BlackRock sees coal, oil power projects facing investment challenges

BlackRock sees coal, oil power projects facing investment challenges
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Coal and oil-fired power generation projects will find it difficult to secure investments, BlackRock Inc. Managing Director Eduard Ruijs said on Wednesday.


Natural gas-fired power plant projects could find investments, he told an energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

China Evergrande dissolves some units of online marketplace: media

Getty Images
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

  • Evergrande in March sold 10 percent of the company to 17 investors for $2.10 billion
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

China Evergrande Group has dissolved several district-level units of Fangchebao (FCB), its online real estate and automobile marketplace, due to shrinking capital and business, Chinese media outlet Cailianshe reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the embattled developer.

FCB had planned for an initial public offering (IPO) late this year or early next year.

Evergrande in March sold 10 percent of the company to 17 investors for $2.10 billion, at a pre-financing valuation of over 150 billion yuan ($23.48 billion).

Evergrande did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The world's most indebted property developer, with more than $300 billion in liabilities, has been scrambling for funds to pay its many lenders as well as contractors.

It had hoped to spin off businesses including FCB and bottled water to raise fund. 

Oman's OQ says it may list some energy assets on local market

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 30 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

  • Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co have both sold their pipeline assets under a leaseback arrangement
Updated 30 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Oman's OQ is considering local listings for some of its downstream and upstream assets but has no plan to float the parent company now, a senior executive at the state-owned energy group told Reuters on Tuesday.


Oman is following Saudi Aramco and other Gulf oil producers in looking at sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors.


"We are considering listing some of our assets in the local market," Hilal al-Kharusi, OQ's acting chief executive commercial, said on the sidelines of an event in Dubai.


"We are reviewing at the moment... some in the downstream and some in the upstream especially on the service part of it."


In its bond prospectus earlier this year OQ said it plans to fund $7.9 billion in spending over the next five years through project finance debt and divestment.


Kharusi said OQ could consider different options for its gas network, which could include stake sales, local listings or leasing of pipeline assets.


"Certainly by 2022, we will have a more concrete view of the whole portfolio. Now which one to go first? That would depend on how the market reacts," he said.


Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co have both sold their pipeline assets under a leaseback arrangement.


Kharusi said OQ is also reviewing other assets in its portfolio, but there is no firm sales process "at the moment".


While OQ's own teams are working on the review, he said U.S. investment bank Lazard is advising on some parts of the business and it is seeking help from international consultants.


Kharusi said OQ will consider bond issues next year after successfully selling $750 million this year.


"We align our debt raising along with the government of Oman... Probably next year we will consider issuing a bond," he said, adding it is likely to be a similar size to this year's.

Mohamed Hamel is Gas Exporting Countries Forum new Secretary-General

Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines Advisor has been selected as the new Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), with the support of the majority of its member states.

Mohamed Hamel was appointed during the twenty-third ministerial visual meeting of the Forum, SPA reported, citing a statement from Algerian energy ministry.

OXAGON will be a blueprint for blue economy, and cuts ship-to-factory time to a day, says NEOM's CEO

Updated 7 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 7 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: OXAGON, the industrial city of NEOM announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will be "a blueprint of the blue economy" that will rest on marine industry, NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr told Arab News on Tuesday, adding that its facilities will cut the ship-to-factory time to a day at most.

He said the industrial city will reflect NEOM’s commitment to regenerative and innovative structure, as OXAGON will create land by “urbanizing the sea” with floating districts that will host marine research incubators, greenhouses and an oceanographic institute supported by mixed-use and residential communities.

“It will become a blueprint for the blue economy focused on the sustainable use of marine resources to boost economic growth, improve livelihoods, create employment and preserve the health of the oceanic ecosystem.”

The strategic location of OXAGON will redefine logistics and provide NEOM and the Kingdom accelerated access to Eastern and Western global markets, he added.

“The digital technologies, OXAGON will invest in, will enable it to become one of the world’s first fully integrated next generation port and supply chain,” he said.

“What this means is that we will have the capacity to reduce supply chain times by 2 to 3 weeks and expedite ship to factory delivery within 12 to 24 hours,” Al-Nasr elaborated.

Keeping in view NEOM’s semi-autonomous future, the top official is optimistic that the industrial hub’s regulatory structure will create a business climate that “drives innovation, fosters commercial ecosystems and generates growth.”

“OXAGON will be a one-stop shop for a seamless business journey offering support every step of the way,” he told Arab News.

When asked about maintaining a balance between industrialization and sustainability, the CEO referred to the distinct octagonal design, which he claimed will “support preserving 95 percent of the natural environment at NEOM, minimize impact on the land, preserve the coastline and optimize the total use of the terrain.”

 “Built half on land and half on sea, the layout symbolizes OXAGON’s dedication to striking a balance between technology and ecology, industry and nature. Also, businesses operating there may impact change in more ways than one, thanks to low-cost 100 percent clean energy and net-positive energy infrastructure,” Al-Nasr explained.

He said OXAGON will be a testament that reaffirms NEOM’s mission to prove that exceptional livability and industrial advancement are not mutually exclusive.

“It will champion people-centric urbanism that prioritizes their quality of life,” Al-Nasr stressed.

“The city will be a place where people, industry and technology coexist in harmony, allowing them to make the largest impact on the world and the least impact on the planet. It will be a highly cognitive city with data and technology built into its DNA from inception, enabling it to not only adapt to its residents’ needs, but also evolve to anticipate them.”

To a question about the sectors that OXAGON will focus on, Al-Nasr said it will establish smart factories and products of the future across seven priority manufacturing sectors: Renewable energy, water innovation, sustainable food production, health and well-being, zero-emission autonomous mobility solutions, modern methods of construction. 

“This is all underpinned by an enabling tech and digital solutions that underpin everything we do at OXAGON and NEOM,” he added.

The city will be home to the world’s largest hydrogen production facilities, to support the foundation for the hydrogen economy. The plant will provide access to low-cost, zero-carbon clean energy.

He also said OXAGON will invest highly in research and development. “The development of OXAGON’s innovation campus, which will host the education, research and innovation ecosystem, provides a space to incubate new ideas and accelerate sophisticated products from labs to markets.”

Al-Nasr said OXAGON will partner with universities, industry associations and incubators to take part in revolutionizing manufacturing technology, advanced materials development and product design.

Saudi Arabia issues local sukuk in November worth $164 million

Updated 16 November 2021
Ziad Sabbah
Fahad Abuljadayel

Updated 16 November 2021
Ziad Sabbah Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Arabia’s government offered SR-denominated Sukuk worth SR 614.179 million ($164 million) for the November issuance, the National Debt Management Center (NDMC) announced in a statement.

The issuance comes under the Saudi Arabian Government SR-denominated Sukuk Program.

The Kingdom collected a total amount of SR74.2 billion of Sukuk in monthly issuances for the previous 10 months. Now, the country obtained a total value of SR74.8 billion financing from Sukuk.

In an Information Memorandum, dated 20 July 2017, Saudi’s Ministry of Finance (MoF), acting through NDMC, announced the establishment of an unlimited SR-denominated Sukuk Issuance Program. The memorandum was updated on 21 July 2020. It also stated that the ministry will issue and offer Sukuk to investors at its discretion.

The Kingdom’s public debt stood at SR948.3 billion at the end of this year’s third quarter, according to the MoF’s latest quarterly budget report. Domestic debt accounted for 59.1 percent while external debt made up 40.9 percent of the debt.

In its Pre-Budget Statement for 2022, the MoF predicted that public debt will reach SR989 billion next year.

