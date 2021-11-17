Joy abounds at Riyadh Toy Festival

RIYADH: Riyadh Toy Festival, the biggest toy festival worldwide, is currently underway as part of Riyadh Season 2021.

Under the slogan “Explore, Play and Shop,” the festival features some of the world’s most prominent toy companies, including Disney, Mattel Games, Hasbro, Toy Bro, Moonbug and MGA Games.

The festival, which started on Nov. 12, will run until Nov. 21, during which individual visitors and families have the opportunity to explore the 19 international brands that have launched more than 500 new games for the first time.

Sarah Asad, an organizer at HayatiGirl, a famous toy brand for girls in the region, explained to Arab News about the company’s offerings at the festival.

“The concept of (the first) corner is to make girls live as if they are princesses,” she said. “We have almost seven corners in total: Four crafting corners, a salon where girls can color their nails and wear crowns like princesses, and a dress-up corner where girls can wear skirts like princesses and take photos. We also teach them how to make teddy bear shapes and create cards to give to their loved ones.”

According to Asad, though free, VIP ticket holders can get fast passes to access the corners. She also mentioned that there is a time limit for each corner, either 10 or 15 minutes, depending on the activity.

The festival provides visitors with a variety of safe recreational options made by the most prominent international brands. Each corner presents famous cartoon characters, and kids show characters like Cocomelon, Sonic, Peppa Pig, and characters from the Disney movie “Frozen.”

The festival also offers live and exclusive shows presented by celebrities, influencers, and international YouTube content makers, such as Blippi, the Moshaya family, and the Anasala family.

Rasha Rizk, a Syrian singer, is hosting a concert at the festival — an opportunity to experience unforgettable moments for young people and families, relive memories through the songs of the famous cartoon channel Spacetoon.

Miriam Shawbah, a teacher from Lebanon, told Arab News how her four-year-old child, Christopher, is excited to see Blippi. “I would like to thank everyone for this big and beautiful event, filled with many games for kids and everyone … We are enjoying our time here,” she said.

“The things in Riyadh have changed a lot since we (last) came here 16 years ago; it changed into something so beautiful, and I think of Riyadh as my home away from home,” she added.

Visitors can shop and take advantage of great offers and discounts for children’s toys from famous local and international brands.

Riyadh Toy Festival is located at Riyadh Front, one of the 14 zones of Riyadh Season. People can buy their entry ticket through Riyadh Season’s app or website.