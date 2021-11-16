Dubai to issue 5-year multiple entry visa for employees of international companies

You are here

Dubai will be issuing five-year multiple entry visas to employees working in international companies. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced Monday that Dubai will be issuing five-year multiple entry visas to employees working in international companies. 

Sheikh Hamdan made the announcement on his twitter account, explaining that the permit was aimed at helping professionals from around the world travel to Dubai for work-related events.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) plans to power some airports with renewable energy.

GACA also plans to implement the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme in International Aviation (CORSIA),  Head of Strategy at GACA, Muhammed Alkherisi said.

The authority pointed out that the civil aviation sector strategy will witness multi-billion investment opportunities for the private sector by 2030, SPA reported.

CAIRO: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) predicts that the annual inflation rate in the Kingdom will rise slightly in the fourth quarter of this year, according to its latest inflation report. 

SAMA cited jumps in global inflation levels and a strengthening of domestic demand as contributors to the rise in consumer prices.

On a quarterly basis, however, the country’s inflation in this year’s last quarter will be relatively stable, SAMA added.

As for 3Q 2021, the Kingdom recorded an average yearly inflation rate of 0.4 percent.

This was mainly the result of higher prices of transportation, as they increased by 6.7 percent year-on-year. It was followed by a 2.7 percent inflation in costs of communication and a 1.8 percent rise in prices of food and beverages.

On the other hand, prices dropped for education and the index of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels compared to last year. Clothing and footwear prices also went down.

 

DUBAI: Demand for new aircraft is recovering, a top Boeing official said, with 44,000 new units expected to enter the market in the next 20 years. 

The demand is particularly strong in the air cargo market, Michael Arthur, president of Boeing International Michael Arthur, told Al Arabiya TV, adding Boeing is converting some passenger aircrafts into cargo planes. 

“We have not historically seen such demand for cargo aircraft, and we sell them quickly. Because demand is very high, we are converting some intended for transporting passengers for air cargo,” Arthur explained. 

Half of the projected 44,000 will be replacing old planes, he said, while the other half will “meet the growth in expansion plans.”

Arthur also talked about the increasing demand in more fuel efficient jets, on the back of mounting pressure from climate activists. 

“Perhaps the best way today is to replace the old planes, because new planes are 25 percent more fuel efficient, so we are taking great steps with our customers,” the Boeing president said. 

Russia has aligned with OPEC+ in pushing back against calls by the US to raise oil output, indicating that there is no oil shortage in the global market, Bloomberg reported, citing Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister.

“Inventories have stopped drawing, which shows there is no deficit at the moment,” Pavel Sorokin said in the interview on the sidelines of ADIPEC2021, the global energy event held in Abu Dhabi.  

“Everybody is predicting a surplus of supply starting from the first or second quarter, it’s just a matter of timing by a few months,” he added. 

The deputy energy minister’s comments echo other key OPEC+ members such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. 

Sorokin said that Russia will be able to raise its oil output to pre-pandemic levels of 11.32 million barrels a day as soon as market’s needs and OPEC+ deal allow. 

RIYADH: The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) is offering the Taiba Independent Production Plant power station project (IPP) for tender.

SPPC invited Expressions of Interest in respect of the development of Taiba IPP, a combined cycle gas-fired power station with a net power capacity of 3,600MW, to be located near Al Madinah, in the Western Province of the Kingdom.

SPPC will conduct a competitive process to select a developer or developer consortium to develop the Project on a build, own and operate basis, the statement said.

The company developing the project will provide the entire generation capacity and output to SPPC under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). 

The term of the PPA is expected to be up to 25 years following Project commercial operations date.

Interested parties should express their interest to participate in the tender process by no later than Nov. 23, 2021.

 

 

