most of the 331 were from sub-Saharan Africa, the agency said, citing a military source
  • Despite stepped-up controls, migrant departures from Morocco's coasts have increased lately
Updated 16 November 2021
AFP

RABAT: Moroccan coast guards have assisted more than 300 migrants in difficulty aboard various craft since Friday, the official MAP news agency reported on Monday.
Most of the 331 were from sub-Saharan Africa, the agency said, citing a military source.
Despite stepped-up controls, migrant departures from Morocco’s coasts have increased lately.
Mainland Spain is only about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Morocco.
Further south along the Moroccan-controlled coast of the disputed Western Sahara, the migrants’ goal is normally Spain’s Canary Islands.
The passengers received first aid aboard navy units “before being taken to the nearest ports, then handed over to police for the usual administrative procedures,” the source quoted by MAP said.
On Monday, two migrants were found dead among about 40 on a drifting boat off Gran Canaria island, Spain’s coast guard told AFP.
On Friday, officials and relatives said four Moroccan migrants drowned in the Atlantic Ocean while trying to reach the European Union.
Between January and October a total of 32,713 migrants arrived in Spain by sea, an increase of more than 24 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, Spanish interior ministry figures showed.
To the end of September there have been 1,025 deaths on the route to Spain, making this year the deadliest, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Other North African countries, Tunisia and Libya, are also major migrant departure points to Europe.

Topics: Morocco African migrants Spain Canary Islands

Critics: Greece criminalizes migration, prosecutes helpers

Critics: Greece criminalizes migration, prosecutes helpers
Updated 16 November 2021
AP

Critics: Greece criminalizes migration, prosecutes helpers

Critics: Greece criminalizes migration, prosecutes helpers
  • Greek authorities “are essentially baptizing the smuggled as the smuggler”: lawyer
Updated 16 November 2021
AP

CHIOS, Greece: Among the prison inmates of the Greek island of Chios, three young men from Afghanistan and Somalia are serving dramatically long sentences: 50 years for two of them, a staggering 142 for the third.
But these are not violent criminals, even according to their trial verdicts. They were convicted for steering inflatable dinghies carrying them and other migrants after they say smugglers abandoned them in the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece.
“I didn’t think saving people is a crime,” said Hanad Abdi Mohammad, 28, a soft-spoken Somali charged as a smuggler after arriving in Greece last December and sentenced to 142 years.
Mohammad told journalists and European Parliament lawmakers visiting the three in prison last week that he had no choice but to drive the boat. The smuggler forced him to take over, hitting him in the face and threatening him with a gun before abandoning the dinghy in rough seas.
Critics say the men’s cases, as well as prosecutions or threats of criminal proceedings against aid workers, illustrate the expanding arsenal of techniques authorities in Greece and other countries are using to deter asylum-seekers.
“It’s not possible that someone who comes to claim asylum in Greece is threatened with such heavy sentences simply because they were forced, by circumstances or pressure, to take over handling a boat,” said Alexandros Georgoulis, one of the lawyers representing the three imprisoned in Chios.
Greek authorities, he said, “are essentially baptizing the smuggled as the smuggler.”
Mohammad’s journey is also a stark indication of the chaos asylum-seekers may experience as they migrate between two countries long divided by deep-seated mistrust.
Fearing for their lives after the smuggler fled, the nearly three dozen panicked passengers abandoned their quest to reach Greece. Mohammad says he called the Turkish coast guard repeatedly, begging for a rescue. But when it arrived, the Turkish patrol boat circled the migrants’ vessel sharply, sending water into the dinghy and gradually pushing it toward Greece. In the chaos, two women fell overboard and drowned.
The Greek coast guard rescued the survivors, and Mohammad helped other passengers onto the rescue boat. He admitted to having driven the boat after the smuggler left. It didn’t cross his mind that would lead to him being prosecuted as a smuggler.
Aid workers and volunteers have also found themselves in the crosshairs of Greek authorities. In one widely publicized case, Syrian human rights worker Sarah Mardini, a refugee herself, and volunteer Sean Binder were arrested and detained for months in 2018 on suspicion of espionage, money laundering and a litany of other offenses. They deny all charges, and say they were doing nothing more than helping rescue people.
It’s not just Greece. According to the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights, Germany, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Spain and Greece have initiated 58 investigations and legal proceedings since 2016 against private entities involved in search and rescue.
“I think it’s important to challenge these in the courts, to not at all sit back and accept that we should be cast as smugglers or spies because I offered CPR, (or) more often than not just a smile, to someone in distress,” Binder told the AP. “It is preposterous that we should be cast as criminals. I don’t accept it....It doesn’t matter who you are, you don’t deserve to drown in the sea.”

