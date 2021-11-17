What We Are Reading Today: SPARK by Timothy J. Jorgensen

When we think of electricity, we likely imagine the energy humming inside our home appliances or lighting up our electronic devices—or perhaps we envision the lightning-streaked clouds of a stormy sky. But electricity is more than an external source of power, heat, or illumination. Life at its essence is nothing if not electrical.
The story of how we came to understand electricity’s essential role in all life is rooted in our observations of its influences on the body—influences governed by the body’s central nervous system. Spark explains the science of electricity from this fresh, biological perspective. Through vivid tales of scientists and individuals—from Benjamin Franklin to Elon Musk—Timothy Jorgensen shows how our views of electricity and the nervous system evolved in tandem, and how progress in one area enabled advancements in the other.
Seashells of Southern Florida
Edited by Paula M. Mikkelsen & Rudiger Bieler
Located where the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea converge, the Florida Keys are distinctive for their rich and varied marine fauna. The Keys are home to nearly sixty taxonomic families of bivalves such as clams and mussels — roughly half the world’s bivalve family diversity. The first in a series of three volumes on the molluscan fauna of the Keys and adjacent regions, Seashells of Southern Florida: Bivalves provides a comprehensive treatment of these bivalves, and also serves as a comparative anatomical guide to bivalve diversity worldwide.
Paula Mikkelsen and Rüdiger Bieler cover more than three hundred species of bivalves, including clams, scallops, oysters, mussels, shipworms, jewel boxes, tellins, and many lesser-known groups. For each family they select an exemplar species and illustrate its shell and anatomical features in detail. They describe habitat and other relevant information, and accompany each species account with high-resolution shell photographs of other family members.
Authors of 'Bridgerton,' 'Chernobyl 1986' to attend Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2022
DUBAI: The UAE’s Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is returning for its 2022 edition with a stellar lineup of creatives including writers Julia Quinn and Serhii Plokhy of the Netflix smash hits “Bridgerton” and “Chernobyl 1986” respectively.
The event, which is set to take place from Feb. 3-12, will also welcome German author Sara Gay Forden of the much-hyped film “House of Gucci.”
There will be a number of Arab creatives attending the festival including Mona Al-Shammari, writer of TV show “No Music at Al Ahmadi,” Emirati animator Mohammed Saeed Harib, creator of “Freej,” and Ken Arto, French-Japanese animator of “Demon Slayer.”
The theme of the festival will be “Here Comes the Sun.”
The majority of sessions will take place at the Habtoor City Hotels.
Ahlam Bolooki, director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome international authors back in person, and brimming with excitement about our new venue, our phenomenal programme, and as always, the unforgettable stories the festival will give rise to.”
“We have some very special sessions planned for the coming edition, and I am telling everyone to book early because if you blink, you will miss your chance,” she added.
Other big names in the packed program include US-Belarusian entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuck, British author Nadiya Hussain, British comedian David Walliams, Egyptian poet Iman Mersal, British novelist Mark Billingham, Iraqi author Shahad Al-Rawi, British actor and author Ben Miller, Egyptian YouTuber Ahmed El Ghandour and US writer David Baldacci.
REVIEW: ‘Here is a Body’ — Basma Abdel Aziz’s dystopian vision hits close to home
The Egyptian novelist’s latest tale is a disturbing but vital read
MANAL SHAKIR
CHICAGO: Street children disappear overnight and are forced into state-run rehabilitation programs in award-winning author Basma Abdel Aziz’s newest novel, “Here is a Body.” Resembling an Egyptian city, one that is reeling from one revolution and on the edge of another, the novel follows the lives of Rabie, a child whose life in poverty has forced him into a rehabilitation camp, and Aida, a mother, wife, and schoolteacher who has joined the opposition movement against the state in a sit-in. Their lives are at opposite ends of the spectrum and yet both will face the same outcome as they are manipulated by the powers that be.
Abdel Aziz forces readers head-first into a dark alley where a frightening abduction is taking place. As unaware as her main character, the reader follows a path towards an unknown future. Like Rabie, the reader is forced to accept the information fed to the child by his kidnappers. Rabie is bound, gagged, and crying. The street children have been rounded up in an attempt to make them less of a burden on the state, with the intention of transforming them into heroes. The people in charge never ask them their names. Everyone is simply addressed as “body.”
Caught up in convoluted government schemes where businessmen and state officials are allowed free rein to prey on the less fortunate and force them to serve and defend national interests, Rabie and his companions are conditioned by the general — the highest official in the land — and by religious leaders, while being put through rigorous physical training. They have become children of the state and their new purpose in life is to defend the country.
On the other hand, there is Aida, her husband Murad and her son Adam who are in favor of the deposed leader who has mysteriously disappeared. They exercise their right to protest at the Space, where many others have gathered for weeks.
Translated into English by award-winning translator Johnathon Wright, Abdel Aziz’s novel explores a divided city and its politics. Between the government, media, organizations, and ordinary citizens millions of opinions come together to form their own inclusive worlds. Abdel Aziz explores the idea that abuse comes in many forms, including indoctrination and exploitation; especially when an authoritarian ideology is allowed to bequeath nameless, faceless, and choiceless bodies to fight off their opposition. But there will always be those who do not submit to authority, and will do everything they must do for their freedom.
Nano comes to life by Sonia Contera
Nano Comes to Life opens a window onto the nanoscale — the infinitesimal realm of proteins and DNA where physics and cellular and molecular biology meet — and introduces readers to the rapidly evolving nanotechnologies that are allowing us to manipulate the very building blocks of life. Sonia Contera gives an insider’s perspective on this new frontier, revealing how nanotechnology enables a new kind of multidisciplinary science that is poised to give us control over our own biology, our health, and our lives.
Drawing on her perspective as one of today’s leading researchers in the field, Contera describes the exciting ways in which nanotechnology makes it possible to understand, interact with, and manipulate biology — such as by designing and building artificial structures and even machines at the nanoscale using DNA, proteins, and other biological molecules as materials.
Impossible Engineering by Chandra Mukerji
The Canal du Midi, which threads through southwestern France and links the Atlantic to the Mediterranean, was an astonishing feat of 17th-century engineering — in fact, it was technically impossible according to the standards of its day. Impossible Engineering takes an insightful and entertaining look at the mystery of its success as well as the canal’s surprising political significance.
The waterway was a marvel that connected modern state power to human control of nature just as surely as it linked the ocean to the sea.
The Canal du Midi is typically characterized as the achievement of Pierre-Paul Riquet, a tax farmer and entrepreneur for the canal. Yet Chandra Mukerji argues that it was a product of collective intelligence, depending on peasant women and artisans — unrecognized heirs to Roman traditions of engineering — who came to labor on the waterway in collaboration with military and academic supervisors.