Sudan doctors say 2 more protesters die from gunshot wounds

Sudan doctors say 2 more protesters die from gunshot wounds
Updated 15 November 2021
AP

Sudan doctors say 2 more protesters die from gunshot wounds

Sudan doctors say 2 more protesters die from gunshot wounds
  • Thousands of protesters took to the streets across Sudan on Saturday to rally against the military’s takeover last month
  • 39 policemen were wounded in Saturday’s clashes
Updated 15 November 2021
AP

KHARTOUM: Two more Sudanese protesters died in the hospital from wounds after being shot during mass protests against last month’s military coup, a doctors union said on Monday.
That raises the death toll from Saturday’s protests to seven, all but one from gunshots, the Sudan Doctors Committee said.
More than 200 others were wounded when security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital city of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman, the committee said.
Sudanese police denied using live ammunition, saying its forces only resorted to tear gas to disperse demonstrators allegedly attacking police stations and vehicles.
They said at least 39 policemen were wounded in Saturday’s clashes.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets across Sudan on Saturday to rally against the military’s takeover last month.
The Oct. 25 takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of Omar Bashir and his government.
The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets of the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. At least 23 protesters were killed since Oct. 25, according to the doctors committee. The committee said the new deaths include 13-year-old Remaaz Hatim Al-Atta, who was shot in the head in front of her family’s home in Khartoum, and Omar Adam who was shot in his neck during protests also in Khartoum. Both were shot on Oct. 25 and pronounced dead in the past 24 hours, it said.
Saturday’s demonstrations came as the military has tightened its grip on power, appointing a new Sovereign Council.
The council, chaired by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, held its first meeting on Sunday, and said in a statement that a civilian government would be formed in the coming days.
Cracks, meanwhile, started to surface among the anti-coup movement over a call by a group of political parties and movements to return to the pre-coup power-sharing deal between the protesters and the generals.
The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which spearheaded the uprising against Bashir, criticized the call, insisting on handing power over to civilians.
The SPA said it would work with the Resistance Committees and other groups to topple the military council and establish a civilian government to lead the transition to democracy.

Topics: Sudan

North African climate change threatens farming, political stability

North African climate change threatens farming, political stability
Updated 15 November 2021
AFP

North African climate change threatens farming, political stability

North African climate change threatens farming, political stability
Updated 15 November 2021
AFP

SIDI SALEM, Tunisia: Tunisian olive farmer Ali Fileli looked out over his parched fields and crushed a lump of dry, dusty earth in his hand.
“I can’t do anything with my land because of the lack of water,” he said.
Fileli is just one of many farmers who have been left high and dry by increasingly long and intense droughts across North Africa.
“When I started farming with my father, there was always rain, or we’d dig a well and there would be water,” said the 54-year-old, who farms around 22 hectares of land near the northern city of Kairouan.
“But these last 10 years there has always been a lack of water. Every year the water table drops three to four meters.”
Fileli showed AFP his sprawling orchard of olive trees. With the olive harvest approaching, some bore small, shriveled fruits, but the rest were dead.
He said that over the past decade, around half of his 1,000 olive trees have died due to drought.
The country’s water crisis is clearly visible at the Sidi Salem reservoir, which supplies water to almost 3 million Tunisians, including the capital Tunis.
Years of drought have left its water level critically low, an ominous sign for the region’s future.
The surface of the lake lies 15 meters below a high-water mark left by floods in 2018. Engineer Cherif Guesmi says that he has seen “terrifying climate change” during a decade working at the dam.
“The situation today is really critical,” he said.
“There’s hardly been any rain since a 2018 flood, and we’re still using that water today.”
As Tunisia sweltered in record temperatures topping 48 degrees Centigrade (118 Fahrenheit) in August, the reservoir lost 200,000 cubic meters per day from evaporation alone, he said.
Despite heavy rain in late October, little fell in the dam’s catchment area and the reservoir remains at just 17 percent of capacity, according to official figures this week.
Tunisia’s neighbors face similar challenges. The North African nations of Algeria, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia are among the 30 most water-stressed countries in the world, according to the World Resources Institute.
Experts warn this could drive social change that is likely to upset the region’s tenuous sociopolitical balances.
Fileli has also had to delay plans to sow winter wheat or barley in his fields.
He lists the knock-on effects: Smaller crops mean farmers fall deeper into debt and hire fewer seasonal workers, adding to an 18 percent unemployment rate which has pushed many to leave the country.
“My son is saying, ‘Dad, should I go and find work in Tunis or somewhere else? If things stay like this I have no future here’.”
The problems facing Tunisia are felt across the region.
“The water table across North Africa is dropping due to a combination of over-pumping and lack of precipitation,” said Aaron Wolf, a professor of geography at Oregon State University.
He cited Libya’s massive Man Made River, a huge system built under the late dictator Muammar Qaddafi, to pump “fossil water” from finite aquifers in the southern desert to the country’s coastal cities.
In Algeria — the scene of huge forest fires in August — valuable drinking water is regularly used for irrigation and industry.
And in Morocco, drought has “strongly affected agricultural production,” according to the economy ministry.
Rabat’s Agriculture Minister Mohammed Sadiki has told parliament that rainfall is down 84 percent from last year.
Wolf said the implications of drought go far beyond the countryside, causing migration within and across national borders.
“It’s in all parties’ interests to solve rural water problems,” he said.
“Drought drives all the things that lead to political instability: rural people migrating to the city, where there is no support for them, exacerbating political tensions.”
Hamadi Habaieb, head of water planning at Tunisia’s environment ministry, said a combination of less rainfall and a growing population would mean that by 2050, the country would have “far less” water available per person.
“Tunisia needs to adapt,” he said.
But he insisted that “farming has a future in Tunisia, although we will need to move toward very specific crops ... that can deal with a lack of water and to climate change.”
For Fileli, any solution may come too late to save his business — and the farming career of his son, aged 20.
“I’m thinking of giving up, going to the capital, somewhere else,” said Fileli.
“As long as there’s no water, no rain, why stay here? At least my children could find another future.”

Topics: Tunisia climate change

Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian youth facing a future dominated by fear, anxiety and mystery

Syrian refugees load their belongings onto a vehicle as they prepare to be evacuated from the southern Lebanese village of Shebaa on July 28, 2018, to return back to Syria. (AFP)
Syrian refugees load their belongings onto a vehicle as they prepare to be evacuated from the southern Lebanese village of Shebaa on July 28, 2018, to return back to Syria. (AFP)
Updated 15 November 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian youth facing a future dominated by fear, anxiety and mystery

Syrian refugees load their belongings onto a vehicle as they prepare to be evacuated from the southern Lebanese village of Shebaa on July 28, 2018, to return back to Syria. (AFP)
  • Three-year study reveals scale of suffering
Updated 15 November 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Youths in marginalized settings in Lebanon, especially in poor areas, Palestinian camps and Syrian refugee gatherings, are facing a future dominated by fear, anxiety and mystery.

This has been proven by a three-year study conducted by the Lebanese Association for Educational Studies, in partnership with the American University of Beirut’s Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs.

The research team submitted the results of the study in a Zoom conference, attended by Arab News, and revealed the scale of suffering of the youth in Lebanon.

Dr. Kamal Abu Chedid, dean of the Faculty of Human Sciences at Notre Dame University, said: “The answers of the youth regarding their marginalization settings reflected their deep suffering and distress, and especially those of refugees, who believed that family expectations are closer to reality than general expectations, which they considered as wishes and dreams.”

In the past decade, Lebanon was the main Arab country that Syrians resorted to as they fled the war at home.

Lebanon did not recognize them as refugees, but considered them to be displaced people to avoid the recurrence of a past experience when Lebanon received Palestinian refugees over 70 years ago.

Lebanon — home to 6 million people — hosts the highest number of refugees per capita in the world with 865,331 Syrians officially registered with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to December 2020.

Lebanese authorities have estimated the number of Syrian refugees residing in Lebanon informally at 1.5 million, living in camps or gatherings, while others have integrated into society.

Those living in random camps are estimated at around 600,000.

According to a population census in 2017, the number of Palestinian refugees living in camps and gatherings was 174,422 refugees, 7.2 percent of whom were illiterate.

The number of Palestinian refugees between three to 13 years old who received education was estimated at 93.6 percent, and the unemployment rate was estimated at 18.4 percent.

With the deterioration of the living and economic conditions in Lebanon and the collapse of the local currency, the Lebanese youth have been severely affected, leaving over 1 million people unemployed.

Dr. Ghada Jouny, professor of education at the Lebanese University, said: “The Syrian youth (refugees) are deprived of education and job opportunities and are experiencing authoritarianism within their families and are trying to rely on themselves but end up feeling anxious and hopeless, with a negative perception of the bad political situation, lack of education and job opportunities in Lebanon. The Syrian youth do not see a good future for them in Lebanon. They are eating and drinking but are not going forward.”

Syrian youth feared more wars would erupt in the region, Jouny added. “They fear they will be forced to perform compulsory military service in Syria, which makes it hard for them to envision a future for them in their own country.”

The professor also said that Syrian youth dreamt of going back to Syria and getting their old lives back, but feared being forced to return to a country “drowning in corruption” and instead preferred to migrate to Europe, the US, Canada or Sweden.

They were also scared to project their future, said the professor.

Dr. Adnan Al-Amine, a professor at the Lebanese University, considered youths were living in marginalized environments and facing a reality that was too hard and too tight for their expectations. “Immigration has become their utmost ambition for the future. The Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian youth are all feeling the same: Anxiety, fear and mystery dominating their future.”

Professor of sociology at the Lebanese University Dr. Maryz Younes said marginalized Lebanese youth dreamt of immigration, and the 260,000 passports issued by the General Directorate of Public Security until the end of August reflected the way the Lebanese youth saw their future in Lebanon.

“The security situation constitutes a major anxiety factor, along with the state’s weakness and the same politicians remaining in power.”

Lebanese youth were looking to get married without having children or not to get married at all because they were unable to provide for a family in Lebanon. “At the same time, some continue to depend on their parents with a tendency toward the patriarchal culture. Completing studies has become a priority as the youth is seeking immigration, some even thinking of not returning to Lebanon, to be able to live a decent life without losing hope in the future,” Younes added.

 

Topics: Lebanon

